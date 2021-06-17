Successfully reported this slideshow.
ΛΥΣΕΙΣ ΜΑΘΗΜΑΤΙΚΑ ΕΠΑΛ ΠΕΜΠΤΗ 17 Ιουνίου 2021 ΕΠΙΜΕΛΕΙΑ lisari team ΛΥΣΕΙΣ ΠΑΝΕΛΛΑΔΙΚΩΝ ΕΞΕΤΑΣΕΩΝ 2021 1η έκδοση
Οι απαντήσεις - λύσεις είναι αποτέλεσμα της συλλογικής δουλειάς των μελών της lisari team 1η έκδοση: 17 – 6 – 2021
Πρόλογος Στο παρόν αρχείο περιλαμβάνονται οι λύσεις των Πανελλαδικών Εξετάσεων 2021 στο μάθημα Μαθηματικά για τα ΕΠΑΛ. Η π...
lisariteam 1. Αντωνόπουλος Νίκος (3ο ΓΕΛ Άργους) 2. Αυγερινός Βασίλης (Φροντιστήριο "Διάταξη" - Ν. Σμύρνη) 3. Βελαώρας Γιά...
Μαθηματικά ΕΠΑΛ http://lisari.blogspot.com Γ΄ Λυκείου 17 – 6 – 2021 ΕΠΑΛ: Πανελλαδικές Εξετάσεις 2021: Αναλυτικές λύσεις α...
Μαθηματικά ΕΠΑΛ http://lisari.blogspot.com Γ΄ Λυκείου 17 – 6 – 2021 ΕΠΑΛ: Πανελλαδικές Εξετάσεις 2021: Αναλυτικές λύσεις α...
Μαθηματικά ΕΠΑΛ http://lisari.blogspot.com Γ΄ Λυκείου 17 – 6 – 2021 ΕΠΑΛ: Πανελλαδικές Εξετάσεις 2021: Αναλυτικές λύσεις α...
Μαθηματικά ΕΠΑΛ http://lisari.blogspot.com Γ΄ Λυκείου 17 – 6 – 2021 ΕΠΑΛ: Πανελλαδικές Εξετάσεις 2021: Αναλυτικές λύσεις α...
Πανελλαδικές Εξετάσεις 2021 ΕΠΑΛ

Επιμέλεια: lisari team για το lisari.blogspot.com

Πανελλαδικές Εξετάσεις 2021 ΕΠΑΛ

  1. 1. ΛΥΣΕΙΣ ΜΑΘΗΜΑΤΙΚΑ ΕΠΑΛ ΠΕΜΠΤΗ 17 Ιουνίου 2021 ΕΠΙΜΕΛΕΙΑ lisari team ΛΥΣΕΙΣ ΠΑΝΕΛΛΑΔΙΚΩΝ ΕΞΕΤΑΣΕΩΝ 2021 1η έκδοση Βελαώρας Γιάννης Βοσκάκης Σήφης Μανώλης Ανδρέας Σίσκας Χρήστος Συντονισμός Χατζόπουλος Μάκης
  2. 2. Οι απαντήσεις - λύσεις είναι αποτέλεσμα της συλλογικής δουλειάς των μελών της lisari team 1η έκδοση: 17 – 6 – 2021 (συνεχής ανανέωση) Οι λύσεις διατίθεται αποκλειστικά από το μαθηματικό blog lisari.blogspot.com
  3. 3. Πρόλογος Στο παρόν αρχείο περιλαμβάνονται οι λύσεις των Πανελλαδικών Εξετάσεων 2021 στο μάθημα Μαθηματικά για τα ΕΠΑΛ. Η παρουσίαση των λύσεων είναι πλήρης και αναλυτική στο μέγιστο δυνατό, προκειμένου οι μαθητές να μπορούν να μελετήσουν και να επεξεργαστούν εύκολα το αρχείο. Η εργασία αυτή εκπονήθηκε αποκλειστικά από τη γνωστή διαδικτυακή ομάδα Μαθηματικών από διάφορα μέρη της Ελλάδος, τη lisari team. Φέτος εστιάσαμε στη ποικιλία των λύσεων και όσο στο χρόνο που θα αναρτηθούν οι λύσεις. Την αρχική συγγραφή των λύσεων ακολούθησαν ενδελεχείς έλεγχοι, διορθώσεις και βελτιώσεις με στόχο μια πληρέστερη και πιο ποιοτική