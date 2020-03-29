Successfully reported this slideshow.
CHEMICALS AND DRUGS USED IN SHRIMP AQUACULTURE SUBMITTED BY: B. MADHUSUDHAN AAHPA7-01 ICAR-CIFE
INTRODUCTION – In aquaculture, as in all food production sectors, one of the external inputs required for successful fish ...
– Chemicals and antibiotics are important components in health management of aquatic animal, pond construction, soil and w...
– Most of the aqua-products commercially available could be categorized in to six types, – i) Those chemicals and formulat...
– Different chemicals like Addoxy, Aqualite, Clinzex-DS, Earth, Halonex, Odoban-A30 etc. were commonly used in pond prepar...
– KMnO4 is one of the widely used chemical in fish health management. It is a strong oxidizing agent approved for the purp...
– The use of chemical was also influenced by the culture system. In the extensive systems, this is limited to fertilizers,...
CHEMICALSUSEDINSHRIMPFARMINGFOR GENERALPURPOSE
CHEMICALSUSEDINSHRIMPFARMINGMAINLYFOR HEALTHMANAGEMENTANDDISEASETREATMENT.
– Bacteria of the Vibrio genus constitute the majority of the bacteria isolated from among those that cause disease and de...
PROBIOTICS USED IS SHRIMP CULTURE Probiotic formulations contained wide range of beneficial bacterial strains including Ba...
DRUG TRADE NAME OXYTETRACYCLINE TERRAMYCIN SULFAMERAZINE SULFAMERAZINE SULFADIMETHOZINE- ORMETOPRIM COMBINATION ROMET @-30...
NEGATIVE EFFECTS OF CHEMICALS AND DRUGS – The role of shrimp farm managers, the chemical industry, governments, inter-gove...
– Bioaccumulation potential, could be found as residues in the shrimps. The accumulation of lipophilic substances is most ...
– There is a risk that the use of chemicals in shrimp ponds can result in the uptake of residues by filter-feeding mollusc...
RULES TO BE CONSIDERED FOR THE USE OF CHEMICALS : – (i) always improve the pond environment, – (ii) only use when it is es...
– Nitrofuran derivatives-furaltadone, nitrofurantoin, furazolidone and nitrofurazone are considered to be potential carcin...
RULES TO BE CONSIDERED – These were seen to use indiscriminately here without knowing the exact reasons of disease. It sug...
– In order to properly use of chemicals to the water or feed, it is important to accurately determine the dosage and the b...
CONCLUSION: – There is no doubt that some products are very useful, however, may not perform as claimed and farmers must e...
In aquaculture, as in all food production sectors, one of the external inputs required for successful fish production is chemical.
Chemicals are indeed an essential ingredient to successful aquaculture, which has been used in various forms for centuries (Subasinghe et al., 1996).
There is no doubt that some products are very useful, however, may not perform as claimed and farmers must evaluate the cost and benefits of treatment before investing in any products.
Information on how the product works should be studied. Several products have been sold without any explanation of their action.
Other alternatives could be used as bioremediation and use of probiotics, immunostimulants, vaccination, and alternative therapies.

Published in: Health & Medicine
  1. 1. CHEMICALS AND DRUGS USED IN SHRIMP AQUACULTURE SUBMITTED BY: B. MADHUSUDHAN AAHPA7-01 ICAR-CIFE
  2. 2. INTRODUCTION – In aquaculture, as in all food production sectors, one of the external inputs required for successful fish production is chemical. – Chemicals are indeed an essential ingredient to successful aquaculture, which has been used in various forms for centuries (Subasinghe et al., 1996). – Intensification of aquaculture brings about the use of more chemicals and antibiotics in this sector. – Aquaculture chemicals can be classified by the purpose of use, the type of organisms under culture, the life cycle stage for which they are used, the culture system and intensity of culture, and by the type of people who use them.
