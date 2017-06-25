Informe de toxicologia 1

¡TODO ES VENENO,NADA ESVENENO,TODO DEPENDE DE LA DOSIS PARACELSO! 1 TOXICOLOGIA 10 UNIVERSIDAD TÉCNICA DE MACHALA “Calidad...
  1. 1. ¡TODO ES VENENO,NADA ESVENENO,TODO DEPENDE DE LA DOSIS PARACELSO! 1 TOXICOLOGIA 10 UNIVERSIDAD TÉCNICA DE MACHALA “Calidad Pertinencia y Calidez” D.L NO 69-04 DE 14 DE ABRIL DE 1969 UNIDAD ACADÉMICA DE CIENCIAS QUÍMICAS Y DE LA SALUD CARRERA DE BIOQUÍMICA Y FARMACIA PRÁCTICA Nº BF.8.01-1 TEMA: SINTOMATOLOGIA Y DIAGNOSTICO DE LAS INTOXICACIONES, SINDROME TOXICOS, TOXICOS VOLATILES Y MINERALES. NOMBRE DE LA PRÁCTICA: INTOXICACIÓN POR METANOL DATOS INFORMATIVOS: ALUMNA: Yomaira Elizabeth Macharé Correa CARRERA: Bioquímica y Farmacia CICLO/NIVEL: Octavo Semestre “B” FECHA DE REALIZACIÓN DE LA PRÁCTICA: 31 de Mayo del 2017 FECHA DE ENTREGA DE LAPRÀCTICA: 07 de Junio del 2017 DOCENTE RESPONSABLE: Bioq. CARLOS GARCÍA MSc. Animal de Experimentación: Visceras de Pollo. Vía de Administración: Vía Intraperitoneal. Volumen administrado: 10mL de Alcohol Metílico TIEMPOS: Inicio de la práctica: 07:30 AM Hora de disección: 08:00 AM Hora Inicio de Destilado: 08:20 AM Hora de finalización de Destilado: 08: 50 AM Hora finalización de la práctica: 09: 45 AM 1. OBJETIVOS:  Conocer las reacciones que se realizan durante una intoxicación por metanol.  Analizar cada uno de las reacciones de reconocimiento y así comprobar la existencia de alcohol metílico en las vísceras de pollo. 2. FUNDAMENTO TEÓRICO:
  2. 2. ¡TODO ES VENENO,NADA ESVENENO,TODO DEPENDE DE LA DOSIS PARACELSO! 2 TOXICOLOGIA El metanol (CH3OH) es un líquido incoloro y volátil a temperatura ambiente. Por sí mismo es inofensivo, pero sus metabolitos son tóxicos. Tiene una amplia utilización industrial como disolvente, utilizándose en la fabricación de plásticos, material fotográfico, componentes de la gasolina, anticongelantes, líquido limpia cristales, líquido para fotocopias, limpiadores de hogar. La intoxicación se produce generalmente por ingesta accidental o intencionada. También se han dado casos de intoxicación por adulteración de bebidas alcohólicas. Escriba una Màndala con varios síntomas que causa el Metanol Convulsiones Depresiònmiocàrdica Infartode Gangliosbasales Nàuseas Dolorabdominal METANOL
  3. 3. ¡TODO ES VENENO,NADA ESVENENO,TODO DEPENDE DE LA DOSIS PARACELSO! 3 TOXICOLOGIA 3. RECURSOS: MATERIALES, EQUIPOS REACTIVOS SUSTANCIAS E INSUMOS MATERIALES EQUIPOS SUSTANCIAS MUESTRA Vaso de precipitación Campana de Gases Cloruro de fenilhidracina Destilado de vísceras del animal de experimentación Pipetas Nitroprusiato sódico Erlenmeyer Hidróxido de sodio Tubos de ensayo Cloruro de fenil hidracina Probeta Ferricianuro de potasio Perlas de vidrio Ácido sulfúrico Agitador , Gradilla de tubos de ensayo Leche Embudo Cloruro férrico OTROS Sulfato ferroso Guantes Ácido sulfúrico Mascarilla Ácido clorhídrico Gorro Yodato de potasio Mandil Violeta de genciana cromo trópico Aguja hipodérmica 10ml Formol Estuche de disección Bisturí Yoduro de potasio Cronometro Tela para filtrar Fósforos Pinzas Panema Soporte para embudos Espátula 4. INSTRUCCIONES:  Trabajar con orden, limpieza y sin prisa.  Mantener las mesas de trabajo limpias y sin productos, libros, cajas o accesorios innecesarios para el trabajo que se esté realizando.  Llevar siempre ropa adecuada para la realización de la práctica como ; bata, guantes, mascarilla, gorro, zapatones.
