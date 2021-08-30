Life After Wife (Three Magic Words Trilogy, #3) !Book^!

"Top Review All's fair in love and war, and Sophie is determined to win the battle for her aunt Maud's cattle ranch - even if it means fighting Elijah, a rude ex-military man. But it seems that even from the grave Aunt Maud is still matchmaking; her will states that both Sophie and Elijah must share the ranch evenly, and neither wants to give up a share. But Sophie's main focus is on the ranch, not romance; she just put her life back together after being betrayed in her previous marriage.As the two work side by side, their feelings begin to change. But before they can find their happily ever after, Elijah must see through Sophie's hard armor to the sweet soul beneath, and Sophie must help Elijah overcome his wartime nightmares of fallen friends. In Life After Wife, second chances and true love are strong, triumphing amid heartache and despair. "