YOUкраїна, ТИЖНЕВИЙ ДАЙДЖЕСТ 23-29 БЕРЕЗНЯ

Соціальна ініціатива від Factum Group
Здається, що ми втрачаємо нашу внутрішню силу… Здається, що в ізоляції розірвався зв’язок зі світом й один з одним… Здаєть...
Ми – Factum Group – аналітична й креативна команда однодумців, українців, професіоналів, що люблять свою країну, запускаєм...
Регулярний онлайн моніторинг із висвітлення обізнаності, настроїв та намірів українців щодо ключових сфер життя в період к...
ТИЖНЕВИЙ ДАЙДЖЕСТ 23 – 29 березня
Цільова аудиторія Міське населення України віком від 18 до 55 років, інтернет-користувачі в містах з населенням 50тис+ (бе...
7 ЗМІСТ КАРАНТИН: ПОСИЛИТИ ЧІ НІ? КАРАНТИН. РОБОТА. ДИСТАНЦІЙКА КОМУНАЛКА І ОНЛАЙН ЗАКУПКИ ЩО ЩЕ СПИТАЛИ 9 12 15 18
8 Індекс самопочуття українців на 2ому тижні карантина становив 42 бали за шкалою від 20 до 60
КАРАНТИН: ПОСИЛИТИ ЧІ НІ?
слідкують за статистикою поширення коронавірусу в Україні89% 97% дотримаються рекомендацій щодо карантину (принаймні частк...
22% 42% 34% Зовсім не створені умови для дотримання карантину Мінімально зроблено для дотримання каратину Багато чого зроб...
КАРАНТИН. РОБОТА. ДИСТАНЦІЙКА
13 Кожен п’ятий українець у неоплачуваній відпустці 36% 19% 20% 2% 21% Питання: У зв’язку з карантином, як змінилась ситуа...
14 «Дистанційка» сприймається по-різному, але плюсів більше Питання: Як змінився формат Вашої роботи за останній тиждень? ...
КОМУНАЛКА І ОНЛАЙН ЗАКУПКИ
81% 16 Більшість знають, як сплачувати комунальні безконтактно Питання: Чи знаєте Ви, як оплачувати комунальні послуги чер...
17 Більшість – надає перевагу традиційному способу закупки Питання: Чи є у Вашому місті можливість замовити продукти харчу...
ЩО ЩЕ СПИТАЛИ
Чому ви порушуєте самоізоляцію? Куди їдуть пенсіонери? Навіщо ви скуповуєте всі крупи в магазинах? Чого ви не сидите вдома...
Також близько 1% українців замість міністра охорони здоров’я вказували ім’я прем'єр-міністра України Дениса Шмигаля 48% ук...
Далі буде… Якщо Ви бізнесмен, маркетолог, волонтер, соціолог, психолог, просто українець, не важливо… Але якщо плануєте со...
Factum Group провів чергову хвилю щотижневого опитування в рамках ініціативного дослідження YOUкраїна, що висвітлює карантинні реалії життя українців. 

YOUкраїна, ТИЖНЕВИЙ ДАЙДЖЕСТ 23-29 БЕРЕЗНЯ

  1. 1. Соціальна ініціатива від Factum Group
  2. 2. Здається, що ми втрачаємо нашу внутрішню силу… Здається, що в ізоляції розірвався зв’язок зі світом й один з одним… Здається, ми більше не знаємо, про що думають та що відчувають інші… Але, чи здається це нам? 90-ті Помаранчева революція Криза 2008 Війна COVID-19 Ми, українці, переживаємо кризу за кризою
  3. 3. Ми – Factum Group – аналітична й креативна команда однодумців, українців, професіоналів, що люблять свою країну, запускаємо соціальну ініціативу Актуальна і якісна аналітика про те, що ми – українці – для своєчасного інформування всього суспільства та підтримки ініціатив, обґрунтованих достовірними даними знаємо відчуваємо робимо
  4. 4. Регулярний онлайн моніторинг із висвітлення обізнаності, настроїв та намірів українців щодо ключових сфер життя в період карантинних заходів. У серії репрезентативних досліджень ми вивчаємо зміни в думках, ставленні та поведінці в таких сферах, як родинні стосунки, здоров’я, робота, фінанси та покупки, перебування вдома, дозвілля, діджиталізація тощо. Регулярно Відкрито Безкоштовно Не для комерції Не для політики А для кожного! Для тебе Для мене Для України Методологія дослідження на 100% безконтактна: ONLINE. Комбінація якісних та кількісних методів Джерело даних – access panel Opinion, чисельність в Україні 300 000+ респондентів
