Role of chemical peelings today

ROLE OF PEELINGS TODAY MIGUEL ÁNGEL ARISTIZÁBAL M.D. BOARD CERTIFIED AESTHETIC PHYSICIAN MÉDICO ESPECIALISTA EN MEDICINA E...
INDICACIONES
Pathak A1, Mohan R, Rohrich RJ. Chemical Peels: Role of Chemical Peels in Facial Rejuvenation Today. Plast Reconstr Surg. ...
PRETREATMENT
SKIN PRECONDITIONING • The objectives of skin activation, depth control, and shortened recovery can be routinely realized ...
TRETINOIN • Standard for evidence-based retinoid skin care. • Dosing requires titration to achieve the intended result whi...
HYDROQUINONE • Phenolic depigmenting agent that acts on melanocytes with active tyrosinase. • At a 4% concentration, it ha...
ALPHA HYDROXY ACIDS • Relatively weak acids used in the treatment of photoaged skin. • Randomized controlled studies have ...
INSTRUCTIONS • Should commence 4 to 6 weeks before and continue into the week preceding the peel. • Some practitioners rec...
CLINICAL ASSESSMENT OF DEPTH OF PEEL • This is visually determined, dependent on a practitioner’s assessment of frosting a...
EPIDERMAL SLIDING • Tangible means of assessment seen when the peel reaches the level of the papillary dermis and the epid...
POSTPEEL CARE
POSTPEEL CARE • Begins before the peel itself is performed! • Superficial peeling therapies require only simple hydration....
POSTPEEL CARE • For deep peels, postoperative care is more intense, • A10-day period of unsightliness that may impose soci...
HYPERPIGMENTATION • It is important to note that reactive hyperpigmentation can occur after any peel depth. • Lighter comp...
INFECTION • Along with the continuation of antiviral therapy 7 days postoperatively, patients with a history of herpes inf...
THANK YOU!
  1. 1. ROLE OF PEELINGS TODAY MIGUEL ÁNGEL ARISTIZÁBAL M.D. BOARD CERTIFIED AESTHETIC PHYSICIAN MÉDICO ESPECIALISTA EN MEDICINA ESTÉTICA, Universidad del Rosario
  2. 2. INDICACIONES
  4. 4. PRETREATMENT
  11. 11. CLINICAL ASSESSMENT OF DEPTH OF PEEL • This is visually determined, dependent on a practitioner’s assessment of frosting and/or erythema. • A thin, transparent frost with a pinkish background indicates a peel depth down through the epidermal layer to the papillary dermis. • A solid, organized frost with minimal erythema strikethrough denotes a depth down to the upper to mid reticular dermis. • A thick, solid gray-white sheet of frost, with eventual darker red-brown hues, means a depth down to the mid dermis and the recommended maximal depth to minimize the incidence of scarring and hypopigmentation Pathak A1, Mohan R, Rohrich RJ. Chemical Peels: Role of Chemical Peels in Facial Rejuvenation Today. Plast Reconstr Surg. 2020 Jan;145(1):58e-66e. doi: 10.1097/PRS.0000000000006346.
  14. 14. POSTPEEL CARE
  19. 19. THANK YOU!