παρουσίαση. Ζητούμε συγνώμη για τυχόν παραλείψεις, λάθη ή αστοχίες που ενδεχομένως θα έχουν διαφύγει της προσοχής μας, γεγονός αναπόφευκτο δεδομένων των στενών χρονικών περιθωρίων. Θα ακολουθήσουν επόμενες εκδόσεις, όπου η εν λόγω παρουσίαση θα βελτιωθεί, ίσως εμπλουτιστεί και με εναλλακτικές λύσεις. Οποιαδήποτε σχόλια, παρατηρήσεις, διορθώσεις και βελτιώσεις επί των λύσεων είναι ευπρόσδεκτα στην ηλεκτρονική διεύθυνση lisari.blogspot@gmail.com. Με εκτίμηση lisari team 17 Ιουνίου 2021
  4. 4. lisariteam 1. Αντωνόπουλος Νίκος (3ο ΓΕΛ Άργους) 2. Αυγερινός Βασίλης (Φροντιστήριο "Διάταξη" - Ν. Σμύρνη) 3. Βελαώρας Γιάννης (Φροντιστήριο "Βελαώρας" - Λιβαδειά Βοιωτίας) 4. Βοσκάκης Σήφης (Φροντιστήριο "Ευθύνη" - Ρέθυμνο) 5. Γιαννόπουλος Μιχάλης (Θεσσαλονίκη - Αμερικάνικη Γεωργική Σχολή) 6. Γκριμπαβιώτης Παναγιώτης (Φροντιστήριο "Λύση" - Άρτα) 7. Δούδης Δημήτρης (3ο Λύκειο Αλεξανδρούπολης) 8. Ζαμπέλης Γιάννης (Φροντιστήρια "Πουκαμισάς" Γλυφάδας) 9. Κακαβάς Βασίλης (Φροντιστήριο "Ώθηση" - Μαρούσι) 10. Κάκανος Γιάννης (Φροντιστήριο "Παπαπαναγιώτου – Κάκανος" - Σέρρες) 11. Κανάβης Χρήστος (Διδακτορικό στο ΕΜΠ – Αναπληρωτής) 12. Καρδαμίτσης Σπύρος (Πρότυπο Λύκειο Αναβρύτων) 13. Κουλούρης Ανδρέας (3ο Λύκειο Γαλατσίου) 14. Κουστέρης Χρήστος (Φροντιστήριο "Στόχος" - Περιστέρι) 15. Κοπάδης Αθανάσιος (Φροντιστήριο 19+ στο Πολύγωνο) 16. Μανώλης Ανδρέας (Φροντιστήριο "Ρηγάκης" - Κοζάνη) 17. Μαρούγκας Χρήστος (3ο ΓΕΛ Κηφισιάς) 18. Μπαδέμης Δημήτρης (Φροντιστήριο "Πουκαμισάς" - Γλυφάδας) 19. Νάννος Μιχάλης (1ο Γυμνάσιο Σαλαμίνας) 20. Νικολόπουλος Αθανάσιος (2ο ΓΕΛ Ζάκυνθος) 21. Παγώνης Θεόδωρος (Φροντιστήριο "Εις τη ν" - Αγρίνιο) 22. Παπαδομανωλάκη Μαρία (Καθηγήτρια Μαθηματικών - Ρέθυμνο) 23. Παπαμικρούλης Δημήτρης (Εκπαιδευτικός Οργανισμός "Ρόμβος") 24. Ποδηματάς Θωμάς ( Σπουδαστήριο Μαθηματικών Θωμάς και Ρόζα Ποδηματά - Βόλος) 25. Πολύζος Γιώργος (τ. πάρεδρος στο Παιδαγωγικό Ινστιτούτο, συγγραφέας) 26. Ράπτης Γιώργος (6ο ΓΕΛ Βόλου) 27. Σίσκας Χρήστος (Φροντιστήριο "Μπαχαράκης" - Θεσσαλονίκη) 28. Σκομπρής Νίκος (Συγγραφέας – 1ο Λύκειο Χαλκίδας) 29. Σπλήνης Νίκος (Φροντιστήριο "Ορίζοντες" - Ηράκλειο Κρήτης) 30. Σταυρόπουλος Παύλος (Ιδιωτικά Εκπαιδευτήρια Δούκα) 31. Σταυρόπουλος Σταύρος (Πρόεδρος Ε.Μ.Ε Κορινθίας - ΓΕΛ Ζευγολατιού) 32. Τσακαλάκος Τάκης (συνταξιούχος αλλά ενεργός μαθηματικός) 33. Χαραλάμπους Σταύρος (Διάθεση Δ ΠΥΣΔΕ Αθήνας) 34. Χασάπης Γεώργιος (Ιδιωτικός υπάλληλος) 35. Χατζόπουλος Μάκης (3o ΓΕΛ Κηφισιάς)
