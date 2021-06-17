Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
MICRORRELATOS III Realizados por los alumnos y alumnas de 2º ESO-D Curso 2020-21 IES Jándula
1 Tercer año consecutivo en el que ve la luz un libro de microrrelatos escrito por los alumnos y alumnas de 2º ESO-D a par...
2 “El hombre que amé se ha convertido en un fantasma”. SIN ÉL El hombre que amé se ha convertido en un fantasma; mi peor p...
3 Nunca es tarde El hombre que amé se ha convertido en un fantasma. Lo puedo ver levitar, al lado mío, toda esta noche que...
4 “El silencio era desde hace tiempo nuestra conversación más frecuente”. REFLEJO El silencio era desde hace tiempo nuestr...
5 "Hablaba, hablaba y hablaba. Y venga a hablar". CHARLA MATUTINA Hablaba, hablaba y hablaba. Y venga a hablar. Se pasó as...
6 La señora Bla, Bla, Bla Hablaba, hablaba y hablaba y venga a hablar. Esa señora no calla, no corre, no bebe, solo habla....
7 El asesino Hablaba, hablaba y hablaba. Y venga a hablar, y no se callaba. Su voz retumbaba en toda la casa. Yo estaba tr...
8 “Hay novelas que, aún sin ser largas, no logran comenzar de verdad hasta la página 50 o la 60”. EL ASESINO Hay novelas q...
9 “Hace una semana, mi abuela me abrazó sin lágrimas en el aeropuerto”. DESPEDIDAS… Hace una semana, mi abuela me abrazó s...
10 AVERSIÓN EN EL AEROPUERTO Hace una semana mi abuela me abrazó sin lágrimas en el aeropuerto, pero, desgraciadamente, no...
11 “Tengo gafas para ver verdades. Como no tengo costumbre, no las uso nunca”. Mi boda Tengo gafas para ver verdades. Como...
12 LA MENTIRA DE RUBÉN Tengo gafas para ver las verdades. Como no tengo costumbre, no las uso nunca. Rubén, mi padre, repi...
13 AMOR A PRIMERA VISTA Tengo gafas para ver verdades. Como no tengo costumbre, no las uso nunca. Pero ese día fue diferen...
14 “Un minuto, cada segundo sonaba fuerte, lento, ensordecedor”. LA NOCHE INSIGNIFICANTE Un minuto, cada segundo sonaba fu...
15 “Una sensación de frío intenso le erizó el vello. Despertó. Sintió soledad y miedo ante la falta de luz, de aire y de m...
16 LADRÓN Una sensación de frio le erizó el vello. Despertó. Sintió soledad y miedo ante la falta de luz, de aire y de mem...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×
Education
70 views
Jun. 17, 2021

Microrrelatos III

Libro que recoge los microrrelatos elaborados por los alumnos de 2º ESO - D del IES Jándula

