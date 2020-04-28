Successfully reported this slideshow.
ADIDAS Alejandra Sierra Ashly Caicedo Sujail Abdallah Sara Castillo Julian Peña
Objetivo 1. Vender: El principal objetivo de Adidas en su planeación estratégica de su página web es vender, ya que la pla...
Objetivo 2. Posicionamiento: Para Adidas es supremamente importante posicionarse en sus clientes y seguidores, sin embargo...
ESTRATEGIAS
Esencia de la estrategia de marketing digital de Adidas Adidas en pro de atender una estrategia digital de forma íntegra, ...
1. Digital y tecnología ◦ “Creando lo nuevo” es la visión que tienen de sí mismos y es por esto que la compañía gasta el 9...
2. Velocidad ◦ La marca de artículos deportivos siempre trata de satisfacer la alta demanda. Creados con innovación y cola...
3. Relación con los consumidores ◦ Intentan interactuar con sus clientes y crear experiencias premium, conectadas y person...
4. Innovaciones de código abierto y colaboraciones ◦ Adidas abre sus puertas y llama a todos los creativos, incluidos atle...
5. Ciudades estratégicas ◦ Seis ciudades (Londres, Los Ángeles, Nueva York, París, Shanghái y Tokio) donde dan forma a la ...
6. Portafolio de productos ◦ La compañía está constantemente revisando su cartera y concentrándose en las marcas principal...
CONCEPTO
LOSMILLENNIALSSECARACTERIZANPORSERPERSONASACTIVAS,DINÁMICASYQUEDESDEEL PRINCIPIOHANESTADOENCONTACTOCONLASNUEVASTECNOLOGÍAS...
SEGMENTOS
Público Objetivo Adidas abarca un mercado muy amplio, pasando por hombres, mujeres y niños con edades comprendidas entre m...
◦ ANDREA ◦ Deportista profesional ◦ Edad: 25-35 años ◦ Soñadora, disciplinada, emprendedora, vegana, fit ◦ JAIRO ◦ Pension...
Adidas sigue una estrategia de segmentación múltiple Segmentación Geográfica Dividiendo el mercado en unidades de ubicació...
TACTICAS
HERBERT HAINER (CEO HASTA 2016) ◦ Tomo 4 acciones concretas: ◦ Redujo la presencia de sus productos en Rusia. ◦ Fortaleció...
BOSS EVERYONE ◦ OBJETIVO: Promocionar el producto de una manera creativa utilizando elementos que están en tendencia. ◦ ES...
YOUR FUTURE IS NOT MINE ◦ OBJETIVO: invitar a la gente a desafiar la percepción dominante de un futuro indeseable, crear u...
INSTINCT TAKES OVER- NEUROMARKETING ◦ OBJETIVO: Lanzar el nuevo calzado de fútbol llamado Predator Instinct. ◦ ESTRATEGIA:...
#HOMETEAM ◦ Adidas creó la campaña #hometeam, a través de un video con apoyo de deportistas reconocidos incentivando la pr...
GIRLS AWESOME ◦ Para las chicas promocionan dos modelos de tennis, los cuales se pueden utilizar con cualquier tipo de loo...
GRACIAS
  1. 1. ADIDAS Alejandra Sierra Ashly Caicedo Sujail Abdallah Sara Castillo Julian Peña
  2. 2. Objetivo 1. Vender: El principal objetivo de Adidas en su planeación estratégica de su página web es vender, ya que la plataforma web es un e-commerce, es decir una tienda virtual, por ende es supremamente claro que el principal objetivo para Adidas en su apuesta digital es introducirse y mantenerse en la metodología de venta directa.
  3. 3. Objetivo 2. Posicionamiento: Para Adidas es supremamente importante posicionarse en sus clientes y seguidores, sin embargo se nota especial interés de la compañía por el mercado del calzado deportivo, en más del 90% de la página principal de su web oficial se dirige a promocionar diferentes zapatillas deportivas especializadas en distintos deportes.
