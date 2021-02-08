Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
REPARACION DE REPARACION DE MOTORES ELECTRICOS MOTORES ELECTRICOS TEC. J. ISABEL ADAME BELTRAN. TEC. J. ISABEL ADAME BELTR...
PARTES DE UN MOTOR DE FASE PARTIDA
MOTORES DE FASE PARTIDA • ES UN MOTOR DE CORRIENTE ALTERNA • REGULARMENTE DE FRACCION DE CABALLO • USADO EN LAVADORAS QUEM...
DEFINICION • MOTOR DE INDUCCION MONOFASICO PROVISTO DE UN ARROLLAMIENTO AUXILIAR DESPLASADO MAGNETICAMENTE RESPECTO AL ARR...
PARTES PRINCIPALES • 1.- UNA PARTE GIRATORIA , LLAMADA ROTOR • 2.- UNA PARTE FIJA LLAMADA ESTATOR • 3.- DOS ESCUDOS, PLACA...
ROTOR SE COMPONE DE: • NUCLEO FORMADO POR UN PAQUETE DE LAMINAS • EL EJE DONDE VA AJUSTADO EL PAQUETE DE LAMINAS • ARROLLA...
EL ESTATOR SE COMPONE DE : • NUCLEO DE CHAPAS DE ACERO CON RANURAS SEMICERRADAS • CARCASA DE ACERO DENTRO DE LA CUAL ESTA ...
ESCUDOS, PLACAS O TAPAS • SON FIJADOS A LA CARCASA POR MEDIO DE TORNILLOS SU MISION ES MANTENER EL EJE DEL ROTOR EN POSICI...
EL INTERRUPTOR CENTRIFUGO • VAMONTADO EN EL INTERIOR DEL MOTOR SU MISION ES DESCONECTAR EL ARROLLAMIENTO DE ARRANQUE EN CU...
EL INTERRUPTOR CENTRIFUGO • LA PARTE FIJA ESTAMONTADA POR LO GENERAL EN LA PARTE INTERIOR DE LA TAPAFRONTAL LLEVA DOS CONT...
EL INTERRUPTOR CENTRIFUGO • OTRO TIPO DE INTERRUPTOR ES CUANDO EL MOTOR ALCANZA EL 75% DE SU VELOCIDAD, LA FUERZA CENTRIFU...
FUNCIONAMIENTO DEL MOTOR DE FASE PARTIDA • EL MOTOR ESTA PREVISTO DE TRES ARROLLAMIENTOS • DOS SE HALLAN EN EL ESTATOR SON...
FUNCIONAMIENTO DEL MOTOR DE FASE PARTIDA • EL TERCER ARROLLAMIENTO LLAMADO JAULA DE ARDILLA SE HALLA EN EL ROTOR
FUNCIONAMIENTO DEL MOTOR DE FASE PARTIDA • AMBOS ARROLAMIENTOS ESTAN UNIDOS EN PARALELO EN EL MOMENTO DE ARRANQUE CUANDO E...
FUNCIONAMIEMIENTO DEL MOTOR DE FASE PARTIDA • MANERA DE HACER GIRAR EL MOTOR POR MEDIOS MECANICOS
FUNCIONAMIENTO DEL MOTOR DE FASE PARTIDA • DURANTE LA FASE DE ARRANQUE, LAS CORRIENTES QUE CIRCULAN POR AMBOS ARROLLAMIENT...
IDENTIFICACION Y LOCALIZACION DE AVERIAS • PARA DETECTAR UN POSIBLE CONTACTO A MASA EN UN ARROLLAMIENTO, SE PONE UN TERMIN...
IDENTIFICACION Y LOCALIZACION DE AVERIAS • ANTE TODO INSPECCIONAR VISUALMENTE EL MOTOR CON OBJETO DE DESCUBRIR AVERIAS DE ...
REBOBINADO DE UN MOTOR DE FASE PARTIDA • ANTE TODO INSPECCIONAR VISUALMENTE EL MOTOR CON OBJETO DE DESCUBRIR AVERIAS DE IN...
REBOBINADO DE UN MOTOR DE FASE PARTIDA • MOTOR CON LOS ESCUDOS O TAPAS MONTADOS INCORRECTAME NTE ESO DIFICULTAO IMPIDE EL ...
IDENTIFICACION Y LOCALIZACION DE AVERIAS • COMPROBAR SI LOS COJINETES SE HALLAN EN BUEN ESTADO PARA ELLO SE INTENTA MOVER ...
REBOBINADO DE UN MOTOR DE FASE PARTIDA • UN COJINETE O BUJE DESGASTADO PUEDE SER CAUSA DE QUE EL ROTOR ROCE CONTRA EL ESTA...
