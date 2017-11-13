Pirelli Calendar 2018 - Inspired on Alice in Wonderland

2018PIRELLICALENDAR
PIRELLI has unveiled pictures from its 2018 calendar: a wondrous celebration of black beauty, photographed through the fan...
The royals: RuPaul plays the Queen of Hearts and Blood Diamond star Hounsou plays the King of Hearts
Duckie Thot as Alice. Tim Walker
Djimon Hounsou as the King of Hearts. Tim Walker
Fish-eye effect: Diddy and Campbell play the two Royal Beheaders in the Alice-In- Wonderland-themed 2018 Pirelli calendar
More royals: Goldberg and Hopa stand in as the Royal Duchess and Princess of Hearts, respectively
Tim Walker
Something different: New British Vogue editor Edward Enninful styled the shoot, which features an all-black cast
Down the rabbit hole: The calendar has an all-black cast, with model Duckie Thot taking on a starring role as Alice
Queen of Hearts: Reality TV star and drag queen RuPaul looks breathtaking as the fearsome red queen
The Mad Hatter: Taking on one of the best-known roles of the story is American model Slick Woods
Tim Walker
Playing card gardeners: Senegalese-German model Alpha Dia (left) and British model King Owusu (right) in costume
Tim Walker
Adwoa Aboah as Tweedledee. Tim Walker
Whimsical: Jaha Dukureh, a Gambian women's right activist, dons an elaborate costume on the London set of the shoot
Lupita Nyong’o stars as the Dormouse for the 2018 Pirelli calendar. Photograph: Tim Walker/Pirelli
Lupita Nyong’o as the Dormouse.Tim Walker. By Alessandro Scotti
The Rabbit and the Mad Hatter in the 2018 Pirelli calendar. Photograph: Tim Walker/Pirelli
Behindthescenes
The behind the scenes imagery from the 2018 Pirelli Calendar by Tim Walker by Alessandro Scotti
By Alessandro Scotti
By Alessandro Scotti
By Alessandro Scotti
By Alessandro Scotti
By Alessandro Scotti
Alessandro Scotti
Creative team: Photographer Tim Walker and new Vogue's Enninful were seen discussing the shoot in a behind-the- scenes pho...
Backstage The Cal Shoot by Tim Walker. By Alessandro Scotti.
DUCKIE THOT, SLICK WOODS, AND SASHA LANE. Backstage The Cal Shoot by Tim Walker. By Alessandro Scotti
END13-NOVIEMBRE-2017 Sound : Elton John - Nikita
Entertainment & Humor
Pirelli Calendar 2018 - Inspired on Alice in Wonderland

×