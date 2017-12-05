Unit 1 - Introduction to Chemistry

Introduction to Chemistry Unit 1
1.1 What is Chemistry? I will be able to… • Define chemistry and chemical. • Explain how chemistry is an interdisciplinary...
1.1 What is Chemistry? •Chemistry – the study of the composition, structure, properties, and change of matter.
1.1 What is Chemistry? Where is the CHEMISTRY?
1.1 What is Chemistry? Where is the CHEMISTRY?
1.1 What is Chemistry? Where is the CHEMISTRY?
1.1 What is Chemistry? Where is the CHEMISTREE?
1.1 What is Chemistry? •Chemical – any substance that has a definite composition. • It’s always made of the same stuff, no...
1.1 What is Chemistry?
1.1 What is Chemistry? •Interdisciplinary Study – a science that involves many fields of study.
1.1 What is Chemistry? 1.1 Assignments •1.1 What is Chemistry? WS
1.2 Scientific Method I will be able to… • List and describe the steps of the scientific method. • Apply the steps of the ...
1.2 Scientific Method •Scientific Method – a series of steps followed by scientists to solve problems.
1.2 Scientific Method •Step 1 – Ask Questions or Identify a Problem • Who? • What? • Where? • Why? • How?
1.2 Scientific Method •Step 2 – Construct a Hypothesis • Hypothesis – a testable explanation for an observation. • A hypot...
1.2 Scientific Method •Step 3 – Perform an Experiment •Experiment – a procedure designed to test a hypothesis under contro...
1.2 Scientific Method •Step 3 – Perform an Experiment •Variable – a factor that could affect the results of an experiment....
1.2 Scientific Method
1.2 Scientific Method •Step 3 – Perform an Experiment •Experiment Group – the group in the experiment that receives treatm...
1.2 Scientific Method •Step 3 – Perform an Experiment • Independent Variable = • Dependent Variable = • Control Group (s) ...
1.2 Scientific Method • Step 3 – Perform an Experiment • Observation – a piece of information we gather using our senses o...
1.2 Scientific Method •Step 3 – Perform an Experiment
1.2 Scientific Method •Step 3 – Perform an Experiment EXAMPLES • Blue ________________________ • 10 meters _______________...
1.2 Scientific Method •Step 4 – Analyze Data •Data – the measurable observations gathered during an experiment. • Graphs •...
1.2 Scientific Method • Step 5 – Create a Conclusion • If the data supports your hypothesis, you accept the hypothesis. • ...
1.2 Scientific Method •Step 5 – Create a Conclusion •Scientific Theory – an explanation for some phenomenon that is based ...
1.2 Scientific Method •Step 5 – Create a Conclusion
1.2 Scientific Method •Step 5 – Create a Conclusion •If the data does not support your hypothesis, you reject the hypothes...
1.2 Scientific Method 1.2 Assignments •1.2 Scientific Method WS •Scientific Method WS •Penny Drop LAB
1.3 Laboratory Basics I will be able to… • Identify and apply appropriate safety procedures. • Identify, properly name, an...
1.3 Laboratory Basics
1.3 Laboratory Basics
1.3 Laboratory Basics •Graduated Cylinder – used to measure liquid volume. • Very Accurate
1.3 Laboratory Basics •Beaker – used to stir, heat, and measure liquid volume. • Rough Estimates •Beaker Tongs – used to h...
1.3 Laboratory Basics •Erlenmeyer Flask – used to heat and store substances. • Reduces splatter when used to heat a substa...
1.3 Laboratory Basics •Test Tube – used mix, heat, or store substances. •Test Tube Holder – used to hold hot test tubes.
1.3 Laboratory Basics •Funnel – aids in pouring liquids into small openings without spilling.
1.3 Laboratory Basics •Meter Stick – used to measure length in the Metris System.
1.3 Laboratory Basics •Eye Dropper – used to transfer small amounts of liquids.
1.3 Laboratory Basics •Triple Beam Balance – used to measure mass in grams. • Manually balanced. •Digital Scale – used to ...