REBOBINADO DE UN MOTOR DE FASE PARTIDA • HERRAMIENTA PARA EXTRAER CASQUILLOS ( BUJES ) DE COJINETE DEL ESCUDO
IDENTIFICACION Y LOCALIZACION DE AVERIAS • LA ULTIMA PRUEBA CONSISTE EN PONER EL MOTOR EN MARCHA CONECTANDOLO A UNA RED DE...
REBOBINADO DE UN MOTOR DE FASE PARTIDA • SI AL EJECUTAR LA SERIE DE PRUEBAS SE DETERMINO DAÑOS SEVEROS Y SE TIENE QUE DESM...
REBOBINADO DE UN MOTOR DE FASE PARTIDA • LA REPARACION DE UN MOTOR COMPRENDE VARIAS OPERACIONES QUE SON: 1.- TOMA DE DATOS...
REBOBINADO DE UN MOTOR DE FASE PARTIDA • LA INFORMACION SERA: • 1.- DATOS DE LA PLACA DEL MOTOR • 2.- NUMERO DE POLOS • 3....
REBOBINADO DE UN MOTOR DE FASE PARTIDA • MANERA DE EXTRAER LAS CUÑAS DE LAS RANURAS CON AUXILIO DE UNA HOJA DE SIERRA
REBOBINADO DE UN MOTOR DE FASE PARTIDA • ESCOPLO NEUMATICO PARA SECCIONAR CABEZAS DE BOBINA
REBOBINADO DE UN MOTOR DE FASE PARTIDA • FORMA DEL AISLAMIENTO PARA RANURAS DE PAPEL PESCADO O MAYLAR EN ESPESOR DE 0.2 y ...
REBOBINADO DE UN MOTOR DE FASE PARTIDA • COLOCACION DE AISLAMIENTOSPARA RANURAS ANTES DE PROCEDER AL REBOBINADO DEL MOTOR
REBOBINADO DE UN MOTOR DE FASE PARTIDA • RANURAS DE UN MOTOR PROVISTAS DE AISLAMIENTO CON LOS EXTREMOS DOBLADOS
REBOBINADO DE UN MOTOR DE FASE PARTIDA • CUÑAS PREFABRICADAS DE MADERA Y DE FIBRA PARA RANURAS DE MOTORES
REBOBINADO DE UN MOTOR DE FASE PARTIDA • DIAGRAMA DE LA SUPERFICIE INTERIOR DEL ESTATOR MOSTRANDO LAS RANURAS Y LOS ARROLL...
REBOBINADO DE UN MOTOR DE FASE PARTIDA • DIAGRAMA DE LA SUPERFICIE INTERIOR DEL ESTATOR MOSTRANDO LAS RANURAS Y LOS ARROLL...
REBOBINADO DE UN MOTOR DE FASE PARTIDA • EN ESTE EJEMPLO CADA POLO CONSTA DE TRES BOBINAS Y CADA BOBINA ESTAALOJADA EN DOS...
REBOBINADO DE UN MOTOR DE FASE PARTIDA • EN ESTE EJEMPLO SE VEN LOS PASOS DE TRES BOBINAS QUE FORMAN UN POLO
REBOBINADO DE UN MOTOR DE FASE PARTIDA • DIAGRAMA DE PASOS PARA UN MOTOR DE 4 POLOS Y 36 RANURAS. LOS POLOS DE ARRANQUE NO...
REBOBINADO DE UN MOTOR DE FASE PARTIDA • EN ESTE EJEMPLO SE VE UN DIAGRAMA DE PASOS PARA UN MOTOR DE 4 POLOS Y 24 RANURAS ...
REBOBINADO DE UN MOTOR DE FASE PARTIDA • ES CONVENIENTE COLOCAR VARILLAS DE MADERA EN LAS RANURAS VACIAS PARA MANTENER LAS...
REBOBINADO DE UN MOTOR DE FASE PARTIDA • ES CONVENIENTE ACOMODAR CADA BOBINA EN EL FONDO DE CADA RANURA PARA QUE QUEPAN EL...
REBOBINADO DE UN MOTOR DE FASE PARTIDA • MANERA DE BOBINAR A MANO UN´POLO DE UN MOTOR
REBOBINADO DE UN MOTOR DE FASE PARTIDA • DISPOSICION DEL ESTATOR Y DEL CARRETE DE HILO DURANTE EL BOBINADO
REBOBINADO DE UN MOTOR DE FASE PARTIDA • MOLDES DE MADERA UTILIZADOS PARA DEVANAR ENCIMA LAS ESPIRAS • ( VUELTAS )DE LAS B...
