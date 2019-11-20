M3spbu presentation

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
1Copyright©2019 M3, Inc. All rights reserved. エムスリー株式会社 会社案内 ‐Confidential‐
2Copyright©2019 M3, Inc. All rights reserved. 日本における65歳以上の⼈⼝⽐率 3⼈に1⼈
3Copyright©2019 M3, Inc. All rights reserved. 増え続ける日本の医療費 40兆円超
4Copyright©2019 M3, Inc. All rights reserved. Our Mission インターネットを活用し 健康で楽しく⻑⽣きする⼈を 一⼈でも増やし、 不必要な医療コストを一円でも減らすこと
5Copyright©2019 M3, Inc. All rights reserved. 1 会社概要 2 ビジネスモデル 3 ⾏動規範・組織・⽂化 4 メディカルマーケティング支援事業 5 PEOPLE
6Copyright©2019 M3, Inc. All rights reserved. 会社概要
7Copyright©2019 M3, Inc. All rights reserved. エムスリー株式会社 – インターネットでヘルスケア領域を変⾰ m3.com 会員数 設 ⽴ 売 上 主な 事業領域 海外展開 2000年 （SONYが株...
8Copyright©2019 M3, Inc. All rights reserved. 日本の医師の約90%（28万⼈以上）が登録する 国内最⼤級の医療従事者向けポータルサイトを運営 m3.com 出展: (株) 社会情報サービスによる郵送...
9Copyright©2019 M3, Inc. All rights reserved. 医療界の変⾰をテーマに事業創造 2013年〜 Phase3 Internetによる変⾰ 主な事例︓ M3.com上で医師向け プロモーション（MR君） ...
10Copyright©2019 M3, Inc. All rights reserved. 創業以来の増収増益 営業利益 純利益 単位︓百万円 売上収益 * IFRS9号（⾦融商品）の適⽤にあわせ、FY17実績をリステート 単位︓百万円 営業...
11Copyright©2019 M3, Inc. All rights reserved. 時価総額成⻑率は国内TOP100企業中圧倒的1位 2位 ソフトバンク 3位 シスメックス 7位 ファーストリテイリング 68位 三菱商事 76位 トヨ...
12Copyright©2019 M3, Inc. All rights reserved. エクセレントカンパニーとして海外からも評価 Forbes 「最も⾰新的な成⻑企業」 日本 1位 / 世界 5位 圧倒的プラットフォーム、インターネット...
13Copyright©2019 M3, Inc. All rights reserved. エムスリーグループは現在89社 この10年で成⻑スピードはさらに加速中 2010 2019 2010年従業員数︓ 90名 (単体) / 259名 (連...
14Copyright©2019 M3, Inc. All rights reserved. ビジネスモデル
15Copyright©2019 M3, Inc. All rights reserved. 3⼤リソースを活用し⾼難易度の医療課題を解決 医療課題 × 約90％以上の医師が登録する 圧倒的な プラットフォーム⼒ トップクラス精度のAI診断エン...
16Copyright©2019 M3, Inc. All rights reserved. エムスリーによる医療課題解決の事例 良質な医療情報をタイム リーかつ効率的に医師に 届けたい 良い薬をより早く 患者さんのもとに届けたい 医師の患者さ...
17Copyright©2019 M3, Inc. All rights reserved. 良質な医療情報をタイムリーかつ効率的に医師に届けたい 事例 出所: エムスリー調査・推計 情報の収集時間 製薬企業の営業コスト インターネット MR ...
18Copyright©2019 M3, Inc. All rights reserved. MR訪問 1回 約10,000円 vs MR君配信 1通 約400円 コスト効率よく、良質な情報を医師に届ける MR君/m3.com MR君を視聴 す...
19Copyright©2019 M3, Inc. All rights reserved. m3.com会員医師28万⼈以上へ ダイレクトにアプロ―チ・選定 治験実績のある限られた医療機関へ アプローチ・選定 良い薬をより早く患者さんのもとに...
20Copyright©2019 M3, Inc. All rights reserved. 治験期間を1/3〜1/2に短縮登録症例数 登録期間（M） 1 3 5 7 9 11 13 15 17 19 21 23 25 27 29 31 33 ...
21Copyright©2019 M3, Inc. All rights reserved. クラウド診療支援システム （電子カルテ他） 医師が患者さんと向き合う時間をもっと増やしたい 事例 最新AIによる自動学習機能の 搭載 医師目線に徹底的...
22Copyright©2019 M3, Inc. All rights reserved. 診療科目は10年間で3科目から25科目へ ※アイチケット調べ クリニック用診察予約システム 患者さんの病院待ち時間のストレスを軽減したい 事例 診療科...
23Copyright©2019 M3, Inc. All rights reserved. 年間13万⼈の死者を⽣んでいる薬の副作用の撲滅 世界で唯一子宮頸癌ワクチンが推奨されていない日本の現状の改善 有効なガン治療にアクセスできる患者数の拡...
24Copyright©2019 M3, Inc. All rights reserved. 2010 201４ 2018 2022 国 ︓ 3 → 5(1.5倍) → 10(3倍) 次の4年間も 従来の成⻑ス ピードを維持 する予定 事業タイ...
25Copyright©2019 M3, Inc. All rights reserved. ⾏動規範・組織・⽂化
26Copyright©2019 M3, Inc. All rights reserved. ⾏動規範 Don’t think big, Think Giant! ROI 期待を超えるサプライズ 顧客、医療界へのインパクト 高付加価値 圧倒的な...
27Copyright©2019 M3, Inc. All rights reserved. 企業の存在理由は、社会にプラスの影響を もたらす事だ(「世のため人のため」になっているか)。 そうでない企業は⻑期的には必ず淘汰されていく。 「世のた...
