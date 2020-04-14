Pdf Online Fundamentalism and the Word of God - [FREE] Registrer

-
Fundamentalism and the Word of God description book
This modern classic by the author of Knowing God provides a comprehensive statement of the doctrine of Scripture from an evangelical perspective. J. I. Packer explores the meaning of the word fundamentalism and offers a clear and well-reasoned argument for the authority of the Bible and its proper role in the Christian life.