REBOBINADO DE UN MOTOR DE FASE PARTIDA • MODELO DE MOLDE CONCENTRICO DE CABEZALES, PARA DEVANAR BOBINAS MONOFASICAS
REBOBINADO DE UN MOTOR DE FASE PARTIDA • MANERA DE ALOJAR BOBINAS MOLDEADAS EN LAS RANURAS ESTATORICAS
REBOBINADO DE UN MOTOR DE FASE PARTIDA • MENERA DE DETERMINAR EL TAMAÑO Y LA CONFIGURACION DE UNA MADEJA
REBOBINADO DE UN MOTOR DE FASE PARTIDA • BUCLES DE ALAMBRE GRUESO UTILIZADO PARA DETERMINAR EL TAMAÑO DE UNA MADEJA, DE FO...
REBOBINADO DE UN MOTOR DE FASE PARTIDA • MOLDE CON UNA BOBINA RECTANGULAR CORRESPONDIENTE A UNA MADEJA
REBOBINADO DE UN MOTOR DE FASE PARTIDA • BOBINA OBLUNGA ARROLLADA ALREDEDOR DE DOS CARRETES FIJADOS AL LADO O ENCIMA DEL B...
REBOBINADO DE UN MOTOR DE FASE PARTIDA • UNA VEZ DEVANADA LA MADEJA, SE INTRODUCE EN PRIMER LUGAR EN LAS DOS RANURAS QUE C...
REBOBINADO DE UN MOTOR DE FASE PARTIDA • LA MADEJA SE RETUERCE Y DOBLA PARA ALOJARLA EN LAS RANURAS CORRESPONDIENTE S AL P...
REBOBINADO DE UN MOTOR DE FASE PARTIDA • POLO DEVANADO CON UNA MADEJA. LA BOBINA CENTRAL ES DOBLE
REBOBINADO DE UN MOTOR DE FASE PARTIDA • ASPECTO DE VARIOS POLOS DE UN ESTATOR REBOBINADO
REBOBINADO DE UN MOTOR DE FASE PARTIDA • CONEXIÓN DE 4 POLOS ENTRE SI PARA CONSEGUIR POLARIDADES CONTRARIAS
REBOBINADO DE UN MOTOR DE FASE PARTIDA • CONEXIÓN DE 4 POLOS ENTRE SI PARA CONSEGUIR POLARIDADES CONTRARIAS CONECTANDO PRI...
REBOBINADO DE UN MOTOR DE FASE PARTIDA • ESQUEMA DE CONEXIONES DE LOS ARROLLAMIENTOS DE UN MOTOR TETRAPOLAR DE FASE PARTID...
REBOBINADO DE UN MOTOR DE FASE PARTIDA • UNA MANERA DE EMPALMAR LOS TERMINALES DE DOS POLOS LA UNION SE DEJA ENCINTADA
REBOBINADO DE UN MOTOR DE FASE PARTIDA • UNA MANERA DE EMPALMAR LOS TERMINALES DE DOS POLOS LA UNION SE DEJA ENCINTADA
REBOBINADO DE UN MOTOR DE FASE PARTIDA MANERA DE EMPALMAR LOS TERMINALES DE LOS POLOS Y CUBIERTOS CON MANGUILLOS EXPECIAL ...
REBOBINADO DE UN MOTOR DE FASE PARTIDA • SE CUBRE CON UN MANGUILLO DE MAYOR TAMAÑO LOS DOS MAS CHICOS PARA DAR FIN AL EMPA...
REBOBINADO DE UN MOTOR DE FASE PARTIDA • EMPALME SOLDADO Y AISLADO CON UN MANGUILLO
REBOBINADO DE UN MOTOR DE FASE PARTIDA • CADA TERMINAL FLEXIBLE (CABLE TERMAFLEX) SE SUJETAA SU ARROLLAMIENTO CON VARIAS V...
REBOBINADO DE UN MOTOR DE FASE PARTIDA • IMPREGNACION A MANO DE ARROLLAMIENTOS CON BARNIZ A BASE DE RESINA (ESPOXY) EL EST...
REBOBINADO DE UN MOTOR DE FASE PARTIDA • CADA TERMINAL FLEXIBLE (CABLE TERMAFLEX) SE SUJETAA SU ARROLLAMIENTO CON VARIAS V...
Diapositiva resumen • REBOBINADO DE UN MOTOR DE FASE PARTIDA
REBOBINADO DE UN MOTOR DE FASE PARTIDA • CADA TERMINAL FLEXIBLE (CABLE TERMAFLEX) SE SUJETAA SU ARROLLAMIENTO CON VARIAS V...
