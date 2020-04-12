Coaching with strengths

My intention is to provide you with an understanding of the character strength framework and offer you a unique groundwork for creating your life through the lens of what’s strong (in your life, career, school, health).



Using what’s strong lens and taking on the challenges offered in this course you will be present and notice the amazing opportunities that are available to you Right Now: in this Moment. By creating a new foundation for actions you will experience aliveness, being empowered and breakthrough results !!!