1.3 Laboratory Basics •Thermometer – used to measure temperature.
1.3 Laboratory Basics • Ring Stand – a stand used to support a ring clamp or test tube clamp. • Ring Clamp – used to clamp...
1.3 Laboratory Basics •Hot Plate – used to heat materials electronically. •Bunsen Burner – used to heat materials over an ...
1.3 Laboratory Basics 1.3 Assignments •1.3 Laboratory Basics WS •Student Safety Contract •Science Safety Test •Safety in t...
1.4 Scientific Notation I will be able to… • Express numbers in both standard notation and scientific notation. • Solve ad...
1.4 Scientific Notation •Very large and very small number are often written in scientific notation.
1.4 Scientific Notation •Coefficient = a number greater than or equal to 1 and less than 10. •Base = must be 10 •Exponent ...
1.4 Scientific Notation
1.4 Scientific Notation
1.4 Scientific Notation
1.4 Scientific Notation EXAMPLE •The Earth is approximately 93,000,000 miles away from the Sun. Write 93,000,000 miles in ...
1.4 Scientific Notation EXAMPLE •A human hair is 0.00001 meters wide. Write 0.00001 meters in scientific notation.
1.4 Scientific Notation EXAMPLES (2.4 ∗ 104 ) + (6.8 ∗ 105 ) = (5.7 ∗ 103 ) − (2.4 ∗ 102 ) =
1.4 Scientific Notation EXAMPLES (3.2 ∗ 102 ) ∗ (6.8 ∗ 107 ) = (4.5 ∗ 10−6 ) ∗ (4.5 ∗ 107 ) =
1.4 Scientific Notation EXAMPLES (9.3 ∗ 108 ) (2.3 ∗ 106) = (1.3 ∗ 10−8 ) (7.3 ∗ 106) =
1.4 Scientific Notation 1.4 Assignments • 1.4 Scientific Notation WS • Using Scientific Notation in Measurements LAB • Ope...
1.5 Significant Figures I will be able to… • Define uncertainty. • Identify the number of significant figures in a measure...
1.5 Significant Figures •Uncertainty – the possibility of error in a measurement. • When measurements are taken most tools...
1.5 Significant Figures • Significant Figure – digits that carry meaning in a measurement. • Significant Figures = Sig Fig...
1.5 Significant Figures •When measurements are taken • All certain digits are recorded. • The last digit is uncertain and ...
1.5 Significant Figures •Rounding Review
1.5 Significant Figures EXAMPLES •Round the following number to the nearest thousands place. • 8,832 • 45,832 • 625.36
1.5 Significant Figures EXAMPLES •Round the following number to the nearest hundreds place. • 11,694 • 149.49 • 38
1.5 Significant Figures EXAMPLES •Round the following number to the nearest ones place. • 893.67 • 21,232.1 • 9.3354
1.5 Significant Figures EXAMPLES •Round the following number to the nearest hundredths place. • 0.26598 • 1,612.3658 • 10
1.5 Significant Figures •How do you determine sig figs?
1.5 Significant Figures •The Atlantic Ocean is on our right when we look at a map. •The Pacific Ocean is on our left when ...
1.5 Significant Figures • If a decimal is ABSENT you start swimming on the ATLANTIC side of the number. • You can only “sw...
1.5 Significant Figures EXAMPLES •Determine the number of significant figures in each number. • 345,000 • 43,001 • 235
1.5 Significant Figures • If a decimal is PRESENT you start swimming on the PACIFIC side of the number. • You can only “sw...
1.5 Significant Figures EXAMPLES •Determine the number of significant figures in each number. • 1,230.00 • 2.3600 • 214.00...
1.5 Significant Figures •Multiplying and Dividing • The answer should have the same number of sig figs, as the number with...
