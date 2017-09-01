MAPA DE RIESGOS INSTITUCIONAL AÑO 2014 PROCESO 1. ANALISIS CONTEXTO ESTRATEGICO 2. IDENTIFICACION DEL RIESGO 3. ANALISIS D...
140421 mapa de riesgos huv 2014 aprobado por comite directivo

Mapa de reisgo

Published in: Health & Medicine
  1. 1. MAPA DE RIESGOS INSTITUCIONAL AÑO 2014 PROCESO 1. ANALISIS CONTEXTO ESTRATEGICO 2. IDENTIFICACION DEL RIESGO 3. ANALISIS DEL RIESGO 4. VALORACION DEL RIESGO 6. INTERVENCION Y SEGUIMIENTO FACTORES CAUSAS N° RIESGO DESCRIPCION CALIFICACION EVALUACION VALORACION DEL CONTROL ACCIONES CRONOGRAMA INDICADOR DE LA ACCION PROBABILIDAD IMPACTO Tipo de control IMPACTO Nombre del proceso Clasificacion del riesgo ESTRATEGICOS F. Interno 1 Estratégicos Probable (4) Mayor (4) Auditorías Internas Correctiva 0 0 Probable (4) Catastrófico (5) Fortalecer el seguimiento al PAMEC (Acreditación) Gestión de Calidad Diciembre año 2014 F. Interno Preventivo 0 0 F. Interno Correctiva 2 0 F. Interno Preventivo 0 1 Fortalecer el Seguimiento a los Indicadores Directivos Diciembre año 2014 F. Interno Preventivo 0 2 F. Interno Preventivo 0 0 F. Interno Preventivo 0 2 F. Interno Diciembre año 2014 F. Interno Correctiva 0 1 F. Interno F. Interno Preventivo 0 0 F. Interno Seguimiento a Planes de Mejoramiento Oficina de Control Interno Diciembre año 2014 CLASE DE RIESGO EFECTOS (CONSECUENCIAS) CONTROLES EXISTENTES CALIFICACION DEL RIESGO RESIDUAL EVALUACION RIESGO RESIDUAL OPCIONES DE MANEJO RESPONSABLES DE ADELANTAR LA ACCION Zona de Ubicación_Rie sgo Inherente Cuadrantes a disminuir en la probabilidad Cuadrantes a disminuir en el impacto PROBABILIDA D Zona de Ubicación del Riesgo Clasificar como debilidades o amenazadas (factores internos o externos): son los medios, las circunstancias y agentes generadores de riesgo (personas, materiales, comités, instalaciones y entorno). Consecutivo de riegos Posibilidad de que suceda algún evento que tendrá un impacto sobre los objetivos institucionales o del proceso. Se expresa en términos de probabilidad o impacto. Se refiere a las características generales o las formas en que se observa o manifiesta el riesgo identificado. Constituyen las consecuencias de la ocurrencia del riesgo sobre los objetivos de la entidad. Generalmente se da sobre las personas o los bienes materiales o inmateriales (daños físicos y fallecimientos, sanciones, perdidas económicas, de información, de bienes, de imagen, de credibilidad y confianza, interrupción del servicio y daño ambiental. Resultado obtenido en la matriz de calificación, evaluación y respuesta a los riesgos Especificar cuál es el control que la entidad tiene implementado para combatir, minimizar o prevenir el riesgo. Resultado obtenido en la matriz de calificación, evaluación y respuesta a los riesgos Opciones de respuesta ante los riesgos tendientes a evitar, reducir, dispersar o transferir el riesgo; o asumir el riesgo residual Es la aplicación concreta de las opciones de manejo del riesgo que entrarán a prevenir o a reducir el riesgo y harán parte del plan de manejo del riesgo Son las dependencias o áreas encargadas de adelantar las acciones propuestas. Son las fechas establecidas para implementar las acciones por parte del grupo de trabajo. Se consignan los indicadores diseñados para evaluar el desarrollo de las acciones implementadas Falta de seguimiento a la gestión del proceso (Autoevaluación de la gestión ) e insuficiente evaluación de la gestión institucional y del Sistema de Control Interno. (Evaluación independiente) No lograr el Mejoramiento Continuo de la Calidad de la Atención en Salud La institución no logra el mejoramiento continuo de la calidad al no articular la gestión del riesgo, las actividades de autoevaluación, el seguimiento a indicadores como elementos para la planificación institucional y no se implementan y hace seguimiento Perdidas de competitividad y credibilidad en el sector salud. No satisfacción del usuario No lograr la acreditación y perder condición de Hospital Universitario. No logro de los objetivos institucionales. No desarrollo institucional Eventos adversos E: Zona de riesgo Extrema E: Zona de riesgo Extrema Reducir el riesgo Gestión de ejecución del Plan de Desarrollo Falta autocontrol por el líder del proceso, no adherencia a lineamientos institucionales Autoevaluación del Control (MECI) Insuficientes Evaluaciones Independientes y Auditorías Internas, en términos de cobertura y calidad de las mismas. Autoevaluación de la Atención (Paciente Trazador) Metodología no estandarizada para Seguimiento y Evaluación de la gestión institucional (Indicadores). No disponer de un Sistema de Información Integrado para monitorear los Procesos Organizacionales. Autoevaluación Frente a Estándares de Acreditación Falta de compromiso de la alta gerencia (Comité Coordinador de Control Interno- Comité Directivo o Comité Calidad) con el Sistema de Gestion Integral de Calidad. Efectividad de auditoría para el Mejoramiento Continuo Falta empoderamiento del los lideres de procesos con el desarrollo y mantenimiento del Sistema de Gestion Integral de Calidad institucional en el el mantenimiento y desarrollo del SGIC en los diferentes procesos institucionales Al no medir la Gestión Institucional adecuadamente, no se materializa el control sobre los resultados de la operación de cada uno de los Procesos Organizacionales, impidiendo el Mejoramiento Continuo Permanente en la Institución. No se realiza seguimiento No cumplimiento de la misión, objetivos estratégicos, planes y programas. Uso Ineficiente de los recursos No desarrollo institucional para el logro de la visión. Perdida de competitividad Desconocimiento Real del Estado de los Procesos Organizacionales. Plan de Desarrollo con objetivos estratégicos con enfoque en Acreditación Falta de recursos para desarrollo y mantenimiento del sistema de gestión integral de calidad Seguimiento al Plan de Desarrollo 2012- 2015 y planes de acción por procesos. Oficina Asesora de Planeación Metodologías de planificación institucional y seguimiento a la gestión no estandarizadas o socializadas Metodologías de análisis y solución de problemas Desarticulación de la administración del riesgo con el Direccionamiento estratégico (La identificación de riesgos no se tiene en cuenta en la planificación institucional) No existe un mecanismo para la medición del cumplimiento de la estrategia institucional. Administración de Riesgos Resultado de la Autoevaluación (Estándares de Acreditación) Falta de control y seguimiento a la gestión institucional y por procesos
