ENTREVISTA �Con qu� modalidad est� trabajando ahora, o qu� modalidad han optado ustedes como instituci�npara poder seguirt...
Si, ha habido, es innegable la situaci�n de estudiantes que por la situaci�n de posibilidades y dem�s, no han podido acced...
minutos, pero despu�s ya, son situaciones m�s para interacci�n, para contactos sociales; m�s ocupacional, m�s de estar en ...
Entrevista rhq

Entrevista rhq

  1. 1. ENTREVISTA �Con qu� modalidad est� trabajando ahora, o qu� modalidad han optado ustedes como instituci�npara poder seguirtrabajando esto de lo que esla base curricular, tal vezvirtual o a distancia? Nosotros como centro, hemos presentado nuestra planificaci�n, nuestro plan de contingencia ante la emergencia sanitaria, y considerando las caracter�sticas de nuestros estudiantes y tambi�n las posibilidades es que hemos optado por trabajar bajo la modalidad a distancia, entonces se est� trabajando de acuerdo a las necesidades y a las posibilidades que tienen los estudiantes, b�sicamente usandocartillas enungrupocon algunosestudiantes b�sicamentese est� enviando los trabajos por el WhatsApp o por el classroom, los pap�s que tienen la posibilidad, lo est�n imprimiendo, no, pero los que no tienen la posibilidad de imprimir sus trabajos, entonces coordinaconlosprofesores,algunosloest�nhaciendoquincenalmenteotros mensualmente otros trimestralmente, van a recoger sus fotocopias de las cartillas que obviamente gu�an el trabajo que se va a desarrollar, de esa manera se est� trabajando, pero tambi�n no implica solamente entregarles hoja ya, sino se est� procurando trabajar bajo una modalidadtambi�nsincr�nica, haymomentosenlosque con los estudiantesse realizanvideo llamadas o encuentros en el zoom o en el meet, pero eso depende a las posibilidades de los estudiantes. Hay talleres, como el de artesan�a que est� trabajando con el mismo, tambi�n pintura se est� trabajando, porque tienen las posibilidades, hay otros, por ejemplo, como papeler�a donde la mayor�a de los chicos viven en provincia, no tienen las posibilidades econ�micas y dem�s, entonces la profesora tiene que llamarles y los chicos tienen que enviar sustrabajos,de esamanerase est�trabajando,yenloschiquitosse est�trabajandootravezde videollamadas,explic�ndolesalospap�s,lostrabajosquese debenrealizarytambi�nhaciendo el contacto con los con los peque�os. �Qu� dificultadesha presentadoal momento de la implementaci�nde educaci�n a distancia y virtual, al mismo tiempo que nos ha mencionado? Las dificultades estaban, creo que la m�s importante son las posibilidades, el acceso a la tecnolog�a,enlosdatos que nosotroshemosrecogido,de los168 estudiantesregistradosenel centro, han llenado la encuesta alrededor de 128, eso implica que directamente 40 no tienen ning�ntipode acceso, aun celularinteligente,entoncesyaesunadificultad,una poblaci�ncon la que va a ser dif�cil trabajar, despu�s lo que hemos hecho es explicarles a los papas c�mo �bamosa trabajary cu�nimportante ahoraerasurol de ellos,enrealidadellosnosibana ayudar con el acompa�amiento. Dificultades luegoha habido con la situaci�n de recoger el material, la entrega del material tambi�nhay algunosque por ejemplonohan podido,algunospap�s y bueno los chicospor su condici�n de discapacidad no conocen, por ejemplo, de algunas herramientas de almacenamiento, algunas plataformas como el clasroom que es la m�s sencilla, entonces ha habidoalgunosprofesoresquehantenidoqueoptar poriraentregarlesaloschicossuscartillas, entonces esa es la dificultad sobre todo el acceso a la tecnolog�a. Porque no hay posibilidades en la familia, y porque tambi�n los pap�s no conocen, en muchos casos no est�n muy familiarizados con la tecnolog�a. �Actualmente todoslosestudiantesasistenalas clasesque se est� brindandopor parte de los profesores, asisten todos con normalidad o hay un porcentaje que no est� asistiendo?