  4. 4. ¡TODO ES VENENO,NADA ESVENENO,TODO DEPENDE DE LA DOSIS PARACELSO! 4 TOXICOLOGIA  Utilizar la campana extractora de gases siempre que la práctica: bata, guantes, mascarilla, gorro, zapatones. sea necesario. 5. PROCEDIMIENTO: Desinfecte el área de trabajo y tener a cerca los materiales que se van a utilizar. Previamente se prepara una solución de formaldehido al 4%. Utilizar un estuche de disección, para lograr recolectar las vísceras de pollo con sus fluidos, esta muestra debe estar en pequeños pedazos los cuales se colocan en un vaso de precipitación. Transferir las vísceras de pollo a un tubo de ensayo, en donde le agregamos 50 ml ácido tartárico al 4% y perlas de vidrio. Luego destilar o filtrar, se recoge el destilado en NaOH 0.1 N. Recoger aproximadamente 15 mL del destilado y enseguida realizar las reacciones de reconocimientos en medios biológicos. Al finalizar la práctica proceder, a recoger el material utilizado y dejar lavándolos, los reactivos colocarlos donde los encontraron y dejar limpio los mesones. 6. REACCIONES DE IDENTIFICACIÓN:  Reacción de Schiff: A una pequeña porción de la muestra, se añade 1ml de permanganato de potasio al 1% después de mezclar se adiciona unas gotas de ácido sulfúrico puro, se deja reposar por tres minutos y agregan algunas gotas de solución saturada de ácido oxálico (hasta que decolore la mezcla); la mezcla adquiere un color madera que se decolora totalmente luego de agregarle nuevamente algunas gotas de ácido sulfúrico puro. Finalmente se le añade 1ml de fushina bisulfatada (Reactivo de Schiff), con lo cual se produce un intenso color violeta en caso de positivo.  Durante la práctica se reemplazó el permanganato de potasio por yodato de potasio; el ácido oxálico no se utilizó y en cambio por la fushina bisulfatada se usó violeta de genciana.  Reacción de Rimini A 5 ml de destilado se agregan 10 gotas de cloruro de fenilhidracina al 4 %, 4 gotas de solución de nitroprusiato de sodio al 2.5% recién preparado y 1ml de solución de hidróxido de sodio, se produce una coloración azul intensa.  Con la Fenilhidracina En un medio fuertemente acidificado con ácido clorhídrico a una pequeña cantidad de muestra se agrega un pedacito de cloruro de fenil hidracina, 2-4 gotas de solución de ferricianuro de potasio al 5 – 10% y algunas gotas de hidróxido de potasio al 12% se obtienen una coloración rojo grosella.  Además el ferrocianuro de potasio se lo reemplazó por el yoduro de potasio y el hidróxido de sodio en cambio por el hidróxido de potasio.
  5. 5. ¡TODO ES VENENO,NADA ESVENENO,TODO DEPENDE DE LA DOSIS PARACELSO! 5 TOXICOLOGIA  Reacción de Marquis Se toma 1ml de destilado y se agregan 5ml de ácido sulfúrico concentrado, se agita luego con una solución sulfúrica de morfina (0.2 gr de cloruro de morfina en 10ml de ácido sulfúrico concentrado), se obtiene enseguida o después de algún tiempo un color violeta.  Se va a reemplazar la morfina por el formol  Con el Ácido Cromotrópico Con este ácido en un medio fuertemente acidificado con ácido sulfúrico, el formaldehido produce una coloración roja después de calentarla ligeramente.  Reacción de Hehner Se mezcla una gota de destilado con algunos mililitros de leche, se estratifica con ácido sulfúrico concentrado al que se le han agregado trazas de cloruro férrico (5 gotas de cloruro férrico en 500ml de ácido sulfúrico); en caso positivo, en la zona de contacto se produce un color violeta o azul violeta. 7. GRÁFICOS: 1)Escogerel animal 2) Vísceras de Pollo 3) Trocear las de experimentación vísceras de pollo 4) Colocar las víscerasen 5) Luegofiltramos para 6) Colocar lamuestray Un tubo de ensayo y agregar obtenerlasolución,que taparlas y ponerlaen 50 ml ácido tartárico al 4% y se usan en las reaccio- una gradilla de tubos perlas de vidrio nes de reconocimiento de ensayos.