  2. 2. PROCESO 1. ANALISIS CONTEXTO ESTRATEGICO 2. IDENTIFICACION DEL RIESGO 3. ANALISIS DEL RIESGO 4. VALORACION DEL RIESGO 6. INTERVENCION Y SEGUIMIENTO FACTORES CAUSAS N° RIESGO DESCRIPCION CALIFICACION EVALUACION VALORACION DEL CONTROL ACCIONES CRONOGRAMA INDICADOR DE LA ACCION PROBABILIDAD IMPACTO Tipo de control IMPACTO CLASE DE RIESGO EFECTOS (CONSECUENCIAS) CONTROLES EXISTENTES CALIFICACION DEL RIESGO RESIDUAL EVALUACION RIESGO RESIDUAL OPCIONES DE MANEJO RESPONSABLES DE ADELANTAR LA ACCION Zona de Ubicación_Rie sgo Inherente Cuadrantes a disminuir en la probabilidad Cuadrantes a disminuir en el impacto PROBABILIDA D Zona de Ubicación del Riesgo F. Interno Preventivo 0 0 Seguimiento a Planes de Mejoramiento Oficina de Control Interno Diciembre año 2014F. Interno F. Interno Preventivo 0 0 F. Interno ESTRATEGICOS F. Interno 2 Estratégico Posible (3) Catastrófico (5) Preventivo 0 2 Posible (3) Catastrófico (5) Evitar el riesgo Procesos Misionales Diciembre año 2014 Hospital con Servicios Habilitados F. Interno Preventivo 0 1 F. Interno Correctivo 0 0 Todos los Procesos. Diciembre año 2014 F. Interno Comités de Obra Preventivo 0 0 ESTRATEGICOS F. Interno 3 Estratégico Probable (4) Catastrófico (5) Preventivo 1 0 Posible (3) Catastrófico (5) Reducir el riesgo Gestión Documental Diciembre año 2014 Autoevaluación del Control F. Interno Falta de políticas de comunicación Preventivo 1 0 Diciembre año 2014 F. Interno Preventivo 1 0 F. Interno Preventivo 1 0 Gestión Documental Diciembre año 2014 F. Interno Preventivo 1 1 F. Externo Preventivo 1 1 F. Interno Preventivo 1 0 Gestión Documental Diciembre año 2014 F. Externo Preventivo 1 0 F. Interno Diciembre año 2014 F. Interno Preventivo 1 0 Atención en Salud Al no medir la Gestión Institucional adecuadamente, no se materializa el control sobre los resultados de la operación de cada uno de los Procesos Organizacionales, impidiendo el Mejoramiento Continuo Permanente en la Institución. No se realiza seguimiento No cumplimiento de la misión, objetivos estratégicos, planes y programas. Uso Ineficiente de los recursos No desarrollo institucional para el logro de la visión. Perdida de competitividad Desconocimiento Real del Estado de los Procesos Organizacionales. Resultado de la Autoevaluación (Estándares de Acreditación) Fallas en el análisis de la informacion para la toma de decisiones Autoevaluación al Sistema Único de Habilitación No evaluación sistemática del Sistema de Gestión Integral de Calidad. (Autoevaluaciones, Auditorías Internas, Seguimiento a indicadores) No definición e implementación de acciones correctivas y de mejoramiento para los hallazgos de Auditorías y seguimiento a indicadores. Autoevaluación de la Gestión Falta de seguimiento a los planes de mejoramiento institucional No gestionar los hallazgos de incumplimiento de Sistema Único de Habilitación Incumplimiento en los requisitos del Sistema Único de Habilitación Se presenta cuando la institución no asegura el cumplimiento de cada uno de los requisitos del Sistema Único de Habilitación para cada servicio habilitado, afectando la seguridad de la atencion y exponiendo a la institución a sanciones y cierre de servicios. Eventos adversos e incidentes. Sanciones por entes de control. Cierre de servicios. Imagen corporativa. E: Zona de riesgo Extrema Metodología estandarizada de Reporte de Novedades ESP/DG/HUV/002 Zona de Riesgo Extrema Fortalecer la adherencia en los procesos Misionales en los Reportes de REPS (registro Especial de Prestadores de Salud). No verificar el mantenimiento de las condiciones del Sistema Único de Habilitación Autoevaluación del manteniendo condiciones de habilitación Insuficiente seguimiento y evaluación de los Planes de Mejoramiento Planes de mejoramiento Definición y Gestión de acciones correctivas para el Sistema de Habilitación No adherencia al reporte de novedades de acuerdo a estandarización en el HUV No adherencia a política y procedimientos de comunicación Publica La Información y Comunicación Institucional no logra la articulación entre el planteamiento estratégico y la actuación de las partes interesadas, en todos los niveles de la institución. (HUV) Se presenta cuando la informacion que se comunica a las partes interesadas no esta autorizada, validada o presenta inconsistencias. RUMOR: Noticia imprecisa y no confirmada que corre entre la gente. Se manifiesta cuando la gestión institucional se ve afectada por fallas en la comunicación intrainstitucional Se manifiesta cuando la orientación e informacion al usuario es incorrecta, incompleta, insuficiente y en forma inadecuada generando niveles de insatisfacción. Perdida de imagen corporativa Insatisfacción del usuario Sanciones No cumplimiento de políticas y lineamientos institucionales Incumplimiento normativo No logro de los objetivos institucionales Desinformación y fallas en la orientación y comunicación al usuario Reprocesos E: Zona de riesgo Extrema Política de comunicación E: Zona de riesgo Extrema Identificación de las fuentes de información externa. Asignación de un funcionario líder para la Comunicación Publica Rendición anual de cuentas con la intervención de los distintos grupos de interés, veedurías y ciudadanía. Oficina Asesora de Planeación Desconocimiento o conocimiento parcial de políticas de comunicación Actividades de socialización de políticas de comunicación Información desactualizada en medios de comunicación, desactualización de la pagina web, sobre los servicios específicos que ofrece cada área, portafolio de servicio. Medios de comunicación Tablas de retención documental de acuerdo con lo previsto en la normatividad.Procedimientos de comunicación no estandarizados Programa de capacitación institucional en servicio al cliente Desconocimiento de las partes interesadas de los responsables de suministrar la informacion Señalización institucional preventiva e informativa CONFLICTO: Situación de desacuerdo u oposición constante entre personas Procedimiento de atención al usuario, Manejo organizado o sistematizado de correspondencia. ACTOS MALINTENCIONADOS: Hecho o acción realizada con la intención de llegar a algo o a alguien con mala fe o mala intención. Comunicación informativa en pagina web: Información acerca del portafolio de servicios del HUV Poca capacidad del sistema (servidores)para publicar informacion en pagina WEB e intranet. Fortalecer los medios de acceso a la información con que cuenta la entidad (Página Web, Carteleras Institucionales). Comunicaciones y Sistemas Falta de actitud de servicio y cultura de atencion al usuario Estandarización de procedimiento para la comunicación y Ventanilla Única
