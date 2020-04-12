Coaching with strengths

Successfully reported this slideshow.
 Happiness  Accomplishment of goals  Less stress  Acceptance  Productivity  Positive and supportive social networks ...
There is only ONE You, unique, original, authentic, extraordinary YOU Interestingly, no one has the same profile of charac...
History of the Framework In mid-2000’s, a three year project sponsored by the VIA Institute on Character, caused a breakth...
Six Core Virtues are associated with 24 character strengths. Virtues are the core characteristics valued by philosophers a...
Classification of the 24 Character Strengths Character strengths are the psychological ingredients—processes or mechanisms...
From Discovery to Action Imagine the 24 strengths being like the seeds that transform into the most beautiful flowers in y...
After you take the VIA Inventory of Strengths (VIA Survey), you might be left with the question of “What do I do with thes...
The first step of understanding yourself or making any kind of change is to increase your self-awareness (i.e., to “know t...
 What is your gut reaction? What surprises you most about your VIA results?  Do the highest strengths resonate for you a...
This involves connecting character strengths, particularly those highest in your profile, with your past successes, your r...
 When you consider times when you were successful, what strengths were you using? How did each of your signature strength...
This phase involves making strengths part of your life routine. This is the action-oriented phase. After thinking about & ...
 Which strengths are you interested in applying in your daily life?  How might you use your signature strengths in new w...
Attend to strengths: Set up a system (e.g., sticky notes or other cues) to remind yourself to pay attention to strengths…t...
Align strengths: Do you use your signature strengths regularly in your work and your relationships? Find ways to align you...
Acknowledge and Appreciate strengths of others: Be on the lookout for the strengths of others; you can probably spot them ...
Based on our interactions today: who can identify what my my top strengths are? Practical application: Quiz
Strengths: Application/Action creativity curiosity kindness leadership love of learning
My intention is to provide you with an understanding of the character strength framework and offer you a unique groundwork for creating your life through the lens of what’s strong (in your life, career, school, health).

Using what’s strong lens and taking on the challenges offered in this course you will be present and notice the amazing opportunities that are available to you Right Now: in this Moment. By creating a new foundation for actions you will experience aliveness, being empowered and breakthrough results !!!

