Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
DEFECTOLOGIA
DISCONTINUIDAD END DETECCION DE VARIACION DE PARAMETROS FISICOS EVALUACION NO ACEPTABLEACEPTABLE INDICACION MANIFESTACION ...
DEFECTO: Discontinuidad cuyo tama�o, forma, orientaci�n, ubicaci�n o propiedades son inadmisibles para alguna norma o espe...
DEFECTOS* DE LOS MATERIALES METALICOS Y SU ORIGEN Clasificaci�n de los defectos (terminolog�a) � Defectos inherentes. Orig...
DEFECTOS* DE LOS MATERIALES METALICOS Y SU ORIGEN Defectos inherentes. Las impurezas no met�licas (sulfuros, �xidos, escor...
HOJAS o LAMINACIONES
INCLUSIONES
DARTA
DEFECTOS* DE LOS MATERIALES METALICOS Y SU ORIGEN Defectos primarios Estos defectos se desarrollan en los procesos primari...
PLIEGUES DE FORJA
PLIEGUES DE FORJA
REVENTONES
GRIETAS DE FORJA
DEFECTOS* DE LOS MATERIALES METALICOS Y SU ORIGEN Defectos primarios Estos defectos se desarrollan en los procesos primari...
PLIEGUES DE LAMINACI�N
MARCA DE LAMINACI�N
DEFECTOS* DE LOS MATERIALES METALICOS Y SU ORIGEN Defectos primarios Estos defectos se desarrollan en los procesos primari...
DEFECTOS DE EXTRUSION Interrupciones centrales Grietas superficiales
DEFECTOS* DE LOS MATERIALES METALICOS Y SU ORIGEN Defectos primarios Estos defectos se desarrollan en los procesos primari...
INCLUSIONES
SOPLADURAS POROS (sopladuras redondeadas) TUBULADURAS (sopladuras alargadas)
PLIEGUES DE FUNDICION UNION FRIA O CALDO FRIO
RECHUPE
DEFECTOS* DE LOS MATERIALES METALICOS Y SU ORIGEN Defectos secundarios Estos defectos se desarrollan en los procesos de me...
DEFECTOS* DE LOS MATERIALES METALICOS Y SU ORIGEN Defectos secundarios Estos defectos se desarrollan en los procesos de me...
GRIETAS DE SOLDADURA
INCLUSIONES
POROSIDAD
DEFECTOS* DE LOS MATERIALES METALICOS Y SU ORIGEN Defectos secundarios Estos defectos se desarrollan en los procesos de me...
DEFECTOS* DE LOS MATERIALES METALICOS Y SU ORIGEN Grietas de tratamiento t�rmico
DEFECTOS* DE LOS MATERIALES METALICOS Y SU ORIGEN Defectos de servicio (fatiga y sobrecarga) Estos defectos se desarrollan...
DEFECTOS* DE LOS MATERIALES METALICOS Y SU ORIGEN Defectos de servicio (fatiga y sobrecarga)
GRIETAS
DEFECTOS* DE LOS MATERIALES METALICOS Y SU ORIGEN Defectos de servicio (fatiga)
DEFECTOS* DE LOS MATERIALES METALICOS Y SU ORIGEN Defectos de servicio (fatiga y sobrecarga)
DEFECTOS* DE LOS MATERIALES METALICOS Y SU ORIGEN Defectos de servicio (fatiga y sobrecarga)
DEFECTOS* DE LOS MATERIALES METALICOS Y SU ORIGEN Seudodefectos o indicaciones falsas Son indicaciones an�logas a las que ...
GLOSARIO DE DEFECTOS EN METALES Grietas de contracci�n. Zonas agrietadas por contracci�n t�rmica del metal fundido. Cuarte...
GLOSARIO DE DEFECTOS EN METALES Defectos secundarios Los producidos en los procesos de mecanizado, conformado, soldadura y...
GLOSARIO DE DEFECTOS EN METALES Grietas de fatiga din�mica Producidas por la repetida aplicaci�n de cargas alternativas. S...
GLOSARIO DE DEFECTOS EN METALES Grietas de rectificado Grietas debidas al calentamiento local de las piezas por el rozamie...
GLOSARIO DE DEFECTOS EN METALES Grietas de temple Roturas producidas por el enfriamiento brusco de las piezas que se templ...