  3. 3. PROCESO 1. ANALISIS CONTEXTO ESTRATEGICO 2. IDENTIFICACION DEL RIESGO 3. ANALISIS DEL RIESGO 4. VALORACION DEL RIESGO 6. INTERVENCION Y SEGUIMIENTO FACTORES CAUSAS N° RIESGO DESCRIPCION CALIFICACION EVALUACION VALORACION DEL CONTROL ACCIONES CRONOGRAMA INDICADOR DE LA ACCION PROBABILIDAD IMPACTO Tipo de control IMPACTO CLASE DE RIESGO EFECTOS (CONSECUENCIAS) CONTROLES EXISTENTES CALIFICACION DEL RIESGO RESIDUAL EVALUACION RIESGO RESIDUAL OPCIONES DE MANEJO RESPONSABLES DE ADELANTAR LA ACCION Zona de Ubicación_Rie sgo Inherente Cuadrantes a disminuir en la probabilidad Cuadrantes a disminuir en el impacto PROBABILIDA D Zona de Ubicación del Riesgo F. Interno Preventivo 1 0 Diciembre año 2014 ESTRATEGICOS F. Interno Inasistencia del capacitador 4 Estratégico Probable (4) Moderado (3) Preventivo 0 0 Probable (4) Moderado (3) Reducir el riesgo Anual/Mensual Número de personal capacitado F. Interno F. Interno F. Interno Oficina de Educación Diciembre de 2014 F. Interno F. Interno F. Interno ESTRATEGICOS F. Interno 5 Cumplimiento Posible (3) Catastrófico (5) Correctivo 0 0 Posible (3) Catastrófico (5) Evitar el riesgo Semestral Mensual Por evento Trimestral Comité Directivo Mensual partes interesadas, en todos los niveles de la institución. (HUV) comunicación intrainstitucional Se manifiesta cuando la orientación e informacion al usuario es incorrecta, incompleta, insuficiente y en forma inadecuada generando niveles de insatisfacción. No logro de los objetivos institucionales Desinformación y fallas en la orientación y comunicación al usuario Reprocesos Estandarización de procedimiento para la comunicación y Ventanilla Única Fortalecer los medios de acceso a la información con que cuenta la entidad (Página Web, Carteleras Institucionales). Comunicaciones y Sistemas Falta de señalización e información pertinente o relacionada con la atención. Programas de Capacitación Ineficiente e ineficaz (poca cobertura) El programa de capacitación institucional no se cumple o no logra su objetivo debido a la falta de recursos para su desarrollo o a la falta de participación del personal. Recurso Humano poco competente, lo que impacta negativamente el desempeño laboral. Alteración del Clima Laboral, por insatisfacción del cliente interno Recurso Humano poco alineado con políticas y metas institucionales por desconocimiento de las mismas. A: Zona de riesgo Alta Programa anual de de Capacitación Institucional A: Zona de riesgo Alta Programación del personal a cargo para asistencia al PIC Líder del proceso, Subdirectores de UES, Jefes de Áreas Inoportunidad en la inscripción de los funcionarios en la inscripción por parte de Subdirectores, Coordinadores y Jefes de Área Falta de recursos afecta la disponibilidad de docentes Cancelación de los programas de capacitación debido a no disponibilidad de logística apropiada para la realizacion de las mismas Construcción participativa del Programa Institucional de Capacitación (PIC) Funcionarios poco motivados frente a la capacitación Falta de controles a la capacitación del recurso humano No hay asistencia representativa del personal de los diferentes Procesos/subprocesos a las capacitaciones programadas por la Oficina de Educación No cumplimiento de los tiempos establecidos para el envío de la información por parte de los procesos institucionales, para su consolidación y reporte de a los entes de control Reporte de informacion institucional fuera de los tiempos establecidos. (Circular Única- 2193). La institución se encuentra expuesta al incumplimiento de la normatividad vigente, a los tiempos de reporte de la informacion a los entes de control. Sanciones por Incumplimiento en los tiempos e envío de la informacion al los entes de control. Zona de Riesgo Extrema Comunicados internos Zona de Riesgo Extrema Envío de la Información de acuerdo a los tiempos establecidos Subdirector Gestión Técnica Oportunidad en la entrega de Información del reporte 2193 y Circular Única. Envío de la informacion en los primeros 5 días del mes Atención Ambulatoria Especializada: Líder del proceso Atención en S de Operaciones: Líder del proceso Atención en Urgencias: Líder del proceso Consolidar el programa de Tecnovigilancia que determine el mecanismo de entrega de reporte al INVIMA en el tiempo establecido, máximo 48 horas de evento, con relación a los dispositivos médicos. Gestión de Apoyo Asistencial: Jefe Servicio de Farmacia Envío de la informacion en los tiempos de acuerdo al cronograma Subdirector Gestión del Talento Humano. Direccion Financiera Seguimiento por los Directivos al cumplimiento de los tiempos de envío por los procesos bajo su dirección y control Seguimiento por Control Interno al cumplimiento de los tiempos de envío por los procesos en matriz consolidada por Planeación. Jefe Oficina Asesora de Control Interno Programa de Auditoria Interna
  4. 4. PROCESO 1. ANALISIS CONTEXTO ESTRATEGICO 2. IDENTIFICACION DEL RIESGO 3. ANALISIS DEL RIESGO 4. VALORACION DEL RIESGO 6. INTERVENCION Y SEGUIMIENTO FACTORES CAUSAS N° RIESGO DESCRIPCION CALIFICACION EVALUACION VALORACION DEL CONTROL ACCIONES CRONOGRAMA INDICADOR DE LA ACCION PROBABILIDAD IMPACTO Tipo de control IMPACTO CLASE DE RIESGO EFECTOS (CONSECUENCIAS) CONTROLES EXISTENTES CALIFICACION DEL RIESGO RESIDUAL EVALUACION RIESGO RESIDUAL OPCIONES DE MANEJO RESPONSABLES DE ADELANTAR LA ACCION Zona de Ubicación_Rie sgo Inherente Cuadrantes a disminuir en la probabilidad Cuadrantes a disminuir en el impacto PROBABILIDA D Zona de Ubicación del Riesgo ESTRATEGICOS F. Interno 6 Operativos Probable (4) Catastrófico (5) Preventivo 1 0 Posible (3) Catastrófico (5) Reducir el riesgo Plan de actividades del comité de HC Comité de HC institucional F. Interno Preventivo 1 0 Subdireccion de sistemas F. Interno Correctivo 1 0 Evaluación sistemática de muestra HC Trimestral Auditoria medica de Historia Clínica , concurrente Permanente ESTRATEGICOS F. Interno 7 Imagen Probable (4) Moderado (3) Preventivo 1 0 Posible (3) Moderado (3) Reducir el riesgo Diciembre año 2014 Preventivo 1 0 Diciembre año 2014 F. Interno Preventivo 1 0 Diciembre año 2014 Software CROSS Preventivo 1 0 F. Interno Preventivo 1 0 Oficina Control Interno Diciembre año 2014 preventivo 1 1 ESTRATEGICOS F. Interno Incrementos de gastos 8 Estratégico Probable (4) Catastrófico (5) Correctiva 0 0 Probable (4) Catastrófico (5) Reducir el riesgo Incremento de producción Comité Directivo Diciembre año 2014 Liquidez