Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Tipos de contratos Autor: Ing.-Lic. Yunior Andrés Castillo Silverio yuniorandrescastillo@gmail.com 829-725-8571 Santiago d...
Los contratos reales: En estos contratos además del acuerdo de las partes es necesario para su formación el requisito de l...
Conforme la definición del Henri Capitant en su Vocabulario Jurídico pagina 161, es el contrato en el cual una de las part...
Error obstáculo no solo vicia el consentimiento sino que lo destruye, por ejemplo el error que recae sobre al naturaleza d...
de decisiones fundamentadas ya en la teoría de las obligaciones, cumplimiento de contrato, ejecución de contratos, violaci...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×
Law
10 views
May. 26, 2021

Tipos de contratos

Tipos de contratos

no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Tipos de contratos

  1. 1. Tipos de contratos Autor: Ing.-Lic. Yunior Andrés Castillo Silverio yuniorandrescastillo@gmail.com 829-725-8571 Santiago de los Caballeros, República Dominicana 2010. Introducción Trataremos de manera sucinta sobre los contratos, los cuales no son más que un convenio entre una o varias personas por medio del cual se obligan con respecto a una o varias otras a dar, hacer o no hacer una cosa, hablaremos también de la clasificación de la clasificación de los contratos definiendo cada uno de ellos. Otros de los temas tratados en el presente trabajo lo es el consentimiento que no es más que el concierto de voluntades, así mismo abarcaremos los requisitos para la validez de las convenciones, los vicios del consentimiento el error, el dolo, la lesión; además hablaremos de la clasificación de las obligaciones, la obligaciones simples, solidarias, accesorias, de hacer y no hacer. Finalmente nos referimos al tema del modo de extinción de una obligación y sus diferentes maneras como son: el pago, la consignación, la compensación, la Confusión, la Novación, la condenación Extinción de la cosa debida Conforme lo que dispone el artículo 1101 de Código Civil dominicano, el contrato es un convenio en cuya virtud una o varias personas se obligan respecto de una o de varias otras a dar, hacer o no hacer alguna cosa. Henri capitant, en su Vocabulario Jurídico lo define de la siguiente manera: acuerdo de voluntades entre dos o más personas con el objeto de crear entre ellas vínculos de obligaciones. Clasificación de los contratos Dada la diversa gama de operaciones que conllevan la formación de contrato se hace imposible establecer una clasificación; para agruparlos se ha hecho tomando cuatro condiciones:  Requisitos de validez en cuanto a la forma.  Requisitos de validez en cuanto al fondo.  En cuanto a su contenido.  En cuanto a su interpretación. A.- Según los requisitos de validez en cuanto a la forma los contratos se clasifican en:  Contratos consensuales.  Contratos solemnes.  Contratos reales. Los contratos consensuales: Son aquellos que para su perfección es necesario únicamente el consentimiento de las partes contratantes y para su validez no es necesaria ninguna formalidad. Los Contratos solemnes: Estos para su validez, además del consentimiento, es necesario el cumplimiento de cierta formalidad o requisito: Este requisito lo constituye la intervención de un notario. Existen cuatros contratos solemnes:  La convención matrimonial  La hipoteca  La donación  La subrogación convencional.
  2. 2. Los contratos reales: En estos contratos además del acuerdo de las partes es necesario para su formación el requisito de la entrega de la cosa. Los contratos reales son cuatro:  El préstamo de uso o comodato.  El préstamo de consumo.  El depósito.  La prenda. El préstamo de uso o comodato: es un contrato por el cual una persona, el prestador, le entrega a otra, el prestatario, para que se sirva de ella, ya sea a título gratuito una cosa no fungible que deberá ser devuelta. El préstamo de consumo: es el contrato por el cual una persona, el mutuario se obliga a devolver a otra, el mutante, una cosa semejante a la cosa consumible y fungible que se le hay entrega para su uso. El depósito: Conforme el Vocabulario Jurídico de Henri Capitant, es un contrato por el cual una persona recibe una cosa mueble perteneciente a otra, con el cargo de guardarla y restituirla cuando el depositante la reclame. La prenda: Es el contrato por el cual el deudor entrega al acreedor la posesión de una cosa mueble, en seguridad de la deuda y que da derecho al acreedor para conservar esa cosa hasta el pago o, si este no se efectúa, hacerla vender y cobrarse sobre el precio a los demás acreedores. B.-Clasificación de los contratos según los requisitos de validez en cuanto al fondo. En requisito de fondo, esencial para la formación del contrato, es la voluntad de los contratantes. Estos contratos son cuatro:  Contratos de adhesión.  Contratos de mutuo acuerdo.  Contratos colectivos.  