INDICE INDICE • 1.-INDRODUCCION. 1.-INDRODUCCION. • 2.-PRINCIPIO DE MOTORES. 2.-PRINCIPIO DE MOTORES. • 3.-MOTORES DE FASE...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Reparacion de-motores-electricos

32 views

Published on

Metodología para la reparación y mantenimiento de motores eléctricos.

Published in: Automotive
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Reparacion de-motores-electricos

  1. 1. REPARACION DE REPARACION DE MOTORES ELECTRICOS MOTORES ELECTRICOS TEC. J. ISABEL ADAME BELTRAN. TEC. J. ISABEL ADAME BELTRAN.
  2. 2. PARTES DE UN MOTOR DE FASE PARTIDA
  3. 3. MOTORES DE FASE PARTIDA • ES UN MOTOR DE CORRIENTE ALTERNA • REGULARMENTE DE FRACCION DE CABALLO • USADO EN LAVADORAS QUEMADORES DE ACEITE, PEQUEÑAS BOMBAS. COMPRESORES ETC.
  4. 4. DEFINICION • MOTOR DE INDUCCION MONOFASICO PROVISTO DE UN ARROLLAMIENTO AUXILIAR DESPLASADO MAGNETICAMENTE RESPECTO AL ARROLLAMIENTO PRINCIPAL
  5. 5. PARTES PRINCIPALES • 1.- UNA PARTE GIRATORIA , LLAMADA ROTOR • 2.- UNA PARTE FIJA LLAMADA ESTATOR • 3.- DOS ESCUDOS, PLACAS O TAPAS SUJETAS A LA CARCASA • 4.- UN INTERRUPTOR CENTRIFUGO
  6. 6. ROTOR SE COMPONE DE: • NUCLEO FORMADO POR UN PAQUETE DE LAMINAS • EL EJE DONDE VA AJUSTADO EL PAQUETE DE LAMINAS • ARROLLAMIENTO JAULA DE ARDILLA CONSISTE EN UNA SERIE DE BARRAS DE COBRE ALOJADAS EN RANURAS DE LAS CHAPAS UNIDAS EN CORTO CIRCUITO POR AROS
  7. 7. EL ESTATOR SE COMPONE DE : • NUCLEO DE CHAPAS DE ACERO CON RANURAS SEMICERRADAS • CARCASA DE ACERO DENTRO DE LA CUAL ESTA INTRODUCIDO A PRESION EL NUCLEO DE CHAPAS Y LOS DOS ARROLLAMIENTOS DE ALAMBRE MAGNETO LLAMADOS DE ARRANQUE O AUXILAR Y DE TRABAJO O REGIMEN
  8. 8. ESCUDOS, PLACAS O TAPAS • SON FIJADOS A LA CARCASA POR MEDIO DE TORNILLOS SU MISION ES MANTENER EL EJE DEL ROTOR EN POSICION INVARIABLE • TIENE UN ORIFICIO PARA ALOJAR LOS COJINETES (BUJES) O BALEROS SU FUNCION SOSTENER EL PESO DEL ROTOR Y MANTENERLO CENTRADO CENTRADO EN EL ESTATOR
  9. 9. EL INTERRUPTOR CENTRIFUGO • VAMONTADO EN EL INTERIOR DEL MOTOR SU MISION ES DESCONECTAR EL ARROLLAMIENTO DE ARRANQUE EN CUANTO EL ROTOR ALCANZA UNA VELOCIDAD DETERMINADA EL TIPO MAS CORRIENTE CONSTA DE DOS PARTES PRINCIPALES UNA FIJA Y OTRA GIRATORIA
  10. 10. EL INTERRUPTOR CENTRIFUGO • LA PARTE FIJA ESTAMONTADA POR LO GENERAL EN LA PARTE INTERIOR DE LA TAPAFRONTAL LLEVA DOS CONTACTOS Y FUNCIONA COMO UN INTERRUPTOR UNIPOLAR • LA PARTE GIRATORIA VADISPUESTASOBRE EL ROTOR
  11. 11. EL INTERRUPTOR CENTRIFUGO • OTRO TIPO DE INTERRUPTOR ES CUANDO EL MOTOR ALCANZA EL 75% DE SU VELOCIDAD, LA FUERZA CENTRIFUGA ACCIONA LOS CONTACTOS Y DESCONECTA EL ARROLLAMIENTO DE ARRANQUE O AUXILAIAR