F. Interno No saneamiento de los pasivos Racionalizar el gasto Comité Directivo Diciembre año 2014 Preventivo 0 0 F. Interno Iliquidez Saneamiento de Pasivos Comité Directivo Diciembre año 2014 Falta de adherencia a normatividad establecida para el registro Deficiencias en la calidad del registro clínico El registro clínico no cumple con la características requeridas para la toma de decisiones clínicas y la gestión institucional. Sanciones Eventos adversos Perdidas financieras Falta de soportes para la defensa jurídica E: Zona de riesgo Extrema Comité Historia Clinica E: Zona de riesgo Extrema Ver cronograma de actividades del comité de HC Calidad en el diligenciamiento de la HC Falta de conocimiento de normatividad Resolución interna DG 2579 2008 Implantación del sistema central e integrado del HUV: Módulos administrativos, financieros y clínicos Ver cronograma de Implantación del sistema central e integrado del HUV (31/12/2014) Falta de control a la calidad del registro Auditoria a la calidad de la HC Subdirección de: Servicios Ambulatorios, Atención de Urgencias Atención en S de Operaciones: Líder del procesos y Subdirectores de UES. Falta de actualización de los procedimientos de atención al usuario Gestión de Quejas y Reclamo ineficientes Se presenta cuando no se da respuesta en forma eficaz a los requerimientos y expectativas del usuario Incumplimiento de normas jurídicas Insatisfacción del usuario Perdida de imagen corporativa A: Zona de riesgo Alta Estandarización de procedimientos Resolución DG3932/2011 A: Zona de riesgo Alta Actualización del procedimiento PQRS (quejas y reclamos, buzones de sugerencia y encuestas de satisfacción) Subdirección de Atención al Cliente Gestión de Reclamos y sugerencias (PQRS) Socialización en el programa de Inducción y reinduccion de los procedimientos de atencion al usuario Desarrollo de la socialización en atencion al usuario en inducción y reinduccion, hacia el personal administrativo y asistencial Realizar auditorías periódicas, verificando el cumplimiento del proceso de atención al usuario (Seguimiento cada 4 meses al cumplimiento de los procedimientos de atención al usuario) Subdirección de Atención al Cliente Desconocimiento de los procedimientos de atencion al usuario por alta rotación del recurso humano (personal en informacion y personal operativo) Socialización continua de procedimientos a través del equipo de trabajo social Verificar el cumplimiento de los casos asignados en el sistema CROSS a cada UES Seguimiento a casos, radicados y pendientes Subdirección de Atención al Cliente Fallas en el análisis de la informacion y establecimiento de planes de mejoramiento, frente Atención al Usuario. Intervenciones prioritarias Seguimiento semestral a la atención al usuario (Control decreto 2641 de 2012)Seguimiento a los planes de mejoramiento frente a atención al usuario Incremento en la categorización del riesgo financiero (Programa de Saneamiento Fiscal y Financiero). De acuerdo con la evaluación del Ministerio de la Protección social, teniendo en cuenta condiciones de mercado, equilibrio y viabilidad financiera de la E.S.E. La intervención o cierre de la institución. E: Zona de riesgo Extrema Programa de Saneamiento Fiscal E: Zona de riesgo Extrema Seguimiento al Programa de Saneamiento Fiscal.
  5. 5. PROCESO 1. ANALISIS CONTEXTO ESTRATEGICO 2. IDENTIFICACION DEL RIESGO 3. ANALISIS DEL RIESGO 4. VALORACION DEL RIESGO 6. INTERVENCION Y SEGUIMIENTO FACTORES CAUSAS N° RIESGO DESCRIPCION CALIFICACION EVALUACION VALORACION DEL CONTROL ACCIONES CRONOGRAMA INDICADOR DE LA ACCION PROBABILIDAD IMPACTO Tipo de control IMPACTO CLASE DE RIESGO EFECTOS (CONSECUENCIAS) CONTROLES EXISTENTES CALIFICACION DEL RIESGO RESIDUAL EVALUACION RIESGO RESIDUAL OPCIONES DE MANEJO RESPONSABLES DE ADELANTAR LA ACCION Zona de Ubicación_Rie sgo Inherente Cuadrantes a disminuir en la probabilidad Cuadrantes a disminuir en el impacto PROBABILIDA D Zona de Ubicación del Riesgo ESTRATEGICOS F. Interno 9 Corrupción Posible (3) Catastrófico (5) Preventivo Posible (3) Catastrófico (5) Reducir el riesgo Subdireccion de sistemas Diciembre año 2014 F. Interno Preventivo Subdireccion de sistemas Diciembre año 2014 F. Interno Preventivo Diciembre año 2014 Solicitud radicada F. Interno Preventivo F. Interno Correctiva Subdireccion de sistemas Diciembre año 2014 F. Externo Antivirus Preventivo ESTRATEGICOS F. Externo Contexto político 10 Corrupción Posible (3) Catastrófico (5) Extremo Preventivo Posible Catastrófico (5) Reducir el riesgo Diciembre de 2014 Preventivo Diciembre de 2014 Amiguismo y clientelismo Preventivo Diciembre de 2014 Diciembre de 2014 Marzo de 2014 ESTRATEGICOS F. Interno 11 Corrupción Posible (3) Catastrófico (5) Extrema Preventivo Posible (3) Catastrófico (5) Extrema Reducir Junio de 2014 F. Interno Ausencia de Control F. Interno Marzo de 2014 F. Externo Contexto político No contar con Controles informáticos de Acceso a la informacion Acceso no autorizado, manipulación Inadecuada o alteración de la Información. Se presenta cuando hay manejo inadecuado de la informacion o esta es alterada por fallas en el control al acceso y su custodia No disponibilidad de informacion para la gestión Errores en la toma de decisiones por la calidad de la Información. Pérdida de Credibilidad e imagen corporativa Riesgo de perdidas financieras por manipulación de informacion Sanciones por alteración no autorizada de registros clínicos E: Zona de riesgo Extrema Procedimientos de acceso y custodia de la HC Zona de Riesgo Extrema Presentar propuesta para la implementación de un esquema de almacenamiento externo de la informacion Gestion realizada para la implementación de un esquema de almacenamiento externo de la informacion Insuficiente recurso humano necesario para el desarrollo de los diferentes procesos de la institución: Falta de recurso humano para el traslado de la HC Políticas generales de sistemas Definir políticas de seguridad informática y socialización Documento estandarizado de políticas Falta de políticas de seguridad de la Información. Esquema tecnológico de seguridad informática para el data center. Presentación de requerimientos de recurso humano para garantizar la custodia de la HC Líder Gestion de Historia Clínica Falta de procedimientos de Acceso a la informacion Claves y Perfiles de Acceso Definidos Fallas en la reserva de sus claves personales de acceso, por funcionarios autorizados. Normatividad del servidor público – Ley 734 del 2000-. Definir un esquema de prioridad para la instalación de protección con antivirus licenciado