Contratos individuales. C.-Clasificación de los contratos según su contenido el contenido del contrato es el conjunto de los derechos que nacen del contrato. A su vez para clasificarlos hay que tomar en consideración: Según la reciprocidad o lo no-reciprocidad de las obligaciones que nacen:  Sinalagmáticos y unilaterales. Según el fin perseguido:  A título gratuito  a título oneroso  conmutativos  Aleatorios. Según la duración del cumplimiento de las obligaciones:  instantáneos.  Sucesivos. Contratos sinalagmáticos o bilaterales: según el artículo 1102 del Código Civil, son aquellos en que los contratantes se obligan recíprocamente, los unos respectos de los otros. Estas es la misma definición que encontramos en el Vocabulario Jurídico de Henri Capitant. Pag. 162. ejemplo la venta y la locación. Contratos unilaterales: Se encuentra enmarcados en el artículo 1103 del código civil, aquellos en que una de las personas están obligadas, respectos de otras sin que por partes e estas últimas se contraigan compromisos, ejemplo la donación. Contratos a título gratuito: Son aquellos contratos en los cuales una persona dispone de sus bienes sin contrapartida.
  3. 3. Conforme la definición del Henri Capitant en su Vocabulario Jurídico pagina 161, es el contrato en el cual una de las partes se obliga a una prestación cualquiera sin estipular nada a cambio ejemplo donación entre vivos, mandato gratuito y depósito. Contratos a título oneroso; el artículo 1106 del Código Civil establece que el contrato a título oneroso es aquel que obliga a los contratantes a dar o hacer alguna cosa. Según HENRI CAPITANT es un contrato en el cual cada una de las partes estipula de la otra una prestación a cambio de la que ella le promete. Contratos conmutativos: Cuando cada una de las partes se obliga a dar o hacer una cosa que se considera equivalente de lo que hace o da el otro contratante HENRI CAPITANT lo define como el contrato por el cual cada una de las partes al momento de la formalización del contrato, mediante el consentimiento conoce la extensión de sus prestaciones. Contratos aleatorios: es el contrato por el cual la equivalencia consiste en eventualidades de ganancias o pérdidas para cada uno de los contratantes, dependiente de un suceso incierto por ejemplo los contratos de apuesta, de lotería. Contratos sucesivos: Son aquellos contratos que para su cumplimiento exigen cierto lapso en el tiempo ejemplo contratos de arrendamiento, de sociedad, contratos de trabajo. D.- En cuanto a su interpretación los contratos se clasifican: Contratos nominados: son aquellos contratos en los que sus reglas están concretadas de manera supletoria, a veces incluso imperativas por el legislador, ejemplo compraventa, permuta, arrendamiento sociedad, seguro. Contratos innominados: Aquellos contratos que no son objeto de ninguna reglamentación legal bajo especial denominación. Requisitos para la formación de los contratos Conforme el artículo 1,108 dl Código Civil de la República Dominicana, estable cuatro condiciones esenciales para la válidez de una convención; los cuales son a saber: 1. El consentimiento de la parte que se obliga. 2. Su capacidad para contratar. 3. Un objeto cierto que forme la materia del compromiso. 4. Una causa licita en la obligación. El Código Civil de la República Dominicana, nos da una definición de lo que es el consentimiento, estableciendo en el artículo 1109 que no hay consentimiento válido si ha sido dado por error, arrancado por violencia o sorprendido por dolo: en cambio Louis Josserand, define el consentimiento como el acuerdo de voluntades con el ánimo de crear obligaciones, señalando que esta definición se confunde con la definición del contrato mismo. En cuanto al consentimiento el acuerdo de voluntades no se manifiesta concomitantemente sino que una de las partes dirige una oferta y el destinatario de la oferta la examina y después de examinarla la puede rechazar o aceptar, si la acepta el consentimiento es perfecto y el contrato queda formalizado; el ofrecimiento no necesariamente se dirige a una persona determinada, se puede hacer al público y cualquier persona puede aceptarlo, la aceptación tiene un carácter individual y se puede hacer de cualquier forma si se tratare de un contrato consensual El consentimiento puede ser afectado por error, violencia, dolo, lesión y por la incapacidad. En cuanto al error tenemos tres categorías de errores: 1. Error obstáculo. 2. Error Nulidad. 3. Error Indiferente.
