ИССЛЕДОВАНИЕ МНЕНИЯ НАСЕЛЕНИЯ МИНСКА О РАЗВИТИИ ВЕЛОДВИЖЕНИЯ

Сравнение результатов исследования 2017 и 2019 годов

ИССЛЕДОВАНИЕ МНЕНИЯ НАСЕЛЕНИЯ МИНСКА О РАЗВИТИИ ВЕЛОДВИЖЕНИЯ

  1. 1. октябрь, 2019 ИССЛЕДОВАНИЕ МНЕНИЯ НАСЕЛЕНИЯ МИНСКА О РАЗВИТИИ ВЕЛОДВИЖЕНИЯ СРАВНЕНИЕ РЕЗУЛЬТАТОВ ИССЛЕДОВАНИЯ 2017 И 2019 ГОДОВ Отчёт по результатам исследования
  2. 2. 2Источник: ответы на вопрос: Есть ли у вас свой велосипед? Как часто вы на нем ездите? ОТНОСИТЕЛЬНО 2017 ГОДА СТРУКТУРА ВЛАДЕНИЯ И ЧАСТОТА ПОЕЗДОК НА ВЕЛОСИПЕДАХ В МИНСКЕ ПРАКТИЧЕСКИ НЕ ИЗМЕНИЛАСЬ ЧАСТОТА ПОЕЗДОК НА ВЕЛОСИПЕДАХ, % от числа тех, у кого есть велосипед НАЛИЧИЕ ВЕЛОСИПЕДОВ, % 19% 24% 32% 25% 32% 32% 17% 19% 2017 2019 Почти каждый день Несколько раз в неделю Несколько раз в месяц Другое1 n=189n=140 1 – в 2019 году «другое» состоит из ответов «Несколько раз за сезон» и «Реже, чем несколько раз за сезон» 37% 35% 16% 19% 47% 46% 2017 2019 Нет, но намереваюсь приобрести Велосипеда нет и не предвидится Да N=301N=400
  3. 3. 3Источник: ответы на вопрос: Есть ли другие велосипеды в вашей семье? Сколько? Сколько бы хотелось иметь? ПО СРАВНЕНИЮ С 2017 ГОДОМ ВЫРОСЛО ЧИСЛО ЛЮДЕЙ КОТОРЫЕ ХОТЕЛИ БЫ ИМЕТЬ САМОКАТ ИЛИ ГИРОСКУТЕР, А ТАК ЖЕ ЛИЧНЫЙ ВЕЛОСИПЕД ОБЕСПЕЧЕННОСТЬ ВЕЛОСИПЕДИСТОВ И ЧЛЕНОВ ИХ СЕМЕЙ ВЕЛОСИПЕДАМИ ПО ТИПАМ, % 41% 37% 45% 53% 90% 2017 2019 86% Есть Хотелось бы ВЗРОСЛЫЕ ВЕЛОСИПЕДЫ (ИСПОЛЬЗУЕМЫЕ В МИНСКЕ) ВЕЛОСИПЕДЫ НА ДАЧЕ, В ДЕРЕВНЕ (НЕ ИСПОЛЬЗУЕМЫЕ В МИНСКЕ) ДЕТСКИЕ ВЕЛОСИПЕДЫ САМОКАТЫ, ГИРОСКУТЕРЫ И ДР. n=935n=1237 34% 17% 28% 30% 2017 2019 47% 62% 21% 16% 15% 18% 34% 2017 35% 2019 15% 13% 18% 25% 2019 38% 2017 33% n=935n=1237 n=935n=1237 n=935n=1237 Значимо ниже, чем в предыдущем году Значимо выше, чем в предыдущем году
  4. 4. 4 63% 18% 12% 6% 2% 11% 46% 44% 17% 8% 6% 2% Другое На общественном транспорте На велосипеде На личном автомобиле Пешком В настоящее время не работаю и не учусь Источник: ответы на вопросы: Как вы обычно добираетесь на работу (учёбу) в разное время года? МИНЧАНЕ СТАЛИ ЗНАЧИТЕЛЬНО ЧАЩЕ ПРЕДПОЧИТАТЬ ОБЩЕСТВЕННЫЙ ТРАНСПОРТ И ОТКАЗЫВАТЬСЯ ОТ АВТОМОБИЛЯ, ДОЛЯ ВЕЛОСИПЕДА В СТРУКТУРЕ ПОЕЗДОК ПРАКТИЧЕСКИ НЕ ИЗМЕНИЛАСЬ СТРУКТУРА ПОЕЗДОК НА РАБОТУ/УЧЁБУ В ХОЛОДНОЕ ВРЕМЯ ГОДА, % СТРУКТУРА ПОЕЗДОК НА РАБОТУ/УЧЁБУ В ТЁПЛОЕ ВРЕМЯ ГОДА, % n=400n=301 2019 2017 67% 19% 7% 12% 1% 52% 47% 13% 2% 1% 6% <1% Значимо ниже, чем в предыдущем году Значимо выше, чем в предыдущем году