no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Microrrelatos III

  1. 1. MICRORRELATOS III Realizados por los alumnos y alumnas de 2º ESO-D Curso 2020-21 IES Jándula
  2. 2. 1 Tercer año consecutivo en el que ve la luz un libro de microrrelatos escrito por los alumnos y alumnas de 2º ESO-D a partir de los planteamientos que les propuse en la tarea. Los relatos están agrupados en torno al mismo comienzo; así podréis disfrutar con la variedad y versatilidad de los relatos propuestos. Gran trabajo el que habéis realizado. Ahora toca disfrutar de la lectura. Begoña Giménez Marín Profesora de Lengua
  3. 3. 2 “El hombre que amé se ha convertido en un fantasma”. SIN ÉL El hombre que amé se ha convertido en un fantasma; mi peor pesadilla se ha hecho realidad. No sé vivir y casi se me ha olvidado respirar. Su inexistente presencia me hace sentir vacía y veo pasar nuestra historia como algo fugaz. Mi intento de seguir adelante es tenaz, pero mi sed voraz de él, no me deja avanzar. Carmen Menéndez Ruiz
  4. 4. 3 Nunca es tarde El hombre que amé se ha convertido en un fantasma. Lo puedo ver levitar, al lado mío, toda esta noche que coincide con mi cumpleaños. Me trae un regalo, me lo da, lo abro y, al abrirlo, encuentro una carta que pone: - “Nunca es tarde para decir lo que sientes”. Celia Carrillo Gómez MUERTOS, PERO JUNTOS El hombre que amé se ha convertido en un fantasma. El doctor dijo que estaba sano en la revisión del otro día, pero yo creo que está equivocado, ya que siempre veía a mi amado envuelto en una especia de polvo blanco; pero llevo varios días viéndolo muy seguido y de una extraña forma. Lo veo de una manera...real. Alba Meco Solís
  5. 5. 4 “El silencio era desde hace tiempo nuestra conversación más frecuente”. REFLEJO El silencio era desde hace tiempo nuestra conversación más frecuente. Siempre que me situaba a su lado me observaba fijamente, pero nunca me decía nada. Suponía que estaba triste por la expresión que se reflejaba en su rostro. En ese mismo instante, la incomodidad fue interrumpida por mi madre, que abrió la puerta de mi habitación y me encontró de pie frente al espejo. Olga Núñez Delgado
  6. 6. 5 "Hablaba, hablaba y hablaba. Y venga a hablar". CHARLA MATUTINA Hablaba, hablaba y hablaba. Y venga a hablar. Se pasó así todo el tiempo que estuve junto a él. Al principio me resultó extraño, ya que en el cementerio solo había tumbas solitarias. Érika Ruiz Criado LA LLAMADA MISTERIOSA Hablaba, hablaba y hablaba. Y venga a hablar. De repente, cogió el teléfono que se le había caído minutos antes al entrar al salón. Marcó un número de teléfono, puso el altavoz y escuchó una voz ronca que decía: - Ya estamos aquí, mirad por la ventana. Y la ventana se abrió. Paula González Castillo
  7. 7. 6 La señora Bla, Bla, Bla Hablaba, hablaba y hablaba y venga a hablar. Esa señora no calla, no corre, no bebe, solo habla. Se alimenta del aburrimiento de su interlocutor, respira el aire del cansancio... Trabajo en una oficina de atención al cliente y a veces, me gustaría apagarme, cerrar los ojos y dejar de ver y escuchar. La clienta quejosa del pasado miércoles me contó más de lo que quisiera saber, veo que ni ella lo quería saber. ¡Me vendió́ un boleto de lotería y todo! ¡Me ha tocado! El boleto de la señora Bla, Bla, Bla. ¡Me ha tocado! Si llego a saber eso, la hubiese escuchado. David Muñoz Redondo
  8. 8. 7 El asesino Hablaba, hablaba y hablaba. Y venga a hablar, y no se callaba. Su voz retumbaba en toda la casa. Yo estaba tranquilo en mi cuarto, estudiando, y escuchaba a mi padre discutir con alguien por teléfono. Mi padre estaba diciendo algo de un asesino y bajé rápido a ver, pero escuché un ruido muy fuerte. Adrián Moreno Expósito
  9. 9. 8 “Hay novelas que, aún sin ser largas, no logran comenzar de verdad hasta la página 50 o la 60”. EL ASESINO Hay novelas que, aún sin ser largas, no logran comenzar de verdad hasta la página 50 o la 60. Por eso, en mi novela, el protagonista muere en la primera frase ¿Quizá por eso sólo he vendido dos novelas? ¿Por eso no resultará interesante? Soy un asesino de novelas y protagonistas. Mi editor me llamó ayer pidiendo hacer mis trabajos más interesantes. ¡Tendré que asesinar en la página final! Voy a cambiar de editor o de trabajo… o de página. Ayer me llamó la competencia. Quieren a un asesino de primera página y aquí estoy yo. Francisco García Rodríguez