Antivirus instalados en equipos seleccionados VIRUS INFORMÁTICO: El virus informático es un programa elaborado accidental o intencionadamente, que se introduce y se transmite a través de diskettes o de la red telefónica de comunicación entre ordenadores, causando diversos tipos de daños a los sistemas computarizados. Vinculación de personal sin competencias para el cargo Vinculación de Recurso Humano contratado sin el cumplimiento de los requisitos mínimos establecidos en el perfil del cargo. Bajo desempeño de los procesos Proceso y procedimientos de Talento Humano E: Zona de riesgo Extrema Actualizar en un 30% el manual de funciones y competencias laborales Oficina de Recursos Humanos y lideres del proceso Casos identificados de personal sin cumplimiento de requisitos Procedimiento de selección de personal Fortalecer la adherencia al procedimiento y pruebas de selección para la vinculación de personal F. Interno y F. Externo No cumplimiento de los objetivos del proceso y de la institución Manuales de Funciones y Competencias Laborales Implementar planes de mejoramiento individual cuando se requiera. Evaluación del Desempeño Preventivo y Correctivo Implementar acciones de seguimiento al personal en provisionalidad y exigir la evaluación a las agremiaciones Desmotivación del personal Sistema Único de Habilitación Preventivo y Correctivo Implementar los Acuerdos de Gestión como herramienta de evaluación de la gestión de los gerentes públicos Dirección General, Oficina de RRHH y Gerentes Públicos Clima organizacional negativo Desconocimiento de las funciones. Concentración de autoridad o exceso de poder Situaciones subjetivas del servidor o servidores que intervienen en el proceso regulatorio que le permiten incumplir los marcos legales y éticos. Extralimitación de funciones Manuales de Funciones y Competencias Laborales Dar a conocer a los servidores públicos los limites de las acciones, decisiones que puede tomar y competencias propias del cargo que ocupa. (Manual de Funciones del cargo) Oficina de Recursos Humanos Casos de concentración de autoridad o exceso de poder identificados Clima Organizacional negativo Desconocimiento de las funciones. Proceso y procedimientos de Control Interno Disciplinario Formalizar Acuerdos de Gestión con los gerentes públicos HUV Dirección General, Direcciones, Jefes de Oficina, Asesores Bajo desempeño de los Procesos
  6. 6. PROCESO 1. ANALISIS CONTEXTO ESTRATEGICO 2. IDENTIFICACION DEL RIESGO 3. ANALISIS DEL RIESGO 4. VALORACION DEL RIESGO 6. INTERVENCION Y SEGUIMIENTO FACTORES CAUSAS N° RIESGO DESCRIPCION CALIFICACION EVALUACION VALORACION DEL CONTROL ACCIONES CRONOGRAMA INDICADOR DE LA ACCION PROBABILIDAD IMPACTO Tipo de control IMPACTO CLASE DE RIESGO EFECTOS (CONSECUENCIAS) CONTROLES EXISTENTES CALIFICACION DEL RIESGO RESIDUAL EVALUACION RIESGO RESIDUAL OPCIONES DE MANEJO RESPONSABLES DE ADELANTAR LA ACCION Zona de Ubicación_Rie sgo Inherente Cuadrantes a disminuir en la probabilidad Cuadrantes a disminuir en el impacto PROBABILIDA D Zona de Ubicación del Riesgo ESTRATEGICOS Intereses particulares 11 Corrupción Posible (3) Catastrófico (5) Extrema Preventivo Posible (3) Catastrófico (5) Extrema Reducir Procesos Disciplinarios ESTRATEGICOS F. Interno 12 Corrupción Posible (3) Catastrófico Correctivo Posible (3) Catastrófico Extrema Oficina Jurídica Mensual ESTRATEGICOS Intereses particulares. 13 Corrupción Posible (3) Catastrófico Preventivo Posible (3) Catastrófico Extrema Reducir el riesgo Trimestral Preventivo Mayo de 2014 Dirección General Septiembre de 2014 ESTRATEGICOS F. Interno 14 Corrupción Posible (3) Catastrófico Preventivo Posible (3) Catastrófico Evitar el riesgo Oficina Jurídica Por eventos MISIONALES F. Interno 15 Operativos Posible (3) Catastrófico (5) Correctivo 0 0 Posible (3) Catastrófico (5) Instaurar el Comité de Seguridad del Paciente Dirección Médica Diciembre año 2014 Gestión de Eventos Adversos F. Interno No cultura de seguridad Correctivo 0 0 Todos los Procesos. Diciembre año 2014 Preventivo 2 0 F. Interno Preventivo 1 0 Diciembre año 2014 Correctivo 0 0 F. Interno Preventivo 1 1 Epidemiología HospitalariaDiciembre año 2014 Gestión de Eventos Adversos Concentración de autoridad o exceso de poder Situaciones subjetivas del servidor o servidores que intervienen en el proceso regulatorio que le permiten incumplir los marcos legales y éticos. Casos de concentración de autoridad o exceso de poder identificados F. Interno y F. Externo Incumplimiento de metas y objetivos Institucionales Comité de convivencia laboral Sensibilizar y capacitar a los servidores públicos en temas relacionados con la función pública. (Ley 734 de 2001, Estatuto Anticorrupción Oficina de Talento Humano y Control Interno Disciplinario Mayo - Agosto de 2014 Fortalecer la cultura de control: autocontrol y auditoría interna Control Interno y Control Interno Disciplinario Abril - Diciembre de 2014 No tener en la planta de personal más talento humano con perfiles y competencias para asignarle las funciones de supervisor. Concentrar las labores de supervisión de múltiples contratos en poco personal. Asignar demasiadas responsabilidades de supervisión de contratos sobre pocos servidores públicos sin contar con el perfil o competencia para ello. La delegación de la supervisión de contratos en pocos funcionarios, hace que no se realice el seguimiento adecuado a los mismos. Incumplimiento de objetos contractuales. Procesos Disciplinarios, Afectación de la cobertura y/o calidad de la prestación de los servicios. E: Zona de riesgo Extrema Nombramiento a interventores externos. Identificación de supervisores designados con contratos Compartir o Transferir el riesgo Seguimiento a la designación de supervisores y/o interventores y presentarlo a la alta dirección Número de contratos asignados por funcionario F. Interno y F. Externo Decisiones ajustadas a intereses particulares. Decisiones institucionales tomadas de manera subjetiva beneficiando intereses particulares, esto por la falta de definición de términos de referencia bien formulados y deficiente aplicación de la fase de planeación en el proceso contractual. Incumplimiento de metas y objetivos Institucionales, detrimento patrimonial, demandas por parte de otros proponentes E: Zona de riesgo Extrema Políticas, planes y programas institucionales Realizar seguimiento y evaluación al cumplimiento de las políticas, planes y programas institucionales Comité Coordinador de Control Interno % de objetivos institucionales cumplidos Código de Ética y Buen Gobierno Procesos de Control Interno