28Copyright©2019 M3, Inc. All rights reserved. M3の組織の特徴 勝ち続ける 経営ノウハウ 打席にたつ 機会の多さ フラットな 組織 Keyword “変⾰を⽣む事業家集団”
29Copyright©2019 M3, Inc. All rights reserved. 階層を最小化。意思決定のスピードも超⾼速フラットな 組織 一般的な企業 エムスリー 社⻑ 執⾏役員 本部⻑ 部⻑ 課⻑ 係⻑ メンバー 経営メンバー ...
30Copyright©2019 M3, Inc. All rights reserved. 独自の経営ノウハウで⾼い成⻑率を継続的に実現 1,592 11,623 子会社化前 の単年度利益 FY18の 単年度利益 約7倍 単位: 百万円 子会...
31Copyright©2019 M3, Inc. All rights reserved. 20代、30代で経営ポジションにチャレンジ打席に⽴つ 機会の多さ 新卒4年目よりM＆Aした 子会社の執⾏役員 前職システム企画→ Q-Life代表取締...
32Copyright©2019 M3, Inc. All rights reserved. 各業界のスペシャリスト、プロフェッショナルが集結 コンサルティング メーカー・商社 I T ⾦ 融 医 療 医師・看護師
33Copyright©2019 M3, Inc. All rights reserved. 営業・マーケティン グ 28% エンジニア 22% サービス企画 14% コーポレート 12% バックオフィス 11% 事業開発 10% データ分析 ...
34Copyright©2019 M3, Inc. All rights reserved. `xáátzx エムスリーは、医療という非常に大きな領域で、様々なサービスを展開し、 成⻑しています。 日本では、「m3.com」というプラットフォー...
35Copyright©2019 M3, Inc. All rights reserved. Why “M3”︖ フラット （20代、ITコンサル出身） ヒエラルキーなく風通しが良い （20代、商社出身） 一緒に働く人が優秀 （20代、医療系ベ...
36Copyright©2019 M3, Inc. All rights reserved. メディカルマーケティング支援事業
37Copyright©2019 M3, Inc. All rights reserved. メディカルマーケティング支援事業の特⻑ 1 ヘルスケアビジネス“ど真ん中”の醍醐味 2 ⾼付加価値・⾼収益なビジネスモデル 3 経営者・マーケティング...
38Copyright©2019 M3, Inc. All rights reserved. メディカルプラットフォームの提供サービス 戦略⽴案 コンテンツ制作 情報伝達 クロージング 医療関連企業マーケティングプロセス 製薬企業 のニーズ 企...
39Copyright©2019 M3, Inc. All rights reserved. 28万名の医師パネルを使い、希少疾患 に⾒られる症状を持つ患者さんの存在 有無を医師にアンケート ウェブアンケートのみならず、リアル チャネルも活用 ...
40Copyright©2019 M3, Inc. All rights reserved. 患者さんに最適な医療を届けたい 世界最⾼レベルのAIエンジンによる医療現場の変⾰ IPF (特発性肺線維症) 実現したソリューション 医師のもとに存在...
41Copyright©2019 M3, Inc. All rights reserved. あゆみ製薬は、2015年8月に参天 製薬リウマチ事業部を、同12月に 昭和薬品化工の医科事業を継承し て誕⽣した新しい製薬会社 患者さんに最適な医療を...
42Copyright©2019 M3, Inc. All rights reserved. 現 状 成⻑余地 約70社 100社 主 な 利 用 企 業 数 成⻑ ポテンシャル 4〜5倍 約5億円 10〜15億円規模 採用品目の増加 配信先医...
43Copyright©2019 M3, Inc. All rights reserved. ミッション・もとめる⼈物像 メディカルマーケティング支援事業が求める⼈材要件 1. マーケット・クライアントのより⼤きな事業課題・戦略課題 を解決し、...
44Copyright©2019 M3, Inc. All rights reserved. PEOPLE
45Copyright©2019 M3, Inc. All rights reserved. 転職軸 社会への貢献度、尊敬・共感・切磋琢磨できる仲間、仕事の⾃由度、成⻑機 会、ワークライフバランス 迷った他企業 エムスリードクターサポート、売上...
46Copyright©2019 M3, Inc. All rights reserved. 転職軸 ・広範なビジネススキルの習得、向上が期待できる環境 ・戦略⽴案、企画など上流工程の業務を担える機会 ・成⻑性の高い業界、領域であること 迷った...
47Copyright©2019 M3, Inc. All rights reserved. cxÉÑÄx 2018新卒⼊社 エムスリーに⼊社した理由 社会への影響が大きく、個人の人⽣にとっても重要なプロダクトを扱い、 変⾰が起こる可能性が高い...
48Copyright©2019 M3, Inc. All rights reserved. 我々エムスリーの目指すもの、取り組んでいること、 仲間たち、その一部ですが紹介させていただきました。 エムスリーはどのような場として映ったでしょうか。...
49Copyright©2019 M3, Inc. All rights reserved. Would you like to change together?