  2. 2. Si, ha habido, es innegable la situaci�n de estudiantes que por la situaci�n de posibilidades y dem�s, no han podido acceder, y tenemos alg�n dato, pero esa situaci�nes muy particular en educaci�n especial, la normativa en el sistema no nos asigna retirarlos a los estudiantes, una situaci�nde que sonpersonasendesventajasocial,sinembargosi hahabido,yoestimoque en el reporte de finales del primer trimestre, 3 eran los estudiantes que b�sicamente no hab�an estado siguiendo los cursos, ahora est�bamos haciendo con los profesores, el balance del segundoy de igual manera, se ha aumentadounporcentaje tambi�nimportante,casi lamitad, estamoshablandodeunos25-30estudiantem�somenos queporestasituaci�nde lapandemia handejadode mandarsustareas,inclusode contestar,se hansalidode losgrupos ydem�s,son realidades que est�n pasando. �Qu� desventajashavistoustedenlaaplicaci�nde estanuevamodalidadde educaci�nvirtual que se est� implementando en todo Bolivia? Ya en el aspecto educativo espec�ficamente, hay una debilidad que muchos profesores no conocemosmuybienlacantidaddeherramientasque existenenlasredes,deprontoesesauna dificultad, la situaci�n de la formaci�n de nosotros como profesores, nos ha puesto a pensar tambi�nseguramente nosolamente alosprofesoressinoatodaslasescuelasque debemosser nomas amigo de la tecnolog�a. Otra desventaja la situaci�n de educaci�n especial no es tan desventaja, porque la situaci�n de acompa�amiento con los padres es m�s bien lo que se reclama, es necesario que los pap�s, la familia est�n con el estudiante, pero tambi�n hemos vistonosotros que en muchos casos,muchas familias,loschicosno han sidoconsideradas,por ejemplo,handestinadoel celularlacomputadoraparasushijosde regular,pero paraloschicos de especial,no hayno, lospapasdec�an no tengoyo computadorasdisponibleseneste horario poresaraz�n,porejemplo, muchospap�s muchosprofesoresaestahoraest�npasaaestahora a partirde las 4 losfinesde semanaun poquito esono. La situaci�n enla familiade no darle la importanciaasus hijos que tienenlacondici�nde discapacidad,esode prontoenel plano de la familia de los estudiantes. Despu�sotradesventajanoshemostenido que adecuara laeducaci�nvirtual porque creoque ha sido es una situaci�n nueva en la educaci�nformal,si es muy t�pico en postgrado y dem�s, peroenel mundoinclusonose hadadounasituaci�nantesde la pandemiaeneducaci�nformal se opte porlaeducaci�n virtual,entoncesnosestamos adecuandoyocreonoybuenolopositivo esque estamostomandoencuentade que latecnolog�asi esunaherramientaamigable parala educaci�n. �Qu� propone ustedcomo director del centro de educaci�n especial ABOPANE para mejorar la educaci�n virtual en la instituci�n? Creo que la propuesta pasa sobretodo, cualquier propuesta tiene que pasar sobre todo por brindarlascondiciones,haylanecesidadde que se democraticeel accesoalatecnolog�a,todos losestudiantes,todaslasfamiliaspuedanteneraccesoauna computadora,al internetno,creo que es lo m�s importante y a partir de eso yo creo que especialmente en eso de educaci�n especial es importante el acompa�amiento, es muy necesario que hayan tres elementos: familia, estudiante y profesores; y el nexo entre acompa�amiento de los papas es muy importante, es clave en la atenci�n a personas con discapacidad. Eso es lo que de pronto hay que ir fortaleciendo en nuestro �mbito porque es por ellos el medio por el cual nosotros utilizamosalospapaspara llegaraaplicar el curr�culoque tenemosporque yo he vistoalgunos profesores, casi todos los profesores del centro, cuando han hecho la situaci�n de las video llamadas, o la situaci�n del Zoom, los estudiante est�n atentos cinco minutos m�ximo diez
  3. 3. minutos, pero despu�s ya, son situaciones m�s para interacci�n, para contactos sociales; m�s ocupacional, m�s de estar en contacto, m�s social, la situaci�n del contacto con sus compa�eritos, situaci�n as� de aprendizaje, ustedes saben, lo han debido ir viendo, en la educaci�nespecialtiene queverb�sicamenteconlashabilidadesadaptativas,entoncesporesa raz�n los papas son importantes. �En el �rea regular dijeron que los estudiantes pod�an aprobar, en el �rea de educaci�n especial sucede lo mismos? Es la dudaque nosotrosten�amos,porque cuandoha salidolaclausurasoloimplicaeducaci�n regulary no educaci�nalternativa,especial,continua;entoncescuandonosotroshemoshecho la pregunta,loque noshan indicado,larespuestafue que si el estudiantecumple losobjetivos aprueba,bueno,si nocumple losobjetivosreprueba,entoncesestapresentalaaprobaci�ny reprobaci�nenestagesti�neneducaci�nespecial.