  6. 6. ¡TODO ES VENENO,NADA ESVENENO,TODO DEPENDE DE LA DOSIS PARACELSO! 6 TOXICOLOGIA 8. RESULTADOS OBTENIDOS. REACCIONES DE RECONOCIMIENTO: Reacción de Schiff: Antes Después Resultados a los cuales se deben llegar en la reacción: Resultado: Positivo no Característico Reacción de Rimini Antes Después Resultados a los cuales se deben llegar en la reacción: Resultado: Positivo Característico.
  7. 7. ¡TODO ES VENENO,NADA ESVENENO,TODO DEPENDE DE LA DOSIS PARACELSO! 7 TOXICOLOGIA Reacción con la fenilhidracina: Antes Después Resultados a los cuales se deben llegar en la reacción: Resultado: Positivo Característico. Reacción de Marquis Antes Después Resultados a los cuales se deben llegar en la reacción: Resultado: Positivo no Característico. Con el ácido cromotrópico: Cianuro de sodio + ácido sulfúrico. Antes Después Resultados a los cuales se deben llegar en la reacción: Resultado: Positivo Característico
  8. 8. ¡TODO ES VENENO,NADA ESVENENO,TODO DEPENDE DE LA DOSIS PARACELSO! 8 TOXICOLOGIA Reacción de Hehner: Antes Después Resultados a los cuales se deben llegar en la reacción: Resultado: Positivo no Característico 9. CONCLUSIÓNES: Al finalizar la práctica se logró analizar las reacciones de reconocimiento y así saber el color que las identifica a cada una y poder comprobar la presencia de Metanol en la muestra de vísceras de pollo. 10. RECOMENDACIONES  Se debe usar la Campana de gases cuando se use reactivos que pueden llegar a ser tóxicos para nosotros.  Un día antes de la práctica el estudiante, debe verificar que en el Laboratorio deben estar los materiales y reactivos completos a utilizar y si llega a faltar algún material, debe el estudiante buscar la manera de poder conseguir el material faltante.  No olvidar que durante la práctica se debe, de poner en manifiesto lo aprendido acerca de las Normas de Bioseguridad en elLaboratorio. 11. CUESTIONARIO: 1. ¿Cite dos reacciones de reconocimiento que se usan para identificar la presencia de metanol? Reacción de Shiff.( Presenta un color violeta) Reacción de Hehner (Presenta un color violeta o rojo violeta) 2. ¿Qué color es característico a la reacción con el ácido cromotròpico? Va a presentar un color Rojo.
  9. 9. ¡TODO ES VENENO,NADA ESVENENO,TODO DEPENDE DE LA DOSIS PARACELSO! 9 TOXICOLOGIA 3. ¿Cuándo es ingerido el metanol por donde se absorbe rápidamente? Se absorbe rápidamente el metanol a partir del tracto gastrointestinal. 12. BIBLIOGRAFIA Olivier, N., & Asencio, M. (2003). Amaurosis bilateral como secuela de la intoxicación aguda por metanol: a propósito de un caso. . Recuperado el 07 de Junio de 2017, de http://scielo.isciii.es/scielo.php?pid=S1135- 76062003000200004&script=sci_arttext&tlng=es --------------------------------------------------- 0703221168 Yomaira Macharé Correa. 13. ANEXOS Articulo acerca del siguiente tema: Amaurosis bilateral como secuela de la intoxicación aguda por metanol: (Olivier & Asencio, 2003) GLOSARIO:  Nefrolitiasis: Es una enfermedad causadapor la presencia de cálculos o piedras en el interior de los riñones o de las vías urinarias (uréteres o vejiga).  Acidosis: Es un trastorno que se produce cuando los líquidos corporales contienen una cantidad excesiva de ácido. Se manifiesta cuando los riñones y los pulmones no logran mantener el equilibrio del pH corporal.