50Copyright©2019 M3, Inc. All rights reserved. Would you like to change together? 【エムスリー】面接後アンケート QRコードが読み込めない場合、以下URLをご利用...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

M3spbu presentation

43 views

Published on

エムスリー・メディカルマーケティング支援事業Gの会社紹介資料です。

Published in: Recruiting & HR
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

M3spbu presentation

  1. 1. 1Copyright©2019 M3, Inc. All rights reserved. エムスリー株式会社 会社案内 ‐Confidential‐
  2. 2. 2Copyright©2019 M3, Inc. All rights reserved. 日本における65歳以上の⼈⼝⽐率 3⼈に1⼈
  3. 3. 3Copyright©2019 M3, Inc. All rights reserved. 増え続ける日本の医療費 40兆円超
  4. 4. 4Copyright©2019 M3, Inc. All rights reserved. Our Mission インターネットを活用し 健康で楽しく⻑⽣きする⼈を 一⼈でも増やし、 不必要な医療コストを一円でも減らすこと
  5. 5. 5Copyright©2019 M3, Inc. All rights reserved. 1 会社概要 2 ビジネスモデル 3 ⾏動規範・組織・⽂化 4 メディカルマーケティング支援事業 5 PEOPLE
  6. 6. 6Copyright©2019 M3, Inc. All rights reserved. 会社概要
  7. 7. 7Copyright©2019 M3, Inc. All rights reserved. エムスリー株式会社 – インターネットでヘルスケア領域を変⾰ m3.com 会員数 設 ⽴ 売 上 主な 事業領域 海外展開 2000年 （SONYが株式34%を取得） 1130億円 （2018年度） 製薬・医療機器企業の情報提供⽀援 (メディカル プラットフォーム事業)、臨床開発⽀援、転職⽀援､ 先端医療関連事業等 米国、英国、韓国、中国、インド、その他 事 業 領 域 インターネット利⽤ により医療界の課題 や問題点を解決 Ｍ３ Medicine Media Metamorphosis 280,000以上 （約90%をカバー） 医 師 90,000以上 看護師 160,000以上 薬剤師
  8. 8. 8Copyright©2019 M3, Inc. All rights reserved. 日本の医師の約90%（28万⼈以上）が登録する 国内最⼤級の医療従事者向けポータルサイトを運営 m3.com 出展: (株) 社会情報サービスによる郵送調査（2014年） 圧倒的アクセス数を強みとし毎日訪問する医師が 30%超 Yahoo! JAPAN m3.com Google Amazon 所属学会 楽天市場 CareNet.com 日経メディカルOnline Facebook 製薬企業のサイト Pubmed MedPeer Yahoo︕知恵袋 出身大学 厚⽣労働省 MT Pro 朝日新聞デジタル 所属学会以外の学会 日本医師会 YOMIURI ONLINE 67 36 37 8 1 3 9 6 13 3 4 7 1 1 1 2 5 5 9 22 14 18 5 10 11 9 5 5 6 5 3 2 1 3 4 1 1 3 4 12 7 18 14 13 10 9 4 7 6 4 7 3 3 5 2 2 2 1 2 6 4 18 32 14 6 7 3 10 7 4 9 12 10 5 2 10 9 2 0% 20% 40% 60% 80% 100% 医師向け調査協⼒依頼 治験･臨床研究協⼒依頼 学会速報･⽂献検索等 医療ニュース Web 講演会 等 MR君 転職･投資等 お役⽴ち情報 ほぼ毎日 週2〜3回 週1回 月1回
  9. 9. 9Copyright©2019 M3, Inc. All rights reserved. 医療界の変⾰をテーマに事業創造 2013年〜 Phase3 Internetによる変⾰ 主な事例︓ M3.com上で医師向け プロモーション（MR君） Web調査事業 Internet + リアルオペレーション による変⾰ AI・ゲノム M&A 合弁会社設⽴ による変⾰ 主な事例︓ がん分野ソリューション AI ラボ ゲノム診断/REXA LINEとの合弁会社設⽴ 2010年〜 Phase2 2000年〜 Phase1 主な事例︓ 治験のe化 医師転職⽀援事業
  10. 10. 10Copyright©2019 M3, Inc. All rights reserved. 創業以来の増収増益 営業利益 純利益 単位︓百万円 売上収益 * IFRS9号（⾦融商品）の適⽤にあわせ、FY17実績をリステート 単位︓百万円 営業利益・純利益 107 480 891 1,563 2,276 3,854 5,729 7,475 8,534 11,811 14,646 19,040 26,007 36,759 51,346 64,660 78,143 94,471 113,059 130,000 FY 00 01 02 03 04 05 06 07 08 09 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 (6ヶ月) FY 00 01 02 03 04 05 06 07 08 09 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 -93 46 255 509 895 1,683 2,677 3,5973,990 4,803 6,031 7,648 9,294 13,738* 16,061 20,022 25,050 27,486 30,800 35,000 -93 62 136 279 493 991 1,6091,9652,3631,938 3,486 4,492 5,598 8,878* 10,428 13,493 16,938 19,225 21,346 24,000 (6ヶ月)
