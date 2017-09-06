Photoshop María Fernanda Ramirez 01/09/2017
Table of Contents 1. Introduction 2. What is it? 3. Content 4. Expectations 5. E-graphy 2
This guide is specially designed for the starters in the program of photoshop. The purpose of it, is to show how to use th...
1. What is Photoshop? 4
Photoshop is a editing program from Adobe Corporation that alters the photos digitally. Changes its colors, inserts text a...
× File: this option allows you to open recent or new photoshop documents. × Edit: Allows you to undo, step forward or back...
7 At the left you can see the toolbar that helps you to do different works - This option allows you to auto-select. - This...
At the right you can see the panel that allows you to change colors. 8
.Jpeg photo 1. Select File and Save As 2. Select save as a .jpeg format 3. Select the name of the file and click save 4. S...
Image’s save options × Png: file that supports lossless data compressions. × Jpeg: file “extensions for a lossy graphic de...
Expectation s My expectations for this class is to learn how to use Photoshop correctly. I will like to learn how to edit ...
E-graphy × “When Was the Last Time You Said This?” BusinessDictionary.com, www.businessdictionary.com/definition/Photoshop...
Thanks! 13
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Photoshop

16 views

Published on

This guide is specially designed for the starters in the program of photoshop.

Published in: Design
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
16
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
0
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

Photoshop

  1. 1. Photoshop María Fernanda Ramirez 01/09/2017
  2. 2. Table of Contents 1. Introduction 2. What is it? 3. Content 4. Expectations 5. E-graphy 2
  3. 3. This guide is specially designed for the starters in the program of photoshop. The purpose of it, is to show how to use the basics of photoshop. 3
  4. 4. 1. What is Photoshop? 4
  5. 5. Photoshop is a editing program from Adobe Corporation that alters the photos digitally. Changes its colors, inserts text and their resolution. 5
  6. 6. × File: this option allows you to open recent or new photoshop documents. × Edit: Allows you to undo, step forward or backward in the software. × Image: Allows to adjust a photo. × Layer: allows you to insert or delete a layer. × Type: Allows you to edit the panels. × Select: Allows you to select or deselect an image. × Filter: Allows you to chose new filters for your photos. × View: Allows you to see the proof setup. × Window: Allows you to see the actions and workspace of the software. × HELP: allows you to call for online support. 6 Home Bar
  7. 7. 7 At the left you can see the toolbar that helps you to do different works - This option allows you to auto-select. - This option allows you to edit the width and height of your editing photo - This option allows you to edit the feather of the photo - This options shows all the sample layers - This option allows you cut the image - This option allows you to sample size - This option allows the mode - This option edits the photos’ opacity - This option allows you to edit the flow - This option allows you to edit the brush - This option allows you to erase part of the photos - This option helps you to edit the colors - This option allows you to add blur - This is the dodge tool - This tool allows you to draw - This tool allows you to add text - This tool allows you to select
  8. 8. At the right you can see the panel that allows you to change colors. 8
  9. 9. .Jpeg photo 1. Select File and Save As 2. Select save as a .jpeg format 3. Select the name of the file and click save 4. Select the image options (the quality of the photo) and your photo is now save as a .jpeg. 9
  10. 10. Image’s save options × Png: file that supports lossless data compressions. × Jpeg: file “extensions for a lossy graphic design (what is jpeg.com)” × Tiff: file that is a standard in the publishing and printing companies. 10
  11. 11. Expectation s My expectations for this class is to learn how to use Photoshop correctly. I will like to learn how to edit photos, how to add them nice filters and text that combines with them. 11
  12. 12. E-graphy × “When Was the Last Time You Said This?” BusinessDictionary.com, www.businessdictionary.com/definition/Photoshop.html. × “Portable Network Graphics.” Wikipedia, Wikimedia Foundation, 30 Aug. 2017, en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Portable_Network_Graphics. × “JPG File Format.” TechTarget, whatis.techtarget.com/fileformat/JPG-JPEG-bitmap. × “IMAGE TYPES: JPEG & TIFF FILES.” Image Types: JPEG & TIFF File Formats, www.cambridgeincolour.com/tutorials/imagetypes.htm. 12
  13. 13. Thanks! 13

×