  3. 3. – Chemicals and antibiotics are important components in health management of aquatic animal, pond construction, soil and water management, improve natural aquatic productivity, transportation of live fish, feed formulation, manipulation of reproduction, growth promotion and processing and value addition of the final product (GESAMP, 1997; Subasinghe et al., 1996).  Some common chemicals include NaCl, formalin, malachite green, methyl blue, potassium permanganate and hydrogen per-oxide, copper compounds, glutaraldehyde and trifluralin (Plumb, 1992).  NaCl is especially effective chemical when treating some fungal and parasitic diseases in fish and prawns.
  4. 4. – Most of the aqua-products commercially available could be categorized in to six types, – i) Those chemicals and formulations for water quality management – ii) Anti-parasitic drugs and chemicals – iii) Disinfectants and sanitizers – iv) Probiotics and water remediation products (Feed/soil/water probiotics), – v) Feed Supplements including growth promoters and – vi) Antibiotics. – Aquanone were used for controlling unwanted fishes as well as other harmful aquatic animals. – Some farmers use traditional methods of “fermented farm waste products” that included mixture of organic materials like cow dung, cow urine, molasses with some other materials, and used from time to time in pond water.
  5. 5. – Different chemicals like Addoxy, Aqualite, Clinzex-DS, Earth, Halonex, Odoban-A30 etc. were commonly used in pond preparation process and for maintenance of optimum water quality. – Whereas Ammocurb, Ammo Trap, Bio Curb, De-Odorase, De-Odr and Toximar were used for removal of ammonia from water and sediment, O2 MAX, Oxycal and Oxy-Gen were used for DO maintenance. – The range of such products used in shrimp culture were more than that used in carp culture. – It was noted that most of these products were imported in bulk by the local firms from other Asian counties like China, Thailand and Singapore,
  6. 6. – KMnO4 is one of the widely used chemical in fish health management. It is a strong oxidizing agent approved for the purpose to treat ponds. Good for treating external protozoa and external bacterial infections (Plumb, 1992). – Malachite green is an organic dye that has been popular as a parasiticide and fungicide. It is principally used in hatcheries rather than grow-out systems.
  7. 7. – The use of chemical was also influenced by the culture system. In the extensive systems, this is limited to fertilizers, while in more complex semi-intensive and intensive systems a wide range of natural and synthetic compounds are used. – The use of drugs and chemicals by the US aquaculture industry is strictly regulated by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). – In the US, there are only six drugs approved for use in aquaculture: one anesthetic, one parasiticide one spawning agent, and three antibiotics. All drugs must be used according to label instructions. – Oxytetracycline and a potentiated sulfonamide are antibiotics approved for use to treat disease but only in certain types of aquatic animal and only to treat certain diseases (Benbrook, 2002).
  8. 8. CHEMICALSUSEDINSHRIMPFARMINGFOR GENERALPURPOSE
  9. 9. CHEMICALSUSEDINSHRIMPFARMINGMAINLYFOR HEALTHMANAGEMENTANDDISEASETREATMENT.
  10. 10. – Bacteria of the Vibrio genus constitute the majority of the bacteria isolated from among those that cause disease and death, either when equilibrium is broken or the immune system is suppressed, and these can be due to some factors. – Systemic vibriosis, bacterial erosion, Zoea II syndrome, and “white ball” are some of the diseases affecting shrimp produced by bacteria of the Vibrio genus BACTERIAL INFECTIONS IS SHRIMP CULTURE
  11. 11. PROBIOTICS USED IS SHRIMP CULTURE Probiotic formulations contained wide range of beneficial bacterial strains including Bacillus sp., Lactobacillus sp., Nitrosomonas sp., Aspergillus sp., Pseudomonas sp., Clostridium sp., Rhodococcus sp., Rhodobacter sp. and Saccharomyces cerevisiae.