  11. 11. 11Copyright©2019 M3, Inc. All rights reserved. 時価総額成⻑率は国内TOP100企業中圧倒的1位 2位 ソフトバンク 3位 シスメックス 7位 ファーストリテイリング 68位 三菱商事 76位 トヨタ⾃動⾞ 87位 三菱UFJ銀⾏ 97位 パナソニック 8.6倍 8.5倍 5.5倍 1.6倍 1.5倍 1.0倍 0.8倍 ･･･････････････ 1位 エムスリー 18.7倍 ※ 国内Top100企業 2008年9月末からその後10年間上場し続けている企業3,032社のうち、2018年9月末時点での時価総額上位100社 2019年10月に日経225銘柄にも選定（2000年以降創業の会社で初）
  12. 12. 12Copyright©2019 M3, Inc. All rights reserved. エクセレントカンパニーとして海外からも評価 Forbes 「最も⾰新的な成⻑企業」 日本 1位 / 世界 5位 圧倒的プラットフォーム、インターネットに 留まらないビジネス展開、海外事業・M&Aを 評価 1位 2位 3位 4位 5位 出所: https://www.forbes.com/growth‐companies/list/
  13. 13. 13Copyright©2019 M3, Inc. All rights reserved. エムスリーグループは現在89社 この10年で成⻑スピードはさらに加速中 2010 2019 2010年従業員数︓ 90名 (単体) / 259名 (連結) ※ グループ会社総数5社 2019年従業員数︓ 421名 (単体) / 6,024名 (連結) ※ グループ会社総数89社 一般生活者・患者向けサービス 世界のM3グループ 医療従事者/医療機関⽀援 医薬剤開発/医療機器⽀援 営業/マーケティング⽀援/デーベース⽀援
  14. 14. 14Copyright©2019 M3, Inc. All rights reserved. ビジネスモデル
  15. 15. 15Copyright©2019 M3, Inc. All rights reserved. 3⼤リソースを活用し⾼難易度の医療課題を解決 医療課題 × 約90％以上の医師が登録する 圧倒的な プラットフォーム⼒ トップクラス精度のAI診断エンジンなど 世界最⾼水準の テクノロジー 各界のスペシャリストが集う 超一流の課題解決⼒
  16. 16. 16Copyright©2019 M3, Inc. All rights reserved. エムスリーによる医療課題解決の事例 良質な医療情報をタイム リーかつ効率的に医師に 届けたい 良い薬をより早く 患者さんのもとに届けたい 医師の患者さんと向き合う 時間をもっと増やしたい 患者さんの病院待ち時間 のストレスを軽減したい 1回あたりの情報提供 コストをMR⽐1/25に抑制 e化により期間を1/3〜 1/2に短縮。1年以上短縮 した事例も創出 AIを活用し医師の⼊⼒ の手間を最⼤8割削減。 コストも低く既に 1000施設で導⼊決定 スマホ、PCで順番予約 通院。年間延べ650 万⼈が利用 世の中へのインパクトM3のソリューション
  17. 17. 17Copyright©2019 M3, Inc. All rights reserved. 良質な医療情報をタイムリーかつ効率的に医師に届けたい 事例 出所: エムスリー調査・推計 情報の収集時間 製薬企業の営業コスト インターネット MR その他 (学会、研究会、 医学雑誌等) MR関連費用 ･･･約1兆5,000億円 ･･･約1,000億円 ･･･約400億円 44% 39% 17% 約7% 約2% 約91% 医師の情報収集はインターネット中心だが製薬企業の営業コストの⼤半 は未だMR関連
  18. 18. 18Copyright©2019 M3, Inc. All rights reserved. MR訪問 1回 約10,000円 vs MR君配信 1通 約400円 コスト効率よく、良質な情報を医師に届ける MR君/m3.com MR君を視聴 する医師 医師が診る 患者さん 患者さんのご家族や関わる ⼈々 ･･･ ･･･ ･･･ ･･･ ･･･ 1⼈の医師の先に400⼈の日本国⺠ 1回のMR君メッセージを1万⼈の医師に届ければ400万⼈の健康の維持 向上にインパクト。年50回でのべ2億⼈、ご家族・関係の方々まで含め るとその影響は極めて⼤きい
  19. 19. 19Copyright©2019 M3, Inc. All rights reserved. m3.com会員医師28万⼈以上へ ダイレクトにアプロ―チ・選定 治験実績のある限られた医療機関へ アプローチ・選定 良い薬をより早く患者さんのもとに届けたい 事例 m3.com会員医師28万⼈以上にアプローチ・選定することで治験に参加 する患者さん・医師の発掘を効率化。治験効率化により開発中の薬の早期 上市が可能へ 治験君企 業
  20. 20. 20Copyright©2019 M3, Inc. All rights reserved. 治験期間を1/3〜1/2に短縮登録症例数 登録期間（M） 1 3 5 7 9 11 13 15 17 19 21 23 25 27 29 31 33 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 登録期間（M） 当初スケジュール 実績 登録症例数 当初スケジュール 実績 Case1 国際共同治験 Case2 国内治験 5カ月（33%） 短縮 13カ月（39%） 短縮 ⽣活習慣病領域 ⽣活習慣病領域 症例登録期間33カ月に対し、 20カ月で登録終了 症例登録期間15カ月に対し、 10カ月で登録終了
  21. 21. 21Copyright©2019 M3, Inc. All rights reserved. クラウド診療支援システム （電子カルテ他） 医師が患者さんと向き合う時間をもっと増やしたい 事例 最新AIによる自動学習機能の 搭載 医師目線に徹底的拘った機能･ インターフェース 導⼊コストが⾼い、⼊⼒が複雑、といった従来の電子カルテに対する 不満を解消 医師を煩雑な作業から解放して、医療に集中できる時間を最⼤化 導⼊数No.1 医師のカルテの⼊⼒時間を 80％削減