  5. 5. Μαθηματικά ΕΠΑΛ http://lisari.blogspot.com Γ΄ Λυκείου 17 – 6 – 2021 ΕΠΑΛ: Πανελλαδικές Εξετάσεις 2021: Αναλυτικές λύσεις από τη lisari team 1 lisari team / Σχολικό έτος 2020 – 21 ΠΑΝΕΛΛΑΔΙΚΕΣ ΕΞΕΤΑΣΕΙΣ Γ΄ ΤΑΞΗΣ ΕΠΑΛ ΗΜΕΡΟΜΗΝΙΑ: ΠΕΜΠΤΗ 17 ΙΟΥΝΙΟΥ 2021 ΕΞΕΤΑΖΟΜΕΝΟ ΜΑΘΗΜΑ: ΜΑΘΗΜΑΤΙΚΑ ΣΥΝΟΛΟ ΣΕΛΙΔΩΝ: ΤΕΣΣΕΡΙΣ (4) ΑΠΑΝΤΗΣΕΙΣ ΘΕΜΑ Α Α1. (Σχολικό βιβλίο σελ. 65) Στην τιμή i x αντιστοιχίζεται η (απόλυτη) συχνότητα i ν , δηλαδή ο φυσικός αριθμός που δείχνει πόσες φορές εμφανίζεται η τιμή i x της εξεταζόμενης μεταβλητής Χ στο σύνολο των παρατηρήσεων. Α2. (Σχολικό βιβλίο σελ. 28) Έχουμε, ( ) ( ) f x h f x c c 0 + − = − = και για h 0  , ( ) ( ) f x h f x 0, h + − = οπότε ( ) ( ) h 0 f x h f x 0 h lim → + − = . Άρα ( ) c 0  = . Α3. α. Λ (σελ. 59) β. Σ (σελ. 67) γ. Λ (σελ. 13) Α4. α. 2 1 1 x x    = −     (σελ. 29) β. ( ) ν ν 1 x ν x −  =  (σελ. 29) γ. ( ) ( ) ( ) c f x c f x    =  (σελ. 30)
  6. 6. Μαθηματικά ΕΠΑΛ http://lisari.blogspot.com Γ΄ Λυκείου 17 – 6 – 2021 ΕΠΑΛ: Πανελλαδικές Εξετάσεις 2021: Αναλυτικές λύσεις από τη lisari team 2 ΘΕΜΑ Β Β1. Αρχικά, το πεδίο ορισμού της συνάρτησης f είναι το R. Η γραφική παράσταση της f τέμνει τον άξονα x x  στο σημείο με τετμημένη ίση με 1, δηλαδή στο σημείο ( ) 1,0 άρα: ( ) 2 f 1 0 1 α 1 2 0 1 α 2 0 α 1 2 α 3 α 3 =  −  + =  − + =  − = − −  − = −  = . Β2. Για α 3 = έχουμε: ( ) 2 f x x 3x 2, x = − + R και ( ) ( ) 2 2 2 f x x 3x 2 g x x 1 x 1 − + = = − − η οποία ορίζεται όταν: 2 2 x 1 0 x 1 x 1 και x 1 −       − . Άρα το πεδίο ορισμού της συνάρτησης g είναι το σύνολο:   ( ) ( ) ( ) g D 1,1 , 1 1,1 1, = − − = − −  −  + R Β3. Το τριώνυμο 2 x 3x 2 − + έχει διακρίνουσα ( ) 2 Δ 3 4 1 2 9 8 1 0 = − −   = − =  οπότε έχει δύο άνισες ρίζες τις: ( ) 1,2 3 1 4 2 3 1 3 1 2 2 x 3 1 2 2 1 2 1 2 2 +  = =  − −    = = =  −   = =   οπότε για κάθε xR έχουμε ( )( ) 2 x 3x 2 x 1 x 2 − + = − − . Τελικά, ( ) ( )( ) ( )( ) 2 2 x 1 x 1 x 1 x 1 x 1 x 2 x 3x 2 x 2 1 2 1 limg x lim lim lim x 1 x 1 x 1 x 1 1 1 2 → → → → − − − + − − = = = = = − − − + + + Β4. Είναι, ( ) 2 f 0 0 3 0 2 2 = −  + = . Η f είναι παραγωγίσιμη στο R με ( ) ( ) 2 f x x 3x 2 2x 3   = − + = − άρα ( ) f 0 2 0 3 3  =  − = − . Έστω ε : y λx β = + με λ,βR η εξίσωση της εφαπτομένης της γραφικής παράστασης της f στο σημείο ( ) ( ) Μ 0,f 0 ή ( ) Μ 0,2 . Όμως ( ) λ f 0 3  = = − , οπότε ε : y 3x β = − +