  4. 4. Error obstáculo no solo vicia el consentimiento sino que lo destruye, por ejemplo el error que recae sobre al naturaleza de la operación, es el caso de que una persona entendía que entregaba la cosa a titulo de arrendamiento mientras el otro contratante entendía que la recibía a titulo gratuito. El error relativo a la Existencia o la identidad del objeto por ejemplo una persona cree que compra un libro original cuando en realidad lo que le vende es una copia del libro. La violencia: es la compulsión ejercida sobre una persona para determinarla a celebrar un acto, y que vicia su consentimiento. Constituye un vicio del consentimiento cuando es injusta y de naturaleza tal que pueda impresionar a una persona razonable. Existe la violación mora y la violencia física. La violencia vicia el consentimiento, afecta a todas las convenciones y las declaraciones de voluntad unilaterales, puede provenir de un contratante o de un tercero. El Art. 1112 del Código Civil nos dice sobre esto que: ¨ Hay violencia, cuando esta es de tal naturaleza, que haga impresión en sujeto de sano juicio, y que pueda inspirarle el temor de exponer su persona o su fortuna, a un mal considerable y presente. En esta materia hay que tener en cuenta la edad, el sexo y la condición de las personas. La Lesión: es el perjuicio que se experimenta por la celebración de un contrato conmutativo, cuando por causa de un error de apreciación o bajo la presión de las circunstancias, se acepta cumplir una prestación de valor superior al de la que se recibe. La lesión solo vicia de nulidad ciertos contratos (venta de un inmueble, Código Civil, Art.1674). Este artículo 1674 dice ¨ Si el vendedor ha sido lesionado en más de las 7/12 partes en el precio de un inmueble, tiene derecho a pedir la rescisión de la venta, aunque haya renunciado expresamente a esa facultad en el contrato, o declarado que hacia donación de la diferencia de precio: El Dolo son las maniobras empleadas por una persona con el fin de engañar a otra y determinarla a otorgar un acto jurídico. Se llama así a todo engaño cometido en la celebración de los actos jurídicos. El dolo puede ser de dos tipos que son los siguientes: Dolo incidente: el dolo que sin determinar a una persona a que otorgue un acto jurídico, la lleva empero a aceptar condiciones más onerosas. Dolo principal: el que viciando la voluntad de una persona la determina a otorgar un acto jurídico. La Incapacidad: es la ineptitud para gozar de un derecho. Incapacidad de goce: Así, las personas condenadas a penas criminales perpetuas son incapaces de disponer y recibir a título gratuito, o para ejercerlo por sí mismo, o sin asistencia o autorización. Los principios generales que denomina la capacidad, es que la misma constituye la regla y la incapacidad la excepción. La Extinción de las Obligaciones.- Las obligaciones se pueden extinguir de diferentes maneras: 1. Por el pago 2. por consignación 3. por la compensación 4. Por la Confusión 5. Por la Novación 6. Por la condenación 7. Por Extinción de la cosa debida El pago es el cumplimiento de lo que uno se ha obligado a dar o hacer. Cuando la obligación es de hacer consiste en hacer la cosa que uno se ha obligado hacer. Cuando la obligación es de dar consiste en la traslación de la propiedad de esta cosa. La novación es la sustitución de una nueva deuda a otra de antigua. Esta queda extinguida por la nueva es por esto que la novación se cuenta dentro los modos de extinguir una obligación. Conclusión Después de un examen exhaustivo de los contratos se llega a la conclusión de que resulta de gran importancia para los estudiosos de las Ciencias Jurídicas el conocer de manera completa y profunda todo lo relativo a los contratos, ya que ellos constituyen la base de toda una gama de actuaciones jurídicas que se presenta en la práctica y en el que hacer jurídico del abogado, porque los tribunales civiles están repletos
  5. 5. de decisiones fundamentadas ya en la teoría de las obligaciones, cumplimiento de contrato, ejecución de contratos, violación de contratos, nulidades de actos de ventas, radiaciones de hipotecas. El abogado que desconoce las fuentes, las características, los efectos y las formas de extinción de las obligaciones tendría una gran laguna para el ejercicio del profesión por ante los tribunales civiles. Existe una gran similitud en la teoría de las obligaciones en el Código Civil Dominicano, con el Derecho Francés y este a su vez con el Derecho Romano. Bibliografía 1. Mazeud, Henry, León Y Jean. Lecciones de Derecho Civil, Parte 2 Volumen I. Ediciones Jurídicas Europa- América, Buenos Aires. 2. Mazeud, Henry, León Y Jean. Lecciones de Derecho Civil, Parte III Volumen IV. Ediciones Jurídicas Europa- América, Buenos Aires. 3. Josserand, Louis, Derecho Civil, Tomo 2 Volumen I, Ediciones Jurídicas Europa-América, Bosch y cía. Editores Buenos Aires. 4. Pothier, R. J. Tratado de las Obligaciones, Editorial Helenista S. R. L. 5. Código Civil de la República Dominicana, Primera Edición de Bolsillo, Editora DALIS, Moca República Dominicana. 1998. 6. Capitant, Henri, Vocabulario Jurídico, Ediciones Desalma, Buenos Aires. Autor: Ing.-Lic. Yunior Andrés Castillo yuniorandrescastillo@gmail.com Santiago de los Caballeros, República Dominicana 2010.

×