  5. 5. 5 ДОЛЯ РЕСПОНДЕНТОВ, НАИБОЛЕЕ СОГЛАСНЫХ С ВЫСКАЗЫВАНИЯМИ (ОЦЕНКА 9-10), % ЛЮДИ СТАЛИ СЧИТАТЬ ВЕЛОСИПЕД ХОРОШЕЙ ЗАМЕНОЙ ПЕРЕДВИЖЕНИЮ ПЕШКОМ, ЛИБО НА АВТОМОБИЛЕ, НО НЕ ОБЩЕСТВЕННОМУ ТРАНСПОРТУ 58% 50% 16% 28% 23% 53% 39% 27% 19% 18% Велосипед в городе хорошая замена автомобилю Велосипед в городе хорошая замена передвижению пешком Велосипедом в Минске невозможно пользоваться круглый год Велосипед в городе нужен только как средство для отдыха Велосипед в городе хорошая замена общественному транспорту Источник: ответы на вопрос: Насколько вы можете согласиться со следующими утверждениями?, где 1 – совершенно не согласен, 10 – совершенно согласен 2019 2017 N=400N=301 Значимо ниже, чем в предыдущем году Значимо выше, чем в предыдущем году
  6. 6. 6 УВЕРЕННОСТЬ РЕСПОНДЕНТОВ В ВЕЛОСИПЕДЕ КАК СРЕДСТВЕ РЕШЕНИЯ ТЕХ ИЛИ ИНЫХ ПРОБЛЕМ, 2017 (N=400), 2019 (N=301), % ПО СРАВНЕНИЮ С 2017 ГОДОМ ЛЮДИ СТАЛИ МЕНЕЕ УВЕРЕННЫ В ТОМ, ЧТО ВЕЛОСИПЕД СМОЖЕТ РЕШИТЬ ЗАДАЧИ УЛУЧШЕНИЯ ЭКОЛОГИЧЕСКОЙ И ТРАНСПОРТНОЙ СИТУАЦИИ Источник: ответы на вопрос: Как вы думаете, развитие велосипедного движения в городе в целом способно разрешить следующие проблемы? 19% 26% 43% 45% 22% 19% 17% 10% 2017 2019 Однозначно разрешит Разрешит в большей мере Разрешит в некоторой степени Не разрешит Улучшение транспортной ситуации в городе 14% 15% 42% 47% 25% 26% 20% 13% 2017 2019 Улучшение имиджа Минска 9% 14% 25% 37% 25% 27% 41% 22% 2017 2019 Улучшение экологической ситуации в городе 11% 23% 30% 29% 30% 45% 30% 3% 20192017 19% 20% 38% 45% 23% 19% 20% 16% 2017 2019 Распространение здорового образа жизни Приближение Минска к европейским столицам Значимо ниже, чем в предыдущем году Значимо выше, чем в предыдущем году
  7. 7. 7 БАРЬЕРЫ РАЗВИТИЯ КОМФОРТНОЙ ЕЗДЫ НА ВЕЛОСИПЕДЕ, 2019, N=400, % ПОЧТИ ВСЕ СЧИТАЮТ, ЧТО ВЕЛОИНФРАСТРУКТУРУ В МИНСКЕ НУЖНО ПРОДОЛЖАТЬ РАЗВИВАТЬ, В ПЕРВУЮ ОЧЕРЕДЬ НУЖНО ФОКУСИРОВАТЬ ВНИМАНИЕ НА РАЗРЕШЕНИИ ПЕРЕМЕЩЕНИЯ НА ВЕЛОСИПЕДЕ ПО ПРОЕЗЖЕЙ ЧАСТИ Источник: ответы на вопрос: Чего не хватает лично вам для более комфортной езды на велосипеде? Как вы считаете, насколько развита велоинфраструктура (велодорожки, велопарковки, велогаражи) в Минске, и следует ли её развивать? 