1.5 Significant Figures EXAMPLES •How many significant figures should each answer have? Calculate the answer. • 834 * 1.00...
1.5 Significant Figures •Adding and Subtracting • The answer should have the same number of decimal places, as the number ...
1.5 Significant Figures EXAMPLES •How many decimal places should each answer have? Calculate the answer. • 834.7 + 1.002 =...
1.5 Significant Figures EXAMPLES •Write the following numbers in scientific notation, using the given number of sig figs. ...
1.5 Significant Figures 1.5 Assignments •1.5 Significant Figures WS •Significant Figures Practice WS •Significant Figures ...
1.6 Units I will be able to… • Identify metric and English units of measurement. • Explain why scientists use SI units. • ...
1.6 Units •Unit – a quantity adopted as a standard of measurement. • Measurements must include a quantity and a unit. •The...
1.6 Units
1.6 Units
1.6 Units •The English System • Distance = inch, foot, yard, mile • Mass = ounce, pound, ton, slug (1 slug = 12 blobs) • V...
1.6 Units •The Metric System • Distance = cm, m, km • Mass = gram, kg • Volume = milliliter, liter • Time = second, minute...
1.6 Units •Since 1960, scientists worldwide have used a set of units called the International System (Le Systeme Internati...
1.6 Units
1.6 Units 1.6 Assignments • 1.6 Units WS • Creating Units and Unit Conversions LAB
1.7 Unit Conversions I will be able to… • Define conversion factor. • Convert from one unit to another using conversion fa...
1.7 Unit Conversions •To change between units of the same measurement scientists use conversion factors.
1.7 Unit Conversions •Conversion Factor – a ratio of the equality of two different units of the same measurement. • Can be...
1.7 Unit Conversions 1 hr = 60 min 1 min = 60 sec 1 km = 1000 m 7 days = 1 week 24 hrs = 1 day 1 kg = 2.2 lbs 1 gal = 3.79...
1.7 Unit Conversions EXAMPLE • A ruler is 12 inches long. How many centimeters long is the ruler?
1.7 Unit Conversions EXAMPLE • A meter stick is 100 cm long. How many inches is the meter stick?
1.7 Unit Conversions EXAMPLE • A high school cross country race is 5 kilometers. How many miles is a cross country race?
1.7 Unit Conversions EXAMPLE • A high school cross country race is 5 kilometers. How many miles is a cross country race? H...
1.7 Unit Conversions EXAMPLE • A high school cross country race is 5 kilometers. How many miles is a cross country race? H...
1.7 Unit Conversions •Temperature Conversions • T°C = Temperature in Degrees Celsius • T°F = Temperature in Degrees Fahren...
1.7 Unit Conversions
1.7 Unit Conversions EXAMPLES •Convert the following temperatures from Kelvin to Celsius. 𝑻 𝑪 = 𝑻 𝑲 − 𝟐𝟕𝟑. 𝟏𝟓 •34 K •300 ...
1.7 Unit Conversions EXAMPLES •Convert the following temperatures from Celsius to Kelvin. 𝑻 𝑲 = 𝑻 𝑪 + 𝟐𝟕𝟑. 𝟏𝟓 •49 °C •24....
1.7 Unit Conversions EXAMPLES •Convert the following temperatures from Celsius to Fahrenheit. 𝑻 𝑭 = 𝟏. 𝟖𝟎 𝑻 𝑪 + 𝟑𝟐 •123 ...
1.7 Unit Conversions EXAMPLES •Convert the following temperatures from Fahrenheit to Celsius. 𝑻 𝑪 = (𝑻 𝑭−𝟑𝟐) 𝟏. 𝟖𝟎 •101 ...
1.7 Unit Conversions 1.7 Assignments • 1.7 Unit Conversions WS • Creating Units and Unit Conversions LAB • Conversions WS ...
1.8 Precision and Accuracy I will be able to… • Define and differentiate between precision and accuracy. • Calculate perce...