  7. 7. Μαθηματικά ΕΠΑΛ http://lisari.blogspot.com Γ΄ Λυκείου 17 – 6 – 2021 ΕΠΑΛ: Πανελλαδικές Εξετάσεις 2021: Αναλυτικές λύσεις από τη lisari team 3 Επίσης, η ε διέρχεται από το ( ) Μ 0,2 όταν και μόνο όταν: 2 3 0 β β 2 = −  +  = Επομένως η εξίσωση της εφαπτομένης της γραφικής παράστασης της f στο σημείο ( ) ( ) Μ 0,f 0 είναι: ε : y 3x 2 = − + . ΘΕΜΑ Γ Γ1. Με βάση το ιστόγραμμα σχετικών συχνοτήτων και τον τύπο 0 i i α 360 f =  έχουμε: Γ2. Οι εκπαιδευτικοί που έχουν συμπληρώσει 8 έτη υπηρεσίας είναι: 2 3 4 ν ν ν 15 10 20 45 + + = + + = Γ3. Το ποσοστό των εκπαιδευτικών που έχουν συμπληρώσει το πολύ 16 έτη υπηρεσίας είναι: 1 2 3 f % f % f % 10 30 20 60 + + = + + = Γ4. Το εμβαδόν του χωρίου που ορίζεται από το πολύγωνο των σχετικών συχνοτήτων και τον οριζόντιο άξονα ισούται όσο με το άθροισμα όλων των σχετικών συχνοτήτων, δηλαδή με 1. Επομένως, E 1 = . ΘΕΜΑ Δ Δ1. Η περίμετρος του ορθογωνίου είναι Π 2x 2y = + Έχουμε, 2x 2y 80 x y 40 y 40 x + =  + =  = − όμως x 0  και y 0 40 x 0 x 40   −    Επομένως, το εμβαδό του ορθογωνίου είναι Έτη υπηρεσίας [ , ) Κεντρική τιμή i x Συχνότητα i ν Σχετική Συχνότητα i f i α  ) 4,8 6 5 0,1 0 36  ) 8,12 10 15 0,3 0 108  ) 12,16 14 10 0,2 0 72  ) 16,20 18 20 0,4 0 144 Σύνολο 50 1 0 360
  8. 8. Μαθηματικά ΕΠΑΛ http://lisari.blogspot.com Γ΄ Λυκείου 17 – 6 – 2021 ΕΠΑΛ: Πανελλαδικές Εξετάσεις 2021: Αναλυτικές λύσεις από τη lisari team 4 ( ) ( ) 2 E x x 40 x x 40x = − = − + , με 0 x 40   Δ2. Η συνάρτηση Ε είναι παραγωγίσιμη στο ( ) 0,40 με ( ) E x 2x 40  = − + οπότε • ( ) E x 0 2x 40 0 x 20  =  − + =  = • ( ) E x 0 2x 40 0 x 20    − +    Το πρόσημο της ( ) E x  και η μονοτονία της E φαίνονται στον παρακάτω πίνακα: x 0 20 40 ( ) E x  − + E < . >, Η E είναι γνησίως αύξουσα στο (  0,20 και γνησίως φθίνουσα στο  ) 20,40 . Δ3. Το εμβαδόν του οικοπέδου , γίνεται μέγιστο , για x 20 m = . H μέγιστη τιμή του εμβαδού του οικοπέδου είναι: ( ) 2 2 Ε 20 20 40 20 400 800 400 m = − +  = − + = . Δ4. Το εμβαδόν Ε του οικοπέδου, ως συνάρτηση του μήκους x , είναι γνησίως φθίνουσα στο διάστημα  ) 20,40 και  ) A B x ,x 20,40  . Έχουμε,  ) ( ) ( ) Ε 20,40 A B A B x x Ε x Ε x    2σ Επομένως το εμβαδόν του οικοπέδου Α , είναι μεγαλύτερο από το εμβαδόν του οικοπέδου Β.