  5. 5. ТИЖНЕВИЙ ДАЙДЖЕСТ 23 – 29 березня
  6. 6. Цільова аудиторія Міське населення України віком від 18 до 55 років, інтернет-користувачі в містах з населенням 50тис+ (без Криму та зони ООС) Метод та розмір вибірки Кількісне онлайн дослідження (CAWI) Проведено 400 інтерв’ю за квотною вибіркою, що репрезентує цільову аудиторію Джерело даних Інтернет-панель Opinion: перша access-панель в Україні чисельністю 300 000+, верифікована офлайн Період проведення Регулярне щотижневе опитування Перша хвиля: 26 – 27 березня 2020 МЕТОДОЛОГІЯ
  7. 7. 7 ЗМІСТ КАРАНТИН: ПОСИЛИТИ ЧІ НІ? КАРАНТИН. РОБОТА. ДИСТАНЦІЙКА КОМУНАЛКА І ОНЛАЙН ЗАКУПКИ ЩО ЩЕ СПИТАЛИ 9 12 15 18
  8. 8. 8 Індекс самопочуття українців на 2ому тижні карантина становив 42 бали за шкалою від 20 до 60
  9. 9. КАРАНТИН: ПОСИЛИТИ ЧІ НІ?
  10. 10. слідкують за статистикою поширення коронавірусу в Україні89% 97% дотримаються рекомендацій щодо карантину (принаймні частково) 33% 57% 7% Дотримуюсь усіх рекомендацій - 33% Дотримуюсь більшості рекомендацій - 57% Лише частково виконую рекомендації - 7% Не дотримуюсь карантину взагалі - 2% Важко сказати - 1% 9% 17% 26% 36% 10% Надзвичайно жорсткі, перебільшені Помірно жорсткі, виправдані Недостатньо жорсткі М’які, вкрай недостатні Карантин взагалі не потрібен Важко сказати 2% Як українці оцінюють заходи щодо дотримання карантину Питання: Як би Ви оцінили заходи, що наразі запроваджені в Україні для дотримання карантину? В якій мірі Ви особисто дотримуєтеся карантину на даний момент? Скажіть, будь ласка, чи слідкуєте Ви за статистикою поширення коронавірусу в Україні? Вибірка: 400 інтерв’ю. Цільова аудиторія: міське населення України 18-55 років (інтернет-користувачі, міста з населенням 50тис+). Термін опитування: 26-27 березня 2020 Думки розділились: одні вважають карантин жорстким, інші хочуть посилити
  11. 11. 22% 42% 34% Зовсім не створені умови для дотримання карантину Мінімально зроблено для дотримання каратину Багато чого зроблено для дотримання карантину Є всі умови для дотримання карантину (1%) Питання: Як Ви оцінюєте якість організації заходів, що спрямовані на дотримання карантину в даний момент? Українці не вдоволені якістю організації карантину Майже 8 з 10 українці говорять про те, що заходи, спрямовані на дотримання карантину, недостатні – зроблено мінімально або взагалі немає умов для дотримання карантину. Основні моменти організації карантину, якими незадоволені українці можна розділити на 4 групи: ▪ Незадоволення несвідомою поведінкою співгромадян: масові походи в магазин, на шашлики, відсутність самоізоляції, особливо у заробітчан, що повернулися ▪ Незадоволення станом системи охорони здоров’я: відсутність обладнання, черги, антисанітарія, брак персоналу, відсутність тестів, масок і засобів дезінфекції ▪ Незадоволення заходами щодо організації карантинних заходів: кордони реально не перекриті, допуск заробітчан в країну, відсутність системи штрафів для порушників, погана організація транспорту ▪ Незадоволення заходами по підтримці економіки: недоцільність закриття багатьох підприємств і організацій, відсутність економічної підтримки тих сфер бізнесу, які постраждали найбільше, підрив основ економіки, позбавлення громадян доходів і засобів для існування Вибірка: 400 інтерв’ю. Цільова аудиторія: міське населення України 18-55 років (інтернет-користувачі, міста з населенням 50тис+). Термін опитування: 26-27 березня 2020 Проте думки сходяться в оцінці якості організації: українці невдоволені
  12. 12. КАРАНТИН. РОБОТА. ДИСТАНЦІЙКА
