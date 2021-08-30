San Francisco (International Guy, #5) !Book^!

"Top Review The fifth book in the steamy International Guy Series from #1 New York Times bestselling author Audrey Carlan.San Francisco, California. Steam is rising fast in the City by the Bay.I’ve been hired to find a love match for a stunning, powerful, and lonely CEO. She’s through with being mined by gold diggers who only want her money and her body. She’s looking for love.Imagine my surprise when my business partner Royce offers himself up on a silver platter, a move that could ruin everything we’ve built—our friendship, International Guy’s reputation—and even Royce’s heart.The thing is…he’s all wrong for her, and I know it. Royce wants to settle down, but this client is most certainly not that kind of woman.I decide to let things play out. A man has to learn his own truths—just because you want something doesn’t mean you can have it.About the SeriesParker Ellis, CEO of International Guy Inc., advises the wealthiest people in the world on life and love. And sometimes he can’t help it when things heat up and he ends up in bed with his clients.This International Guy knows that there’s a whole world waiting for him. But as he goes from city to city—and from woman to woman—it’s possible that he just might find his own love along the way…This is the fifth book in a twelve-novella series. "