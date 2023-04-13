BA449Chap004.ppt

3.
LO 4-1 Distinguish among a firm’s resources, capabilities, core
competencies, and firm activities.
LO 4-2 Differentiate between tangible and intangible resources.
LO 4-3 Describe the critical assumptions behind the resource-based view.
LO 4-4 Apply the VRIO framework to assess the competitive implications
of a firm’s resources.
LO 4-5 Identify competitive advantage as residing in a network of firm
activities.
LO 4-6 Outline how dynamic capabilities can help a firm sustain
competitive advantage.
LO 4-7 Identify different conditions that allow firms to sustain their
competitive advantage.
LO 4-8 Conduct a SWOT analysis.
4–3
4.
Chapter Case 4 From Good to Great to Gone:
• Circuit City
A great performer from 1982 – 2000:
World-class logistics and customer responsiveness
4S: service, selection, savings, and satisfaction
6 times better investment than GE under Jack Welch
• Bankruptcy in fall of 2008
Outflanked by firms like Best Buy and Amazon
4–4
5.
Internal Analysis: Inside the Firm
• Comparing two firms in same industry:
Internal focus
Core Competencies
Unique strengths deep inside that differentiate a firm
Can drive competitive advantage
Strategic Fit
Internal strengths change with the
external environment
4–5
6.
EXHIBIT 4.1 Creating Strategic Fit to Leverage Internal Strengths
4–6
7.
The Role of Strategy in Business is to Generate and
Sustain Value via the Linkages Between Position,
Organization, and Resources
Positioning
Organization Resources &
Capabilities
4–7
8.
Positioning
• Scope of the Firm:
Geographic scope
Product-market scope: Choice of businesses
(corporate portfolio analysis)
Product market positioning
within a business
Vertical integration
decisions
9.
Organization
• Structure
Formal definition of authority
Conflict resolution
• Systems
Rules, routines, evaluation and rewards
• Processes
Informal communication, networks, and recruitment
4-9
10.
Resources and Capabilities
• Tangible resources
e.g., physical capital
• Organizational capabilities
e.g., routines and standard operating procedures
• Intangible resources
e.g., trademarks, “know-how”
16.
EXHIBIT 4.4 Tangible and Intangible Resources
4–16
17.
The Resource-based View
• Google Example
Tangible resources valued at $5 billion
Intangible brand valued at over $100 billion
Googleplex has both tangible and intangible aspects
• Competitive Advantage More Likely…..
From intangible resources 4–18
18.
Two Critical Assumptions in RBV
• Resource heterogeneity
Bundles of resources and capabilities differ across firms
Southwest Airlines and Alaska Airlines have different
resources
SWA
– Higher employee productivity
– Informal organization, pilots help load luggage
• Resource immobility
Resources tend to be “sticky” and do not move easily
Southwest Airlines sustained advantage
Several decades superior performance
Competitors have unsuccessfully imitated SWA model
4–19
19.
4–20
20.
EXHIBIT 4.5 Applying RBV: Decision Tree Competitive Implications
21.
1–23
STRATEGY HIGHLIGHT 4.1 How Nintendo Focused on
the Casual Gamer
• Video Gaming Business
$22 billion in 2009, growing to $60 billion in 2013
Nintendo understands the casual gamer
Game Boy handheld devices in 1990
Nintendo DS in 2004
Wii consoles in 2007
• 49% of game console market in 2010
Microsoft Kinect introduced in November of 2010
Competition continues…
22.
4–24
23.
The Value Chain
• Primary Activities
Add value directly in transforming inputs into outputs
Raw materials through production to customers
• Support Activities
Indirectly add value
Provide support to the primary activities
Information systems, human resources, accounting, etc.
• Managers can see how competitive advantage flows
from a system of activities (using activity-based
accounting).
4–25
24.
EXHIBIT 4.6 Value Chain: Primary & Support Activities
27.
Value Chain Analysis
• Outsourcing activities can have
the unintended consequence
of damaging the firm’s potential
to evaluate continuously its
key assumptions, learn, and
create new capabilities and
core competencies. Thus,
managers should verify that
the firm does not outsource
activities that stimulate the
development of new
capabilities and competencies.
4–29
28.
Strategic Coherence
The Logic of How The Business Fits Together:
• Southwest Airlines
Low Price
Short Routes
• No Frills
• Point-to-Point
• One Aircraft --
Boeing 737
• High number of
Aircraft per Route
• No Meals
• Flexible/ Lower Staffing
• American Airlines
Premium Price
Short, Long, & Int’l
Variety
• Hub & Spoke System
• Multiple Aircraft
• Low number of
Aircraft per Route
• Meals & Service
• Higher Staffing
29.