  13. 13. 13 Кожен п’ятий українець у неоплачуваній відпустці 36% 19% 20% 2% 21% Питання: У зв’язку з карантином, як змінилась ситуація з вашою роботою? На скільки відсотків зменшилась Ваша заробітна плата? Зарплатня без змін Зарплатня зменшилась Відправили у неоплачувану відпустку Звільнили Не працювали до карантину ▪ 4 з 10 українців зазначають, що з початку карантину відбулись негативні зміни у працевлаштуванні – зменшення зарплатні, неоплачувана відпустка і, навіть звільнення. Така ситуація станом на 27 березня. ▪ Про зменшення зарплатні загалом говорить 19% опитаних. В більшості випадків зменшення зарплатні супроводжується зменшенням обсягу роботи. Проте, для 7% обсяг роботи лишається тим самим, а зарплатня зменшується у середньому на 30% ▪ Для більшості українців урізання зарплатні відбулося на рівні 30% відсотків або менше. Проте є й ті, хто зазнав суттєвіших втрат – 5% говорять про скорочення зарплатні більше, ніж на третину Вибірка: 400 інтерв’ю. Цільова аудиторія: міське населення України 18-55 років (інтернет-користувачі, міста з населенням 50тис+). Термін опитування: 26-27 березня 2020
  14. 14. 14 «Дистанційка» сприймається по-різному, але плюсів більше Питання: Як змінився формат Вашої роботи за останній тиждень? Чи подобається Вам дистанційний формат роботи? Чому? Вибірка: 198 інтерв’ю (ті, хто працює зараз, не у відпустці). Цільова аудиторія: міське населення України 18-55 років (інтернет-користувачі, міста 50тис+). Термін опитування: 26-27 березня 2020 Більшість працює не дистанційно Близько 6 з 10 працюючих українців продовжують ходити на роботу, при цьому 4 з 10 на регулярній основі (кожний день). Ключова причина криється не в тому, що немає бажання працювати дистанційно, а в тому, що немає такої можливості (специфіка самої роботи або відсутність організаційного забезпечення для дистанційного формату) Я працюю дистанційно, але змушують виходити чергувати і це повна дурня! Луцьк Керівництво фірми не розглядає можливості працювати дистанційно Київ Кассиром работать дистанционно? Это как? Деньги мне домой будут приносить? Миколаїв Дистанційка дарує свободу Дистанційна робота подобається тим, хто спробував. Ключові плюси – вільний графік та економія часу на дорогу. Лише 6% серед працюючих віддалено повністю невдоволені таким режимом. Причини - відсутність спілкування та погане технічне забезпечення для виконання роботи в нових умовах Не тратишь время на дорогу, деньги на обед, встаешь, когда удобно Одеса Відносна свобода, незалежність від начальства Луцьк Те, що тут тобою ніхто не командує Київ Возможность параллельно заниматься домашними делами))) экономия денег за проезд Кривий Ріг Відсутність безпосереднього контакту з непрєимними колегами Харків 8% 14% 36% 43% Продовжую ходити на роботу, не працюю дистанційно Повністю працюю дистанційно, з дому В більшій мірі дистанційно, на роботу ходжу менше В більшій мірі ходжу на роботу, дистанційно в меншій мірі 45% 48% 6% Подобається дистанційка І подобається, і ні Не подобається дистанційка Вибірка: 71 інтер’ю (ті, хто повністю працюють дистанційно)
  15. 15. КОМУНАЛКА І ОНЛАЙН ЗАКУПКИ
  16. 16. 81% 16 Більшість знають, як сплачувати комунальні безконтактно Питання: Чи знаєте Ви, як оплачувати комунальні послуги через інтернет, не виходячи з дому? Давайте поговоримо про те, як Ви оплачували комунальні послуги за останній місяць Більшість обізнані щодо того, як платити за комунальні послуги онлайн. При цьому сплачує онлайн більше половини українців Відмовляються від сплати комунальних онлайн через недовіру до даного типу оплати, звички, небажання сплачувати додаткові комісії Вибірка: 400 інтерв’ю. Цільова аудиторія: міське населення України 18-55 років (інтернет-користувачі, міста з населенням 50тис+). Термін опитування: 26-27 березня 2020 Сплачували комунальні послуги в інтернеті за останній місяць 68% Знають, як сплачувати комунальні послуги не виходячи з дому БАР’ЄРИ ОПЛАТИ КОМУНАЛЬНИХ ПОСЛУГ ОНЛАЙН Віддають перевагу паперовим квитанціям Наявність додаткових комісій «Сила звички» Відсутності банківського рахунку, недовіра до банківських карток Зберігання грошей в готівці