y Control Interno Disciplinario Preventivo y correctivo Elaborar y presentar para aprobación por parte de la Junta Directiva, el nuevo estatuto contractual con base en la Resolución 5185 de Diciembre de 2013 – MsyPS Elaboración: Oficina Jurídica y Aprobación: Junta Directiva HUV Estatuto Contractual HUV aprobado Estatuto Contractual HUV Adopción del nuevo estatuto contractual con base en la Resolución 5185 de Diciembre de 2013 – MsyPS. Una vez esté aprobado por la Junta Directiva Estatuto Contractual HUV adoptado Elaboración y presentación del Manual de Contratación HUV Oficina Jurídica Oficina Asesora de Planeacion Manual de Contratación HUV aprobado y adoptado No establecimiento de requerimientos con anterioridad para los pliegos Pliegos de condiciones hechos a la medida de un particular Lo pliegos de condiciones al momento de una contratación pública pueden ser manipulados para ser adjudicados a un particular No cumplir con los principios de transparencia,legalidad e igualdad de proceso de contratación publica E: Zona de Riesgo Extrema Estatuto Contractual E: Zona de Riesgo Extrema Seguimiento a observaciones realizadas a los pliegos Denuncias/observaciones realizadas por los pliegos realizados No realizar análisis y gestión de los eventos adversos reportados Gestion ineficaz de los eventos adversos reportados La gestión del riesgo no eficaz para fortalecer la seguridad del paciente durante el proceso de atencion Eventos adversos por la misma causa No control de los riesgos Procesos de atencion clínicos y asistenciales no seguros E: Zona de riesgo Extrema Comités de análisis en unidades estratégicas E: Zona de riesgo Extrema Reducir el Riesgo Comité Institucional de Seguridad del Paciente Gestionar el cumplimiento de las acciones de mejoramiento derivadas del análisis de los Eventos Adversos Política y Programa de Seguridad del Paciente No contar con estructura para la gestión de eventos adversos Comité de Farmacia y Terapéutica Fortalecer el seguimiento de los indicadores de Seguridad del Paciente. Dirección Medica y Gestión de Calidad. Metodologías para reporte de eventos adversos Fallas en adherencia a protocolos y guías Se presenta cuando Eventos adversos e incidentes: *Mortalidad prevenible. Procedimiento de adherencia a guías de manejo. Estandarizar el documento para la vigilancia activa de dispositvos biomédicos
  7. 7. PROCESO 1. ANALISIS CONTEXTO ESTRATEGICO 2. IDENTIFICACION DEL RIESGO 3. ANALISIS DEL RIESGO 4. VALORACION DEL RIESGO 6. INTERVENCION Y SEGUIMIENTO FACTORES CAUSAS N° RIESGO DESCRIPCION CALIFICACION EVALUACION VALORACION DEL CONTROL ACCIONES CRONOGRAMA INDICADOR DE LA ACCION PROBABILIDAD IMPACTO Tipo de control IMPACTO CLASE DE RIESGO EFECTOS (CONSECUENCIAS) CONTROLES EXISTENTES CALIFICACION DEL RIESGO RESIDUAL EVALUACION RIESGO RESIDUAL OPCIONES DE MANEJO RESPONSABLES DE ADELANTAR LA ACCION Zona de Ubicación_Rie sgo Inherente Cuadrantes a disminuir en la probabilidad Cuadrantes a disminuir en el impacto PROBABILIDA D Zona de Ubicación del Riesgo MISIONALES F. Interno 16 Operativos Probable (4) Catastrófico (5) Preventivo 1 1 Posible (3) Catastrófico (5) Reducir el riesgo Epidemiología HospitalariaDiciembre año 2014 Gestión de Eventos Adversos F. Interno Revistas Clínicas Preventivo 1 1 Epidemiología Hospitalaria F. Interno Preventivo 1 1 F. Interno Preventivo 1 0 Subdirectores de UES Diciembre año 2014 F. Interno Preventivo 1 0 F. Interno Correctivo 1 1 Realizar gestión de Eventos Adversos Subdirectores de UES Diciembre año 2014 F. Interno Preventivo 1 0 MISIONALES F. Interno 17 Operativos Casi Seguro (5) Mayor (4) Preventivo 1 0 Probable (4) Mayor (4) Reducir el riesgo Vigilancia Epidemiológica Epidemiología Hospitalaria Preventivo 1 0 Epidemiología Hospitalaria F. Interno Correctiva 1 0 Gestión de Calidad Diciembre año 2014 Preventivo 1 0 Gestión de Calidad Diciembre año 2014 MISIONALES F. Interno 18 Operativos Probable (4) Catastrófico (5) 0 0 Posible (3) Catastrófico (5) Reducir el riesgo Programación de rutas de atencion domiciliaria Diciembre año 2014 F. Interno Correctivo 0 1 Realizar asignación de cita por horas Diciembre año 2014 F. Interno Preventivo 0 0 F. Interno Correctivo 0 1 Medir la demanda insatisfecha Diciembre año 2014 Acciones o decisiones equivocadas o no pertinentes, en el manejo de los pacientes Se presenta cuando durante la atencion se comenten errores derivado de que no se cuenta con la supervisión, competencia, formación o adherencia a guías y procedimientos estandarizados institucionalmente; también se puede presentar cuando no se dispone de Eventos adversos e incidentes: *Mortalidad prevenible. *Morbilidad prevenible (ulceras flebitis, lesión por caídas, otros) *Deterioro de la condición clínica del paciente. *Retrasos estabilización del paciente *Retrasos en la realizacion de diagnóstico E: Zona de riesgo Extrema E: Zona de riesgo Extrema Estandarizar el documento para la vigilancia activa de dispositvos biomédicos Deficiencia en la difusión y estandarización de los procedimientos y guías de manejo Vigilancia de cumplimiento a medidas de prevención de infección Guías desactualizadas, no basadas en MBE Verificación de adherencia a cuidado y manejo de dispositivos biomédicos de acuerdo a la estandarización institucional Ver plan de acción del proceso Insuficiente supervisión del docente en los escenarios de practicas: Personal en formación sin supervisión Procedimientos de inducción al cargo Recurso humano sin la competencia y experiencia requerida para la operación de los procesos: Falta de experticia del RRHH. Manual de funciones medico delegadas Evaluación y aplicación de la Guía de manejo de la primera causa de egreso hospitalario. Medición de Adherencia ala Guía de manejo de la primera causa de Egreso Hospitalario. No disponibilidad de documentos estandarizados (guías y procedimientos) para la toma de decisiones clínicas Procedimientos de inducción al cargo Insuficiente apoyo tecnológico para la alta complejidad Seguimiento a convenios docencia servicio Desconocimiento de guías y procedimientos estandarizados Desconocimiento de los instructivos institucionales No adherencia a practicas seguras que garanticen la calidad en la atencion. Se evidencia en la no aplicación del procedimiento Incremento de la IAAS Disminución del indicador de adherencia Incremento en la morbimortalidad Perdida de la imagen institucional Zona de Riesgo Extrema Estrategias de intervención Zona de Riesgo Extrema Planificacion y ejecución de estrategias de intervención. Ver plan de acción del proceso Cumplimiento a Buenas