31
Southwest Airline’s Activity System
Limited
passenger
amenities
Short-haul,
point-to-point
routes between
midsize cities
and secondary
airports
High
aircraft
utilization
Frequent,
reliable
departures
Lean, highly
productive
ground and
gate crews
Very low
ticket prices
No meals
No seat
assignments
No baggage
transfers
No
connections
with other
airlines
15-minute
gate
turnarounds
Limited use
of travel
agents
Automatic
ticketing
machines
Standardized
fleet of 737
aircraft
Flexible
union
contracts
High level
of employee
stock
ownership
“Southwest,
the low-fare
airline”
High
compensation
of employees
30.
Strategic Coherence
• A fit among corporate, business, and functional strategy;
• A fit between strategy formulation and implementation;
• A balance of commitment and flexibility;
• A balance among stakeholders;
• A balance of competition and cooperation;
• A balance of hiding and diffusing information;
• A balance of centralization and decentralization; and
• A balance between stability and change.
4–32
31.
Strategic Coherence
• Combining activities that complement and reinforce one
another. These activities dovetail together to help achieve
the overall objectives of the firm.
• Such strategies, which may regarded as systems of
activities are often more successful because they are more
difficult to imitation. Thus, they can lead to a sustainable
competitive advantage.
• Strategic coherence may not be a sufficient condition for
attaining a competitive advantage, but it is often a necessary
one.
4–33
32.
Strategic Coherence
• A sustainable competitive advantage often requires trade-
offs. These tradeoffs arise for at least three reasons:
Inconsistencies in image or reputation.
Tradeoffs arising from the activities themselves.
Limits on internal coordination and control
• General management at its core is strategy:
Defining and communicating the company’s unique position;
Making tradeoffs;
Forging a dynamic fit among activities (i.e., strategic coherence). 4–34
33.
Dynamic Strategic Activity Systems
• A network of interconnected activities in the firm
• Evolve over time – external environment changes
Add new activities & upgrade or remove obsolete ones
• Vanguard Example
A global investment firm - $1.4 trillion managed assets
Emphasis on low customer cost and quality service
– Among the lowest expense ratios in the industry (0.20%)
Updated the activity system from 1997 to 2011
New customer segmentation core
Two new support activities
Permits customized offerings: long-term and more active traders
4–35
34.
EXHIBIT 4.7 Vanguard Group’s Activity System 1997
Legend
Core
Support
4–36
35.
EXHIBIT 4.8 Vanguard Group’s Activity System 2011
Legend
Core
Support
4–37
36.
Dynamic Capabilities Perspective
• A firm can modify its resource base to gain &
sustain a competitive advantage
Advantage is gained from reconfiguring a firm’s
resource base
Honda core competency in gas-powered engine
design
Could decrease in value
If consumers move toward electric-powered cars
BYD competency in batteries would gain advantage
• Dynamic capabilities are an intangible resource
• Resource stocks and flows are a useful view
4–38
37.
EXHIBIT 4.10 Role of Inflows & Outflows in Building Stocks
4–39
38.
1–40
STRATEGY HIGHLIGHT 4.2 IBM’s Dynamic Strategic Fit
• From mainframes to services transformation
In 1992, less than 8,000 people in global services
In 2010, nearly 150,000 employees there
• IBM started the PC revolution…then became a misfit in the industry
• Lou Gerstner joined as CEO of a nearly bankrupt IBM
• Moved IBM downstream toward services and thus higher value added
• Transformation of core competency:
• Today, IBM is a nimble IT-services firm
39.
EXHIBIT 4.9 IBM Product Scope 1993 and 2010
In 1993, hardware accounted
for 50% of IBM revenues
In 2010, software & services
accounted for 80% of IBM revenues,
hardware was down to 18%
4–41
40.
4–42
41.
How to Protect a
Competitive Advantage
1. Better Expectations of Future Values
Buy Resources at a low cost
Real Estate Development - highway expansion
2. Path Dependence
Current alternatives are limited by past decisions
U.S. is the only industrial nation not on the metric system
Honda’s core competency in gas engines took decades to build
4–43
42.
How to Protect a
Competitive Advantage
3. Causal Ambiguity
Cause of success or failure are not apparent
Why has Apple had such a string of successful products?
– Role of Steve Jobs’ vision?
– Unique talents of the Apple design team?
– Timing of product introductions?
4. Social Complexity
Two or more systems interact creating many possibilities
A group of 3 people has 3 relationships
A group of 5 people has 12 relationships
4–45
43.
EXHIBIT 4.11 Strategic Questions in the SWOT Analysis
4–46