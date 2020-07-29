M3・CCG presentation

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
1Copyright©2019 M3, Inc. All rights reserved. エムスリー株式会社 会社案内 ‐Confidential‐
2Copyright©2019 M3, Inc. All rights reserved. 1 会社概要 2 ビジネスモデル 3 行動規範・組織・文化 4 メディカルマーケティング支援事業
3Copyright©2019 M3, Inc. All rights reserved. 会社概要
4Copyright©2019 M3, Inc. All rights reserved. エムスリー株式会社 – インターネットでヘルスケア領域を変革 m3.com 会員数 設 立 売 上 主な 事業領域 海外展開 2000年 （SONYが株...
5Copyright©2019 M3, Inc. All rights reserved. 日本の医師の約90%（29万人以上）が登録する 国内最大級の医療従事者向けポータルサイトを運営 m3.com 出展: (株) 社会情報サービスによる郵送...
6Copyright©2019 M3, Inc. All rights reserved. 医療界の変革をテーマに事業創造 2013年～ Phase3 Internetによる変革 主な事例: M3.com上で医師向け プロモーション（MR君） ...
7Copyright©2019 M3, Inc. All rights reserved. 創業以来の増収増益 営業利益 純利益 単位:百万円 売上収益 * IFRS9号（金融商品）の適用にあわせ、FY17実績をリステート 単位:百万円 営業利...
8Copyright©2019 M3, Inc. All rights reserved. 時価総額成⾧率は国内TOP100企業中圧倒的1位 2位 ソフトバンク 3位 シスメックス 7位 ファーストリテイリング 68位 三菱商事 76位 トヨタ...
9Copyright©2019 M3, Inc. All rights reserved. エクセレントカンパニーとして海外からも評価 Forbes 「最も革新的な成⾧企業」  日本 1位 / 世界 5位  圧倒的プラットフォーム、インター...
10Copyright©2019 M3, Inc. All rights reserved. エムスリーグループは現在89社 この10年で成⾧スピードはさらに加速中 2010 2019 2010年従業員数: 90名 (単体) / 259名 (連...
11Copyright©2019 M3, Inc. All rights reserved. ビジネスモデル
12Copyright©2019 M3, Inc. All rights reserved. 3大リソースを活用し高難易度の医療課題を解決 医療課題 × 約90％以上の医師が登録する 圧倒的な プラットフォーム力 トップクラス精度のAI診断エン...
13Copyright©2019 M3, Inc. All rights reserved. エムスリーによる医療課題解決の事例 良質な医療情報をタイム リーかつ効率的に医師に 届けたい 良い薬をより早く 患者さんのもとに届けたい 医師の患者さ...
14Copyright©2019 M3, Inc. All rights reserved. 良質な医療情報をタイムリーかつ効率的に医師に届けたい 事例 出所: エムスリー調査・推計 情報の収集時間 製薬企業の営業コスト インターネット MR ...
15Copyright©2019 M3, Inc. All rights reserved. MR訪問 1回 約10,000円 vs MR君配信 1通 約400円 コスト効率よく、良質な情報を医師に届ける MR君/m3.com MR君を視聴 す...
16Copyright©2019 M3, Inc. All rights reserved. m3.com会員医師29万人以上へ ダイレクトにアプロ―チ・選定 治験実績のある限られた医療機関へ アプローチ・選定 良い薬をより早く患者さんのもとに...
17Copyright©2019 M3, Inc. All rights reserved. 治験期間を1/3～1/2に短縮登録症例数 登録期間（M） 1 3 5 7 9 11 13 15 17 19 21 23 25 27 29 31 33 ...
18Copyright©2019 M3, Inc. All rights reserved. クラウド診療支援システム （電子カルテ他） 医師が患者さんと向き合う時間をもっと増やしたい 事例 最新AIによる自動学習機能の 搭載 医師目線に徹底的...
19Copyright©2019 M3, Inc. All rights reserved. 診療科目は10年間で3科目から25科目へ ※アイチケット調べ クリニック用診察予約システム 患者さんの病院待ち時間のストレスを軽減したい 事例 診療科...
20Copyright©2019 M3, Inc. All rights reserved. 年間13万人の死者を生んでいる薬の副作用の撲滅 世界で唯一子宮頸癌ワクチンが推奨されていない日本の現状の改善 有効なガン治療にアクセスできる患者数の拡...