GLOSARIO DE DEFECTOS EN METALES Inclusiones Defecto inherente, originado por impurezas no met�licas (�xidos, sulfuros, esc...
GLOSARIO DE DEFECTOS EN METALES Pliegues de fundici�n Cierres o uniones fr�as de dos venas de metal l�quido que se encuent...
GLOSARIO DE DEFECTOS EN METALES Porosidad Burbujas o cavidades de gas que quedan ocluidas en la masa met�lica. Pueden ser ...
GLOSARIO DE DEFECTOS EN METALES Reventones Defectos internos en las piezas forjadas, debidos a roturas del metal cuando se...
The end
� Darta son excesivas cantidades de metal creadas por la solidificaci�n en las uniones del molde. Fins are removed by grin...
� Sopladuras y cavidades gaseosas son agujeros formados por gas atrapado durante la solidificaci�n. � Rechupes (cavidades ...
� Cracks in casting and are caused by hot tearing, hot cracking, and lack of fusion (cold shut) � A hot tear is a fracture...
� Casting surface irregularities that are caused by incipient freezing from too low a casting temperature � Wrinkles, depr...
� Particles of foreign material in the metal matrix � The particles are usually nonmetallic compounds but may be any subst...
Defectos de los materiales metalicos y su origen.
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Defectos de los materiales metalicos y su origen.

34 views

Published on

Defectos de los materiales metalicos y su origen.

Published in: Engineering
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Defectos de los materiales metalicos y su origen.

  1. 1. DEFECTOLOGIA
  2. 2. DISCONTINUIDAD END DETECCION DE VARIACION DE PARAMETROS FISICOS EVALUACION NO ACEPTABLEACEPTABLE INDICACION MANIFESTACION DE DISCONTINUIDAD DISCONTINUIDAD IDENTIFICACION DE LA DISCONTINUIDAD CRITERIOS A/R PROCESOS Y PRODUCTOS DEFECTO
  3. 3. DEFECTO: Discontinuidad cuyo tama�o, forma, orientaci�n, ubicaci�n o propiedades son inadmisibles para alguna norma o especificaci�n aplicable . Introducidas durante la elaboraci�n de la materia prima Introducidas durante la elaboraci�n y acabado del material (transformaci�n de la materia prima Introducidas durante la utilizaci�n del material INHERENTES DE PROCESO DE SERVICIO TIPOS DE DISCONTINUIDAD DISCONTINUIDAD: Falta de continuidad, falta de cohesi�n (de uni�n), interrupci�n en la estructura f�sica normal del material o producto.
  4. 4. DEFECTOS* DE LOS MATERIALES METALICOS Y SU ORIGEN Clasificaci�n de los defectos (terminolog�a) � Defectos inherentes. Originados en el proceso de obtenci�n de los metales y sus aleaciones � Defectos primarios. Introducidos en las operaciones de obtenci�n de los semiproductos. � Defectos secundarios. Producidos en procesos secundarios (mecanizaci�n, soldadura, etc.). � Defectos de servicio. Resultantes de la excesiva solicitaci�n de la piezas en funcionamiento. * No se tienen en cuenta los referidos a composici�n y los que afectan a la microestructura
  5. 5. DEFECTOS* DE LOS MATERIALES METALICOS Y SU ORIGEN Defectos inherentes. Las impurezas no met�licas (sulfuros, �xidos, escorias) contenidas en las masas met�licas fundidas y los poros, cavidades, grietas, etc, que pueden quedar inclu�dos en los lingotes, tochos y originar: INCLUSIONES HOJAS (laminaciones) TUBULADURAS Estos defectos aparecen en los semiproductos metal�rgicos.
