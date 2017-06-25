¡TODO ES VENENO,NADA ESVENENO,TODO DEPENDE DE LA DOSIS PARACELSO! 1 TOXICOLOGIA 10 UNIVERSIDAD TÉCNICA DE MACHALA “Calidad...
Informe de toxicologia 2

  1. 1. ¡TODO ES VENENO,NADA ESVENENO,TODO DEPENDE DE LA DOSIS PARACELSO! 1 TOXICOLOGIA 10 UNIVERSIDAD TÉCNICA DE MACHALA “Calidad Pertinencia y Calidez” D.L NO 69-04 DE 14 DE ABRIL DE 1969 UNIDAD ACADÉMICA DE CIENCIAS QUÍMICAS Y DE LA SALUD CARRERA DE BIOQUÍMICA Y FARMACIA PRÁCTICA Nº BF.8.01-1 TEMA: SINTOMATOLOGIA Y DIAGNOSTICO DE LAS INTOXICACIONES, SINDROME TOXICOS, TOXICOS VOLATILES Y MINERALES. NOMBRE DE LA PRÁCTICA: INTOXICACIÓN POR CLOROFORMO DATOS INFORMATIVOS: ALUMNA: Yomaira Elizabeth Macharé Correa CARRERA: Bioquímica y Farmacia CICLO/NIVEL: Octavo Semestre “B” FECHA DE REALIZACIÓN DE LA PRÁCTICA: 07 de Junio del 2017 FECHA DE ENTREGA DE LAPRÀCTICA: 14 de Junio del 2017 DOCENTE RESPONSABLE: Bioq. CARLOS GARCÍA MSc. Animal de Experimentación: Visceras de Pollo. Vía de Administración: Vía Intraperitoneal. Volumen administrado: 10mL de Cloroformo TIEMPOS: Inicio de la práctica: 07:30 AM Hora de disección: 08:00 AM Hora Inicio de Destilado: 08:20 AM Hora de finalización de Destilado: 08:40: Hora finalización de la práctica: 10:00 AM 1. OBJETIVOS:  Identificar las reacciones usadas en una intoxicación por cloroformo presentes en las Vísceras de Pollo.  Analizar los resultados de cada reacción y así comprobar la existencia de cloroformo en las Vísceras de Pollo. 2. FUNDAMENTO TEÓRICO: El cloroformo es un líquido incoloro, volátil y no inflamable con un característico olor dulzón. El cloroformo en trazas puede generarse de manera natural y se forma también al clorar el agua potable o las aguas residuales. (1)
  2. 2. ¡TODO ES VENENO,NADA ESVENENO,TODO DEPENDE DE LA DOSIS PARACELSO! 2 TOXICOLOGIA Se emplea como materia prima en la industria química (fabricación de carburos fluorados que se utilizan como refrigerantes, resinas, plásticos, etc.). También se utiliza como disolvente en procesos industriales y en el laboratorio. En el pasado, el cloroformo se utilizó como sustancia anestésica. El cloroformo es un depresor del sistema nervioso central y produce efectos tóxicos sobre el hígado y los riñones. (1) El material de la investigación se somete a destilación con arrastre de vapor en medio acido tartárico, y en el destilado se realiza las reacciones de identificación. En el fondo de un tubo de ensayo se mezclan unas cuantas gotas de cloroformo con otras tantas de alcohol de 95ª que contiene un poco de nitrato de plata, se inflama la mezcla y se observa que esta arde con un llama bordeada de verde y que el ácido clorhídrico formado reacciona con el nitrato de plata disuelto originando un precipitado de cloruro de plata. Escriba una Màndala con varios síntomas que causa el Cloroformo: Perdida de conciencia Desorientación Vértogo , Cefaléas Nàuseas Vómitos CLOROFORMO
  3. 3. ¡TODO ES VENENO,NADA ESVENENO,TODO DEPENDE DE LA DOSIS PARACELSO! 3 TOXICOLOGIA 3. RECURSOS: MATERIALES, EQUIPOS REACTIVOS SUSTANCIAS E INSUMOS MATERIALES EQUIPOS SUSTANCIAS MUESTRA Vaso de precipitación Campana de Gases Alcohol 95% Destilado de vísceras del animal de experimentación Pipetas Aparato de destilación Nitrato de plata Erlenmeyer Balanza Clorhidrato de piperacina Tubos de ensayo Baño María Piridina Probeta Cocineta Eléctrica Percloruro de hierro Perlas de vidrio β-naftol Agitador , Gradilla de tubos de ensayo Yodo Embudo Reactivo de Benedict OTROS Cloroformo Guantes Benceno Mascarilla Hidrato de Potasio Gorro Timo Mandil Lejía de Sosa Aguja hipodérmica 10ml Agua destilada Estuche de disección Bisturí Cronometro Tela para filtrar Fósforos Pinzas Panema Soporte para embudos Espátula 4. INSTRUCCIONES:  Trabajar con orden, limpieza y sin prisa.  Mantener las mesas de trabajo limpias y sin productos, libros, cajas o accesorios innecesarios para el trabajo que se esté realizando.  Llevar siempre ropa adecuada para la realización de la práctica como; bata, guantes, mascarilla, gorro, zapatones.
