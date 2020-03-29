CHEMICALS AND DRUGS USED IN SHRIMP AQUACULTURE

In aquaculture, as in all food production sectors, one of the external inputs required for successful fish production is chemical.

Chemicals are indeed an essential ingredient to successful aquaculture, which has been used in various forms for centuries (Subasinghe et al., 1996).

There is no doubt that some products are very useful, however, may not perform as claimed and farmers must evaluate the cost and benefits of treatment before investing in any products.

Information on how the product works should be studied. Several products have been sold without any explanation of their action.

Other alternatives could be used as bioremediation and use of probiotics, immunostimulants, vaccination, and alternative therapies.

