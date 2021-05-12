Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Little is known about the Peruvian Amazon. Most of us, when we think of the Amazon rainforest, we generally think of Brazi...
HOW TO GET TO THE AMAZON Perhaps you can feel that the Amazon rainforest is remote and inaccessible. Or that you are conce...
THE CLIMATE IN THE PERUVIAN JUNGLE The climate of the Peruvian Jungle depends a lot on the time you are traveling. The Per...
PUERTO MALDONADO people start their Amazon tours from Cusco. To get to Puerto Maldonado from Cusco there are several ways....
ACTIVITIES TO DO AROUND PUERTO MALDONADO Most of the lodges within the Amazon tours have many options for you to enjoy dur...
IQUITOS Another interesting city to visit in the Peruvian Amazon is the city of Iquitos. If you want to take a luxury crui...
LUXURY CRUISES From Iquitos, some companies offer cruises on the Amazon River. Typically these cruise ships are luxurious ...
“DO NOT CALL THE FOREST THAT SHELTERS YOU A JUNGLE.”
As you can see, the Peruvian Amazon is a vast and wide region to explore. If you are interested in this incredible place i...
All about Peruvian Amazon rainforest
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×
Travel
37 views
May. 12, 2021

All about Peruvian Amazon rainforest

If you are planning to travel to Peru on your vacation, then our recommendation is that you visit Peru Amazon. Enjoy all the things to do in the jungle.

no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

All about Peruvian Amazon rainforest

  1. 1. Little is known about the Peruvian Amazon. Most of us, when we think of the Amazon rainforest, we generally think of Brazil. But did you know that the Peruvian Amazon extends over more than half of the country? The jungle runs east of the Andes mountain range and borders Brazil, Bolivia, Ecuador, and Colombia. And when we talk about activities in the Amazon, there is a whole range of things to do. You can enjoy river cruises, nature walks, exotic wildlife, and much more. Since all this and more you will find it in a tour of the Peruvian Amazon. And for that reason, together with the experts from Machu Travel Peru, we have prepared a small article about the Amazon Rainforest. Everything you need to know about the Amazon rainforest • How to get to the Amazon • The climate in the Peruvian jungle • Jungle cities to visit • What to do in the Peruvian jungle • Some recommendations to consider • How to travel responsibly?
  2. 2. HOW TO GET TO THE AMAZON Perhaps you can feel that the Amazon rainforest is remote and inaccessible. Or that you are concerned about how and when to plan a trip to the Amazon. But there are different ways to get to the starting points to enter the jungle. For example, the jungle town of Puerto Maldonado is easily accessible from the high Andean town of Cusco by road. There is even a new road that makes travel easier. In Cusco, there are many bus companies that you can choose from for reasonable prices. The trip takes around six hours and if you have the time it is a good way to get to know the countryside. The other faster way is to take a flight. The flight lasts thirty minutes and several companies offer services several times a day. This will cost you more, but you will get there faster, giving you more time to explore the jungle. On the different tours in Peru, you will not have to worry about how to get to the Amazon.
  3. 3. THE CLIMATE IN THE PERUVIAN JUNGLE The climate of the Peruvian Jungle depends a lot on the time you are traveling. The Peruvian jungle has very different dry and wet seasons. Most people recommend visiting the Amazon during the dry season, which runs from May to October. Temperatures in the Amazon are high throughout the year. But during May, June, and July are considered the coldest months. If you decide to go to the jungle during the rainy season, which is from November to March, you should look for discounts at the lodges as they try to fill the rooms. The rainy season comes with its challenges and there will be mud on most of the hikes you take in the jungle, so be prepared.
  4. 4. PUERTO MALDONADO people start their Amazon tours from Cusco. To get to Puerto Maldonado from Cusco there are several ways. The fastest and most comfortable way is to take one of the many flights that depart daily from the Imperial city. The flight takes around fifty minutes and you can see the jungle as you fly to Puerto Maldonado. The other alternative is to take the bus from Cusco. Although the road has improved a lot in recent years, it is still a long journey of around ten hours. Which will take a full day away from your jungle adventure. But you will also get to know some beautiful landscapes.
  5. 5. ACTIVITIES TO DO AROUND PUERTO MALDONADO Most of the lodges within the Amazon tours have many options for you to enjoy during your stay. Take jungle hikes where you will learn about the plants and animals of the jungle region. Enjoy an evening boat ride and see the alligator and other animals that live on the riverbanks. Walk to one of the many lakes that surround the lodges and go piranha fishing. Most of the cabins have canopies that you can climb and see the jungle from above the trees. Visit local communities and see the way people live their daily lives. If you’re lucky, your lodge will be near a Macaw Clay Lick. Here you can see the birds come to feed, all this included in the price of your jungle tour. Also be sure to visit the Tambopata National Reserve, one of the best places to spot animal
  6. 6. IQUITOS Another interesting city to visit in the Peruvian Amazon is the city of Iquitos. If you want to take a luxury cruise through the Amazon, you will have to travel to Iquitos in the northern part of Peru. This river city in northern Peru offers many river cruises and jungle retreats to suit all budgets. Iquitos is a typical jungle town and the starting point for all luxury cruises. Depending on your budget, there will be a cruise for you and prices vary quite a bit. From the cheapest to the most luxurious and exclusive. Expect to be pampered with delicious food and specially designed cabins, some with floor-to-ceiling windows to watch the world go by. You will have to take a flight from Lima to get to Iquitos.
  7. 7. LUXURY CRUISES From Iquitos, some companies offer cruises on the Amazon River. Typically these cruise ships are luxurious and typically last two to five days. The ships offer gourmet food and beautifully decorated cabins. An Amazon River cruise may be the answer for a special occasion like a honeymoon or a special anniversary. Sailing through the Amazon for a few days is the perfect way to relax and disconnect from the stress of your normal life. Without a doubt, one of the best things to do in Iquitos.
  8. 8. “DO NOT CALL THE FOREST THAT SHELTERS YOU A JUNGLE.”
  9. 9. As you can see, the Peruvian Amazon is a vast and wide region to explore. If you are interested in this incredible place in Peru, you’d better spend a few days on it. If you decide to organize your trip with Machu Travel Peru, we will be happy to organize all the details for you. Remember that you can ask about our different jungle tours with our qualified advisors. They will be happy to help you schedule the trip of your dreams. Peru has so much to offer, it can be hard to know where to start. With many years of experience in the tourism sector, Machu Travel Peru is happy to help with anything regarding your trip to Machu Picchu and any tours around it. Make your Machu Picchu experience an unforgettable one! Visit: www.machutravelperu.com

×