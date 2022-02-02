Ved industries - cast iron and sg iron foundry

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We manufacture machined components weighing from 0.250 Kg up to 80 Kg. We are leading suppliers to major OEMs across India and very soon we are spreading our wings at international level too. Our product range includes off road vehicle, on road heavy commercial vehicle and other engineering components & sub-assemblies.
We serve to wide range of industries like Global Automotive, Tractor, Construction, Mining and General Engineering sectors. Many leading companies from these industries are our loyal clients since years. Our repeat orders and references from customers is a sign on quality business.
Excellent vendor rating—We take continuous feedback from all customers and work religiously on them. This helps us to improve our weakness. We work consistently on our areas of improvement.
Ved Industries believes in our quality people. We have a team of over 450+ employees. We upgrade out team at regular intervals (technical and behavior front as well). This makes Ved Industries an irreplaceable and versatile solution provider

  1. 1. India's Most Loved Heavy Commercial Vehicle and Agriculture Vehicle Brand Count On Us For Casting Products www.dategroup.net development@dategroup.net + 91 9011011773 Company Profile
  2. 2. Ved is one of the most sought-after company in foundry industry. We are IATF Certified 16949 : 2016 and ISO 9001 : 2015 certified foundry. We are primarily involved in manufacturing of Graded Cast Iron, Spheroidal Graphite (SG) Iron Casting and Machined Components. Our monthly production capacity is 1250 MT. Our major USP is our strong back up of robust machine shops which are very well operational with modern manufacturing and testing facilities. We manufacture machined components weighing from 0.250 Kg up to 80 Kg. We are leading suppliers to major OEMs across India and very soon we are spreading our wings at international level too. Our product range includes off road vehicle, on road heavy commercial vehicle and other engineering components & sub-assemblies. WHAT WE DO www.dategroup.net development@dategroup.net + 91 9011011773
  3. 3. OUR PRODUCTS Oil Pan www.dategroup.net development@dategroup.net + 91 9011011773 Crank Case JCB Volute Actuating Discs Integrated Bracket Single Groove Pulley TC Cover Bracket Rotor Chain Transmission Drop Box MB Cap1,4,7,Modifide Inlet Manifold 4H.793 PTO Housing 12840 Hebel AP00037548 TC Housing 70B1
  4. 4. OUR LEADERSHIP We believe in strong and dynamic leadership. Hence, we implement scientific methods for team selection. Other than owners our top management team comprises of Chief Executive Officer, Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer. They are passionate technocrat with keen eye for detail and sophistication. They have been leading from front since inception. Their vision and passion for work has navigated growth of Ved Industries. They have hands on experience in technology and are equally proficient at people management. OUR TEAM We believe in strong and dynamic leadership. Hence, we implement scientific methods for team selection. Other than owners our top management team comprises of Chief Executive Officer, Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer. They are passionate technocrat with keen eye for detail and sophistication. They have been leading from front since inception. Their vision and passion for work has navigated growth of Ved Industries. They have hands on experience in technology and are equally proficient at people management. www.dategroup.net development@dategroup.net + 91 9011011773
  5. 5. Flexibility in Volumes Fast New Product Development Experience and Proficiency WHY CHOOSE US ? www.dategroup.net development@dategroup.net + 91 9011011773
  6. 6. Material CI Casting with FG 150 ,200, 220, 250, 260, 300 grades SG Iron (Ductile Iron) with 400-18,450-10,500-7,600-3,700-2,800-2grades Casting Range Weight: 0.250 Kg up to 80 Kg Annual Volume 15000 MT Value Addition Machining Quenching Heat Treatment Sub-assembly OUR FOUNDRY CAPABILITY www.dategroup.net development@dategroup.net + 91 9011011773
  7. 7. OUR HAPPY CUSTOMERS www.dategroup.net development@dategroup.net + 91 9011011773
  8. 8. AWARDS AND RECOGNITION www.dategroup.net development@dategroup.net + 91 9011011773
  9. 9. AWARDS AND RECOGNITION www.dategroup.net development@dategroup.net + 91 9011011773