Practicas en la atención (Paciente Trazador) Medición de adherencia higiene de manos y aislamiento Ver plan de acción del proceso Medición de adherencia higiene y aislamiento Capacitación en buenas practicas de higiene y aislamiento Ver plan de acción del proceso Falta de monitoria y seguimiento de los procedimientos Capacitación en buenas practicas de higiene y aislamiento Autoevaluación de la calidad de la Atención mediante Paciente Trazador Comité de Seguridad del Paciente. Socialización de Política y Programa de Seguridad del Paciente en Inducción y Reinducción Insuficiente recurso humano necesario para el desarrollo de los diferentes procesos de la institución: No se cuenta con remplazo para incapacidades del RH (visitas programadas) Fallas en el acceso y continuidad de la atención (Domiciliaria, Ambulatoria y Hospitalaria). Se manifiesta cuando se presentan condiciones que limitan el acceso y la oportunidad de la atencion medica especializada ambulatoria, domiciliaria y hospitalización. Mortalidad Morbilidad Reingreso Prolongación de la estancia intrahospitaria Demandas Glosas Imagen Eventos adversos e incidentes: Deterioro de la condición clínica del paciente. Insatisfacción del usuario (quejas, reclamos, derechos de petición, tutelas ) Demandas Reducción de la produccion y productividad institucional Demanda insatisfecha. Reingresos por deterioro clínico por falta de acceso al consulta ambulatoria Realización de Estudios y diagnósticos de manera intrahospitalaria del paciente medicina interna, y no de manera E: Zona de riesgo Extrema Programa de mantenimiento preventivo y mantenimiento correctivo oportuno, para vehículos existentes Correctivo y preventivo E: Zona de riesgo Extrema Subdireccion de medicina Interna Proporción de demanda satisfecha No oportunidad en la dispensación de productos farmacéuticos y dispositivos médicos requeridos para la atencion seguimiento a la demanda insatisfecha (lista de espera) Subdirector Servicios Ambulatorios No disponibilidad del transporte para el traslado del equipo de salud Procedimiento de confirmación de cita (confirmación de asistencia) No se cuenta con programación de rutas, para la atención Domiciliaria. seguimiento a la demanda insatisfecha (lista de espera) Coordinación de enfermería de Servicios Ambulatorios.
  8. 8. PROCESO 1. ANALISIS CONTEXTO ESTRATEGICO 2. IDENTIFICACION DEL RIESGO 3. ANALISIS DEL RIESGO 4. VALORACION DEL RIESGO 6. INTERVENCION Y SEGUIMIENTO FACTORES CAUSAS N° RIESGO DESCRIPCION CALIFICACION EVALUACION VALORACION DEL CONTROL ACCIONES CRONOGRAMA INDICADOR DE LA ACCION PROBABILIDAD IMPACTO Tipo de control IMPACTO CLASE DE RIESGO EFECTOS (CONSECUENCIAS) CONTROLES EXISTENTES CALIFICACION DEL RIESGO RESIDUAL EVALUACION RIESGO RESIDUAL OPCIONES DE MANEJO RESPONSABLES DE ADELANTAR LA ACCION Zona de Ubicación_Rie sgo Inherente Cuadrantes a disminuir en la probabilidad Cuadrantes a disminuir en el impacto PROBABILIDA D Zona de Ubicación del Riesgo MISIONALES F. Interno 18 Operativos Probable (4) Catastrófico (5) Preventivo 0 0 Posible (3) Catastrófico (5) Reducir el riesgo Medir la demanda insatisfecha Diciembre año 2014 F. Interno Preventivo 0 0 Diciembre año 2014F. Interno Correctivo 0 1 F. Interno Preventivo 1 0 F. Interno Preventivo 1 0 Diciembre año 2014 F. Interno Preventivo 0 0 APOYO F. Interno 19 Operativos Demandas Casi Seguro (5) Catastrófico (5) Extrema Preventivo 0 0 Posible Catastrófico Extrema Reducir el Riesgo Agosto de 2014 F. Interno Reactivar el Comité de Archivo HUV Gestión Documental Mayo de 2014 F. Interno No aplicación de las TRD. Ventanilla Única Preventivo 0 0 Gestión Documental Agosto de 2014 Sanciones de Ley Gestión Documental Octubre de 2014 Comité de Archivo Preventivo 0 0 Diciembre de 2014 APOYO F. Interno 20 Tecnología Posible (3) Moderado (3) Preventivo 0 0 Posible (3) Moderado (3) Reducir el riesgo Subdireccion de sistemas Diciembre año 2014 F. Interno Aplicación de las Tablas de Retención Documental Gestion Documental Diciembre año 2014 F. Interno Fallas en el acceso y continuidad de la atención (Domiciliaria, Ambulatoria y Hospitalaria). Se manifiesta cuando se presentan condiciones que limitan el acceso y la oportunidad de la atencion medica especializada ambulatoria, domiciliaria y hospitalización. Mortalidad Morbilidad Reingreso Prolongación de la estancia intrahospitaria Demandas Glosas Imagen Eventos adversos e incidentes: Deterioro de la condición clínica del paciente. Insatisfacción del usuario (quejas, reclamos, derechos de petición, tutelas ) Demandas Reducción de la produccion y productividad institucional Demanda insatisfecha. Reingresos por deterioro clínico por falta de acceso al consulta ambulatoria Realización de Estudios y diagnósticos de manera intrahospitalaria del paciente medicina interna, y no de manera ambulatoria, por limitaciones de acceso a la consulta ambulatoria y las ayudas diagnosticas. E: Zona de riesgo Extrema E: Zona de riesgo Extrema Coordinación de enfermería de Servicios Ambulatorios. Proporción de demanda satisfecha Información al usuario inadecuado sobre requisitos para el acceso a los servicios. Procedimiento de solicitud de interconsulta No disponibilidad de medio de comunicación eficaces para la confirmación o cancelación de citas. Reporte de Eventos Adversos Implementar la solicitud de la IC por medio del herramientas informáticas (Subdireccion de Medicina Interna). Subdireccion de Medicina Interna No aplicación de la normatividad antitramites. Convenios docencia servicio No disponibilidad de HC para la atencion. Procedimientos estandarizados de Interconsulta- IC. Insuficiente contratación de horas de médicos subespecialistas Programación de Cirugías Implementar acciones para mejorar la oportunidad de la atención (Circular Única) Dirección Operativa de Servicios de Salud Horas Médico Internista insuficientes Modelo de Operación por procesos Incumplimiento de la Ley General de Archivos Ley 594 de 2000 Deficiencias en el manejo documental y de archivo. Beneficiar o perjudicar a un tercero o la misma institución por perdida de información. TRD por Oficina Productora Actualizar e implementar la TRD (5 Oficinas Productoras Prueba Piloto: Oficina Jurídica, Gestión Financiera, Dirección General, Dirección Administrativa y DOSS, ) Gestión Documental y Oficinas Productoras incluidas en la Prueba Piloto TRD aplicadas en 5 Oficinas Productoras participantes de la Prueba Piloto Insuficiencia de espacios y áreas para la custodia y conservación de los documentos(archivo central). Cronograma de reuniones 2014, plan de