  12. 12. FUNCIONAMIENTO DEL MOTOR DE FASE PARTIDA • EL MOTOR ESTA PREVISTO DE TRES ARROLLAMIENTOS • DOS SE HALLAN EN EL ESTATOR SON: ARROLLAMIENTO DE ARRANQUE O AUXILIAR • Y ARROLLAMIENTO DE TRABAJO O DE REGIMEN CADA UNO ESTA SUBDIVIDIDO E N SECCIONES O POLOS
  13. 13. FUNCIONAMIENTO DEL MOTOR DE FASE PARTIDA • EL TERCER ARROLLAMIENTO LLAMADO JAULA DE ARDILLA SE HALLA EN EL ROTOR
  14. 14. FUNCIONAMIENTO DEL MOTOR DE FASE PARTIDA • AMBOS ARROLAMIENTOS ESTAN UNIDOS EN PARALELO EN EL MOMENTO DE ARRANQUE CUANDO EL MOTOR ALCANZA EL 75% DE SU VELOCIDAD EL INTERRUPTOR CENTRIFUGO SE ABRE DEJA FUERA DE SERVICIO EL ARROLLAMIENTO DE ARRANQUE Y SIGUE FUNCIONANDO CON EL ARROLLAMIENTO DE TRABAJO
  15. 15. FUNCIONAMIEMIENTO DEL MOTOR DE FASE PARTIDA • MANERA DE HACER GIRAR EL MOTOR POR MEDIOS MECANICOS
  16. 16. FUNCIONAMIENTO DEL MOTOR DE FASE PARTIDA • DURANTE LA FASE DE ARRANQUE, LAS CORRIENTES QUE CIRCULAN POR AMBOS ARROLLAMIENTOOS CREAN UN CAMPO MAGNETICO GIRATORIO EN EL INTERIOR DEL MOTOR. ESTE CAMPO GIRATORIO INDUCE CORRIENTES EN EL ARROLLAMIENTO ROTORICO, LAS CUALES GENERAN A SU VEZ OTRO CAMPO MAGNETICO. AMBOS CAMPOS REACCIONAN ENTRE SI Y DETERMINAN EL GIRO DEL ROTOR UNA VEZ CONSEGUIDO EL MOTOR YANO SE NECESITA MAS
  17. 17. IDENTIFICACION Y LOCALIZACION DE AVERIAS • PARA DETECTAR UN POSIBLE CONTACTO A MASA EN UN ARROLLAMIENTO, SE PONE UN TERMINAL DE LA LAMPARA DE PRUEBA EN CONTACTO CON UN EXTTREMO DEL ARROLLAMIENTO, Y EL OTRO CON LA CARCASA O EL NUCLEODEL ESTATOR. SI LA LAMPARA SE ENCIENDE, HAY CONTACTO A MASA
  18. 18. IDENTIFICACION Y LOCALIZACION DE AVERIAS • ANTE TODO INSPECCIONAR VISUALMENTE EL MOTOR CON OBJETO DE DESCUBRIR AVERIAS DE INDOLE MECANICA (ESCUDOS REQUEBREJADOS O ROTOS, EJE TORCIDO, CONEXIONES INTERRUMPIDAS O QUEMADAS)
  19. 19. REBOBINADO DE UN MOTOR DE FASE PARTIDA • ANTE TODO INSPECCIONAR VISUALMENTE EL MOTOR CON OBJETO DE DESCUBRIR AVERIAS DE INDOLE MECANICA (ESCUDOS REQUEBREJADOS O ROTOS, EJE TORCIDO, CONEXIONES INTERRUMPIDAS O QUEMADAS)
  20. 20. REBOBINADO DE UN MOTOR DE FASE PARTIDA • MOTOR CON LOS ESCUDOS O TAPAS MONTADOS INCORRECTAME NTE ESO DIFICULTAO IMPIDE EL LIBRE GIRO DEL MOTOR
  21. 21. IDENTIFICACION Y LOCALIZACION DE AVERIAS • COMPROBAR SI LOS COJINETES SE HALLAN EN BUEN ESTADO PARA ELLO SE INTENTA MOVER EL EJE HACIA ARRIBA Y HACIA ABAJO TODO MOVIMIENTO INDICA QUE EL JUEGO ES EXCESIVO. SEGUIDAMENTE SE IMPULSA EL ROTOR CON LA MANO PARA CERCIORARSE DE QUE PUEDE GIRAR SIN DIFICULTAD
  22. 22. REBOBINADO DE UN MOTOR DE FASE PARTIDA • UN COJINETE O BUJE DESGASTADO PUEDE SER CAUSA DE QUE EL ROTOR ROCE CONTRA EL ESTATOR