  17. 17. 17 Більшість – надає перевагу традиційному способу закупки Питання: Чи є у Вашому місті можливість замовити продукти харчування в інтернеті? Чи знаєте Ви, як замовляти продукти через інтернет, не виходячи з дому? Чи є у Вас досвід замовлення продуктів через інтернет за останні 12 місяців? Давайте поговоримо про те, як саме Ви купували продукти останній раз? Чому при останній покупці Ви не скористались можливістю замовити продукти через інтернет? 8 з 10 опитаних мають в місті доставку продуктів харчування і більшість знає, як нею користуватись. Але менше половини мають досвід користування доставкою продуктів Вибірка: 400 інтерв’ю. Цільова аудиторія: міське населення України 18-55 років (інтернет-користувачі, міста з населенням 50тис+). Термін опитування: 26-27 березня 2020 8/10 жителів міст мають уявлення, як замовити доставку продуктів онлайн 4/10 – замовляли продукти онлайн за останні 12 місяців 2/10 – замовляли продукти онлайн протягом останньої покупки 76% мають доставку продуктів у своєму місті БАР’ЄРИ КОРИСТУВАННЯ ДОСТАВКОЮ ПРОДУКТІВ Необхідність платити за доставку Тривалість очікування на доставку Недовіра до служб доставки Потреба особисто впевнитися у якості товару перед покупкою
  18. 18. ЩО ЩЕ СПИТАЛИ
  19. 19. Чому ви порушуєте самоізоляцію? Куди їдуть пенсіонери? Навіщо ви скуповуєте всі крупи в магазинах? Чого ви не сидите вдома? Навіщо вам стільки туалетного паперу? Яким ви хочете бачити майбутнє?Коли це закінчиться? Чому ви не носите маски? Коли будуть зміни? Чи дотримуєтеся ви карантину? Коли закінчиться карантин? Які позитивні аспекти ви бачите в сучасній ситуації? Навіщо вам стільки продуктів? Страшно?Що українці запитують в українців Чому ви порушуєте самоізоляцію? Куди їдуть пенсіонери? Навіщо ви скуповуєте крупи в магазинах? 32% 31% 24% Вибірка: 400 інтерв’ю. Цільова аудиторія: міське населення України 18-55 років (інтернет-користувачі, міста з населенням 50тис+). Термін опитування: 26-27 березня 2020
  20. 20. Також близько 1% українців замість міністра охорони здоров’я вказували ім’я прем'єр-міністра України Дениса Шмигаля 48% українців так і не дізналися ім'я останнього міністра охорони здоров'я 2% вважають, що міністром був Віктор Ляшко (заступник міністра охорони здоров’я з 12.03.2020) 1% громадян досі думають, що міністром охорони здоров'я є Уляна Супрун (В.о. міністра охорони здоров’я з 1.08.2016 по 29.08.2019) Як звати міністра охорони здоров’я? 52% громадян правильно назвали чинного міністра охорони здоров'я (на момент дослідження) – Ілля Ємець 1% вважають чинним міністром Зоряну Скалецьку (міністр охорони здоров'я з 29.08.2019 по 4.03.2020) Вибірка: 400 інтерв’ю. Цільова аудиторія: міське населення України 18-55 років (інтернет-користувачі, міста з населенням 50тис+). Термін опитування: 26-27 березня 2020
  21. 21. Далі буде… Якщо Ви бізнесмен, маркетолог, волонтер, соціолог, психолог, просто українець, не важливо… Але якщо плануєте соціальну ініціативу і потребуєте думку людей, напишіть нам: YOUkraina@factum-ua.com Відповіді на 5 найпопулярніших питань увійдуть до наступного випуску дослідження YOUкраїна