  4. 4. ESTRATEGIAS
  5. 5. Esencia de la estrategia de marketing digital de Adidas Adidas en pro de atender una estrategia digital de forma íntegra, ha identificado 6 elementos que le permitirán ejercer esta y hacerle frente a las marcas de la competencia. Estos son: 1. Digital y tecnología 2. Velocidad 3. Relación con los consumidores 4. Innovaciones de código abierto y colaboraciones 5. Ciudades estratégicas 6. Portafolio de productos
  6. 6. 1. Digital y tecnología ◦ “Creando lo nuevo” es la visión que tienen de sí mismos y es por esto que la compañía gasta el 90% de su presupuesto de marketing en campañas digitales y redes sociales.
  7. 7. 2. Velocidad ◦ La marca de artículos deportivos siempre trata de satisfacer la alta demanda. Creados con innovación y colaboración, los productos frescos y deseables siempre están listos para los clientes donde y cuando quieran que compren. Enfocándose así en obtener información oportuna para el desarrollo de nuevos productos y así mismo comunicar de la mejor forma.
  8. 8. 3. Relación con los consumidores ◦ Intentan interactuar con sus clientes y crear experiencias premium, conectadas y personalizadas. En otras palabras, crean entusiasmo y entusiasmo por los deportes a nivel personal. La marca toma cada punto de contacto, como dispositivos móviles, sociales y minoristas, con los que los consumidores pueden interactuar para proporcionar una experiencia consistente
  9. 9. 4. Innovaciones de código abierto y colaboraciones ◦ Adidas abre sus puertas y llama a todos los creativos, incluidos atletas, consumidores y socios, para aprender, crear, compartir y dar forma a futuros deportes y cultura deportiva. Intentan traer productos geniales al mercado
  10. 10. 5. Ciudades estratégicas ◦ Seis ciudades (Londres, Los Ángeles, Nueva York, París, Shanghái y Tokio) donde dan forma a la percepción, las tendencias y las decisiones de compra de los consumidores tienen una importancia estratégica para Adidas y su marketing digital. En Europa, se centran en vender especialmente productos de fútbol, pero Estados Unidos es un país clave para otras filiales como el baloncesto y el béisbol.
  11. 11. 6. Portafolio de productos ◦ La compañía está constantemente revisando su cartera y concentrándose en las marcas principales Adidas y Reebok. Por lo tanto, la marca hace una orientación más precisa y reduce las complejidades para que a la hora de la búsqueda, los consumidores tengan una mejor experiencia y encuentren lo que buscan para convertirse en ventas para la marca.
  12. 12. CONCEPTO
  13. 13. LOSMILLENNIALSSECARACTERIZANPORSERPERSONASACTIVAS,DINÁMICASYQUEDESDEEL PRINCIPIOHANESTADOENCONTACTOCONLASNUEVASTECNOLOGÍAS.SECARACTERIZANPOR REINVENTAR,INVENTAR,INNOVARYEMPRENDERNUEVOSDESAFÍOSCONSTANTEMENTE.PARA UNAMARCACOMOADIDASSUPROPÓSITOHASIDOENFOCARSEENLAPERSONAJOVENACTIVA PARAPROMOVERSUSPRODUCTOSTALESCOMOSUCATEGORÍAORIGINALES,ENFOCADOAL ÁMBITOURBANO.POROTROLADOADIDASTAMBIÉNHAMARCADOSUSCAMPAÑASCON CONCEPTOSCOMOLAAVENTURA,ENFOCÁNDOSEALASPREFERENCIASDEESAGENERACIÓN QUEESAFÍNALOSDESAFÍOSYQUEBUSCANCONSTANTEMENTENUEVASEXPERIENCIAS.
