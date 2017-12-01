LA LOI DE L’OFFRE ET DE LA DEMANDE Maaroufi Mohamed Amine
Plan 01 02 03 04 Introduction L’offre La demande Relation entre l’offre et la demande 05Conclusion
Economie : activités humaines tournées vers la production, l'échange, la distribution et la consommation de biens et de se...
Idée génerale LOI FONDAMENTALE EN ECONOMIE BASEE SUR LES COMPORTEMENTS DES AGENTS ECONOMIQUES CONSIDERES COMME RATIONNELS ...
Loi de l’offre et de la demande La demande : La demande désigne la quantité de biens ou de services que les agents économi...
Loi de l’offre et de la demande Observons la courbe de la demande du marché ci-dessous, qui prend l’exemple des baguettes ...
Loi de l’offre et de la demande L’offre : L’offre désigne la quantité de biens ou de services que les agents économiques s...
Loi de l’offre et de la demande Comme précédemment, on peut dessiner une courbe d’offre du marché : sur l’axe horizontal, ...
Loi de l’offre et de la demande La loi de l’offre et de la demande consiste à croiser les deux courbes que nous venons de ...
Loi de l’offre et de la demande https://questiondeconomie.files.wordpress.com/2013/07/courbe-offre-et-demandepng.png 10
La loi de l'offre et de la demande est l'un des éléments essentiels expliquant le fonctionnement d'une économie de marché....
La loi de l'offre et la demande

LOI FONDAMENTALE EN ECONOMIE BASEE SUR LES COMPORTEMENTS DES AGENTS ECONOMIQUES CONSIDERES COMME RATIONNELS !

La loi de l'offre et la demande

  11. 11. La loi de l'offre et de la demande est l'un des éléments essentiels expliquant le fonctionnement d'une économie de marché. Elle indique comment se concilient, par l'arbitrage pacifique du marché, les intérêts apparemment contradictoires des offreurs et des demandeurs. Merci pour votre attention Conclusion

×