27% 24% 21% 20% 19% 17% 15% 14% 14% 9% 3% 6% 14% Уровень комфорта в автомобиле недостижим для велосипеда Выделенной (обособленной) велодорожки на проезжей части Нет удобного маршрута до точки назначения Нет велопарковок у места работы (учёбы) Нет велогаража возле дома Нет альтернатив подземным переходам на моём пути движения Неудобно заносить велосипед в квартиру Негде хранить велосипед дома Не хватает чистого воздуха на городских улицах Разрешения на движение по проезжей части Нет удобного решения для перевозки детей Другое Затрудняюсь ответить ОЦЕНКА РЕСПОНДЕНТАМИ РАЗВИТИЯ ВЕЛОСИПЕДНОЙ ИНФРАСТРУКТУРЫ, % 8% 49% 36% 47% 51% 4% 2017 2% 1% 2019 Не развита, и нужно активно развивать Не развита, и не нужно её специально развивать Хорошо развита, и больше ничего с ней делать не надо Достаточно развита, но нужно продолжать развивать её дальше Другое, затрудняюсь ответить N=400N=301 Значимо ниже, чем в предыдущем году Значимо выше, чем в предыдущем году
  8. 8. 8 ЧЕГО НЕ ДОСТАЁТ ДЛЯ БЕЗОПАСНОЙ ЕЗДЫ НА ВЕЛОСИПЕДЕ, 2019, N=401, % ПРОБЛЕМА ВЕЛОДОРОЖЕК (ИХ НЕХВАТКА И НЕОБУСТРОЕННОСТЬ) ТАК ЖЕ ЯВЛЯЕТСЯ ОСНОВНОЙ С ТОЧКИ ЗРЕНИЯ БЕЗОПАСНОСТИ ЕЗДЫ НА ВЕЛОСИПЕДЕ Источник: ответы на вопрос: Чего не хватает лично вам для более безопасной езды на велосипеде? 31% 28% 27% 25% 15% 9% 2% 13% Я боюсь попасть в аварию Мало безопасных велодорожек Затрудняюсь ответить Другое Выделенной (обособленной) велодорожки на проезжей части Четко сформулированных ПДД для велосипедистов Я боюсь сбить пешехода Велик риск кражи велосипеда
  9. 9. 9 10% 13% 7% 43% 35% 26% 31% 18% 14% 4% 2017 2019 ИСПОЛЬЗОВАНИЕ ВЕЛОСИПЕДА КАК ТРАНСПОРТА НА РАБОТУ/УЧЁБУ, % БОЛЬШАЯ ПОЛОВИНА РЕСПОНДЕНТОВ ВСЁ ЕЩЁ ГОТОВА ПЕРЕСЕСТЬ НА ВЕЛОСИПЕД, ЧТОБЫ ДОБРАТЬСЯ НА РАБОТУ/УЧЁБУ ПРИ АНАЛОГИЧНЫХ 2017 ГОДУ УСЛОВИЯХ. НАИБОЛЕЕ ВАЖНЫЙ ФАКТОР – ВЕЛОПАРКОВКИ ВОЗЛЕ МЕСТ РАБОТЫ/УЧЁБЫ Источник: ответы на вопрос: Какова вероятность того, что вы станете добираться на работу/учёбы, ездить по делам на велосипеде? При каких условиях вы станете добираться на работу/учёбы, ездить по делам на велосипеде? Что мешает вам добираться на работу/учёбы, ездить по делам на велосипеде? 