  23. 23. REBOBINADO DE UN MOTOR DE FASE PARTIDA • HERRAMIENTA PARA EXTRAER CASQUILLOS ( BUJES ) DE COJINETE DEL ESCUDO
  24. 24. IDENTIFICACION Y LOCALIZACION DE AVERIAS • LA ULTIMA PRUEBA CONSISTE EN PONER EL MOTOR EN MARCHA CONECTANDOLO A UNA RED DE ALIMENTACION CON UN INTERRUPTOR ADECUADO POR ESPACIO DE ALGUNOS SEGUNDOS. SI EXISTE ALGUN DEFECTO INTERNO SALTAN LOS FUSIBLES, LOS ARROLLAMIENTOS HUMEAN, EL MOTOR GIRA LENTAMENTE, CON RUIDO O NO FUNCIONA
  25. 25. REBOBINADO DE UN MOTOR DE FASE PARTIDA • SI AL EJECUTAR LA SERIE DE PRUEBAS SE DETERMINO DAÑOS SEVEROS Y SE TIENE QUE DESMONTAR EL MOTOR SE DEBEN DE MARCAR LAS TAPAS CON UNO Y DOS PUNTOS EN LOS EXTREMOS DE LA CARCASA Y LAS TAPAS
  26. 26. REBOBINADO DE UN MOTOR DE FASE PARTIDA • LA REPARACION DE UN MOTOR COMPRENDE VARIAS OPERACIONES QUE SON: 1.- TOMA DE DATOS 2.- EXTRACCION DEL ARROLLAMIENTO DEFECTUOSO 3.- AISLAMIENTO DE LAS RANURAS 4.- REBOBINADO 5.- CONEXIÓN DEL NUEVO ARROLLAMIENTO 6.- VERIFICACION ELECTRICA DEL MISMO 7.- SECADO E IMPREGNACION
  27. 27. REBOBINADO DE UN MOTOR DE FASE PARTIDA • LA INFORMACION SERA: • 1.- DATOS DE LA PLACA DEL MOTOR • 2.- NUMERO DE POLOS • 3.- PASO DE BOBINA • 4.- NUM. DE VUELTAS POR BOBINA • 5.- DIAMETRO DEL CODUCTOR • 6.- CLASE DE CONEXIÓN ENTRE BOBINAS • 7.- POSICION DE CADA ARROLLAMIENTO • 8.- TIPO DE BOBINADO • 9.- CLASE Y ESPESOR DE AISLAMIENTO • 10.- NUMERO DE RANURAS TOMA DE DATOS TOMA DE DATOS
  28. 28. REBOBINADO DE UN MOTOR DE FASE PARTIDA • MANERA DE EXTRAER LAS CUÑAS DE LAS RANURAS CON AUXILIO DE UNA HOJA DE SIERRA
  29. 29. REBOBINADO DE UN MOTOR DE FASE PARTIDA • ESCOPLO NEUMATICO PARA SECCIONAR CABEZAS DE BOBINA
  30. 30. REBOBINADO DE UN MOTOR DE FASE PARTIDA • FORMA DEL AISLAMIENTO PARA RANURAS DE PAPEL PESCADO O MAYLAR EN ESPESOR DE 0.2 y o.4 mm DE CLASE A PARA 105 GRADOS CENTIGRADOS
  31. 31. REBOBINADO DE UN MOTOR DE FASE PARTIDA • COLOCACION DE AISLAMIENTOSPARA RANURAS ANTES DE PROCEDER AL REBOBINADO DEL MOTOR
  32. 32. REBOBINADO DE UN MOTOR DE FASE PARTIDA • RANURAS DE UN MOTOR PROVISTAS DE AISLAMIENTO CON LOS EXTREMOS DOBLADOS
  33. 33. REBOBINADO DE UN MOTOR DE FASE PARTIDA • CUÑAS PREFABRICADAS DE MADERA Y DE FIBRA PARA RANURAS DE MOTORES
  34. 34. REBOBINADO DE UN MOTOR DE FASE PARTIDA • DIAGRAMA DE LA SUPERFICIE INTERIOR DEL ESTATOR MOSTRANDO LAS RANURAS Y LOS ARROLLAMIENTOS TAL COMO APARECERIAN SOBRE UN PLANO CADA POLO DEL ARROLLAMIENTO DE ARRANQUE ESTA SITUADO ENTRE DOS POLOS DEL ARROLLAMIENTO DE TRABAJO