  4. 4. ¡TODO ES VENENO,NADA ESVENENO,TODO DEPENDE DE LA DOSIS PARACELSO! 4 TOXICOLOGIA  Utilizar la campana extractora de gases durante la práctica con cloroformo 5. PROCEDIMIENTO: Desinfecte el área de trabajo y tener cerca los materiales que se van a utilizar. Previamente se prepara 10 ml de Cloroformo. Utilizar un estuche de disección, para lograr recolectar las vísceras de pollo con sus fluidos, esta muestra debe estar en pequeños pedazos los cuales se colocan en un vaso de precipitación. Transferir las vísceras de pollo a un tubo de ensayo, en donde le agregamos 50 ml ácido tartárico al 4% y perlas de vidrio. Luego destilar o filtrar, se recoge el destilado en NaOH 0.1 N. Recoger aproximadamente 15 mL del destilado y enseguida realizar las reacciones de reconocimientos en medios biológicos. Al finalizar la práctica proceder, a recoger el material utilizado y dejar lavándolos, los reactivos colocarlos donde los encontraron y dejar limpio los mesones. 6. REACCIONES DE IDENTIFICACIÓN:  Reacción de dunas.- 1. Al adicionar unas gotas de destilado que contiene cloroformo a unos mililitros de potasa alcohólica (proporción 1:10), se originan formiatos y cloruro de potasio. a. CHCl3 + 4 KOH ClK + HCO2K + H 2 O 2. Se neutralizan la mezcla, y se separan en dos porciones a una porción se le agrega percloruro de hierro produciendo un color rojo en frio o un precipitado en caliente. 3. A la otra porción se le agrega solución de nitrato de plata produciéndose un precipitado de cloruro de plata que se disuelve en amoniaco diluido.  Durante la práctica se reemplazo la potasa alcohólica por Hidróxido de Potasio y el percloruro de hierro no hay.  Reacción de Lustgarten.- 1. Al calentar la muestra con unos miligramos de beta naftol y una solución alcohólica concentrada de potasa (preferentemente un trozo de potasa y algunas gotas de alcohol), se obtiene un franco color azul. 2. Si se sustituye el B-naftol por timol el color es Amarillo as o menos oscuro; con resorsinol la coloración e roja – violáceo y con la piridina rojo.  La solución de potasa se reemplaza por Hidróxido de Potasio.  Reacción de fujiwara.- En un tubo de ensayo, se vierte 2ml de lejía de sosa 1:2 con una capa de 2mm de piridina y luego la muestra que contiene el cloroformo; se agitan, podemos
  5. 5. ¡TODO ES VENENO,NADA ESVENENO,TODO DEPENDE DE LA DOSIS PARACELSO! 5 TOXICOLOGIA por unos instantes en baño de María y se deja en reposo; se convierte en una materia coloreada que varía del rosa al rojo vivo, soluble en piridina .Esta reacción sensible para unos pocos microgramos de cloroformo y es aplicable en la orina de algún sujeto que haya absorbido de 15-20 g de agua clorofórmica.  En la práctica la piridina se reemplaza por el Benceno.  Reacción de Roseboom.- Se disuelve un pequeño cristal de yodo en la solución muestra y se agregan unos pocos miligramos de clorhidrato de piperacina ; si el cloroformo está presente en la muestra, la coloración violeta inicial cambia a amarilla rojiza al disolverse el alcaloide.  Se reemplaza el Clorhidrato de piperacina por Citrato de piperazina.  Reacción de Benedict.- Si la solución muestra contiene cloroformo, reduce el reactivo de Benedict, y de acuerdo a la concentración del toxico puede producirse una gama de colores que van desde el verde, amarillo, naranja o rojo ladrillo. 7. GRÁFICOS: 1)Escogerel animal 2) Víscerasde Pollo 3)Trocear las de experimentación vísceras de pollo 4) Colocar las víscerasen 5) Luegofiltramospara 6) La muestra Un tubo de ensayo y agregar obtenerlasolución,que taparlas y ponerlaen
  6. 6. ¡TODO ES VENENO,NADA ESVENENO,TODO DEPENDE DE LA DOSIS PARACELSO! 6 TOXICOLOGIA 50 ml ácido tartárico al 4% y se usan en las reacciones una gradilla de tubos perlas de vidriones de reconocimiento de ensayos. 8. RESULTADOS OBTENIDOS. REACCIONES DE RECONOCIMIENTO: Reacción de Dunas: Antes Después Resultados a los cuales se deben llegar en la reacción: Resultado:  Positivo Característico – Rojo  Positivo No Característico – Negrusco. Reacción de Lustgarten: Antes Después Resultados a los cuales se deben llegar en la reacción: Resultado: Positivo Característico - Azul
  7. 7. ¡TODO ES VENENO,NADA ESVENENO,TODO DEPENDE DE LA DOSIS PARACELSO! 7 TOXICOLOGIA Reacción de Fujiwara: Antes Después Resultados a los cuales se deben llegar en la reacción: Resultado: Positivo Característico – Rosa al Rojo vivo. Reacción de Roseboom: Antes Después Resultados a los cuales se deben llegar en la reacción: Resultado: Positivo Característico- Amarillo rojizo Reacción de Benedict: Antes Después Resultados a los cuales se deben llegar en la reacción: Resultado: Positivo Característico - Gama de colores.