43% 36% 35% 35% 22% 36% 25% 35% 40% 22% Появятся велопарковки возле места работы/ учёбы Велодорожки станут более безопасными Будет возможность сменить одежду, принять душ после поездки Станет больше велодорожек Появятся оборудованные места для хранения велосипедов возле дома Ни при каких условиях не пересяду на велосипед, чтобы ездить на работу (учёбу) Вероятность низкая 50 на 50, при наличии определённых условий Почти 100%, при наличии определённых условий Я уже использую велосипед в этих целях 2019 2017 УСЛОВИЯ РАЗВИТИЯ ВЕЛОСИПЕДА КАК ТРАНСПОРТА НА РАБОТУ/УЧЁБУ, % n=139n=188 n=58n=88
  10. 10. 10 ИСПОЛЬЗОВАНИЕ ВЕЛОСИПЕДА КАК ТРАНСПОРТА НА РАБОТУ/УЧЁБУ, % …А ВОТ ПРЕПЯТСТВИЯ ИЗМЕНИЛИСЬ: ЛЮДИ БОЛЬШЕ БОЯТСЯ ЕЗДИТЬ ПО УЛИЦАМ, ЛИБО НЕ ЗАДУМЫВАЛИСЬ О ТОМ, ЧТОБЫ ПЕРЕСЕСТЬ НА ВЕЛОСИПЕД Источник: ответы на вопрос: Какова вероятность того, что вы станете добираться на работу/учёбы, ездить по делам на велосипеде? При каких условиях вы станете добираться на работу/учёбы, ездить по делам на велосипеде? Что мешает вам добираться на работу/учёбы, ездить по делам на велосипеде? 10% 13% 7% 43% 35% 26% 31% 18% 14% 4% 2017 2019 40% 22% 5% 16% 18% 33% 46% 6% 9% 17% 9% 9% 11% Боюсь ездить на велосипеде по улицам Неподходящая дистанция от дома до работы Не в моем возрасте ездить на велосипеде Проблемы со здоровьем Климат не располагает 0% Нет желания дышать выхлопными газами Никогда не задумывались об этом Ни при каких условиях не пересяду на велосипед, чтобы ездить на работу (учёбу) Вероятность низкая 50 на 50, при наличии определённых условий Я уже использую велосипед в этих целях Почти 100%, при наличии определённых условий 2019 2017 ФАКТОРЫ, ПРЕПЯТСТВУЮЩИЕ РАЗВИТИЮ ВЕЛОСИПЕДА КАК ТРАНСПОРТА НА РАБОТУ/УЧЁБУ, % n=63n=82 n=139n=188 Значимо ниже, чем в предыдущем году Значимо выше, чем в предыдущем году
  11. 11. 11 СУЩЕСТВЕННЫХ СОЦИАЛЬНО-ДЕМОГРАФИЧЕСКИХ РАЗЛИЧИЙ МЕЖДУ 2017 И 2019 ГОДАМИ НЕ ОТМЕЧЕНО ОБРАЗОВАНИЕ, % ДОХОД, % СЕМЕЙНОЕ ПОЛОЖЕНИЕ, % РОД ЗАНЯТИЙ, % 38% 46% 63% 54% 2019 2017 13% 15% 38% 35% 28% 25% 5% 9% 7% 10% 8% 2019 2017 28% 24% 13% 6% 6% 5% 19% 29% 20% 6% 6% 5% 7% 29% Специалист с высшим образованием (врач, учитель, инженер и т.п.) Руководитель среднего звена Учащийся, студент (не работающий) Рабочий, продавец Пенсионер (не работающий) ДругоеСлужащий без высшего образования (клерк, секретарь) XXX - среднее значение Источник: анализ SATIO; n в 2017 году - 400, в 2019 году - 301 ПОЛ, % Иногда нам не хватает денег даже на еду Денег хватает на крупную бытовую технику, но