21Copyright©2019 M3, Inc. All rights reserved. 2010 201４ 2018 2022 国 : 3 → 5(1.5倍) → 10(3倍) 次の4年間も 従来の成⾧ス ピードを維持 する予定 事業タイ...
22Copyright©2019 M3, Inc. All rights reserved. メディカルマーケティング支援事業
23Copyright©2019 M3, Inc. All rights reserved. メディカルプラットフォームの提供サービス 戦略立案 コンテンツ制作 情報伝達 クロージング 医療関連企業マーケティングプロセス 製薬企業 のニーズ 企...
24Copyright©2019 M3, Inc. All rights reserved. 現 状 成⾧余地 約70社 100社 主 な 利 用 企 業 数 成⾧ ポテンシャル 4～5倍 約5億円 10～15億円規模  採用品目の増加  ...
25Copyright©2019 M3, Inc. All rights reserved. コンテンツグループ＠MRFの目指すもの 世界で一番多くの、 ｢治療が変わる。｣ をプロデュースする 1. マーケティング脳を駆使した創造性と戦略性の共...
26Copyright©2019 M3, Inc. All rights reserved. MR君とはインターネット上のMR 医師を待つ 会話およびディテール開始 詳細な製品説明 Click Click ○○○○○○○○○○○○○○○○ ○○...
27Copyright©2019 M3, Inc. All rights reserved. MR君のコンテンツを視聴させるパワー ｍ３.ｃｏｍにログイン、本社 ＭＲのアイコンをクリックし、 ディテールメッセージを読む 平均開封率 約 75% ...
28Copyright©2019 M3, Inc. All rights reserved. 処方に影響を与える“コンテンツ”の要素 ？ 私のメイン処方薬は 「製品Ａ」だ コンテンツコンテンツ 今日から私のメイン 処方は「製品Ｂ」だ 現 状 期...
29Copyright©2019 M3, Inc. All rights reserved. M3モニターMR君が実現する「医師と作る」コンテンツ 視聴医師が求める情報と企業が発信したい情報を組み合わせた企画立案の面白さ 医師とともに“創る”素...
30Copyright©2019 M3, Inc. All rights reserved. コンテンツプロデューサーのミッション・もとめる人物像 コンテンツグループが求める人材要件 1. マーケット・クライアントのより大きな事業課題・戦略課題...
31Copyright©2019 M3, Inc. All rights reserved. コンテンツプロデューサー業務の流れ 企画・提案企画・提案 戦略の具現化戦略の具現化 配信後配信後  顧客・社内チームとブレスト -該当製品に対して、...
32Copyright©2019 M3, Inc. All rights reserved. コンテンツグループが提供できるもの MR出身者の方 出版・編集会社 出身者の方 薬剤師・獣医師  MR経験がダイレクトに活きる ‐医師の処方行動を変...
33Copyright©2019 M3, Inc. All rights reserved. 求める人物像（MR出身者） 求める人物像 Skill Mind Spec 20代～30代前半がメインターゲット これまでの従事してきた業務において 自...
34Copyright©2019 M3, Inc. All rights reserved. 求める人物像（出版出身・医療系資格保有者） 代表的なペルソナ ②出版 “成⾧業界に身を置きながら、市場価値の高いスキルや経験を身につけたい!” インサ...
35Copyright©2019 M3, Inc. All rights reserved. コンテンツプロデューサーの出身 出版 その他 医 療 薬剤師・獣医師 ノバルティスファーマ株式会社 ファイザー株式会社 グラクソ・スミスクライン株式会...