  14. 14. SEGMENTOS
  15. 15. Público Objetivo Adidas abarca un mercado muy amplio, pasando por hombres, mujeres y niños con edades comprendidas entre meses hasta la tercera edad. Al igual que ofrece variedad de productos como calzado deportivo, ropa y los accesorios como: bolsos, relojes, gafas y otros bienes. Además abarca muchos estilos casual, deportivo y ligero que ofrecen comodidad y seguridad en cada paso que des. Segmentos: TOBIAS o Estudiante de primaria o Edad: 4-10 años o Aventurero, creativo, imperativo o Vive con sus padres MARCELA o Estudiante de Universidad y trabajadora o Edad: 16-28 años o Extrovertida, creativa, responsable, siempre a la moda o Vive con sus padres o sola
  16. 16. ◦ ANDREA ◦ Deportista profesional ◦ Edad: 25-35 años ◦ Soñadora, disciplinada, emprendedora, vegana, fit ◦ JAIRO ◦ Pensionado ◦ Edad: 50+ ◦ Enérgico, responsable, amable, tranquilo ◦ Vive con sus hijos
  17. 17. Adidas sigue una estrategia de segmentación múltiple Segmentación Geográfica Dividiendo el mercado en unidades de ubicación • Barrios • Estados, Ciudades • Regiones, Países Segmentación Psicográfica Divida en diferentes personalidades de los consumidores • Triunfadores • Experimentados • Trabajadores duros • Cumplidores de objetivos Segmentación del Comportamiento Dividir a los consumidores de acuerdo a sus actitudes, conocimientos, respuesta y uso del producto. • Beneficios • Usuario de Gym • Amantes a los deportes • Atletas • Amantes de las marcas Segmentación Demográfica División basada en variables como ingreso, genero, años, etc. Por ejemplo: • Años 15-35 • Nivel de ingresos: 15.000 usd • Clase social: Media-Alta • Genero : Mujer o Hombre.
  18. 18. TACTICAS
  19. 19. HERBERT HAINER (CEO HASTA 2016) ◦ Tomo 4 acciones concretas: ◦ Redujo la presencia de sus productos en Rusia. ◦ Fortaleció las ventas online. ◦ Adoptó una política más agresiva en Estados Unidos: firma más contratos de patrocinio con deportistas, abrió un estudio de diseño y libró con éxito una batalla por patentes con Nike. ◦ Tuvo una fuerte presencia en Instagram.
  20. 20. BOSS EVERYONE ◦ OBJETIVO: Promocionar el producto de una manera creativa utilizando elementos que están en tendencia. ◦ ESTRATEGIA: Aparición de Mesut Özil, Oscar, Xabi Alonso y Zinedine Zidane, pero también freestylers reconocidos a nivel mundial haciendo trucos con el balón.
  21. 21. YOUR FUTURE IS NOT MINE ◦ OBJETIVO: invitar a la gente a desafiar la percepción dominante de un futuro indeseable, crear uno por su propia cuenta y no solo aceptar lo que viene. ◦ ESTRATEGIA: Video con artistas y influyentes culturales en un plano creativo que van en contra de lo impuesto por la sociedad.
  22. 22. INSTINCT TAKES OVER- NEUROMARKETING ◦ OBJETIVO: Lanzar el nuevo calzado de fútbol llamado Predator Instinct. ◦ ESTRATEGIA: Adidas lanzó en Londres un videojuego a escala real en donde los participantes debían utilizar su instinto y sus habilidades con el balón para derrotar al enemigo. Los zapatos están hechos para tener un mayor control en el campo de juego, por lo que la relación con el instinto también está presente ahí.
  23. 23. #HOMETEAM ◦ Adidas creó la campaña #hometeam, a través de un video con apoyo de deportistas reconocidos incentivando la práctica de deporte en casa y con ello el uso de sus productos. En el caso de Colombia, está enfocada especialmente en los corredores; Teniendo la posibilidad de entrenos online o acceder a videos de Leonardo Mourgia, un corredor profesional. ◦ https://www.adidas.co/hometea m
  24. 24. GIRLS AWESOME ◦ Para las chicas promocionan dos modelos de tennis, los cuales se pueden utilizar con cualquier tipo de look y sentirse cómodas o practicar un deporte de bajo impacto. Los colores son incorporados les dan un toque de sutileza e innovación. ◦ https://www.adidas.co/girls_are_awesome
  25. 25. GRACIAS