  10. 10. 9 “Hace una semana, mi abuela me abrazó sin lágrimas en el aeropuerto”. DESPEDIDAS… Hace una semana, mi abuela me abrazó sin lágrimas en el aeropuerto. Hoy yo, con lágrimas, no la abrazo. Paula Fernández Muñoz Necesito un por qué... Hace una semana, mi abuela me abrazó sin lágrimas en el aeropuerto; no entendí nada. Mi abuela siempre se emocionaba al despedirme. Me quedé preocupado. Llamé a mi madre para ver qué pasaba, pero no sé si fue buena idea hacerlo… David Hernández Alías
  11. 11. 10 AVERSIÓN EN EL AEROPUERTO Hace una semana mi abuela me abrazó sin lágrimas en el aeropuerto, pero, desgraciadamente, no supe nunca el por qué. Liberto Vico Valdivias “Marisa no tuvo que levantar el auricular para saber lo que le iban a decir al otro lado del hilo telefónico”. LA NOTICIA ESPERADA Marisa no tuvo que levantar el auricular para saber lo que le iban a decir al otro lado del hilo telefónico. Ya esperaba la noticia, pues llevaba días rondando su cabeza. Lo que no sabía es que fuese tan diferente. A la vez le vino a la cabeza la imagen de la enfermera al otro lado del teléfono … Nerea Córdoba Jurado
  12. 12. 11 “Tengo gafas para ver verdades. Como no tengo costumbre, no las uso nunca”. Mi boda Tengo gafas para ver verdades. Como no tengo costumbre, no las uso nunca, hasta el día de mi boda. Mi padre me convenció para ello porque combinaban con mi traje. Veo como mi esposa dice un leve “sí quiero” y me mira a los ojos. El sacerdote procede a preguntar si la acepto como esposa. Me limito a responder: _ Nunca me casaría con una mentirosa. Lucía Arias Oliva
  13. 13. 12 LA MENTIRA DE RUBÉN Tengo gafas para ver las verdades. Como no tengo costumbre, no las uso nunca. Rubén, mi padre, repite esto una y otra vez. ¿Quién me iba a decir a mí que el que mentía era él? Mi padre ha regentado toda la vida una tienda de aparejos de pesca a la que nunca entraba nadie y, aun así, tenemos una casa enorme. Todo muy extraño ¿De dónde sacaba tanto dinero? Querido lector; indagando un poco descubrí que mi padre es espía y sí, tiene unas gafas para ver verdades. MI PADRE ES ESPÍA, RICO Y MENTIROSO. Lidia García Palomino
  14. 14. 13 AMOR A PRIMERA VISTA Tengo gafas para ver verdades. Como no tengo costumbre, no las uso nunca. Pero ese día fue diferente, quería ver la realidad y no vivir rodeado de mentiras. Paseando vi pobreza, egoísmo, tristeza, … Me derrumbé. Entré en una cafetería a relajarme mientras pensaba en quitarme las gafas y no ponérmelas jamás. Y, de repente, ella me miró. Fue una mirada tan limpia y sincera que decidí acercarme. Desde entonces no nos hemos separado. ¡Somos muy felices! ¡Benditas gafas! Arturo Peñas Navas
  15. 15. 14 “Un minuto, cada segundo sonaba fuerte, lento, ensordecedor”. LA NOCHE INSIGNIFICANTE Un minuto, cada segundo sonaba fuerte, lento, ensordecedor. Hasta que de repente… ¡plof!, dejó de sonar, las luces se apagaron; un temblor fuerte, pero intenso, sacudió la casa entera, y una sombra empezó a acechar. Jesús Campos Serrano
  16. 16. 15 “Una sensación de frío intenso le erizó el vello. Despertó. Sintió soledad y miedo ante la falta de luz, de aire y de memoria”. LA SOLEDAD Una sensación de frío intenso le erizó el vello. Despertó. Sintió soledad y miedo ante la falta de luz, de aire y de memoria. No sabía qué hacía en esa habitación tan misteriosa, pero de repente… ¡pam! se cerró la puerta. Inmediatamente encendió la luz y había un perturbador mensaje en una de las paredes que decía: _ Todavía no sabes lo que es la verdadera soledad y lo comprobarás dentro de un rato. Antonio Marín López
  17. 17. 16 LADRÓN Una sensación de frio le erizó el vello. Despertó. Sintió soledad y miedo ante la falta de luz, de aire y de memoria. Había tenido una buena vida, plena, llena de amor, pero ahora el Alzheimer se lo había arrebatado todo. Sarah Expósito García

×