  12. 12. DRUG TRADE NAME OXYTETRACYCLINE TERRAMYCIN SULFAMERAZINE SULFAMERAZINE SULFADIMETHOZINE- ORMETOPRIM COMBINATION ROMET @-30 Antibiotic drugs approved by FDA
  13. 13. NEGATIVE EFFECTS OF CHEMICALS AND DRUGS – The role of shrimp farm managers, the chemical industry, governments, inter-governmental organizations and scientists in the development of a sustainable practice. – Some chemicals used in shrimp farming, such as organotin compounds, copper compounds, and other compounds with a high affinity to sediments leave persistent, toxic residues, and are likely to have a negative impact on the environment.
  14. 14. – Bioaccumulation potential, could be found as residues in the shrimps. The accumulation of lipophilic substances is most likely to take place in the large hepatopancreas, and considering its lower fat content, the muscle is less likely to contain significant levels of lipophilic toxic substances. – Fish generally have a higher lipid content than crustaceans and can therefore be expected to bioconcentrate more. NEGATIVE EFFECTS OF CHEMICALS AND DRUGS  On the other hand, they may be able to metabolize and depurate pollutants more rapidly and hence bioconcentrate less than the crustaceans (Brecken-Folse et al., 1994.  However, little attention has been paid to the risk of residues other than antibiotics in farmed shrimps
  15. 15. – There is a risk that the use of chemicals in shrimp ponds can result in the uptake of residues by filter-feeding molluscs, fish, crustaceans, birds, micro and mesofauna, algae and other vegetation in the surrounding environment. – This risk is likely to be greater as the level of water exchange in the management system increases. NEGATIVE EFFECTS OF CHEMICALS AND DRUGS  Their potential effect on non-target organisms depends on toxicity and on the degradation rate and dispersion, i.e. the actual concentration the organism is exposed to.
  16. 16. RULES TO BE CONSIDERED FOR THE USE OF CHEMICALS : – (i) always improve the pond environment, – (ii) only use when it is essential, – (iii) only use CHEMICALS for SPECIFIC infection, – (v) use fresh CHEMICALS from a reliable source, – (vi) take cure when handling CHEMCIALS; they can be dangerous to some people, – (vii) make the medicated feed fresh and do not store it for prolonged periods, – (viii) use correct dose, – (ix) use for sufficient duration and – (x) apply an adequate withdrawal period ( AAAHRJ, 1998).
  17. 17. – Nitrofuran derivatives-furaltadone, nitrofurantoin, furazolidone and nitrofurazone are considered to be potential carcinogenic agents for human and are, therefore, banned by the EU and FDA. – Due to multi-stakeholder involvement in the chain of production and transportation of shrimp and prawn, it is very difficult to identify the sources of nitrofuran contamination in these products. – Many unlabeled antibiotics were found in the hatcheries. – Chloramphenicol, although well-known as a banned antibiotic for use in shrimp, found to be used in the hatcheries.
  18. 18. RULES TO BE CONSIDERED – These were seen to use indiscriminately here without knowing the exact reasons of disease. It suggested that farmers do not have training about the use of chemicals during chemotherapy. – It is widely recognized that excessive use of antibiotics contributes the development of resistant strains of bacteria (Inglis, 1996).
  19. 19. – In order to properly use of chemicals to the water or feed, it is important to accurately determine the dosage and the best application methods. Chemicals can react differently in water depending upon water quality, the target species and the life stages of the species. – Water quality factors such as temperature, pH, alkalinity and organic matter content can often have to bear the effectiveness or toxicity of a chemical. – Larval stages are usually more sensitive to chemicals. Therefore, it is important to follow the recommended dosages and methods of application of particular chemical. – Also, to avoid complications following chemical application, a simple bioassay can be conducted to determine the response to the treatment. RULES TO BE CONSIDERED
  20. 20. CONCLUSION: – There is no doubt that some products are very useful, however, may not perform as claimed and farmers must evaluate the cost and benefits of treatment before investing in any products. – Information on how the product works should be studied. Several products have been sold without any explanation of their action. – Other alternatives could be used as bioremediation and use of probiotics, immunostimulants, vaccination and alternative therapeutic.