36Copyright©2019 M3, Inc. All rights reserved. 我々が提供できるチャレンジの場 Webを使った 戦略的なマーケティングを実践できる Webを使った 戦略的なマーケティングを実践できる 自分のアイデア...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

M3・CCG presentation

7 views

Published on

エムスリー・メコンテンツクリエイションGの会社紹介資料です。

Published in: Recruiting & HR
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

M3・CCG presentation

  1. 1. 1Copyright©2019 M3, Inc. All rights reserved. エムスリー株式会社 会社案内 ‐Confidential‐
  2. 2. 2Copyright©2019 M3, Inc. All rights reserved. 1 会社概要 2 ビジネスモデル 3 行動規範・組織・文化 4 メディカルマーケティング支援事業
  3. 3. 3Copyright©2019 M3, Inc. All rights reserved. 会社概要
  4. 4. 4Copyright©2019 M3, Inc. All rights reserved. エムスリー株式会社 – インターネットでヘルスケア領域を変革 m3.com 会員数 設 立 売 上 主な 事業領域 海外展開 2000年 （SONYが株式34%を取得） 1310億円 （2019年度） 製薬・医療機器企業の情報提供支援 (メディカル プラットフォーム事業)、臨床開発支援、転職支援､ 先端医療関連事業等 米国、英国、韓国、中国、インド、その他 事 業 領 域 インターネット利用 により医療界の課題 や問題点を解決 Ｍ３ Medicine Media Metamorphosis 290,000以上 （約90%をカバー） 医 師 100,000以上 看護師 190,000以上 薬剤師
  5. 5. 5Copyright©2019 M3, Inc. All rights reserved. 日本の医師の約90%（29万人以上）が登録する 国内最大級の医療従事者向けポータルサイトを運営 m3.com 出展: (株) 社会情報サービスによる郵送調査（2014年） 圧倒的アクセス数を強みとし毎日訪問する医師が 30%超 Yahoo! JAPAN m3.com Google Amazon 所属学会 楽天市場 CareNet.com 日経メディカルOnline Facebook 製薬企業のサイト Pubmed MedPeer Yahoo!知恵袋 出身大学 厚生労働省 MT Pro 朝日新聞デジタル 所属学会以外の学会 日本医師会 YOMIURI ONLINE 67 36 37 8 1 3 9 6 13 3 4 7 1 1 1 2 5 5 9 22 14 18 5 10 11 9 5 5 6 5 3 2 1 3 4 1 1 3 4 12 7 18 14 13 10 9 4 7 6 4 7 3 3 5 2 2 2 1 2 6 4 18 32 14 6 7 3 10 7 4 9 12 10 5 2 10 9 2 0% 20% 40% 60% 80% 100% 医師向け調査協力依頼 治験･臨床研究協力依頼 学会速報･文献検索等 医療ニュース Web 講演会 等 MR君 転職･投資等 お役立ち情報 ほぼ毎日 週2～3回 週1回 月1回
  6. 6. 6Copyright©2019 M3, Inc. All rights reserved. 医療界の変革をテーマに事業創造 2013年～ Phase3 Internetによる変革 主な事例: M3.com上で医師向け プロモーション（MR君） Web調査事業 Internet + リアルオペレーション による変革 AI・ゲノム M&A 合弁会社設立 による変革 主な事例: がん分野ソリューション AI ラボ ゲノム診断/REXA LINEとの合弁会社設立 2010年～ Phase2 2000年～ Phase1 主な事例: 治験のe化 医師転職支援事業
  7. 7. 7Copyright©2019 M3, Inc. All rights reserved. 創業以来の増収増益 営業利益 純利益 単位:百万円 売上収益 * IFRS9号（金融商品）の適用にあわせ、FY17実績をリステート 単位:百万円 営業利益・純利益 107 480 891 1,563 2,276 3,854 5,729 7,475 8,534 11,811 14,646 19,040 26,007 36,759 51,346 64,660 78,143 94,471 113,059 130,000 FY 00 01 02 03 04 05 06 07 08 09 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 (6ヶ月) FY 00 01 02 03 04 05 06 07 08 09 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 -93 46 255 509 895 1,683 2,677 3,5973,990 4,803 6,031 7,648 9,294 13,738* 16,061 20,022 25,050 27,486 30,800 35,000 -93 62 136 279 493 991 1,6091,9652,3631,938 3,486 4,492 5,598 8,878* 10,428 13,493 16,938 19,225 21,346 24,000 (6ヶ月)