  6. 6. HOJAS o LAMINACIONES
  7. 7. INCLUSIONES
  8. 8. DARTA
  9. 9. DEFECTOS* DE LOS MATERIALES METALICOS Y SU ORIGEN Defectos primarios Estos defectos se desarrollan en los procesos primarios de forja, laminaci�n, estrusi�n y fundici�n. 1) La forja puede producir Pliegues de forja Reventones Cuarteado Grietas
  10. 10. PLIEGUES DE FORJA
  11. 11. PLIEGUES DE FORJA
  12. 12. REVENTONES
  13. 13. GRIETAS DE FORJA
  14. 14. DEFECTOS* DE LOS MATERIALES METALICOS Y SU ORIGEN Defectos primarios Estos defectos se desarrollan en los procesos primarios de forja, laminaci�n, estrusi�n y fundici�n. 2) La laminaci�n de barras o chapas puede producir: Pliegues de laminaci�n Grietas
  15. 15. PLIEGUES DE LAMINACI�N
  16. 16. MARCA DE LAMINACI�N
  17. 17. DEFECTOS* DE LOS MATERIALES METALICOS Y SU ORIGEN Defectos primarios Estos defectos se desarrollan en los procesos primarios de forja, laminaci�n, extrusi�n y fundici�n. 3) La extrusi�n puede producir: Grietas Retemblado
  18. 18. DEFECTOS DE EXTRUSION Interrupciones centrales Grietas superficiales
  19. 19. DEFECTOS* DE LOS MATERIALES METALICOS Y SU ORIGEN Defectos primarios Estos defectos se desarrollan en los procesos primarios de forja, laminaci�n, extrusi�n y fundici�n. 4) La colada de metales fundidos en moldes puede producir: Inclusiones Porosidad Pliegues de fundici�n (caldo fr�o o uni�n fr�a) Rechupes Grietas
  20. 20. INCLUSIONES
  21. 21. SOPLADURAS POROS (sopladuras redondeadas) TUBULADURAS (sopladuras alargadas)
  22. 22. PLIEGUES DE FUNDICION UNION FRIA O CALDO FRIO
  23. 23. RECHUPE
  24. 24. DEFECTOS* DE LOS MATERIALES METALICOS Y SU ORIGEN Defectos secundarios Estos defectos se desarrollan en los procesos de mecanizado, rectificado, tratamiento t�rmico, soldadura y tratamientos superficiales qu�micos y electrol�ticos 1) El mecanizado y el rectificado pueden ocasionar: Rasgaduras Grietas de rectificado
  25. 25. DEFECTOS* DE LOS MATERIALES METALICOS Y SU ORIGEN Defectos secundarios Estos defectos se desarrollan en los procesos de mecanizado, rectificado, tratamiento t�rmico, soldadura y tratamientos superficiales qu�micos y electrol�ticos 3) La soldadura puede ocasionar: Grietas de soldadura Inclusi�n de escoria Sopladuras (porosidad) Otros defectos�
  26. 26. GRIETAS DE SOLDADURA
  27. 27. INCLUSIONES
  28. 28. POROSIDAD
  29. 29. DEFECTOS* DE LOS MATERIALES METALICOS Y SU ORIGEN Defectos secundarios Estos defectos se desarrollan en los procesos de mecanizado, rectificado, tratamiento t�rmico, soldadura y tratamientos superficiales qu�micos y electrol�ticos 4) Los tratamientos t�rmicos pueden generar: Grietas de temple
  30. 30. DEFECTOS* DE LOS MATERIALES METALICOS Y SU ORIGEN Grietas de tratamiento t�rmico
  31. 31. DEFECTOS* DE LOS MATERIALES METALICOS Y SU ORIGEN Defectos de servicio (fatiga y sobrecarga) Estos defectos se desarrollan por esfuerzos excesivos, debilidad del material, vibraciones, corrosi�n intergranular, concentraci�n de tensiones y son muy peligrosos ya que empiezan en el punto mas d�bil y progresan por toda la pieza hasta llegar al colapso. En los defectos de servicio se distinguen: Grietas de fatiga din�mica. Grietas de sobrecarga.
  32. 32. DEFECTOS* DE LOS MATERIALES METALICOS Y SU ORIGEN Defectos de servicio (fatiga y sobrecarga)
  33. 33. GRIETAS
  34. 34. DEFECTOS* DE LOS MATERIALES METALICOS Y SU ORIGEN Defectos de servicio (fatiga)
  35. 35. DEFECTOS* DE LOS MATERIALES METALICOS Y SU ORIGEN Defectos de servicio (fatiga y sobrecarga)
  36. 36. DEFECTOS* DE LOS MATERIALES METALICOS Y SU ORIGEN Defectos de servicio (fatiga y sobrecarga)
  37. 37. DEFECTOS* DE LOS MATERIALES METALICOS Y SU ORIGEN Seudodefectos o indicaciones falsas Son indicaciones an�logas a las que producen los defectos reales pero que no lo son y pueden crear confusi�n en personas sin experiencia (m�s probable en MT). Se pueden citar: Escritura magn�tica Exceso de magnetizaci�n Diferencias bruscas de composici�n o dureza Cambios bruscos de la geometr�a de la pieza.