1.8 Precision and Accuracy
1.8 Precision and Accuracy •Accuracy – how close a measurement is the actual value. • How “close” your attempts are to the...
1.8 Precision and Accuracy •Precision – how close the measurements are to on another. • How “close” your attempts are to o...
1.8 Precision and Accuracy •Precision and accuracy depend on… • What you are measuring with. • Who is doing the measuring.
1.8 Precision and Accuracy •Percent Error – calculation of the accuracy of measurements in an experiment. • Theoretical Va...
1.8 Precision and Accuracy EXAMPLE • The theoretical value for the mass of piece of lead is 59.8 grams. If the measured va...
1.8 Precision and Accuracy 1.8 Assignments •1.8 Precision and Accuracy WS •Accuracy LAB •Precision and Accuracy Practice WS
Unit 1: Introduction to Chemistry Unit 1 Test Review ASSIGNMENT •Unit 1 Test Review WS
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Unit 1 - Introduction to Chemistry

6 views

Published on

Unit 1 - Introduction to Chemistry

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Unit 1 - Introduction to Chemistry

  1. 1. Introduction to Chemistry Unit 1
  2. 2. 1.1 What is Chemistry? I will be able to… • Define chemistry and chemical. • Explain how chemistry is an interdisciplinary science.
  3. 3. 1.1 What is Chemistry? •Chemistry – the study of the composition, structure, properties, and change of matter.
  4. 4. 1.1 What is Chemistry? Where is the CHEMISTRY?
  5. 5. 1.1 What is Chemistry? Where is the CHEMISTRY?
  6. 6. 1.1 What is Chemistry? Where is the CHEMISTRY?
  7. 7. 1.1 What is Chemistry? Where is the CHEMISTREE?
  8. 8. 1.1 What is Chemistry? •Chemical – any substance that has a definite composition. • It’s always made of the same stuff, no matter where the chemical comes from.
  9. 9. 1.1 What is Chemistry?
  10. 10. 1.1 What is Chemistry? •Interdisciplinary Study – a science that involves many fields of study.
  11. 11. 1.1 What is Chemistry? 1.1 Assignments •1.1 What is Chemistry? WS
  12. 12. 1.2 Scientific Method I will be able to… • List and describe the steps of the scientific method. • Apply the steps of the scientific method to a real world example. • Identify dependent and independent variables. • Identify experiment and control groups. • Identify qualitative and quantitative observations. • Define scientific law and scientific theory.
  13. 13. 1.2 Scientific Method •Scientific Method – a series of steps followed by scientists to solve problems.
  14. 14. 1.2 Scientific Method •Step 1 – Ask Questions or Identify a Problem • Who? • What? • Where? • Why? • How?
  15. 15. 1.2 Scientific Method •Step 2 – Construct a Hypothesis • Hypothesis – a testable explanation for an observation. • A hypothesis is an educated guess based on prior knowledge, research and observations. • A hypothesis must be • observable. • measurable.
  16. 16. 1.2 Scientific Method •Step 3 – Perform an Experiment •Experiment – a procedure designed to test a hypothesis under controlled conditions. • One variable is tested. • One control is tested.
  17. 17. 1.2 Scientific Method •Step 3 – Perform an Experiment •Variable – a factor that could affect the results of an experiment. •Independent Variable – variable being changed. •Dependent Variable – variable being measured.
  18. 18. 1.2 Scientific Method
  19. 19. 1.2 Scientific Method •Step 3 – Perform an Experiment •Experiment Group – the group in the experiment that receives treatment. •Control Group – the group in the experiment that does not receive treatment.