  10. 10. OUR FOUNDRY INFRASTRUCTURE Pattern Storage Being a Jobbing type foundry, we are required to maintain pattern equipment, safely for a long period. We have a well laid pattern storage area for easier storage & handling of patterns. The in-house pattern shop facility is qualified for periodic maintenance and reconditioning of patterns. Methoding We use AutoCAST Simulation Software (Virtual pouring) which predicts the complete casting process including filling, solidification, cooling and allows the qualitative prediction of various properties of the cast product. We use this facility for methoding which saves actual shop trials and saves time in producing good castings at first go. The necessary method cards are made for every item and are preserved. Methoding At the melting section, we have three Inductotherm make Coreless Induction Furnaces having 550KW panels for pot capacity of 500kg The furnaces are equipped with new technology of Melt evaluator which shows the KWHr reading, excess units consumed for heat & does the auto sintering process. The melting section has online molten temperature measurement facility. It also has full-fledged fume extraction system installed, considering environmental norms. Fettling We use Shot-blasting machine with spinner hanger arrangement of 500Kg capacity and tumblast type machine having 300Kg capacity for removal of runner, risers & for finishing of castings. www.dategroup.net development@dategroup.net + 91 9011011773
  11. 11. QC, TESTING & INSPECTION FACILITIES Sand testing lab equipped with various equipment’s like: Sieve Analyzer, Core gas determination, Permeability tester, Muffle furnace, Clay washer, Sand strength tester etc. Belec make Spectrometer which can test 22 elements & has Fe & Ni channels. We also have sample polishing facility. The Physical lab consists of Fine Engineering make 400 MT UTN Machine with extensometer and impact testing machine. Required marking table, with necessary callipers & other measuring instruments for dimensional inspection. We strive to exceed the quality requirements of our esteemed customers. This is possible because of our strict in-process controls at all levels. We keep necessary checks at each stage of production, with continuous monitoring, feedback and alterations. We have a team of efficient & courteous employees having sound experience in their relevant fields In order to ensure the physical & dimensional properties of our products, our Quality Control Department has following facilities Spectromete r www.dategroup.net development@dategroup.net + 91 9011011773 Inspectio n Testing Lab UT M
  12. 12. PED 2014/68/EU, AD 2000 Mark Blatt WO Certified Ved Industries Foundry is supported by our well-equipped machining and assembly shop which enables us to satisfy our customers’ requirements of cast & machined components and sub-assemblies from a single source. Our machine shop is equipped with sophisticated production machineries like HMC, VMC’s, SPM's, CNC turning centers, Broaching machine, leak testers, ultrasonic cleaning, high pressure industrial cleaning machines and leak detectors to name a few, to cater the customer demands in terms of Quality & Quantity. We continuously strive for improvements in our operational areas by embedding technological advancement in the organization. Also, we have reliable local tie-ups for value added services such as Coating, Plating, and Phosphating etc. MACHINE SHOP INFRASTRUCTURE www.dategroup.net development@dategroup.net + 91 9011011773
  13. 13. TESTING AND INSPECTION FACILITY 1.Electronica Make CMM with Range 700 x 1000 x 600 and Least Count : 0.001mm 2.Faro 3D casting scanning with CMM 3.Surface roughness tester 4.Air gauge unit & continuity testing machine 5.Leakage Testing Machine Our Partner Network Competencies:- Lapping, Grinding, Honning, Phosphating, Thermal decoring, Broaching, Hardening, Annealing CMM www.dategroup.net development@dategroup.net + 91 9011011773 Digital Height Gauge Lekage Testing Machine Inspection
  14. 14. OUR CORE IDEOLOGY Vision We shall have future ready manufacturing facilities with 1250 tons capacity with 10% global presence by 2022. for Off Manufacturers Road and On Vehicle Road Vehicle world Mission We manufacture fully finished CI and SG Iron casting components Heavy Commercial Manufacturers by using class engineering practices. Values Continues Learning : The journey of lifelong learning. Innovation : Do the Change, with new idea & method. Integrity : Doing the right things when no one watching. Wealth Creation : Do the right things for organization. Job Satisfaction : Help employees to get job satisfaction. www.dategroup.net development@dategroup.net + 91 9011011773
  15. 15. CONTACT US FOLLOW US Plot No.60, D,E,F, Phase–1, Sector C, Shri Laxmi Co- op. Industrial Estate, Prakash Awadenagar, Hatkanangale 416 109 + 91 9011021760 + 91 9011011773 development@dategroup.net www.dategroup.net development@dategroup.net + 91 9011011773

