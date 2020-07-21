Canal preparation using Mpro rotary system

Successfully reported this slideshow.
MPro 3 Files System • 3 files System. • convex triangular cross-section design. • High cutting efficiency. • Very high fle...
MPro 18-file • Used for preparation of coronal third of the canal. • 21mm length. • Tip diameter 0.18 mm with tapering 0.0...
• Used for preparation of of apical third till apical constriction. • 25mm length. • Tip diameter 0.20 mm with tapering 0....
MPro 25-file • Used for preparation and shaping all canal till apical constriction. • 25mm length. • Tip diameter 0.25 mm ...
Canal preparation technique • Working length determination by ss k-file 10 or 15 with X-ray and apex locator. • Straight l...
Canal obturation • Drying the canal by paper point according to master file taper and diameter. • After achieving a full d...
Some Cases with MPro System
Some Cases with MPro System
Some Cases with MPro System
  1. 1. Root CanalTreatment using MPro Rotary System Prepared By : Dr. Mahmoud Ahmed Chief Dentist of Premier Dental Clinic Bachelor degree of dentistry University of Palestine
  2. 2. MPro 3 Files System • 3 files System. • convex triangular cross-section design. • High cutting efficiency. • Very high flexibility files (thermal treated surface). • High surface resistance (reduce liability to fracture). • Reduce debris that stick between flutes. • Easy to handle and safe. • Non-cutting tip design reduce risk of apical transportation. • Lower cost compared to other systems.
  3. 3. MPro 18-file • Used for preparation of coronal third of the canal. • 21mm length. • Tip diameter 0.18 mm with tapering 0.04. • Used with torque 3Ncm and with speed 450-500 Rpm. • If used to prepare all canal then it will be fracture in the 1st encountred curve.
  4. 4. • Used for preparation of of apical third till apical constriction. • 25mm length. • Tip diameter 0.20 mm with tapering 0.04. • Used with torque 1.5-2.5Ncm and with speed 450-500 Rpm. • Clean the canal of the remaining pulp or other debris and make primary shaping. • If we have a narrow canals or severly curved canals we could finish cleaning and shaping till 20-file. MPro 20-file
  5. 5. MPro 25-file • Used for preparation and shaping all canal till apical constriction. • 25mm length. • Tip diameter 0.25 mm with tapering 0.06. • Used with torque 1.5-2.5 Ncm and with speed 450-500 Rpm. • Clean the canal of the remaining debris and give the final shaping. • Preferred in normal and wide canals like single canal teeth, palatal and distal canals in upper and lower molars.
  6. 6. Canal preparation technique • Working length determination by ss k-file 10 or 15 with X-ray and apex locator. • Straight line access should be achieved by suitable size gates glidden, then irrigation with NaOCl 2.5% • MPro 18 file with EDTA is used for preparation of coronal third,then irrigation with saline then thorough irrigation with NaOCl. • Now, 20 file is used for canal preparation from apical third, then irrigation with NaOCl. • 25 file finally is used for complete canal shaping, then thorough irrigation with NaOCl.
  7. 7. Canal obturation • Drying the canal by paper point according to master file taper and diameter. • After achieving a full dry canal, fit cone of gutta percha is placed in the prepared canal and an x-ray shot is taken. • If the master cone is suitable to working length with tug back, we fix it in the canal with sealer , and put accessory cones if there’s a lateral space. • Remove the excess by gutta cutter or heated plugger. • Finally, we take a post operative x-ray to insure that every thing is ok.
  8. 8. Some Cases with MPro System
  9. 9. Some Cases with MPro System
  10. 10. Some Cases with MPro System