  20. 20. 1.2 Scientific Method •Step 3 – Perform an Experiment • Independent Variable = • Dependent Variable = • Control Group (s) = • Experimental Group(s) =
  21. 21. 1.2 Scientific Method • Step 3 – Perform an Experiment • Observation – a piece of information we gather using our senses or by taking measurements. • Qualitative Observation – observations of qualities. • Word descriptions. • Quantitative Observation – observations of quantities. • Number descriptions. • Quantitative Observation = Measurement
  22. 22. 1.2 Scientific Method •Step 3 – Perform an Experiment
  23. 23. 1.2 Scientific Method •Step 3 – Perform an Experiment EXAMPLES • Blue ________________________ • 10 meters ________________________ • 12 ˚C ________________________ • Old ________________________ • 1.2 light years ________________________ • Salty ________________________
  24. 24. 1.2 Scientific Method •Step 4 – Analyze Data •Data – the measurable observations gathered during an experiment. • Graphs • Charts • Tables
  25. 25. 1.2 Scientific Method • Step 5 – Create a Conclusion • If the data supports your hypothesis, you accept the hypothesis. • Your data can then be published. • The experiment can then be repeated by other scientists following the same procedure (peer review). • If the experiment is repeated by many other scientists your hypothesis may become a scientific theory or scientific law.
  26. 26. 1.2 Scientific Method •Step 5 – Create a Conclusion •Scientific Theory – an explanation for some phenomenon that is based on observation, experimentation, and reasoning. •Scientific Law – a summary of many experimental results and observations; a law tells how things work.
  27. 27. 1.2 Scientific Method •Step 5 – Create a Conclusion
  28. 28. 1.2 Scientific Method •Step 5 – Create a Conclusion •If the data does not support your hypothesis, you reject the hypothesis. •The hypothesis can then be revised and changed based on the new information gathered. •The revised hypothesis can then be retested.
  29. 29. 1.2 Scientific Method 1.2 Assignments •1.2 Scientific Method WS •Scientific Method WS •Penny Drop LAB
  30. 30. 1.3 Laboratory Basics I will be able to… • Identify and apply appropriate safety procedures. • Identify, properly name, and use required lab equipment.
  31. 31. 1.3 Laboratory Basics
  32. 32. 1.3 Laboratory Basics
  33. 33. 1.3 Laboratory Basics •Graduated Cylinder – used to measure liquid volume. • Very Accurate
  34. 34. 1.3 Laboratory Basics •Beaker – used to stir, heat, and measure liquid volume. • Rough Estimates •Beaker Tongs – used to handle hot beakers.
  35. 35. 1.3 Laboratory Basics •Erlenmeyer Flask – used to heat and store substances. • Reduces splatter when used to heat a substance. •Rubber Stoppers – used to plug a flask.
  36. 36. 1.3 Laboratory Basics •Test Tube – used mix, heat, or store substances. •Test Tube Holder – used to hold hot test tubes.
  37. 37. 1.3 Laboratory Basics •Funnel – aids in pouring liquids into small openings without spilling.
  38. 38. 1.3 Laboratory Basics •Meter Stick – used to measure length in the Metris System.
  39. 39. 1.3 Laboratory Basics •Eye Dropper – used to transfer small amounts of liquids.
  40. 40. 1.3 Laboratory Basics •Triple Beam Balance – used to measure mass in grams. • Manually balanced. •Digital Scale – used to measure mass in grams. • Electronically balanced.
  41. 41. 1.3 Laboratory Basics •Thermometer – used to measure temperature.
  42. 42. 1.3 Laboratory Basics • Ring Stand – a stand used to support a ring clamp or test tube clamp. • Ring Clamp – used to clamp onto a ring stand to sit a beaker or flask. • Test Tube Clamp – used to clamp onto a ring stand to hold test tube.
  43. 43. 1.3 Laboratory Basics •Hot Plate – used to heat materials electronically. •Bunsen Burner – used to heat materials over an open flame.
  44. 44. 1.3 Laboratory Basics 1.3 Assignments •1.3 Laboratory Basics WS •Student Safety Contract •Science Safety Test •Safety in the Science Room WS •Laboratory Basic Skills LAB
  45. 45. 1.4 Scientific Notation I will be able to… • Express numbers in both standard notation and scientific notation. • Solve addition, subtraction, multiplication, and division problems involving numbers written in scientific notation.