  35. 35. REBOBINADO DE UN MOTOR DE FASE PARTIDA • DIAGRAMA DE LA SUPERFICIE INTERIOR DEL ESTATOR MOSTRANDO LAS RANURAS Y LOS ARROLLAMIENTOS TAL COMO APARECERIAN SOBRE UN PLANO CADA POLO DEL ARROLLAMIENTO DE ARRANQUE ESTA SITUADO ENTRE DOS POLOS DEL ARROLLAMIENTO DE TRABAJO
  36. 36. REBOBINADO DE UN MOTOR DE FASE PARTIDA • EN ESTE EJEMPLO CADA POLO CONSTA DE TRES BOBINAS Y CADA BOBINA ESTAALOJADA EN DOS RANURAS Y SEPARADAS ENTRE SI POR VARIAS RANURAS
  37. 37. REBOBINADO DE UN MOTOR DE FASE PARTIDA • EN ESTE EJEMPLO SE VEN LOS PASOS DE TRES BOBINAS QUE FORMAN UN POLO
  38. 38. REBOBINADO DE UN MOTOR DE FASE PARTIDA • DIAGRAMA DE PASOS PARA UN MOTOR DE 4 POLOS Y 36 RANURAS. LOS POLOS DE ARRANQUE NO TIENEN SIEMPRE EL MISMO NUMERO DE BOBINAS, PUDEN SER TRES O CUATRO
  39. 39. REBOBINADO DE UN MOTOR DE FASE PARTIDA • EN ESTE EJEMPLO SE VE UN DIAGRAMA DE PASOS PARA UN MOTOR DE 4 POLOS Y 24 RANURAS LOS LADOS CONTIGUOS DE LAS BOBINAS EXTERIORES DE DOS POLOS CONSECUTIVOS ESTAN ALOJADAS EN LA MISMA RANURA
  40. 40. REBOBINADO DE UN MOTOR DE FASE PARTIDA • ES CONVENIENTE COLOCAR VARILLAS DE MADERA EN LAS RANURAS VACIAS PARA MANTENER LAS BOBINAS EN SU SITIO DURANTE EL DEVANADO
  41. 41. REBOBINADO DE UN MOTOR DE FASE PARTIDA • ES CONVENIENTE ACOMODAR CADA BOBINA EN EL FONDO DE CADA RANURA PARA QUE QUEPAN EL TOTAL DE LAS VUELTAS
  42. 42. REBOBINADO DE UN MOTOR DE FASE PARTIDA • MANERA DE BOBINAR A MANO UN´POLO DE UN MOTOR
  43. 43. REBOBINADO DE UN MOTOR DE FASE PARTIDA • DISPOSICION DEL ESTATOR Y DEL CARRETE DE HILO DURANTE EL BOBINADO
  44. 44. REBOBINADO DE UN MOTOR DE FASE PARTIDA • MOLDES DE MADERA UTILIZADOS PARA DEVANAR ENCIMA LAS ESPIRAS • ( VUELTAS )DE LAS BOBINAS
  45. 45. REBOBINADO DE UN MOTOR DE FASE PARTIDA • MODELO DE MOLDE CONCENTRICO DE CABEZALES, PARA DEVANAR BOBINAS MONOFASICAS
  46. 46. REBOBINADO DE UN MOTOR DE FASE PARTIDA • MANERA DE ALOJAR BOBINAS MOLDEADAS EN LAS RANURAS ESTATORICAS
  47. 47. REBOBINADO DE UN MOTOR DE FASE PARTIDA • MENERA DE DETERMINAR EL TAMAÑO Y LA CONFIGURACION DE UNA MADEJA
  48. 48. REBOBINADO DE UN MOTOR DE FASE PARTIDA • BUCLES DE ALAMBRE GRUESO UTILIZADO PARA DETERMINAR EL TAMAÑO DE UNA MADEJA, DE FORMA RECTANGULAR Y OBLUNGA, REPRESENTATIVA
  49. 49. REBOBINADO DE UN MOTOR DE FASE PARTIDA • MOLDE CON UNA BOBINA RECTANGULAR CORRESPONDIENTE A UNA MADEJA
  50. 50. REBOBINADO DE UN MOTOR DE FASE PARTIDA • BOBINA OBLUNGA ARROLLADA ALREDEDOR DE DOS CARRETES FIJADOS AL LADO O ENCIMA DEL BANCO
  51. 51. REBOBINADO DE UN MOTOR DE FASE PARTIDA • UNA VEZ DEVANADA LA MADEJA, SE INTRODUCE EN PRIMER LUGAR EN LAS DOS RANURAS QUE CORRESPONDE N AL PASO MAS PEQUEÑO
