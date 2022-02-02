Successfully reported this slideshow.
ved industries- ci casting manufacturer in India

Feb. 02, 2022
Ved is one of the most sought-after company in foundry industry.
We are IATF Certified 16949 : 2016 and ISO 9001 : 2015 certified foundry.
We are primarily involved in manufacturing of Graded Cast Iron, Spheroidal Graphite (SG) Iron Casting and Machined Components. Our monthly production capacity is 1250 MT. Our
major USP is our strong back up of robust machine shops which are very well operational with modern manufacturing and testing facilities.
We are proud to announce that we own state-of-the art infrastructure. Our foundry and machining facilities are classy and refined.
At Ved Industries we have a strong and robust QMS culture which is invincible and unbeatable. We
are TS16949 and ISO 9001:2015 certified company.We believe in strong and dynamic leadership. Hence,
we implement scientific methods for team selection. Other than owners our top management
team comprises of Chief Executive Officer, Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Office.

  1. 1. Cast Iron & SG Iron Foundry in India Ready To Assemble, Fully Finished Cast Iron, SG Iron And Stainless-Steel Casting Manufacturer www.dategroup.net development@dategroup.net +91 9011011773
  2. 2. WHAT WE DO Ved is one of the most sought-after company in foundry industry. We are IATF Certified 16949 : 2016 and ISO 9001 : 2015 certified foundry. We are primarily involved in manufacturing of Graded Cast Iron, Spheroidal Graphite (SG) Iron Casting and Machined Components. Our monthly production capacity is 1250 MT. Our major USP is our strong back up of robust machine shops which are very well operational with modern manufacturing and testing facilities. www.dategroup.net development@dategroup.net +91 9011011773
  3. 3. PED 2014/68/EU, AD 2000 Mark Blatt WO Certified We manufacture various Cast Iron, SG Iron and Stainless-Steel Castings up to 80 Kg single piece for Agriculture Vehicle Manufacturers, Heavy Commercial Vehicle Manufacturers, Earth Moving Equipment Manufacturers, Construction and Material Handling Equipment Manufacturers and Engine Water Cooling Pump Manufacturers. Our company is equipped with world class manufacturing techniques & we provide end to end solutions from patterns to machined parts with the help of our technically competent & motivated employees Ready To Assemble, Fully Finished Cast Iron, SG Iron And Stainless-Steel Casting Manufacturer www.dategroup.net development@dategroup.net +91 9011011773
  4. 4. OUR FOUNDRY CAPABILITY MATERIAL CI Casting with FG 150 ,200, 220, 250, 260, 300 grades SG Iron (Ductile Iron) with 400-18, 450-10, 500-7, 600-3, 700-2, 800-2 grades CASTING RANGE Weight: 0.250 Kg up to 80 Kg VALUE ADDITION Machining Heat Treatment Quenching Sub-assembly ANNUAL VOLUME 15000 MT www.dategroup.net development@dategroup.net +91 9011011773
  5. 5. OUR FOUNDRY CAPABILITY Pattern Storage Being a Jobbing type foundry, we are required to maintain pattern equipment, safely for a long period. We have a well laid pattern storage area for easier storage & handling of patterns. The in-house pattern shop facility is qualified for periodic maintenance and reconditioning of patterns. Methoding We use AutoCAST Simulation Software (Virtual pouring) which predicts the complete casting process including filling, solidification, cooling and allows the qualitative prediction of various properties of the cast product. We use this facility for methoding which saves actual shop trials and saves time in producing good castings at first go. The necessary method cards are made for every item and are preserved. Melting At the melting section, we have three Inductotherm make Coreless Induction Furnaces having 550KW panels for pot capacity of 500kg The furnaces are equipped with new technology of Melt evaluator which shows the KWHr reading, excess units consumed for heat & does the auto sintering process. The melting section has online molten temperature measurement facility. Fettling We use Shot-blasting machine with spinner hanger arrangement of 500Kg capacity and tumblast type machine having 300Kg capacity for removal of runner, risers & for finishing of castings. www.dategroup.net development@dategroup.net +91 9011011773
  6. 6. QC, Testing & Inspection Facilities We strive to exceed the quality requirements of our esteemed customers. This is possible because of our strict in-process controls at all levels. We keep necessary checks at each stage of production, with continuous monitoring, feedback and alterations. We have a team of efficient & courteous employees having sound experience in their relevant fields In order to ensure the physical & dimensional properties of our products, our Quality Control Department has following facilities Sand testing lab equipped with various equipment’s like: Sieve Analyzer, Core gas determination, Permeability tester, Muffle furnace, Clay washer, Sand strength tester etc. Belec make Spectrometer which can test 22 elements & has Fe & Ni channels. We also have sample polishing facility. The Physical lab consists of Fine Engineering make 400 MT UTN Machine with extensometer and impact testing machine. Required marking table, with necessary callipers & other measuring instruments for dimensional inspection. OUR FOUNDRY INFRASTRUCTURE www.dategroup.net development@dategroup.net +91 9011011773
  7. 7. Our Products www.dategroup.net development@dategroup.net +91 9011011773
  8. 8. Our Products www.dategroup.net development@dategroup.net +91 9011011773
  9. 9. Our Products www.dategroup.net development@dategroup.net +91 9011011773
  10. 10. AWARDS AND RECOGNITION Operational Excellence At Ved Industries we have a strong and robust QMS culture which is invincible and unbeatable. We are IATF169449: 2016 and ISO 9001:2015 certified company. We have a proven track record of 0% rejection at customer end and 100% on time delivery. We set quality standards and challenge them at regular intervals. We follow each and every standard meticulously to match global standards. RCA, KAIZEN, Waste Management, 5S & visual factory are practiced religiously for continual improvement. Proven Reliability Excellent vendor rating—We take continuous feedback from all customers and work religiously on them. This helps us to improve our weakness. We work consistently on our areas of improvement. This attitude has enabled us to reach the ‘Numero Uno’ position in our industry. www.dategroup.net development@dategroup.net +91 9011011773
  11. 11. OUR HAPPY CUSTOMERS www.dategroup.net development@dategroup.net +91 9011011773
  12. 12. CONTACT US Plot No.60 D, Phase I, Sector C, Shri Laxmi Co-op. Industrial Estate, Maharashtra, India 416109 +91 9011021760 +919011011773 development@dategroup.net www.dategroup.net development@dategroup.net +91 9011011773