  8. 8. 8Copyright©2019 M3, Inc. All rights reserved. 時価総額成⾧率は国内TOP100企業中圧倒的1位 2位 ソフトバンク 3位 シスメックス 7位 ファーストリテイリング 68位 三菱商事 76位 トヨタ自動車 87位 三菱UFJ銀行 97位 パナソニック 8.6倍 8.5倍 5.5倍 1.6倍 1.5倍 1.0倍 0.8倍 ･･･････････････ 1位 エムスリー 18.7倍 ※ 国内Top100企業 2008年9月末からその後10年間上場し続けている企業3,032社のうち、2018年9月末時点での時価総額上位100社 2019年10月に日経225銘柄にも選定（2000年以降創業の会社で初）
  9. 9. 9Copyright©2019 M3, Inc. All rights reserved. エクセレントカンパニーとして海外からも評価 Forbes 「最も革新的な成⾧企業」  日本 1位 / 世界 5位  圧倒的プラットフォーム、インターネットに 留まらないビジネス展開、海外事業・M&Aを 評価 1位 2位 3位 4位 5位 出所: https://www.forbes.com/growth‐companies/list/
  10. 10. 10Copyright©2019 M3, Inc. All rights reserved. エムスリーグループは現在89社 この10年で成⾧スピードはさらに加速中 2010 2019 2010年従業員数: 90名 (単体) / 259名 (連結) ※ グループ会社総数5社 2019年従業員数: 421名 (単体) / 6,024名 (連結) ※ グループ会社総数89社 一般生活者・患者向けサービス 世界のM3グループ 医療従事者/医療機関支援 医薬剤開発/医療機器支援 営業/マーケティング支援/デーベース支援
  11. 11. 11Copyright©2019 M3, Inc. All rights reserved. ビジネスモデル
  12. 12. 12Copyright©2019 M3, Inc. All rights reserved. 3大リソースを活用し高難易度の医療課題を解決 医療課題 × 約90％以上の医師が登録する 圧倒的な プラットフォーム力 トップクラス精度のAI診断エンジンなど 世界最高水準の テクノロジー 各界のスペシャリストが集う 超一流の課題解決力
  13. 13. 13Copyright©2019 M3, Inc. All rights reserved. エムスリーによる医療課題解決の事例 良質な医療情報をタイム リーかつ効率的に医師に 届けたい 良い薬をより早く 患者さんのもとに届けたい 医師の患者さんと向き合う 時間をもっと増やしたい 患者さんの病院待ち時間 のストレスを軽減したい  1回あたりの情報提供 コストをMR比1/25に抑制  e化により期間を1/3～ 1/2に短縮。1年以上短縮 した事例も創出  AIを活用し医師の入力 の手間を最大8割削減。 コストも低く既に 1000施設で導入決定  スマホ、PCで順番予約 通院。年間延べ650 万人が利用 世の中へのインパクトM3のソリューション
  14. 14. 14Copyright©2019 M3, Inc. All rights reserved. 良質な医療情報をタイムリーかつ効率的に医師に届けたい 事例 出所: エムスリー調査・推計 情報の収集時間 製薬企業の営業コスト インターネット MR その他 (学会、研究会、 医学雑誌等) MR関連費用 ･･･約1兆5,000億円 ･･･約1,000億円 ･･･約400億円 44% 39% 17% 約7% 約2% 約91% 医師の情報収集はインターネット中心だが製薬企業の営業コストの大半 は未だMR関連
  15. 15. 15Copyright©2019 M3, Inc. All rights reserved. MR訪問 1回 約10,000円 vs MR君配信 1通 約400円 コスト効率よく、良質な情報を医師に届ける MR君/m3.com MR君を視聴 する医師 医師が診る 患者さん 患者さんのご家族や関わる 人々 ･･･ ･･･ ･･･ ･･･ ･･･ 1人の医師の先に400人の日本国民 1回のMR君メッセージを1万人の医師に届ければ400万人の健康の維持 向上にインパクト。年50回でのべ2億人、ご家族・関係の方々まで含め るとその影響は極めて大きい
  16. 16. 16Copyright©2019 M3, Inc. All rights reserved. m3.com会員医師29万人以上へ ダイレクトにアプロ―チ・選定 治験実績のある限られた医療機関へ アプローチ・選定 良い薬をより早く患者さんのもとに届けたい 事例 m3.com会員医師29万人以上にアプローチ・選定することで治験に参加 する患者さん・医師の発掘を効率化。治験効率化により開発中の薬の早期 上市が可能へ 治験君企 業