  22. 22. 22Copyright©2019 M3, Inc. All rights reserved. 診療科目は10年間で3科目から25科目へ ※アイチケット調べ クリニック用診察予約システム 患者さんの病院待ち時間のストレスを軽減したい 事例 診療科目も拡⼤しつつ 全国1,800施設で導⼊ 「どんなに待っても、この先⽣に診てもらいたい」という患者さんの 気持ちと「できるだけ多くの患者さんにストレスなく来院して欲しい」 という医師のニーズを解決 整形 外科 小児科 耳鼻 咽喉科 内科 皮膚科 眼科 その他 20132003
  23. 23. 23Copyright©2019 M3, Inc. All rights reserved. 年間13万⼈の死者を⽣んでいる薬の副作用の撲滅 世界で唯一子宮頸癌ワクチンが推奨されていない日本の現状の改善 有効なガン治療にアクセスできる患者数の拡⼤ AI検診による病気の早期発⾒ 医療課題解決プロフェッショナル集団として 今後も社会貢献度の⾼いソリューションを創出し続ける 未解決の医療課題 - In Progress - etc…
  24. 24. 24Copyright©2019 M3, Inc. All rights reserved. 2010 201４ 2018 2022 国 ︓ 3 → 5(1.5倍) → 10(3倍) 次の4年間も 従来の成⻑ス ピードを維持 する予定 事業タイプ数︓ 6 → 10(1.5倍) → 26(4倍) 展開事業数 (タイプ×国) ︓ 10 → 18(2倍) → 41(4倍) 売上(億円) ︓ 140 → 370(2.5倍) → 945(7倍) 成⻑ポテンシャルに対しまだ数%しか実現していないという認識 異なった事業フェーズ（0→1、1→10、10→100）の リーダー⼈材を幅広く求む 事業領域の拡⼤と成⻑ポテンシャル
  25. 25. 25Copyright©2019 M3, Inc. All rights reserved. ⾏動規範・組織・⽂化
  26. 26. 26Copyright©2019 M3, Inc. All rights reserved. ⾏動規範 Don’t think big, Think Giant! ROI 期待を超えるサプライズ 顧客、医療界へのインパクト 高付加価値 圧倒的な当事者意識 One dollar out 経営は百人百様 Speed Professional 120％ Innovation 2000年にM3を創業した際、 「インターネットを活用して、健康で⻑⽣きできる⼈を1⼈でも増やし、 不必要な医療コストを1円でも減らすこと」 という会社のミッションと共に、 「クライアント、良い仕事に対する執着心を持つ」 「社⻑意識で仕事に取り組む」 「みんなを⼤切にする（他のスタッフをプロフェッショナルとして尊重する）」 という3つの⾏動指針を決め、この⾏動指針を覚えやすくするために、 「く・しゃ・み」としました。 「く・しゃ・み」への想いは次頁のようなものであったが、 現在もその基本思想に変わりはありません。
  27. 27. 27Copyright©2019 M3, Inc. All rights reserved. 企業の存在理由は、社会にプラスの影響を もたらす事だ(「世のため人のため」になっているか)。 そうでない企業は⻑期的には必ず淘汰されていく。 「世のため人のため」の大原則は顧客が満足する事だ。 それも単なる満足ではなく、折角なら感動させたい。 顧客が感動するレベルは100の期待に対して 少なくとも120を超える成果を出した時から始まる。 M3グループのスタッフには是非この120レベル以上の 仕事にチャレンジしてほしい。 顧客は必ずしも外部のクライアントだけではなく、 例えば人事、経理、総務などのスタッフ部門では 社内のサービス受益者が、m3.comの運用では 医師や薬剤師など医療従事者の会員が顧客になる。 顧客の期待を上回る手段は、 品質、スピード、新規アイデア、など色々ある。 我々は「知恵を使って」顧客満⾜度を最⼤化 していく事を目指したい。 クライアント、 良い仕事に対する 執着心を持つ 社⻑意識で 仕事に取り組む みんなを⼤切にする 他のスタッフをプロフェッ ショナルとして尊重する く しゃ み 充実感を持ちながら、日々仕事に取り組みたいと 誰もが思うだろう。 充実しながら仕事を楽しくやる秘訣は、 社⻑意識、圧倒的な当事者意識を持つ事だ。 仕事の主人公は⾃分⾃⾝、他は上⻑も含め 成果を上げるためのリソース(材料)である。 「上の言う通りやって失敗したら、 言われた通りやった⾃分の責任」だ。 最も現場感覚を持っているのは⾃分、 成果を出す事に集中し、上を使う(アイデアを出させる、 課題解決のヒントをもらう、顧客に連れて⾏くこと を強化するなど)くらいの気概で仕事に取り組もう。 どんな仕事も、社⻑意識を持ち、顧客のニーズと、 ⾃分の仕事のプロセスをしっかり⾒れば 改善余地は必ずある。 一⾒単純に⾒える掃除にしても、 「違う道具を使ってもっと綺麗にできないか」 「10分かかっていた事を8分でやる手順はないか」 「効率性が上がりできた時間を使って 他のところも掃除できないか」など 幾らでもやれる事はあるはずだ。 リーダーシップとは、⾃分がいなければ 起きなかった変化を作る事かと思う。 そういった意味では新入社員であっても リーダーシップを発揮できる。 仕事の愚痴や上司の悪⼝を裏でコソコソ 語るのは格好悪い。 社⻑意識を持ち（リーダーシップを発揮し）、 目の前の成果を最大化していく習慣が⾝につけば、 仕事は真に楽しくなり⾃⾝の成⻑も加速する。 料理人としての腕は良いが個性が強過ぎで スタッフが居つかない店がある。 顧客満足度は⾼いかもしれないが、 スタッフが足りず対応できる顧客は限られる。 我々は、何万人、何百万人という人の 健康にインパクトをもたらそうとしているので、 この料理店のようではダメで、 より大きなM3チームとして 有機的に同じ目標に向かっていく必要がある。 そのためにはスタッフが、 お互いをプロフェッショナルとして尊重し 合わなければならない。 尊重の反対は、他のスタッフを下に⾒る、 尊厳を傷つけるというような事だろう (パワハラなど以ての外だ)。 また、「あの人はレベルが低い」 「あのチームはダメだ」というようなことを 仮に思うことがあれば、陰で言うのではなく、 本人に改善点を率直に伝えてみてはどうだろう。 それにより言われた方にも改善チャンスが生まれる。 表面的な人間関係を取り繕う 「優しく冷たい」態度ではなく、 本質的にお互いを高めていく 「厳しく暖かい」関係が理想だ。 他のスタッフを尊重するというのは、 シンプルに考えると 「⾃分がされて嫌な事は他人にもしない」という 事だろう。