не можем купить новую машину На питание денег хватает, но покупка повседневной одежды вызывает затруднения Денег хватает на все, кроме дачи, квартиры Мы не отказываем себе в хорошем питании, но купить крупную бытовую технику затруднительно При желании могли бы приобрести дачу, квартиру Затрудняюсь ответить/Отказ от ответа 26% 17% 27% 28% 26% 20% 17% 18% 16-24 55-6445-5425-34 35-44 35,0 лет 38,7 лет ВОЗРАСТ, % 25% 11% 17% 26% 8% 6% 47% 58% 2019 Среднее спец. 2017 Среднее и ниже ВысшееНеполн. высшее Магистр/уч. степень 5% 51% 59% 34% 27% 9% 9%2017 2019 2% Разведен(а)Женат/ Замужем Холост/ Не замужемГражданский бракВдовец/ вдова 2019 2017
  12. 12. 12 СУЩЕСТВЕННЫХ РАЗЛИЧИЙ МЕЖДУ ТЕМИ, У КОГО ВЕЛОСИПЕД ЕСТЬ И ТЕМИ, У КОГО ЕГО НЕТ ТАКЖЕ НЕ НАБЛЮДАЕТСЯ ОБРАЗОВАНИЕ, % ДОХОД, % СЕМЕЙНОЕ ПОЛОЖЕНИЕ, % РОД ЗАНЯТИЙ, % 56% 64% 70% 44% 36% 30% Нет, но намереваюсь приобрести Велосипеда нет и не предвидится Да 8% 18% 18% 41% 41% 33% 29% 27% 27% 5% 5% 12% 12% Велосипеда нет и не предвидится Да Нет, но намереваюсь приобрести 30% 20% 14% 7% 7% 4% 18% 29% 25% 7% 9% 4% 4% 23%24% 28% 14% 4% 1% 10% 19% Рабочий, продавец Учащийся, студент (не работающий) Специалист с высшим образованием (врач, учитель, инженер и т.п.) Руководитель среднего звена Малый бизнес, частная практика Пенсионер (неработающий) Другое XXX - среднее значение Источник: анализ SATIO; n «Да» - 139, «Нет, но намереваюсь приобрести» - 56; «Велосипеда нет и не предвидится» - 106 ПОЛ, % Денег хватает на все, кроме дачи, квартиры Мы не отказываем себе в хорошем питании, но купить крупную бытовую технику затруднительно Иногда нам не хватает денег даже на еду Денег хватает на крупную бытовую технику, но не можем купить новую машину На питание денег хватает, но покупка повседневной одежды вызывает затруднения Затрудняюсь ответить/Отказ от ответа При желании могли бы приобрести дачу, квартиру 30% 27% 20% 29% 34% 21% 24% 23% 29% 14% 16% 55-6416-24 25-34 35-44 45-54 33,1 лет 33,38 лет 38,18 лет ВОЗРАСТ, % 24% 21% 29% 14% 25% 17% 7% 7% 8% 50% 45% 44% Среднее и ниже Неполн. высшееСреднее спец. Высшее 6% 50% 54% 51% 38% 32% 28% 5% 11% 12% Разведен(а) Да Нет, но намереваюсь приобрести Велосипеда нет и не предвидится Холост/ Не замужемЖенат/ ЗамужемГражданский брак Да Нет, но намереваюсь приобрести Велосипеда нет и не предвидится