  46. 46. 1.4 Scientific Notation •Very large and very small number are often written in scientific notation.
  47. 47. 1.4 Scientific Notation •Coefficient = a number greater than or equal to 1 and less than 10. •Base = must be 10 •Exponent = shows the number of decimal places that the decimal needs to moved to change the number to standard notation.
  48. 48. 1.4 Scientific Notation
  49. 49. 1.4 Scientific Notation
  50. 50. 1.4 Scientific Notation
  51. 51. 1.4 Scientific Notation EXAMPLE •The Earth is approximately 93,000,000 miles away from the Sun. Write 93,000,000 miles in scientific notation.
  52. 52. 1.4 Scientific Notation EXAMPLE •A human hair is 0.00001 meters wide. Write 0.00001 meters in scientific notation.
  53. 53. 1.4 Scientific Notation EXAMPLES (2.4 ∗ 104 ) + (6.8 ∗ 105 ) = (5.7 ∗ 103 ) − (2.4 ∗ 102 ) =
  54. 54. 1.4 Scientific Notation EXAMPLES (3.2 ∗ 102 ) ∗ (6.8 ∗ 107 ) = (4.5 ∗ 10−6 ) ∗ (4.5 ∗ 107 ) =
  55. 55. 1.4 Scientific Notation EXAMPLES (9.3 ∗ 108 ) (2.3 ∗ 106) = (1.3 ∗ 10−8 ) (7.3 ∗ 106) =
  56. 56. 1.4 Scientific Notation 1.4 Assignments • 1.4 Scientific Notation WS • Using Scientific Notation in Measurements LAB • Operations with Scientific Notation WS • Scientific Notation WS
  57. 57. 1.5 Significant Figures I will be able to… • Define uncertainty. • Identify the number of significant figures in a measurement. • Round numbers to the correct numbers of significant figures or decimals. • Calculate answers and determine the proper number of significant figures or decimals.
  58. 58. 1.5 Significant Figures •Uncertainty – the possibility of error in a measurement. • When measurements are taken most tools are not precise and accurate enough to get exact measurements. To compensate for this scientists, use significant figures.
  59. 59. 1.5 Significant Figures • Significant Figure – digits that carry meaning in a measurement. • Significant Figures = Sig Figs • Sig figs are certain (known) numbers. • Sig figs determine how answers are rounded during calculations. • Sig figs are necessary in science because they represent measurements as accurately as possible.
  60. 60. 1.5 Significant Figures •When measurements are taken • All certain digits are recorded. • The last digit is uncertain and you must estimate the digit.
  61. 61. 1.5 Significant Figures •Rounding Review
  62. 62. 1.5 Significant Figures EXAMPLES •Round the following number to the nearest thousands place. • 8,832 • 45,832 • 625.36
  63. 63. 1.5 Significant Figures EXAMPLES •Round the following number to the nearest hundreds place. • 11,694 • 149.49 • 38
  64. 64. 1.5 Significant Figures EXAMPLES •Round the following number to the nearest ones place. • 893.67 • 21,232.1 • 9.3354
  65. 65. 1.5 Significant Figures EXAMPLES •Round the following number to the nearest hundredths place. • 0.26598 • 1,612.3658 • 10
  66. 66. 1.5 Significant Figures •How do you determine sig figs?
  67. 67. 1.5 Significant Figures •The Atlantic Ocean is on our right when we look at a map. •The Pacific Ocean is on our left when we look at a map. •You are a swimmer.
  68. 68. 1.5 Significant Figures • If a decimal is ABSENT you start swimming on the ATLANTIC side of the number. • You can only “swim” through zeros. • Once you hit a number between 1 and 9 you stop “swimming”. • All the numbers left (including zeros) are significant.