  52. 52. REBOBINADO DE UN MOTOR DE FASE PARTIDA • LA MADEJA SE RETUERCE Y DOBLA PARA ALOJARLA EN LAS RANURAS CORRESPONDIENTE S AL PASO INMEDIATO SUPERIOR; LUEGO VUELVE A RETORCERCE Y DOBLARSE PARA COMPLETAR EL POLO
  53. 53. REBOBINADO DE UN MOTOR DE FASE PARTIDA • POLO DEVANADO CON UNA MADEJA. LA BOBINA CENTRAL ES DOBLE
  54. 54. REBOBINADO DE UN MOTOR DE FASE PARTIDA • ASPECTO DE VARIOS POLOS DE UN ESTATOR REBOBINADO
  55. 55. REBOBINADO DE UN MOTOR DE FASE PARTIDA • CONEXIÓN DE 4 POLOS ENTRE SI PARA CONSEGUIR POLARIDADES CONTRARIAS
  56. 56. REBOBINADO DE UN MOTOR DE FASE PARTIDA • CONEXIÓN DE 4 POLOS ENTRE SI PARA CONSEGUIR POLARIDADES CONTRARIAS CONECTANDO PRINCIPIO CON FINAL. PRINCIPIO CON PRINCIPIO Y FINAL CON FINAL
  57. 57. REBOBINADO DE UN MOTOR DE FASE PARTIDA • ESQUEMA DE CONEXIONES DE LOS ARROLLAMIENTOS DE UN MOTOR TETRAPOLAR DE FASE PARTIDA. EL INTERRUPTOR CENTRIFUGO ESTA CONECTADO EN EL EXTREMO DEL ARROLLAMIENTO DE ARRANQUE
  58. 58. REBOBINADO DE UN MOTOR DE FASE PARTIDA • UNA MANERA DE EMPALMAR LOS TERMINALES DE DOS POLOS LA UNION SE DEJA ENCINTADA
  59. 59. REBOBINADO DE UN MOTOR DE FASE PARTIDA • UNA MANERA DE EMPALMAR LOS TERMINALES DE DOS POLOS LA UNION SE DEJA ENCINTADA
  60. 60. REBOBINADO DE UN MOTOR DE FASE PARTIDA MANERA DE EMPALMAR LOS TERMINALES DE LOS POLOS Y CUBIERTOS CON MANGUILLOS EXPECIAL (ESPAGUETI)
  61. 61. REBOBINADO DE UN MOTOR DE FASE PARTIDA • SE CUBRE CON UN MANGUILLO DE MAYOR TAMAÑO LOS DOS MAS CHICOS PARA DAR FIN AL EMPALME
  62. 62. REBOBINADO DE UN MOTOR DE FASE PARTIDA • EMPALME SOLDADO Y AISLADO CON UN MANGUILLO
  63. 63. REBOBINADO DE UN MOTOR DE FASE PARTIDA • CADA TERMINAL FLEXIBLE (CABLE TERMAFLEX) SE SUJETAA SU ARROLLAMIENTO CON VARIAS VUELTAS DE CORDEL. LAS BOBINAS TAMBIEN PARA EVITAR QUE SE DESAHAGAN
  64. 64. REBOBINADO DE UN MOTOR DE FASE PARTIDA • IMPREGNACION A MANO DE ARROLLAMIENTOS CON BARNIZ A BASE DE RESINA (ESPOXY) EL ESTATOR SE COLOCA EN HORIZONTAL CON LOS TERMINALES HACIA ABAJO
  65. 65. REBOBINADO DE UN MOTOR DE FASE PARTIDA • CADA TERMINAL FLEXIBLE (CABLE TERMAFLEX) SE SUJETAA SU ARROLLAMIENTO CON VARIAS VUELTAS DE CORDEL. LAS BOBINAS TAMBIEN PARA EVITAR QUE SE DESAHAGAN
  66. 66. Diapositiva resumen • REBOBINADO DE UN MOTOR DE FASE PARTIDA
  67. 67. REBOBINADO DE UN MOTOR DE FASE PARTIDA • CADA TERMINAL FLEXIBLE (CABLE TERMAFLEX) SE SUJETAA SU ARROLLAMIENTO CON VARIAS VUELTAS DE CORDEL. LAS BOBINAS TAMBIEN PARA EVITAR QUE SE DESAHAGAN
  68. 68. INDICE INDICE • 1.-INDRODUCCION. 1.-INDRODUCCION. • 2.-PRINCIPIO DE MOTORES. 2.-PRINCIPIO DE MOTORES. • 3.-MOTORES DE FASE PARTIDA. 3.-MOTORES DE FASE PARTIDA. • 4.-MOTORES CON CAPASITOR. 4.-MOTORES CON CAPASITOR.

×