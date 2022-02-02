ved industries- ci casting manufacturer in India

Ved is one of the most sought-after company in foundry industry.

We are IATF Certified 16949 : 2016 and ISO 9001 : 2015 certified foundry.

We are primarily involved in manufacturing of Graded Cast Iron, Spheroidal Graphite (SG) Iron Casting and Machined Components. Our monthly production capacity is 1250 MT. Our

major USP is our strong back up of robust machine shops which are very well operational with modern manufacturing and testing facilities.

We are proud to announce that we own state-of-the art infrastructure. Our foundry and machining facilities are classy and refined.

At Ved Industries we have a strong and robust QMS culture which is invincible and unbeatable. We

we implement scientific methods for team selection. Other than owners our top management

team comprises of Chief Executive Officer, Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Office.

