Diario de campo5

  1. 1. “Todo esveneno,nadaesvenenotododepende de ladosis” UNIVERSIDAD TÉCNICA DE MACHALA UNIDAD ACADEMICADE CIENCIAS QUIMICAS Y DE LA SALUD CARRERA DE BIOQUIMICAY FARMACIA TOXICOLOGIA DIARIO DE CLASE #4 NOMBRE: Yomaira Elizabeth Macharé Correa. CURSO: Octavo Semestre PARALELO:”B” DOCENTE: Dr. Carlos García Mg.Sc FECHA: 24 de Mayo del 2017. Normas Generales de Seguridad en los Laboratorios: Objetivo: Identificar las Normas de Seguridad presente en el Laboratorio y además conocer acerca de los Tóxicos Volátiles, mediante el uso de la información entregada por el Docente para saber la forma como actuar frente a estos tóxicos volátiles. Teoría de la clase: Normas Generales de Seguridad en los Laboratorios: Evacuación, emergencia, seguridad, este informado. Los dispositivos de seguridad y las rutas de evacuación deben estar señalizadas. Familiarizarse en que lugar y el funcionamiento de los equipos de laboratorio, tener presente en que antes de utilizar un reactivo leer siempre la etiqueta donde está descrito todo a cerca del reactivo. Normas generales en el laboratorio Prohibido fumar en el laboratorio. No comer ni beberen el laboratorio. No realizarcelebracionesenel Laboratorio. Tener el pelo recogido. No usarlentesde contacto. Abrocharse la bata. Lavese las manos antes deretirarse del laboratorio.
  2. 2. “Todo esveneno,nadaesvenenotododepende de ladosis” De un Ejemplo de una Norma de Seguridad que se debe usar en el Laboratorio: Reguistar el uso de los equipos en el Laboratorio, luego de haberse utilizado, por ejemplo cuando se haya pesado Metil parabeno en una Balanza Analitica. Tòxicos Volàtiles: Tòxicos Volàtiles son todas aquellas sustancias que independientemente de su estado físico puede separarse del material que lo contiene. Hábitos de trabajo a respetar en los laboratorios Trabajar enorden,limpiezaysinprisa. Limpiarlasmesasde trabajo siempre. Usar lascampanas extractorasde gases. Usar losequiposde proteccióncomogorro,guantes, mascarilla. Usar gradillas y soportes. No usar vidrio agrietado. No pipetear con la boca. Comprueba la temperaturas delos recipientes antes de ser cogerlos directamente con las manos. Dejar e material limpio y ordenado al concluir la práctica.
  3. 3. “Todo esveneno,nadaesvenenotododepende de ladosis” CIANURO: es una sustancia química altamente reactiva y tóxica utilizada en procesamiento del oro, joyería, laboratorios químicos, industria de plásticos, pinturas, pegamentos, solventes Mecanismo de acción El cianuro es un inhibidor enzimático no especifico (succinato deshidrogenasa, superóxido dismutasa, anhidrasa carbónica, citocromo oxidasa, etc.) inhibiendo su acción y de esta manera bloqueando la producción de ATP e induciendo hipoxia celular. Dosis letal Ingestión de 200 mg de cianuro de cianuro de potasio o sodio puede ser fatal. La inhalación de cianuro de hidrogeno (HCN) a una concentración tan baja como 150 ppm puede ser fatal. Manifestacion es Clínicas Es muy rápido el inicio de los signos y síntomas luego de una exposición e incluye cefalea, náuseas, olor a almendras amargas (60%), disnea, confusión, sincope, convulsiones, coma, depresión respiratoria y colapso cardiaco.
  4. 4. “Todo esveneno,nadaesvenenotododepende de ladosis” Tratamiento: 1. Administrar oxígeno al 100 %. 2. Si el paciente está en paro respiratorio intubarlo. Retirar a la víctima del sitio de exposición si la intoxicación es inhaladora. 3. Canalización venosa inmediata. 4. Realizar lavado gástrico exhaustivo con solución salina y descartar el contenido rápidamente por el riesgo de intoxicación inhalatoria del personal de salud. Formaldehido: Es un gas incoloro penetrante que se utiliza mucho en la fabricación de minerales para la construcción y en la elaboración de productos para el hogar, principalmente resinas adhesivas para tableros de madera aglomerada. Efectos sobre la salud El formaldehido normalmente se encuentra en bajas concentraciones, en general menos de 0.06 ppm, tanto al aire libre como en lugares cerrados. En concentraciones de 0.1 ppm o mas, puede producir trastornos agudos, tales como ojos llorosos, nauseas, accesos. Reacciones de Reconocimiento: Reacción de Schiff.- 1ml de muestra añadimos 1ml de permanganato de potasio al 1%, mezclamos y adicionamos 3 gotas de ácido sulfúrico, dejar reposar por 3 minutos, agregar unas gotas de solución saturada de ácido oxálico(hasta que decolore la muestra), agregarle nuevamente 3 gotas de ácido sulfúrico puro, añadir 1ml de Fushina bisulfatada(Reactivo de Schiff). Produce un color violeta intenso si es positivo Reaccion de Rimini.- 5ml del destilado agregar 10 gotas de cloruro de fenilhidracina al 4% + 1ml de solución de hidróxido de sodio. Produce una coloración azul intensa si es positivo. Reacciones y reconicimiento  Reacciònde azul de Prusia.  Reacciònde Fenolftaleìna.  Reacciònde àcidopícrico.  Reacciòncon soluciónde yodo.
  5. 5. “Todo esveneno,nadaesvenenotododepende de ladosis” Con lla fenil hidracina.- Acidificar 1medio fuertemente con ácido clorhídrico y agregamos 1 ml de muestra, a esto le agregamos un pedacito de cloruro de fenil hidracina, 3 gotas de solución de ferricianuro de potasio al 5%, posterior a esto añadir unas gotas de hidróxido de potasio al 12%. Produce una coloración de rojo grosella en caso de ser positivo.. Con el ácido Cromotrópico.- 1 ml de muestra + ácido cromotrópico+ 3 gotas de ácido sulfúrico, llevarlo a la llama. Produce una coloración roja después de calentarla a la llama si es positivo. Reacción de Hehner.-1 gota del destilado+4 ml de leche+ 3 gotas de ácido sulfúrico concentrado con cloruro férrico). Produce coloración violeta o un azul violeta si es positivo. METANOL: Toxicocinética. Cuando se ingiere, se absorbe rápidamente a partir del tracto gastrointestinal, y los niveles en la sangre alcanzan su pico a los 30-60 minutos de la ingestión, dependiendo de la presencia o ausencia de comida. El metanol se absorbe por vía oral a través de la piel, y por vía respiratoria. Su volumen de distribución es de 0.6 L/Kg Reacciones de Reconocimiento oo:  Reacción de Schiff.- Se produce color violeta.  Reacción de Rimini.- Origina color azul intenso  Con la fenil hidracina.- Da color rojo grosella.  Reacción de Marquis.- Se obtiene un color violeta.  Con el ácido cromotrópico.- Da color rojo.  Reacción de Hehner.- Se produce color violeta o color rojo violeta.