  69. 69. 1.5 Significant Figures EXAMPLES •Determine the number of significant figures in each number. • 345,000 • 43,001 • 235
  70. 70. 1.5 Significant Figures • If a decimal is PRESENT you start swimming on the PACIFIC side of the number. • You can only “swim” through zeros. • Once you hit a number between 1 and 9 you stop “swimming”. • All the numbers left (including zeros) are significant.
  71. 71. 1.5 Significant Figures EXAMPLES •Determine the number of significant figures in each number. • 1,230.00 • 2.3600 • 214.0001
  72. 72. 1.5 Significant Figures •Multiplying and Dividing • The answer should have the same number of sig figs, as the number with the fewest sig figs in your problem.
  73. 73. 1.5 Significant Figures EXAMPLES •How many significant figures should each answer have? Calculate the answer. • 834 * 1.002 = • 7.3 / 2342 = • 43 * 3.453 =
  74. 74. 1.5 Significant Figures •Adding and Subtracting • The answer should have the same number of decimal places, as the number with the fewest decimal places in the problem.
  75. 75. 1.5 Significant Figures EXAMPLES •How many decimal places should each answer have? Calculate the answer. • 834.7 + 1.002 = • 7.3 - 2342 = • 43.4345 + 3.453 =
  76. 76. 1.5 Significant Figures EXAMPLES •Write the following numbers in scientific notation, using the given number of sig figs. • 1,000,000 with two significant figures. • 1,000,000 with three significant figures. • 2,232,450 with two significant figures.
  77. 77. 1.5 Significant Figures 1.5 Assignments •1.5 Significant Figures WS •Significant Figures Practice WS •Significant Figures in the Lab LAB
  78. 78. 1.6 Units I will be able to… • Identify metric and English units of measurement. • Explain why scientists use SI units. • Measure quantities using appropriate units for measurement.
  79. 79. 1.6 Units •Unit – a quantity adopted as a standard of measurement. • Measurements must include a quantity and a unit. •The two most commonly used units of measurement are • English (Imperial) System • Metric System
  80. 80. 1.6 Units
  81. 81. 1.6 Units
  82. 82. 1.6 Units •The English System • Distance = inch, foot, yard, mile • Mass = ounce, pound, ton, slug (1 slug = 12 blobs) • Volume = ounce, cup, pint, quart, gallon • Time = second, minute, hour, day, year • Temperature = Fahrenheit Many English units were based off body parts of influential people and varied from region to region.
  83. 83. 1.6 Units •The Metric System • Distance = cm, m, km • Mass = gram, kg • Volume = milliliter, liter • Time = second, minute, hour, day, year • Temperature = Celsius The international prototype kilogram is made of 90% platinum and 10% iridium. This mixture of metals is extremely resistant to environmental factors that may affect its mass. It is held under very tight security in St. Cloud, France.
  84. 84. 1.6 Units •Since 1960, scientists worldwide have used a set of units called the International System (Le Systeme Internationale in French) or SI.
  85. 85. 1.6 Units
  86. 86. 1.6 Units 1.6 Assignments • 1.6 Units WS • Creating Units and Unit Conversions LAB
  87. 87. 1.7 Unit Conversions I will be able to… • Define conversion factor. • Convert from one unit to another using conversion factors and dimensional analysis.
  88. 88. 1.7 Unit Conversions •To change between units of the same measurement scientists use conversion factors.
  89. 89. 1.7 Unit Conversions •Conversion Factor – a ratio of the equality of two different units of the same measurement. • Can be used to convert from one unit to another.
