UNIVERSIDAD ESTATAL DEL VALLE DE ECATEPEC Licenciatura en Gerontología APEGO Y DESAPEGO DRA. Angélica María Razo González
Apego (Definición de wordreference) Afecto, cariño o estimación hacia una persona o cosa Acción de apegarse: Tomar apego a...
¿Cuándo comienza el apego? Teoría del Apego de John Bowlby (1986) “Una tendencia de los seres humanos a establecer vínculo...
El comportamiento de apego … “Todo aquél que permite al sujeto conseguir o mantener proximidad con otra persona diferencia...
Para el niño es importante la interacción con su cuidador La calidad del vínculo crea “modelos operantes internos” que le ...
De adulto lo aprendido se convierte estrategias de afrontamiento Adultos con Apego Seguro: Desarrollan menores índices de ...
De adulto lo aprendido se convierte estrategias de afrontamiento Adultos con Apego Ansioso Evitativo: Interacciones con di...
De adulto lo aprendido se convierte estrategias de afrontamiento Adultos con Apego Ansioso Ambivalente: Presentan menor ca...
En las filosofías orientales Egoísmo y apego son obstáculos para superar los malos sentimientos. Forzamos a los sucesos pa...
Diferencias Culturales Occidente Oriente  Una manifestación de cariño o afecto por alguien  Un tipo de vínculo que se es...
Entonces… ¿Cuándo el apego es un problema? Cuando es un vínculo mental y emocional (generalmente obsesivo) a objetos, pers...
¿Cuándo es necesario desapegarse? Cuando existe una incapacidad de renunciar a algo cuando debe hacerse Cuando el vínculo ...
Desapegarse implica Soltarse o desprenderse: Disfrutar las cosas sabiendo que son transitorias. Ser psicológicamente indep...
Indicadores de apego Ausencia de libertad: La autonomía o libertad de ser o actuar restringe a la fuente de apego. Impulso...
Autoaceptación e Identidad Así el Yo no quedará atrapado “apegado” La ruta es: Rescatar la fortaleza interna y el espírit...
Identificar el miedo. Aceptar qué es lo peor que pueda pasar. Hablar “cara a cara” con el deseo. Desarrollar autocontro...
¿Quieres saber más? Garrido Rojas, L. (2006) Apego, Emoción y Regulación Emocional: Implicaciones para la Salud en Revista...
Gracias
Apego