  1. 1. Character Strengths and Virtues What’s Strong Framework / Modeling Opportunities / Actions Create Your Life Powerfully magdalena@opportunitycoachinggroup.com
  2. 2. Thank You …for taking the VIA survey. My intention is to provide you with an understanding of the character strength framework and offer you an unique groundwork for creating your life through the lens of what’s strong (in your life, career, school, health). Using the what’s strong lens and taking on the challenges offered in this course you will be present and notice the amazing opportunities that are available to you Right Now: in this Moment. By creating a new foundation for actions you will experience aliveness, being empowered and breakthrough results !!!
  3. 3. This is my story of finding opportunity in the face of adversity, and why I am dedicated to helping you do the same. Magdalena Ponurska President, OCG Business, Leadership, and Executive Coach A bit about me... I shouldn’t be here...yet here I am. I was exposed to radiation from the Chernobyl explosion and told that I would never walk again. I spent nine months in a body cast and nearly three years in the hospital. To say that it was a difficult time would be a vast understatement. But through it all, I knew that if I looked for opportunity and took aggressive action, I would achieve my goals. I did not magically walk out of that hospital. It took exhaustive effort, relentless pain, and the willingness to accept the help of others—my mother, doctors, nurses, and physical therapists who all acted as my coaches. I dreamed of walking and I accomplished that dream. My next dream was to move America and study psychology, yet I only spoke two words of English. At age 20, I moved to the US, spent ten hours a day for six months in a library and taught myself how to read, write, and speak English. Shortly afterwards, I was accepted to the University of Michigan psychology program. I dreamed of studying psychology in America and I accomplished that dream as well. Now I want to help you accomplish your Big Impossible Dream.
  4. 4.  Happiness  Accomplishment of goals  Less stress  Acceptance  Productivity  Positive and supportive social networks  Satisfying, engaging, and meaningful work Top 7 Benefits
  5. 5. There is only ONE You, unique, original, authentic, extraordinary YOU Interestingly, no one has the same profile of character strengths as you do. There are over 600 sextillion possible combinations (that is, the number 6 followed by 23 zeroes!) of the 24 character strengths, so profiles are rarely exactly the same. (Niemiec, et al) And each person expression of strengths is unique; hence only one and unique: Martin Luther King, Gandhi, Mother Theresa, Nelson Mandela, Napoleon Bonaparte, Chopin… *Niemiec, Ryan; McGrath, Robert. The Power of Character Strengths: Appreciate and Ignite Your Positive Personality (Kindle Locations 442-444). Kindle Edition. Character Strengths and You
  6. 6. History of the Framework In mid-2000’s, a three year project sponsored by the VIA Institute on Character, caused a breakthrough in the science of positive psychology. It resulted in launching a “new science of character” with the focus on language of strengths. For the first time in the history the focus shifted from “what’s wrong” to ”what’s strong”
  7. 7. Six Core Virtues are associated with 24 character strengths. Virtues are the core characteristics valued by philosophers and thinkers: wisdom, courage, humanity, justice, temperance, and transcendence. These six broad categories of virtue emerge consistently from historical surveys and longitudinal research. VIA Classification of the Character Strengths Six Core Virtues
  8. 8. Classification of the 24 Character Strengths Character strengths are the psychological ingredients—processes or mechanisms—that define the virtues. Said another way, they are distinguishable routes to displaying one or another of the virtues. For example, the virtue of wisdom can be achieved through such strengths as creativity, curiosity, love of learning, open- mindedness, and what we call perspective— having a “big picture” on life.
  9. 9. From Discovery to Action Imagine the 24 strengths being like the seeds that transform into the most beautiful flowers in your garden…. The flowers that you nurture, pay attention to, water, weed, bloom fully and grow into the most spectacular and beautiful flowers; the one’s that are in the shadows remain modest and hardy, but each one is important because each contributes to the beauty of the garden.
  10. 10. After you take the VIA Inventory of Strengths (VIA Survey), you might be left with the question of “What do I do with these results?” The following three-step process begins to answer that question and helps to guide you in a way to work with your strengths. (‘AEA’)  Awareness/Empowering/Disempowering Believes  Exploration/Pause/Ponder  Application/Action Taking Action with Strengths
  11. 11. The first step of understanding yourself or making any kind of change is to increase your self-awareness (i.e., to “know thyself”). Many people become surprised to realize that they have all 24 of these strengths within them. Others are happy to see the positive strengths that describe who they are at their core. Some individuals find themselves saying, “I already knew that about myself.” If that’s true for you, try to push yourself by questioning yourself deeper (see Explore phase) and build in a growth mindset where you attempt to see every experience as an opportunity to learn. Awareness
  12. 12.  What is your gut reaction? What surprises you most about your VIA results?  Do the highest strengths resonate for you as signature strengths?  Do you feel these are most core to who you are and most energizing & natural for you to use? Awareness: Pause and Ponder (share with a partner)
  13. 13. This involves connecting character strengths, particularly those highest in your profile, with your past successes, your relationships, your achievements, times when you are happiest, and times when you’ve faced great challenge or difficulty. This phase helps you understand more about who you are (i.e., your identity), how strengths have shaped you, and how they can impact you toward a positive future. This involves discussion with others about your strengths, solitary reflection, keen observation of yourself and others in various situations, and even journaling. Exploration
  14. 14.  When you consider times when you were successful, what strengths were you using? How did each of your signature strengths come into play?  How do you express each of your signature strengths every day?  When you imagine a best possible future for yourself, what strengths will you need to bring forth to get there? What might you need to do different?  When you think of a time when you were anxious, depressed, or highly stressed, which strengths did you (or could you) use to move forward?  Consider your past or current mentors (or role models). What strengths did they embody? How did they express them? What strengths did they see in you?. Exploration: Pause and Ponder (share with a partner)
  15. 15. This phase involves making strengths part of your life routine. This is the action-oriented phase. After thinking about & discussing your strengths, it’s time to impact your behavior. Application
  16. 16.  Which strengths are you interested in applying in your daily life?  How might you use your signature strengths in new ways?  How might you use your strengths to reach your goals? Application: Pause and Ponder (share with a partner)
  17. 17. Attend to strengths: Set up a system (e.g., sticky notes or other cues) to remind yourself to pay attention to strengths…to not forget them! When you get “caught up” in the routines of your day, how will you shift your mindset back to a focus on strengths? Practical application
  18. 18. Align strengths: Do you use your signature strengths regularly in your work and your relationships? Find ways to align your strengths with your tasks and in your conversations. For example, if you’re high in curiosity, ask unique questions of your friends and family. If you’re high in appreciation of beauty/excellence, be sure to set up your work environment where beauty is around you, you take moments during the day to be out in nature, and you bring forth high quality work in even mundane tasks. Practical application
  19. 19. Acknowledge and Appreciate strengths of others: Be on the lookout for the strengths of others; you can probably spot them in any interaction you have. A first level response with strengths is to label (acknowledge) the strengths we witness in others (e.g., “John, you showed a lot of perseverance and bravery speaking up at that meeting this morning”). The next level is to show value for (appreciate) the strengths you observe (e.g., “Sue, I really appreciate your hopeful and grateful approach to life. I might not always say it, but it really gives me a lift to be around you.”) Practical application
  20. 20. Based on our interactions today: who can identify what my my top strengths are? Practical application: Quiz
  21. 21. Strengths: Application/Action creativity curiosity kindness leadership love of learning