  28. 28. 28Copyright©2019 M3, Inc. All rights reserved. M3の組織の特徴 勝ち続ける 経営ノウハウ 打席にたつ 機会の多さ フラットな 組織 Keyword “変⾰を⽣む事業家集団”
  29. 29. 29Copyright©2019 M3, Inc. All rights reserved. 階層を最小化。意思決定のスピードも超⾼速フラットな 組織 一般的な企業 エムスリー 社⻑ 執⾏役員 本部⻑ 部⻑ 課⻑ 係⻑ メンバー 経営メンバー リーダー メンバー
  30. 30. 30Copyright©2019 M3, Inc. All rights reserved. 独自の経営ノウハウで⾼い成⻑率を継続的に実現 1,592 11,623 子会社化前 の単年度利益 FY18の 単年度利益 約7倍 単位: 百万円 子会社化後の 平均期間 約6年間 MA後の主要子会社の利益成⻑ コスト構造の改善 事業間シナジーの 最⼤化、新ビジネ スモデルの構築 m3.comを活用し たトップラインの 改善 価値創造のレバー (主な例) 例: 無駄な販管費削減 例: m3.comを活⽤し た既存製品の拡販 例: 電子カルテを活⽤ した新治験サービ スの展開 プラットフォーム⼒とM3独自レバーの 収益化プロセスによりスピード改善が可能 勝ち続ける 経営ノウハウ
  31. 31. 31Copyright©2019 M3, Inc. All rights reserved. 20代、30代で経営ポジションにチャレンジ打席に⽴つ 機会の多さ 新卒4年目よりM＆Aした 子会社の執⾏役員 前職システム企画→ Q-Life代表取締役 LINEヘルスケア事業責任者 前職外資系コンサル →新組織⽴ち上げ ＆M&Aした子会社取締役 前職IT企業→新規事業⽴ち上げ ＆子会社取締役 前職医療法⼈→産休 →新規事業リーダー 前職証券会社 →M＆Aした 子会社取締役 前職外資系投資銀⾏ →EU事業責任者 前職製薬会社 →コンテンツリーダー ＆子会社取締役
  32. 32. 32Copyright©2019 M3, Inc. All rights reserved. 各業界のスペシャリスト、プロフェッショナルが集結 コンサルティング メーカー・商社 I T ⾦ 融 医 療 医師・看護師
  33. 33. 33Copyright©2019 M3, Inc. All rights reserved. 営業・マーケティン グ 28% エンジニア 22% サービス企画 14% コーポレート 12% バックオフィス 11% 事業開発 10% データ分析 3% 平均年齢 35.3歳 M3の主な職種分布
  34. 34. 34Copyright©2019 M3, Inc. All rights reserved. `xáátzx エムスリーは、医療という非常に大きな領域で、様々なサービスを展開し、 成⻑しています。 日本では、「m3.com」というプラットフォームを拡大させつつ、製薬企業マーケティング ⽀援サービスやWeb調査を、コアサービスとして展開しています。医師の転職⽀援や治験 のe化など、インターネットとリアルを融合するようなサービスも加え、付加価値の拡大を 図ってきました。 最近では、クラウド型電子カルテによるリアルワールドデータの分野、 Patient Support Programなどによる健康経営分野、およびAIやゲノム診断などの先端医 療分野に、本格的に取り組んでおり、更なる成⻑に向けて進んでいるところです。 また、海外への展開も積極的です。エムスリーグループが全世界で展開するプラットフォー ムを利⽤する医師は550万人に達し、まもなく、全世界の医師1200万人の50%をカバーす ることになります。エムスリーの全世界プラットフォームを活⽤した事業の展開余地は、無 限に広がっています。 これらエムスリーの成⻑は、メンバーひとりひとりの活躍に⽀えられています。 権限移譲を広く⾏いながら、各事業のリーダー主体で意思決定し、事業をよりスピーディに、 より付加価値の高いサービスにしていくことを大事にしています。 メンバーは⼊社の時期、年齢、ポジションなど、⾃ら制約条件を設けて思考を狭くする必要 はありませんし、これまでのやり方やルールに拘る必要もありません。 誰もがフラットかつゼロベース思考で、あらゆる手段や可能性を考え抜き、社会に対してプ ラスの変化やイノベーションを⽣み出していく組織であり続けたいと考えています。 事業がハイスピードで成⻑していることもあり、エムスリーにはフリースペースが多くあり ます。一人だけで出来ないことをエムスリーというチームで実現していきたいというような、 謙虚でチームプレイのできる方にとっては最高の環境ではないかと思います。 医療は人々のライフラインの根幹です。そして、その医療で⾏われる意思決定の多くを担っ ているのは医師をはじめとした医療従事者です。 皆の健康な⽣活を⽀えているという実感を持つことができるのも、 エムスリーで働く醍醐味の一つです。 今まで以上にインパクトのある事業を送り出していくために さらに強いチームをつくりたく、ともに成⻑できる仲間をお待ちしています。 人事担当取締役 辻 高宏
  35. 35. 35Copyright©2019 M3, Inc. All rights reserved. Why “M3”︖ フラット （20代、ITコンサル出身） ヒエラルキーなく風通しが良い （20代、商社出身） 一緒に働く人が優秀 （20代、医療系ベンチャー） 個人の裁量が広い （20代、公共系機関） 新しいチャレンジが出来る環境がある （20代、医療機器メーカー出身） 会社としての成⻑ポテンシャル （20代、通信会社出身） 論理的・ファクトベースの意思決定 （30代、戦略コンサル出身） ビジネスモデルが魅⼒ （20代、戦略コンサル出身） 組織がフラットで⼊社年齢、年次に関わらず 仕事を任せてもらえる （30代、証券会社出身） お互いを尊重する社風（20代、素材メーカー） 合理的論理的な最適解を優先し進化していく企業風⼟ （20代、IT企業出身出身） 社会的意義の大きい事業展開のチャンスがある （30代、⾦融関係） 論理的な物事の決め方 （20代、証券会社出身） 優秀なメンバーが多く成⻑の機会が多い （20代、メガバンク出身） 各方面で高いスキルを 持つパートナーが揃っている （30代、検索最大手） 当事者意識の高い優秀な人が沢⼭いる点 （30代、ITベンチャー出身） 素直でまじめな人が多いところ （30代、広告代理店出身） ⾃分の成⻑のために努⼒をいとわない人が 集まっていて刺激になる （20代、公務員） 解決に向かう真摯さ、個人の尊重、チーム内の協⼒体制 （30代、製薬メーカー出身） 医療という社会的意義のある領域で 独特のビジネスを展開している （30代、メーカー出身） 社会的な貢献と営利企業としての追求が 高次元でバランスしている （20代、広告代理店出身） 事業の成⻑余地と新しいチャレンジの機会。 フラットな人間関係（20代、電機メーカー出身） 医療業界に変⾰を起こす状況が現在進⾏形で体感できる （20代、医療関連ビジネス）