  38. 38. GLOSARIO DE DEFECTOS EN METALES Grietas de contracci�n. Zonas agrietadas por contracci�n t�rmica del metal fundido. Cuarteado Roturas superficiales de las piezas forjadas o extrusionadas causadas por inadecuada temperatura o velocidad en la deformaci�n. Defectos de fatiga Los producidos en el uso y servicio de la pieza. Pueden producirse por fatiga din�mica o por corrosi�n bajo tensi�n. Defectos inherentes Los que se originan en la obtenci�n de los metales y que pasan a lingotes y tochos. Defectos primarios Los que se producen en el procesado de tochos y lingotes durante la elaboraci�n de los semiproductos metal�rgicos.
  39. 39. GLOSARIO DE DEFECTOS EN METALES Defectos secundarios Los producidos en los procesos de mecanizado, conformado, soldadura y acabado de las piezas Escritura magn�tica Falsa indicaci�n que se produce por el roce mutuo de piezas con diferente grado de imantaci�n y que en MT aparentan grietas superficiales. Grietas de contracci�n Roturas producidas por tensiones que se originan durante el enfriamiento o solidificaci�n de los metales. En barras laminadas y forjadas tienen como direcci�n preferente el eje de las barras. Son l�neas de trazo corte limpio pero no paralelas ni continuas. Son m�s frecuentes en aceros de alta aleaci�n.
  40. 40. GLOSARIO DE DEFECTOS EN METALES Grietas de fatiga din�mica Producidas por la repetida aplicaci�n de cargas alternativas. Se inician en un punto de la superficie y progresan por las zonas m�s d�biles. La grieta cl�sica de fatiga din�mica presenta una fractura con sectores centrados en el punto de arranque y progresi�n ondulatoria. Grietas de fundici�n Son grietas de contracci�n que se producen durante la solidificaci�n, o roturas en caliente producidas por un desmoldeo defectuoso o demasiado r�pido. Grietas de hidruro Producidas por el hidr�geno desprendido de los ba�os decapantes y electrol�ticos dando hidruros de gran dureza y fragilidad. Son reticulares y de trazo corto y sinuoso
  41. 41. GLOSARIO DE DEFECTOS EN METALES Grietas de rectificado Grietas debidas al calentamiento local de las piezas por el rozamiento de las muelas abrasivas. Son grupos numerosos, de tipo reticular, con las grietas mas fuertes orientadas en sentido normal a la direcci�n del rectificado. Grietas de sobrecarga Son aut�nticas roturas producidas por esfuerzos que superan el l�mite el�stico del material. Poco numerosas, de trazado anguloso, fractura limpia. Grietas de soldadura Se pueden presentar en el metal base, en la ZAT o en el cord�n de soldadura. Son m�s frecuentes en materiales duros y se producen por tensiones debidas a cambios de temperatura.
  42. 42. GLOSARIO DE DEFECTOS EN METALES Grietas de temple Roturas producidas por el enfriamiento brusco de las piezas que se templan. Generalmente parten de �ngulos vivos, taladros y cambios bruscos de secci�n. Son l�neas de trazo firme y limpio, sin orientaci�n preferente. Grietas de torsi�n Se encuentran en cig�e�ales forjados y piezas an�logas, que se giran en la forja para conseguir la forma final. Aparecen en la superficie de la zona girada y siguen, paralelas el sentido de la torsi�n. Hoja Defecto de origen inherente, que consiste en la exfoliaci�n de chapas y bandas debida a la existencia de una cavidad en el interior de los lingotes que se laminan, producida por rechupe o contracci�n durante la solidificaci�n. No produce indicaciones, salvo en los cortes transversales.
  43. 43. GLOSARIO DE DEFECTOS EN METALES Inclusiones Defecto inherente, originado por impurezas no met�licas (�xidos, sulfuros, escorias) contenidos en los tochos. Son finas y alargadas en la direcci�n de deformaci�n y a menudo aparecen agrupadas a la hora de la mecanizar. Inclusiones de escoria Aparecen en las soldaduras cuando las impurezas no met�licas procedentes de los fundentes , revestimientos y �xidos met�licos quedan ocluidas en ba�o de fusi�n (cord�n de soldadura), sin poder salir a la superficie. Pliegues de forja Resultan de la superposici�n de dos superficies durante la foja, cuando las caras adyacentes est�n oxidadas y no se unen �ntimamente. Las indicaciones son l�neas onduladas y poco pronunciadas.
