Omotenashiday 20201204

司会進行の人（みやもと　まなぶ） https://www.facebook.com/manabu.miyamoto.98478 みやもと　まなぶ @m_rifle_captain 職業：某中小IT企業所長代行[43歳] 川崎市在住：島根県浜田市...
事前のお願い ①Zoomでの参加の様子をスクリーンショットをとることが 　ありますので、予めご了承ください。 ②今日は「視聴中心だよ！」（またはガヤ）という方は、 　Zoomの名前のところ「／聞き専」、「／ガヤ」とわかるように 　＋ミュートにし...
「かってにおもてなし大作戦」ってなに？①
「かってにおもてなし大作戦」ってなに？②
「かってにおもてなし大作戦」ってなに？③
「かってにおもてなし大作戦」ってなに？④
「かってにおもてなし大作戦」ってなに？⑤
みんな個別検討会　終わったかな？
みんながもう少し話す時間があってもいいよねー ・かってにおもてなし仲間の人たちの 　①どんな人がいるんだろう？ 　②普段こんなことしてるよ！ 　③こんなことしてるから、よかったら来てね！ 　　　何かを始めても、誰も来なかったら不安・・・
みんながもう少し話す時間があってもいいよねー ・「かってにおもてなしテレビ（1月開催予定）」で 　①こんなことやろうとしてるよ！ 　②協力してくれる人募集！ 　③みんな集まってるなら 　　ちょっとした実験してみたい
みんながもう少し話す時間があってもいいよねー ・「かってにおもてなし大作戦」は、 　よく知らなくても・・・ 　①そんな人たちを見てみたい 　②かってにおもてなし大作戦に興味あり！ 時間は「２時間」
本日の流れ　① １９：００　START　概要説明
本日の流れ　② １９：２０　自己紹介 今回初めての人中心に！ 　　①お名前 　 　　②どんなことをしてる人：仕事・活動 　 　　③今日はどんなことを聞きたい？？
本日の流れ　③ 第一部：１９：３０〰１９：４５ ・「かってにおもてなしテレビ」で放送される予定の 「かってにおもてなしパレード」の概要を 知ってる範囲で話せればと思います。
本日の流れ　④ 第二部：２０：００〰２１：００ かってにおもてなしTVのCMをZoomで撮影します。 このCMは、JR川崎駅アゼリアビジョンにうつされる予定 概要は２０時から説明してもらおうかなと思います。 【画像】川崎市HPより
本日の流れ　④ 第三部：２１：００〰２１：３０ 雑談モードでOK ・こんなかってにおもてなしだったら面白い ・かってにおもてなしテレビではこんなことやるよ！ ・個別相談会でほかに協力が必要な方を募ってみる！
本日の流れ　⑤ おわりに：本日はいかがでしたでしょうか？ 初めての企画に参加していただきありがとうございました！
かわファンで「クラウドファンディングはじめました」 https://kawafun.com/project/s/project_id/13 みなさんの応援をお待ちしています。
クローズ 皆さんができるだけこのイベントを通じて、 　SNSとか知り合いになってつながっていただければ！ 写真は「かわさきパラムーブメントアクション 「かってにおもてなし大作戦」」のFacebookページにup予定です。
かってにおもてなしの日ー２０２０．１２．０４