  36. 36. 36Copyright©2019 M3, Inc. All rights reserved. メディカルマーケティング支援事業
  37. 37. 37Copyright©2019 M3, Inc. All rights reserved. メディカルマーケティング支援事業の特⻑ 1 ヘルスケアビジネス“ど真ん中”の醍醐味 2 ⾼付加価値・⾼収益なビジネスモデル 3 経営者・マーケティング責任者のパートナー 4 トップレベルの⼈材が集う経営⼈材輩出組織
  38. 38. 38Copyright©2019 M3, Inc. All rights reserved. メディカルプラットフォームの提供サービス 戦略⽴案 コンテンツ制作 情報伝達 クロージング 医療関連企業マーケティングプロセス 製薬企業 のニーズ 企業側 対応部署 M3提供 サービス 製品戦略⽴案 医療現場への効 率的な情報伝達 対象製品の利⽤ 拡大 経営企画 マーケティング マーケティング マルチ・チャネ ル・グループ 営業 経営企画 M3リサーチ Mxデータ 医師に伝えるべ きメッセージと コンテンツ作成 マーケティング MR君 MR君ファミリー 拡大サービス 情報伝達（従来のMR君）だけではなく、より幅広いマーケティング ニーズに対応するべくサービスラインアップを拡充、戦略⽴案〜クロー ジング迄、製薬企業のマーケティング戦略のパートナーとして伴⾛ Webコンテンツ･ クリエイション エージェンシー 事業 MR君 Web講演会 ワンポイント 医療情報 CSO メディカル マーケター M3データベース
  39. 39. 39Copyright©2019 M3, Inc. All rights reserved. 28万名の医師パネルを使い、希少疾患 に⾒られる症状を持つ患者さんの存在 有無を医師にアンケート ウェブアンケートのみならず、リアル チャネルも活用 プロジェクト開始6か月で2名の患者さ んを発⾒、治療に導いた 患者さんに最適な医療を届けたい プラットフォーム⼒をフル活用し最適な医療を届ける 実現したソリューション 指定難病に特定されている 希少疾患 運動のために使⽤する筋肉をコ ントロールする神経に影響を及 ぼす、遺伝性の病気 徐々に筋⼒の低下や筋の萎縮が 発⽣ 全国に1,500名の患者がいると 言われているが、約半分しか特 定出来ていない
  40. 40. 40Copyright©2019 M3, Inc. All rights reserved. 患者さんに最適な医療を届けたい 世界最⾼レベルのAIエンジンによる医療現場の変⾰ IPF (特発性肺線維症) 実現したソリューション 医師のもとに存在する胸部X線画像 をInputデータとして、IPF確定診 断に至る疑いを判定するAIをM3が 開発 エムスリーのAIエンジンはIPF診断 精度において世界最⼤手の検索サイ トが開発したAIエンジン以上 AI判定により疑いのある患者を発掘 し、IPF患者の発掘につなげる 肺が十分にふくらまなくなり、 ガス交換がうまくできずに、酸 素が不⾜し息苦しくなる。呼吸 が維持できないケースも 肺がんよりも予後不良かつ根治 不能 (進⾏抑制することが重要) な疾患 早期発⾒が困難
  41. 41. 41Copyright©2019 M3, Inc. All rights reserved. あゆみ製薬は、2015年8月に参天 製薬リウマチ事業部を、同12月に 昭和薬品化工の医科事業を継承し て誕⽣した新しい製薬会社 患者さんに最適な医療を届けたい エムスリー自らが製薬業界の主体者へ 実現したソリューション M3は、投資ファンドのユニゾン･ キャピタルと共同で投資を⾏い、 デジタルプロモーション活動をサ ポートすることで、製品売上と企 業価値の向上を目指した 2019年3月、米⼤手投資ファン ドであるブラックストーン･グ ループがあゆみ製薬を買収するこ とを発表 背景
  42. 42. 42Copyright©2019 M3, Inc. All rights reserved. 現 状 成⻑余地 約70社 100社 主 な 利 用 企 業 数 成⻑ ポテンシャル 4〜5倍 約5億円 10〜15億円規模 採用品目の増加 配信先医師数の増⼤ コンテンツの⾼付加価 値化 利 用 企 業 あ た り 売 上 メディカルプラットフォームの成⻑ポテンシャル
  43. 43. 43Copyright©2019 M3, Inc. All rights reserved. ミッション・もとめる⼈物像 メディカルマーケティング支援事業が求める⼈材要件 1. マーケット・クライアントのより⼤きな事業課題・戦略課題 を解決し、インパクトを出せる 2. 価値向上のための創意⼯夫、努⼒を惜しまない 3. 能動的で、規律⾼く、組織にも貢献できるプロフェッショナル 製薬企業マーケティング部門、経営層、デジタル部門顧客パートナー マーケティング戦略課題の解決提案 新規事業の企画・推進 プロジェクトマネジメント 医療界の営業マーケティング⽣産性を⾶躍的に向上させ、 情報インフラ的存在となる 職 務 ミッション
  44. 44. 44Copyright©2019 M3, Inc. All rights reserved. PEOPLE
  45. 45. 45Copyright©2019 M3, Inc. All rights reserved. 転職軸 社会への貢献度、尊敬・共感・切磋琢磨できる仲間、仕事の⾃由度、成⻑機 会、ワークライフバランス 迷った他企業 エムスリードクターサポート、売上10億円規模のベンチャーのマネジメント 職、楽天 決め手  ⾕村社⻑  仕事の⾃由度の高さ（⼊社時の役割に固執するのではなく、インパクトを 更に出せそうな役割があればそれをやれる、またその機会が多い） 今の仕事  7Pグループのリーダーとして、エムスリーの医療業界の多岐にわたる事業 コンポーネントや他社ステークホルダーとの協業により医療疾患課題⾃体 の解決を目指す「7Pプロジェクト」を推進  SPBUのシニアディレクターとして、製薬企業の営業マーケティング⽣産性 向上の課題解決を推進 M3の魅⼒／候補者へのメッセージ これほど医療業界において多岐にわたる事業体を持っ ている企業はエムスリーだけだと思っています。それ らの事業コンポーネントと、思いを共にする社外の 方々と一緒に、単一事業によるインパクトだけではな く、医療業界の疾患課題解決に取り組み社会インパク トを創造していけるのがエムスリーの魅⼒と思います。 一緒に医療業界にインパクトを創造したい方は是非ご 一緒働きましょう︕ プライベートショット cxÉÑÄx 外資系コンサル→シニアディレクター 転職満⾜度 95%  ⾊々なやりたいことをやらせてもらい、社⻑やマネジメントとの距離も近 くメンターになってもらい⾃⼰成⻑も加速できるから  ⾃分⾃身の満⾜度は100％だが、転職時に家族にコミットした週一の子供 の送り迎えを十分できていないので‐5％︖
