La vida de patrice emery lumumba

PATRICE EMERY LUMUMBA 1925 - 1961
Patrice Émery Lumumba (2 de julio de 1925 - 17 de enero de 1961) fue un líder anticolonialista y nacionalista congolés, el...
Una educación privilegiada Patrice Lumumba nació en el territorio de Katako-Kombe en el Sankuru, en el Congo Belga (actual...
La lucha por la independencia En 1957, es encarcelado durante un año a causa de un asunto de malversación de correo perten...
El MNC y sus aliados ganan las elecciones organizadas en mayo y, el 23 de junio de 1960, Patrice Émery Lumumba se conviert...
El 17 de enero de 1961, Lumumba, Mpolo y Okito son conducidos en avión a Elisabethville, en Katanga, y entregados a las au...
La desaparición de Lumumba fue muy lamentada por el Movimiento de Países No Alineados, incluyendo a uno de sus verdugos, e...
  1. 1. PATRICE EMERY LUMUMBA 1925 - 1961
  2. 2. Patrice Émery Lumumba (2 de julio de 1925 - 17 de enero de 1961) fue un líder anticolonialista y nacionalista congolés, el primero en ocupar el cargo de Primer Ministro de la República Democrática del Congo entre junio y septiembre de 1960, tras la independencia de este Estado de la tutela belga. Derrocado de su cargo de Primer Ministro en 1960, fue asesinado en 1961. Nombrado héroe nacional en 1966.
  3. 3. Una educación privilegiada Patrice Lumumba nació en el territorio de Katako-Kombe en el Sankuru, en el Congo Belga (actual República Democrática del Congo). Estudió en la escuela católica de los misioneros y más tarde, brillante estudiante, en una escuela protestante dirigida por suecos. Trabajó como empleado de oficina en una sociedad minera de la provincia de Kivu del Sur hasta 1945, después como periodista en Léopoldville (hoy Kinshasa) y Stanleyville (Kisangani), período durante el cual escribió en varios periódicos. En septiembre de 1954 recibe su carta «de matriculado», honor raramente concedido por la administración belga a algunos negros (apenas 200 de los 13 millones de habitantes de la época). En 1955 crea una asociación llamada APIC (Asociación del Personal Indígena de la Colonia) y tendrá la ocasión de entrevistarse con el rey Balduino I de Bélgica en viaje por el Congo, sobre la situación de los congoleños. El ministro del Congo de la época, Auguste Buisseret, quiere hacer evolucionar al Congo y desarrollar una enseñanza pública. Lumumba se afilia al Partido Liberal con otros notables congoleses y con varios de ellos, acude a Bélgica por invitación del Primer Ministro.
  4. 4. La lucha por la independencia En 1957, es encarcelado durante un año a causa de un asunto de malversación de correo perteneciente a un europeo (miembro de AMORC). Liberado anticipadamente, retoma sus actividades políticas y se convierte en director de ventas de una cervecería. El gobierno belga emprende algunas medidas de liberalización: los sindicatos y partidos políticos serán autorizados. En 1958, con ocasión de la exposición universal, algunos congoleños son invitados a Bélgica. Indignados por la imagen degradante de su pueblo que muestra la exposición, Lumumba y algunos compañeros políticos aumentan los contactos con los círculos anticolonialistas. Tras su retorno al Congo, crea el Movimiento Nacional Congolés (MNC), en Léopoldville (actual Kinshasa), el 5 de octubre de 1958, y con tal nombre, participa en la Conferencia Panafricana de Accra. Consigue organizar una reunión para dar cuenta de dicha conferencia durante la cual reivindica la independencia delante de más de 10 000 personas. Primeros litigios políticos en octubre de 1959: el MNC y otros partidos independentistas organizan una reunión en Stanleyville (actual Kisangani). A pesar de contar con un fuerte respaldo popular, las autoridades belgas intentan detener a Lumumba, produciéndose un motín que se cobra 30 muertos. Lumumba es arrestado algunos días más tarde, juzgado en enero de 1960 y condenado a seis meses de prisión el 21 de enero. Al mismo tiempo las autoridades belgas organizan reuniones con los independentistas en las cuales participa finalmente Lumumba, que es liberado de facto el 26 de enero. De modo sorpresivo, Bélgica concede al Congo la independencia, hecha efectiva el 30 de junio de 1960, realizando Lumumba un duro discurso en el que condenaba las tropelías cometidas por los belgas. Sin embargo la concesión de la independencia es dada solo si el Congo hereda la deuda externa de Bélgica, con lo cual este joven país nace endeudado y teniendo que devolver un préstamo que jamás recibió, lo cual lo hunde desde su inicio en una crisis económica.
  5. 5. El MNC y sus aliados ganan las elecciones organizadas en mayo y, el 23 de junio de 1960, Patrice Émery Lumumba se convierte en el primer Primer Ministro del Congo independiente. Dado que buena parte de la administración y de los cuadros del ejército se mantiene belga, Lumumba decreta la africanización del ejército. La provincia de Katanga, dirigida por Moïse Kapenda Tschombe, declara su independencia, con el apoyo de Bélgica, interesada en sus ricos yacimientos mineros. A pesar de la intervención de Naciones Unidas, y la negativa norteamericana y belga, Lumumba obtiene apoyo de la URSS, y el conflicto se recrudece. En septiembre de 1960, el presidente Joseph Kasa-Vubu destituye a Lumumba y a los ministros nacionalistas en un acto de dudosa legalidad. Lumumba declara entonces que se mantendrá en el cargo. Por iniciativa suya, el parlamento trata de destitutir al presidente Kasa-Vubu. Lumumba fue puesto bajo arresto domiciliario, y tropas de la ONU se encargan de protegerlo. Tras un golpe de Estado apoyado por el presidente Kasa-Vubu, el coronel Joseph Désiré Mobutu toma el poder. En diciembre de 1960, Lumumba se escapa de la capital para intentar tomar Stanleyville, región donde cuenta con numerosos seguidores. Sin embargo, los esbirros de Mobutu le siguen la pista y la ONU se niega a dar nueva protección al evadido después de zafarse de ella. La CIA mediante «Acción Ejecutiva» ordena su asesinato, para favorecer los intereses de las multinacionales estadounidenses. El agente de la CIA en el Congo es el espía Frank Carlucci1 2 Lumumba es arrestado mientras pasaba el río Sankuru en Mweka y enviado al campamento militar de Thysville por orden de Mobutu. El 17 de enero de 1961, Lumumba, Mpolo y Okito son conducidos en avión a Elisabethville, en Katanga, y entregados a las autoridades locales.
  6. 6. El 17 de enero de 1961, Lumumba, Mpolo y Okito son conducidos en avión a Elisabethville, en Katanga, y entregados a las autoridades locales. Serán ejecutados esa misma tarde en presencia de Tshombe, Munongo, Kimba, dirigentes del Estado de Katanga y agentes de espionaje belgas y norteamericanos. Al día siguiente, se hacen desaparecer los restos de las víctimas. Varios de sus seguidores serán ejecutados en los días que siguen, al parecer con la participación de militares o mercenarios belgas.3 El retorno de Egipto de su mujer Pauline y de sus hijos fue considerado como un acontecimiento nacional. Fue, hasta las elecciones realizadas en 2006, el único dirigente político libremente elegido de la RDC. Joseph OKITO Maurice M’POLO Patrice LUMUMBA
  7. 7. La desaparición de Lumumba fue muy lamentada por el Movimiento de Países No Alineados, incluyendo a uno de sus verdugos, el general Mobutu, que lo nombra héroe nacional en 1966.