  90. 90. 1.7 Unit Conversions 1 hr = 60 min 1 min = 60 sec 1 km = 1000 m 7 days = 1 week 24 hrs = 1 day 1 kg = 2.2 lbs 1 gal = 3.79 L 264.2 gal = 1 m3 1 mi = 5,280 ft 1 kg = 1000 g 1 lb = 16 oz 20 drops = 1 mL 365 days = 1 yr 52 weeks = 1 yr 2.54 cm = 1 in 1 L = 1000 mL 0.621 mi = 1.00 km 1 yd = 36 inches 1 cc is 1 cm3 1 mL = 1 cm3
  91. 91. 1.7 Unit Conversions EXAMPLE • A ruler is 12 inches long. How many centimeters long is the ruler?
  92. 92. 1.7 Unit Conversions EXAMPLE • A meter stick is 100 cm long. How many inches is the meter stick?
  93. 93. 1.7 Unit Conversions EXAMPLE • A high school cross country race is 5 kilometers. How many miles is a cross country race?
  94. 94. 1.7 Unit Conversions EXAMPLE • A high school cross country race is 5 kilometers. How many miles is a cross country race? How many feet?
  95. 95. 1.7 Unit Conversions EXAMPLE • A high school cross country race is 5 kilometers. How many miles is a cross country race? How many feet? How many inches?
  96. 96. 1.7 Unit Conversions •Temperature Conversions • T°C = Temperature in Degrees Celsius • T°F = Temperature in Degrees Fahrenheit • TK = Temperature in Degrees Kelvin
  97. 97. 1.7 Unit Conversions
  98. 98. 1.7 Unit Conversions EXAMPLES •Convert the following temperatures from Kelvin to Celsius. 𝑻 𝑪 = 𝑻 𝑲 − 𝟐𝟕𝟑. 𝟏𝟓 •34 K •300 K •214.6 K
  99. 99. 1.7 Unit Conversions EXAMPLES •Convert the following temperatures from Celsius to Kelvin. 𝑻 𝑲 = 𝑻 𝑪 + 𝟐𝟕𝟑. 𝟏𝟓 •49 °C •24.3 °C •-36 °C
  100. 100. 1.7 Unit Conversions EXAMPLES •Convert the following temperatures from Celsius to Fahrenheit. 𝑻 𝑭 = 𝟏. 𝟖𝟎 𝑻 𝑪 + 𝟑𝟐 •123 °C •-12 °C •47.3 °C
  101. 101. 1.7 Unit Conversions EXAMPLES •Convert the following temperatures from Fahrenheit to Celsius. 𝑻 𝑪 = (𝑻 𝑭−𝟑𝟐) 𝟏. 𝟖𝟎 •101 °F •36 °F •-45 °F
  102. 102. 1.7 Unit Conversions 1.7 Assignments • 1.7 Unit Conversions WS • Creating Units and Unit Conversions LAB • Conversions WS • Temperature Conversions WS
  103. 103. 1.8 Precision and Accuracy I will be able to… • Define and differentiate between precision and accuracy. • Calculate percent error.
  104. 104. 1.8 Precision and Accuracy
  105. 105. 1.8 Precision and Accuracy •Accuracy – how close a measurement is the actual value. • How “close” your attempts are to the target.
  106. 106. 1.8 Precision and Accuracy •Precision – how close the measurements are to on another. • How “close” your attempts are to one another. • The exactness of a measurement.
  107. 107. 1.8 Precision and Accuracy •Precision and accuracy depend on… • What you are measuring with. • Who is doing the measuring.
  108. 108. 1.8 Precision and Accuracy •Percent Error – calculation of the accuracy of measurements in an experiment. • Theoretical Value = actual, known value • Experimental Value = value determined during an experiment
  109. 109. 1.8 Precision and Accuracy EXAMPLE • The theoretical value for the mass of piece of lead is 59.8 grams. If the measured value is 56.1 grams, what is the percent error?
  110. 110. 1.8 Precision and Accuracy 1.8 Assignments •1.8 Precision and Accuracy WS •Accuracy LAB •Precision and Accuracy Practice WS
  111. 111. Unit 1: Introduction to Chemistry Unit 1 Test Review ASSIGNMENT •Unit 1 Test Review WS

×