  46. 46. 46Copyright©2019 M3, Inc. All rights reserved. 転職軸 ・広範なビジネススキルの習得、向上が期待できる環境 ・戦略⽴案、企画など上流工程の業務を担える機会 ・成⻑性の高い業界、領域であること 迷った他企業 ・コンサルティングファーム（上記スキル向上軸として） M3に⼊社した決め手 ・社員の志（成⻑欲）の高さ、優秀さ ・事業の当事者になれるオポチュニティ ・医療×ITに社会的意義、成⻑ポテンシャルを感じたため 今の仕事 2019年4月にM&Aしたグループ会社の取締役。 営業責任者として戦略⽴案から各商材の進捗管理・企画業務の⽀援など M3の魅⼒ ・機会を求む人には与えられる環境であること ・様々な業界で実績を上げ、志の高い社員と ともに仕事ができること ・⼊社歴やポジション関係なく、フラットに 議論ができること ・コンペティターを強く意識せず、ユーザーの 課題解決（本質的なこと）に時間を使えること エムスリーを一⾔で表すと︖ ・時価総額1兆円を超えながら、成⻑ポテン シャルが有り余っている会社 それだけ医療業界（海外も含め）において、解 決すべき課題は多いということ 転職満⾜度 100% 理由 当時の転職軸やM3に描いていたイメージに相違が全くなかったため プライベートショット 休日は 愛⽝とのプチ旅⾏に⾏く ことにハマっています cxÉÑÄx 証券会社→子会社取締役
  47. 47. 47Copyright©2019 M3, Inc. All rights reserved. cxÉÑÄx 2018新卒⼊社 エムスリーに⼊社した理由 社会への影響が大きく、個人の人⽣にとっても重要なプロダクトを扱い、 変⾰が起こる可能性が高いのが医療業界と考えたため。 医療業界の中でエムスリーは新しい価値を⽣み出し、これからも ⽣み続けられる場所だと思い⼊社。 今の仕事 製薬企業向けマーケティング⽀援を担当。 医薬品マーケティングにおけるより先進的なデジタル活⽤と 医師会員等エムスリーのアセットを活⽤しエンジニアやデザイナーを 巻き込みながらエムスリーならではのソリューションによって課題を解決。 M3の魅⼒ ヒト・モノ・カネが揃っていること。 医療業界に精通した人、新規事業⽴ち上げの経験が豊富にある人、 多様な業界のコンサルティングに従事してきた人、 それぞれの専門分野を持った仲間とともに、エムスリーのアセットを活かして 医療業界の課題に多様なアプローチが取れる環境。 ⼊社後のギャップ 私が所属している部署はコンサル出身者が多いと聞いていたので、 勝手にクール（悪く言うとドライ）な印象がありましたが 実際はユニークで面⽩い人が多く良い意味でGAPがありました。 候補者へメッセージ エムスリーは「厳しくも、優しい組織」だと思います。 プロフェッショナルであれという厳しさと同時に、成⻑したい といえばチャンスがもらえ、必要なフォローをしてくれるという 優しさがあります。多様なロールモデルも存在し、課題解決能⼒といった 全メンバーが磨く能⼒もある一方で、各人の強みを活かせる会社です。 強みを持ちつつ更なる成⻑意欲をお持ちの方と、一緒に医療業界で チャレンジできることを楽しみにお待ちしています。
  48. 48. 48Copyright©2019 M3, Inc. All rights reserved. 我々エムスリーの目指すもの、取り組んでいること、 仲間たち、その一部ですが紹介させていただきました。 エムスリーはどのような場として映ったでしょうか。 ヘルスケア領域に変⾰を起こそうとしている集団、 ユニークなソリューションを数多く企画 ・⽴ち上げてきたイノベーション企業、経営の学び・実践・成⻑の場。 他にも様々あるかもしれません。 その中に、ご⾃身がこの資料を手にするに⾄った 背景に触れるものが一つでもあったのなら幸いです。 エムスリーのミッション︓ “インターネットを活⽤し、健康で楽しく⻑⽣きする人を一人でも増やし、 不必要な医療コストを一円でも減らすこと“ 大きな変⾰期にある日本の医療現場 －世界でも類を⾒ない超高齢化社会への進展と医療の高度化に伴い増加、 まもなく50兆円に迫ると言われる 医療コストは国の大きな課題であり、 同時に、大きな社会変⾰のチャンスでもあります。 その課題解決を通じたミッション達成に向け、 エムスリーは圧倒的なプラットフォーム⼒と 先進的なテクノロジー⼒を一層磨き続けます。 あと必要なものはただ一つ ー ともに日本の医療課題の解決をリードしたいという仲間を一人でも増やすこと。 エムスリーのチャレンジはまだまだこれから続きます。 今日エムスリーに少しでも関心を持っていただけた方、ぜひ我々と話しをしませんか。 取締役 （メディカルマーケティング⽀援事業担当） cÉÑ `xáátzx
  49. 49. 49Copyright©2019 M3, Inc. All rights reserved. Would you like to change together?
  50. 50. 50Copyright©2019 M3, Inc. All rights reserved. Would you like to change together? 【エムスリー】面接後アンケート QRコードが読み込めない場合、以下URLをご利用ください https://forms.gle/GTpLgeaeQ2e77ew36 エムスリーの採用面接にお時間をいただき、誠にありがとうございました。 面接後の感想や現在の転職活動ご状況などをお聞かせいただきたく、以下フォームよりアン ケートへのご回答をお願いいたします。 なお、ご回答いただいた内容は選考に影響しません。 弊社の採用活動向上のためご協力いただければ幸いでございます。

×