  17. 17. 17Copyright©2019 M3, Inc. All rights reserved. 治験期間を1/3～1/2に短縮登録症例数 登録期間（M） 1 3 5 7 9 11 13 15 17 19 21 23 25 27 29 31 33 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 登録期間（M） 当初スケジュール 実績 登録症例数 当初スケジュール 実績 Case1 国際共同治験 Case2 国内治験 5カ月（33%） 短縮 13カ月（39%） 短縮 生活習慣病領域 生活習慣病領域 症例登録期間33カ月に対し、 20カ月で登録終了 症例登録期間15カ月に対し、 10カ月で登録終了
  18. 18. 18Copyright©2019 M3, Inc. All rights reserved. クラウド診療支援システム （電子カルテ他） 医師が患者さんと向き合う時間をもっと増やしたい 事例 最新AIによる自動学習機能の 搭載 医師目線に徹底的拘った機能･ インターフェース 導入コストが高い、入力が複雑、といった従来の電子カルテに対する 不満を解消 医師を煩雑な作業から解放して、医療に集中できる時間を最大化 導入数No.1 医師のカルテの入力時間を 80％削減
  19. 19. 19Copyright©2019 M3, Inc. All rights reserved. 診療科目は10年間で3科目から25科目へ ※アイチケット調べ クリニック用診察予約システム 患者さんの病院待ち時間のストレスを軽減したい 事例 診療科目も拡大しつつ 全国1,800施設で導入 「どんなに待っても、この先生に診てもらいたい」という患者さんの 気持ちと「できるだけ多くの患者さんにストレスなく来院して欲しい」 という医師のニーズを解決 整形 外科 小児科 耳鼻 咽喉科 内科 皮膚科 眼科 その他 20132003
  20. 20. 20Copyright©2019 M3, Inc. All rights reserved. 年間13万人の死者を生んでいる薬の副作用の撲滅 世界で唯一子宮頸癌ワクチンが推奨されていない日本の現状の改善 有効なガン治療にアクセスできる患者数の拡大 AI検診による病気の早期発見 医療課題解決プロフェッショナル集団として 今後も社会貢献度の高いソリューションを創出し続ける 未解決の医療課題 - In Progress - etc…
  21. 21. 21Copyright©2019 M3, Inc. All rights reserved. 2010 201４ 2018 2022 国 : 3 → 5(1.5倍) → 10(3倍) 次の4年間も 従来の成⾧ス ピードを維持 する予定 事業タイプ数: 6 → 10(1.5倍) → 26(4倍) 展開事業数 (タイプ×国) : 10 → 18(2倍) → 41(4倍) 売上(億円) : 140 → 370(2.5倍) → 945(7倍) 成⾧ポテンシャルに対しまだ数%しか実現していないという認識 異なった事業フェーズ（0→1、1→10、10→100）の リーダー人材を幅広く求む 事業領域の拡大と成⾧ポテンシャル
  22. 22. 22Copyright©2019 M3, Inc. All rights reserved. メディカルマーケティング支援事業
  23. 23. 23Copyright©2019 M3, Inc. All rights reserved. メディカルプラットフォームの提供サービス 戦略立案 コンテンツ制作 情報伝達 クロージング 医療関連企業マーケティングプロセス 製薬企業 のニーズ 企業側 対応部署 M3提供 サービス  製品戦略立案  医療現場への効 率的な情報伝達  対象製品の利用 拡大  経営企画  マーケティング  マーケティング  マルチ・チャネ ル・グループ  営業  経営企画  M3リサーチ  Mxデータ  医師に伝えるべ きメッセージと コンテンツ作成  マーケティング MR君 MR君ファミリー 拡大サービス  Webコンテンツ･ クリエイション  エージェンシー 事業  MR君  Web講演会  ワンポイント 医療情報  CSO  メディカル マーケター  M3データベース 情報伝達（従来のMR君）だけではなく、より幅広いマーケティングニーズに 対応すべきサービスラインナップを拡充、戦略立案～クロージング迄 製薬企業のマーケティング戦略のパートナーとして伴走
  24. 24. 24Copyright©2019 M3, Inc. All rights reserved. 現 状 成⾧余地 約70社 100社 主 な 利 用 企 業 数 成⾧ ポテンシャル 4～5倍 約5億円 10～15億円規模  採用品目の増加  配信先医師数の増大  コンテンツの高付加価 値化 利 用 企 業 あ た り 売 上 メディカルプラットフォームの成⾧ポテンシャル
  25. 25. 25Copyright©2019 M3, Inc. All rights reserved. コンテンツグループ＠MRFの目指すもの 世界で一番多くの、 ｢治療が変わる。｣ をプロデュースする 1. マーケティング脳を駆使した創造性と戦略性の共存 2. “行動を変えること”に限界までこだわるプロ意識 3. “人”“薬”“ｅ”のポテンシャルを引き出すリーダーシップ
