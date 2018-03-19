Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Finding�Our�Purpose�in�Life:�A�Step-by-Step�Method�Audiobook�Free�|�Health�&�Wellness Finding�Our�Purpose�in�Life:�A�Step-...
Finding�Our�Purpose�in�Life:�A�Step-by-Step�Method "At�the�center�of�your�being�you�have�the�answer;�you�know�who�you�are�...
Finding�Our�Purpose�in�Life:�A�Step-by-Step�Method
Finding�Our�Purpose�in�Life:�A�Step-by-Step�Method
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Finding Our Purpose in Life A Step-by-Step Method Audiobook Free | Health & Wellness

39 views

Published on

Finding Our Purpose in Life A Step-by-Step Method Audiobook Free | Health & Wellness

Published in: Healthcare
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Finding Our Purpose in Life A Step-by-Step Method Audiobook Free | Health & Wellness

  1. 1. Finding�Our�Purpose�in�Life:�A�Step-by-Step�Method�Audiobook�Free�|�Health�&�Wellness Finding�Our�Purpose�in�Life:�A�Step-by-Step�Method�Audiobook�Free�|�Health�&�Wellness LINK�IN�PAGE�4�TO�LISTEN�OR�DOWNLOAD�BOOK
  2. 2. Finding�Our�Purpose�in�Life:�A�Step-by-Step�Method "At�the�center�of�your�being�you�have�the�answer;�you�know�who�you�are�and�you�know�what�you�want."�-�Lao�Tzu Understanding�your�life's�purpose�and�pursuing�it�is�more�valuable�than�wealth,�fame,�power,�and�social�status.�Our core�meaning�and�purpose�serve�to�clarify�our�most�important�goals�and�priorities.�They�amplify�our�motivations�and support�us�in�all�times,�both�good�and�bad.�As�a�result,�we�become�more�confident,�effective,�independent,�tolerant, inquisitive,�and�most�of�all�content.�We�also�make�better�decisions.�When�we�do�the�things�we�were�born�to�do,�we automatically�become�forces�of�our�nature.�Unstoppable. Many�of�us�spend�our�entire�lives�searching�for�knowledge�and�understanding�in�the�wrong�places.�We�cannot�hope to�find�our�true�selves,�anywhere�outside�of�our�own�selves.�While�the�world�has�many�thoughtful�advisors,�and libraries�are�filled�with�the�collective�wisdom�of�the�ages,�our�essential�purposes�in�life�can�only�be�discovered�deep inside�of�us.�We�must�discover�our�own�purpose�in�life,�by�ourselves. Finding�Our�Purpose�in�Life�presents�a�series�of�practical�lessons�and�exercises,�that,�will�unlock�the�secret�purposes of�your�life.�You�get�to�work�on�your�own,�in�a�private�place�of�your�choosing,�at�your�own�pace.�By�completing�this challenging�but�simple�program,�you�will�find�the�answers�to�your�most�important�questions.�These�include:�What�is the�purpose�and�meaning�of�my�life?;�How�do�I�uncover�my�life�quest?;�How�do�I�make�better�decisions?;�Why�do�I sometimes�feel�vaguely�unsatisfied?;�How�can�I�become�more�aware�of�my�core's�hidden�knowledge?;�Why�do�I sometimes�want�things�that�I�know�are�bad�for�me?;�How�can�I�better�manage�my�unwanted�negative�feelings?;�Why am�I�instinctively�intolerant�of�certain�people?;�Is�there�a�connection�between�the�unrelated�events�of�my�life?;�What is�stopping�me�from�doing�what�I�want�to�do?
  3. 3. Finding�Our�Purpose�in�Life:�A�Step-by-Step�Method
  4. 4. Finding�Our�Purpose�in�Life:�A�Step-by-Step�Method

×