  44. 44. GLOSARIO DE DEFECTOS EN METALES Pliegues de fundici�n Cierres o uniones fr�as de dos venas de metal l�quido que se encuentran en el molde a una temperatura insuficiente para su correcta uni�n. Las indicaciones generalmente son de forma curva y bastante claras. Pliegues de soldadura (solapes) An�logos a los pliegues de fundici�n, que se presentan en soldaduras cuando el metal fundido se deposita sobre superficies fr�as, sin llegar a una uni�n �ntima. Pliegues de laminaci�n An�logos a los pliegues de forja (superposici�n del material sin uni�n metal�rgica) debidos a fallos en la laminaci�n.
  45. 45. GLOSARIO DE DEFECTOS EN METALES Porosidad Burbujas o cavidades de gas que quedan ocluidas en la masa met�lica. Pueden ser superficiales o internas. Rasgaduras Peque�as roturas de material, producidas en el proceso de mecanizado con herramienta de corte. Normalmente aparecen en direcci�n transversal a la direcci�n de mecanizado. Rechupe Falta de material debida a la contracci�n durante la solidificaci�n. Los rechupes pueden producirse en la superficie o tambi�n en zonas internas de la pieza. Retemblado Peque�as rasgaduras superficiales producidas por sucesivos gripajes de la matriz en la extrusi�n, debidas a impropia temperatura o defectos en la matriz. Tiene aspecto de escamas paralelas y perpendicular a la direcci�n de la extrusi�n.
  46. 46. GLOSARIO DE DEFECTOS EN METALES Reventones Defectos internos en las piezas forjadas, debidos a roturas del metal cuando se forja a temperatura demasiado baja. Tubuladuras (mismo origen que las �hojas� en chapas) Defecto que aparece en el n�cleo de las barras laminadas, como consecuencia de un rechupe interno, o cavidad gaseosa formada durante la solidificaci�n del lingote y alargada durante la laminaci�n. Normalmente no es superficial a menos que se inspeccione un corte transversal. Vetas Discontinuidades superficiales generalmente largas, rectas y paralelas al eje de las barras. Se producen por grietas o roturas existentes en los tochos que no se sueldan en la laminaci�n.
  47. 47. The end
  48. 48. � Darta son excesivas cantidades de metal creadas por la solidificaci�n en las uniones del molde. Fins are removed by grinding or sandblasting � Swells are excessive amounts of metal in the vicinity of gates or beneath the sprue � Scabs are surface slivers caused by splashing and rapid solidification of the metal when it is first poured and strikes the mold wall Defectos de fundici�n � Metallic Projections
  49. 49. � Sopladuras y cavidades gaseosas son agujeros formados por gas atrapado durante la solidificaci�n. � Rechupes (cavidades de contracci�n o Shrinkage cavities) son cavidades con superficie rugosa que aparecen debido a falta de alimentaci�n o solidificaci�n no progresiva en el exterior o en el interior de la pieza fundida. � Porosidad (porosity) son peque�as bolsas de gas dentro del metal causado por microrrechupes durante la solidificaci�n. Defectos de fundici�n � Cavidades
  50. 50. � Cracks in casting and are caused by hot tearing, hot cracking, and lack of fusion (cold shut) � A hot tear is a fracture formed during solidification because of hindered contraction � A hot crack is a crack formed during cooling after solidification because of internal stresses developed in the casting � Lack of fusion is a discontinuity caused when two streams of liquid in the solidifying casting meet but fail to unite Rounded edges indicate poor contact between various metal streams during filling of the mold Casting Defects � Discontinuities
  51. 51. � Casting surface irregularities that are caused by incipient freezing from too low a casting temperature � Wrinkles, depressions and adhering sand particles Casting Defects � Defective Surfaces
  52. 52. � Particles of foreign material in the metal matrix � The particles are usually nonmetallic compounds but may be any substance that is not soluble in the matrix � Slag, dross, and flux inclusions arise from melting slags, products of metal treatment, or fluxes They are often deep within the casting � Mold or core inclusions come from sand or mold dressings and are usually found close to the surface Casting Defects � Inclusions

×