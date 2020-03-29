MALDI - TOF MS: Where Mass Spectrometry Meets Microbiology

Abstract:

Matrix-assisted laser desorption ionization time-of-flight mass spectrometry (MALDI-TOF MS; MALDI biotyping) has turned a promising tool for the accurate, rapid, and economical identification of pathogens in the clinical diagnostics laboratory. MALDI-TOF measures the mass of molecules from a sample that has been embedded in a matrix by using a laser to ablate and desorb the molecules with minimal fragmentation. The mass spectrum is produced from the pattern (i.e., position and relative intensity) of detected m/z peaks, generating a distinct profile for a particular sample. The method is continuously being improved, and new applications for distinguishing strains, identifying metabolites or functional characteristics (e.g., antibiotic resistance), and detecting microbes directly in host samples have been developed. Adopting these methods in other disciplines than clinical diagnostics, for example, in agriculture, food safety and quality testing, or ecology, will open up new opportunities for diagnostics and research. Nowadays, MALDI-TOF MS technology is most widely used for discovering potential cancer biomarkers. MALDI-TOF MS presents advantages as it is easy to use the technique with high automation and throughput potential and high sensitivity. New fields of application for MALDI-TOF MS, such as Surface-enhanced laser desorption ionization time-of-flight (SELDI-TOF MS) and imaging mass spectrometry (IMS) are promising tools in the field of oncology.