  8. 8. ¡TODO ES VENENO,NADA ESVENENO,TODO DEPENDE DE LA DOSIS PARACELSO! 8 TOXICOLOGIA Desecho de vísceras: 9. CONCLUSIÓNES:  Al término de la práctica se pudo identificar el color que presentaba cada reacción y así comprobar la existencia de Cloroformo en la muestra de Vísceras de Pollo.  Además de haber sustituido ciertas sustancias por otras, pero al final se logró obtener positivos característicos en la práctica que realizamos. 10. RECOMENDACIONES  Usar la Campana de gases cuando se use reactivos que pueden llegar a ser tóxicos para la nuestra salud.  Un día antes de la práctica el estudiante debe ser responsable, en el momento de verificar que en el Laboratorio, deben estar los materiales y reactivos completos a utilizar y si falta material, debe el estudiante de buscar la manera de poder conseguir el material faltante.  reactivos. 11. CUESTIONARIO: 1. ¿Cuándo una persona se expone a concentraciones de 1000 ppm de cloroformo durante 10 minutos cuales sus síntomas? Los síntomas son nauseas, vómito, vértigo, cefaleas. 2. Durante la reacción de Dunas para identificar la presencia de cloroformo cual debe ser su color característico? Produce un color rojo en frío o un precipitado en caliente. 3. ¿Cuál es la cantidad por ingesta oral de cloroformo para que cause la muerte? Con tan solo 10 ml cloroformo que se ingiera causa la muerte.
  9. 9. ¡TODO ES VENENO,NADA ESVENENO,TODO DEPENDE DE LA DOSIS PARACELSO! 9 TOXICOLOGIA 12. BIBLIOGRAFIA 1 . Instituto Nacional de Segurida e Higiene en el Trabajo. [Online].; 2007 [cited 2017 Junio 11. Available from: http://www.insht.es/InshtWeb/Contenidos/Documentacion/TextosOnline/Valor es_Limite/Doc_Toxicologica/FicherosSerie2/DLEP%2026.pdf. 2 . Erdmann F, Weiler G. Forensic Science International. [Online].; 2001 [cited 2017 Junio 11. Available from: http://sci- hub.io/http://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S0379073801005898. 3 . Illinois Poison Center. [Online].; 2005 [cited 2017 Junio 11. Available from: https://illinoispoisoncenter.org/ipc_media/pdf/Phosgene_spa.pdf. 4 . Chemotechnique Diagnostics. [Online].; 2010 [cited 2017 Junio 11. Available from: http://www.dormer.com/Allergens/PDF/P_InfoSp/R-001.pdf. . --------------------------------------------------- 0703221168 Yomaira Macharé Correa. 13. ANEXOS Artículo acerca del siguiente tema: Multiple homicides as a result of chloroform poisoning: case report and experimental study (2) GLOSARIO:  Fosgeno: Es un agente químico que se utiliza para elaborar plásticos y pesticidas. A temperatura ambiente (21º C / 70º F), el fosgeno es un gas tóxico. Por medio de procesos de enfriamiento y presurización, el gas fosgeno se puede transformar en líquido para su envío y almacenamiento. Cuando se libera fosgeno líquido, rápidamente se transforma en un gas que permanece muy cerca del suelo y se disemina a gran velocidad. (3)  Resorsinol: Se utiliza solo o en combinación con otros medicamentos como agente para secar la piel. (4)
  10. 10. ¡TODO ES VENENO,NADA ESVENENO,TODO DEPENDE DE LA DOSIS PARACELSO! 10 TOXICOLOGIA

