STEM Labs for Middle Grades offers activities that challenge students to apply scientific inquiry, content knowledge, and technological design to solve real-world problems. An excellent addition to your curriculum, this supplement will help cultivate students interest in science, technology, engineering, and math. --Mark Twain Media Publishing Company specializes in providing engaging supplemental books and decorative resources to complement middle- and upper-grade classrooms. Designed by leading educators, this product line covers a range of subjects including math, science, language arts, social studies, history, government, fine arts, and character.