acción 2014 del comité y # de actas. Capacitar en el manejo de Archivos de Gestión, a los funcionarios de las cinco oficinas productoras participantes de la prueba piloto. Cinco Oficinas Productoras capacitadas en Gestión Documental. F. Interno y F. Externo Volumen creciente de documentos producidos y recibidos Documentar el Programa Institucional de Gestión Documental HUV. Programa Institucional de Gestión Documental HUV documentado y controlado dentro del SGIC HUV Iniciar el proceso de digitalización de tipos documentales definidos por el comité de Archivo. Dirección General y Gestión Abril - Diciembre de 2014 Producción documental digitalizada Realizar seguimiento a la adherencia a las políticas archívisticas y procedimientos establecidas en el programa de Gestión Documental HUV. Gestión Documental y Comité de archivo % de adherencia a políticas y procedimientos de Gestión Documental HUV. Falta de un sistema de informacion gerencial Falta de Oportunidad en el acceso y disponibilidad de la Información. Se presenta cuando la informacion requerida para la toma de decisiones no se obtiene en el tiempo requerido. Retrasos en la toma de decisiones Falta de oportunidad en respuesta a requerimientos Sanciones Perdida de imagen corporativa A: Zona de riesgo Alta Tablas de Retención Documental A: Zona de riesgo Alta Implantación del sistema central e integrado del HUV: Módulos administrativos, financieros y clínicos Tablas de Retención (Prueba Piloto) Descentralización de la informacion No implementación de tablas de retención documental
  9. 9. PROCESO 1. ANALISIS CONTEXTO ESTRATEGICO 2. IDENTIFICACION DEL RIESGO 3. ANALISIS DEL RIESGO 4. VALORACION DEL RIESGO 6. INTERVENCION Y SEGUIMIENTO FACTORES CAUSAS N° RIESGO DESCRIPCION CALIFICACION EVALUACION VALORACION DEL CONTROL ACCIONES CRONOGRAMA INDICADOR DE LA ACCION PROBABILIDAD IMPACTO Tipo de control IMPACTO CLASE DE RIESGO EFECTOS (CONSECUENCIAS) CONTROLES EXISTENTES CALIFICACION DEL RIESGO RESIDUAL EVALUACION RIESGO RESIDUAL OPCIONES DE MANEJO RESPONSABLES DE ADELANTAR LA ACCION Zona de Ubicación_Rie sgo Inherente Cuadrantes a disminuir en la probabilidad Cuadrantes a disminuir en el impacto PROBABILIDA D Zona de Ubicación del Riesgo APOYO F. Interno 20 Tecnología Posible (3) Moderado (3) Correctivo 1 0 Posible (3) Moderado (3) Reducir el riesgo Diciembre año 2014 F. Interno APOYO F. Interno 21 Operativos Probable (4) Catastrófico (5) Preventivo 0 0 Probable (4) Catastrófico (5) Reducir el riesgo Socializar e Implementar Política de Reuso Central de Esterilización Diciembre año 2014 F. Interno Preventivo 0 0 Oficina de Comunicación Diciembre año 2014 F. Interno Preventivo 0 0 F. Interno Preventivo 0 0 Fortalecer los comités de GAGAS y Compras Dirección Administrativa Diciembre año 2014 F. Interno Preventivo 0 0 F. Interno Gestionar el cumplimiento de las solicitudes líderes de áreas. Diciembre año 2014 F. Interno F. Interno Política de Reuso Preventivo 0 0 Recurso Humano Diciembre año 2014 F. Interno CONTROL F. Interno 22 Estratégico Probable (4) Mayor (4) Preventivo 1 1 Posible (3) Moderado (A) Reducir el riesgo Seguimiento al cumplimiento del Plan de Acción Número de auditorías realizadas F. Interno Plan de Acción Preventivo 1 1 F. Interno Falta de Oportunidad en el acceso y disponibilidad de la Información. Se presenta cuando la informacion requerida para la toma de decisiones no se obtiene en el tiempo requerido. Retrasos en la toma de decisiones Falta de oportunidad en respuesta a requerimientos Sanciones Perdida de imagen corporativa A: Zona de riesgo Alta A: Zona de riesgo Alta Tablas de Retención (Prueba Piloto) Falta de adopción de estándares internacionales para el Intercambio de la Información. Área de sistemas para el apoyo en reportes de informacion Presentación y Desarrollo de proyecto de infraestructura para archivo Oficina Asesora de planeación/Gestion Documental Falta de infraestructura física y tecnológica para la conservación, custodia y consulta de los archivos generales para el cumplimiento de la ley general de archivos No cumplimiento del mantenimiento preventivo: Daño de equipos lavandería Gestión no eficaz y no oportuna de las solicitudes al área o proceso de apoyo. No se brinda la respuesta oportuna a las solicitudes y necesidades de las áreas misionales y administrativas(de información, insumos, actividades o servicios de apoyo, logística, etc) presentadas por los diferentes procesos o áreas Deficiente desempeño de los procesos, retraso en la prestación del servicio, insatisfacción del usuario, deterioro de la imagen institucional, incumplimiento de políticas y programas institucionales. E: Zona de riesgo Extrema Programación de Cirugía E: Zona de riesgo Extrema Número de inconformidades presentadas por área o proceso. No suministro de Insumos para la operación Comités Administrativos (GAGAS, Compras, etc) Socializar e Implementar Política de Comunicación PúblicaNo cumplimiento del mantenimiento preventivo: Daño en equipos ( obsoletos o falta de mantenimiento preventivo) Plan de Mantenimiento de Equipos y de Infraestructura No suministro de Insumos para la operación: Disponibilidad de Material quirúrgico insuficiente para la operación Política de Comunicación Pública Insuficiente recurso humano necesario para el desarrollo de los diferentes procesos de la institución: Falta de recurso humano Plan y Política de ComprasVehículos obsoletos para la operación No suministro de medicamentos y dispositivos médicos para la atención del paciente fallas en la comunicación interna y externa. Gestionar solicitudes de Recurso Humano de acuerdo a necesidades de las áreas.Falta de mantenimiento (Infraestructura y equipos) por gestión técnica Insuficientes Evaluaciones Independientes y Auditorías Internas Insuficiente evaluación de la gestión institucional y del Sistema de Control Interno No medición de la gestión a la totalidad de los procesos Falta de insumos para la evaluación de la gestión Falta de oportunidad para la toma de decisiones de la alta dirección Bajo conocimiento de la situación real de los procesos Insuficiente información de la gestión para la toma de decisiones E: Zona de Riesgo E Programa General de Auditorías Zona de Riesgo Alta Jefe Oficina y Equipo de Control Interno Según cronograma del Plan de Acción No consolidación de los Indicadores institucionales Cumplimiento a las acciones registradas en el Plan de Acción Jefe Oficina y Equipo de Control Interno Según cronograma del PGANo disponer de un Sistema de Información Integrado para monitorear los Procesos Institucionales