  26. 26. 26Copyright©2019 M3, Inc. All rights reserved. MR君とはインターネット上のMR 医師を待つ 会話およびディテール開始 詳細な製品説明 Click Click ○○○○○○○○○○○○○○○○ ○○○○○○○○○○○○○○○○ ○○○○○○○○○○○○○○○○ 病院の廊下で医師を待つ 医師に話しかけ、会話すると ともにディテール開始 パンフレット等を用いて 詳細な製品説明 一 般 的 な M R の 活 動 M R 君 m3.comに医師自らアクセス 対象コンテンツをクリック 製品説明を視聴
  27. 27. 27Copyright©2019 M3, Inc. All rights reserved. MR君のコンテンツを視聴させるパワー ｍ３.ｃｏｍにログイン、本社 ＭＲのアイコンをクリックし、 ディテールメッセージを読む 平均開封率 約 75% メッセージを読む コンテンツを視聴し、製品説 明を受ける 平均視聴率 約 70% コンテンツを視聴する ＝ ＝ 医師に面会できる 時間をもらって詳しい話を する 医師の処方に影響を与えるコンテンツの役割は非常に大きい
  28. 28. 28Copyright©2019 M3, Inc. All rights reserved. 処方に影響を与える“コンテンツ”の要素 ？ 私のメイン処方薬は 「製品Ａ」だ コンテンツコンテンツ 今日から私のメイン 処方は「製品Ｂ」だ 現 状 期待する結果 マーケティング戦略  アプローチ  ディテールストー リー  キーメッセージ  エビデンス  インフルエンサー クリエイティブ  見たくなる仕掛け  楽しさ  的確なデザイン テイスト
  29. 29. 29Copyright©2019 M3, Inc. All rights reserved. M3モニターMR君が実現する「医師と作る」コンテンツ 視聴医師が求める情報と企業が発信したい情報を組み合わせた企画立案の面白さ 医師とともに“創る”素案を検討 医師の意見に基づくコンテンツ  コンテンツ案や原稿・構成案をM3 内で企画検討  医師に直接確認したいポイントを ピックアップ  M3の名前で、医師から具体的な意 見を集約し、企画をブラッシュ アップする  医師が求めている情報のレベル感、 内容に即したコンテンツを配信す ることができる 先生はどう 思っているん だろう? 浅井陽子（M3 モニター担当） XXXに関する企画を考えています。 先生方のご意見をより反映したく… Web会議 電話インタビュー アンケート この内容は 実際の臨床に 即している! 視聴者の反応は どうだろうか?
  30. 30. 30Copyright©2019 M3, Inc. All rights reserved. コンテンツプロデューサーのミッション・もとめる人物像 コンテンツグループが求める人材要件 1. マーケット・クライアントのより大きな事業課題・戦略課題 を解決し、インパクトを出せる 2. 価値向上のための創意工夫、努力を惜しまない 3. 能動的で、規律高く、組織にも貢献できるプロフェッショナル  製薬企業マーケティング部門、経営層、デジタル部門顧客パートナー  マーケティング戦略に基づくプロモーションプランやコンテンツ の企画・提案  クライアント・社内外のメディカルライターや制作プロダクショ ン、監修医・出演者（オピニオンリーダー等）のマネジメント  コンテンツプロデュース全体のプロジェクトリード 世界で一番多くの「治療を変える。」をプロデュースする 職 務 ミッション
  31. 31. 31Copyright©2019 M3, Inc. All rights reserved. コンテンツプロデューサー業務の流れ 企画・提案企画・提案 戦略の具現化戦略の具現化 配信後配信後  顧客・社内チームとブレスト -該当製品に対して、クライアントヒアリングの上、 マーケティングメッセージの策定、提案書を作成  顧客への提案 -戦略の振り返り、提案の根拠となる調査結果などを示しながら提案をプレゼン  社内チームで打合せ・顧客への提案 -上記で合意したプロモーション戦略にのっとり、出演者（主に医師） ・配信時期・取り上げるテーマや資料について、社内で打合せ、顧客へ提案  原稿作成 -ライターが執筆した原稿を確認し、クライアントへ展開する  撮影時のディレクション -出演医師の意向も取り入れながら、企画の狙い・マーケティングメッセージが ぶれないようコントロール  PDCA -配信コンテンツに対する医師からの反応、視聴率、定期的に実施する ＰＤＣＡ調査結果などから、コンテンツの評価を実施 →得られた示唆を他進行中のコンテンツに適宜反映
  32. 32. 32Copyright©2019 M3, Inc. All rights reserved. コンテンツグループが提供できるもの MR出身者の方 出版・編集会社 出身者の方 薬剤師・獣医師  MR経験がダイレクトに活きる ‐医師の処方行動を変えるための 思考プロセスや施策 ‐プロモーションコード ‐薬剤・業界知識 活 か せ る こ と 新 た に 得 ら れ る こ と  マーケティング戦略の立案・ 実行に関わることでプロ フェッショナルへのスキル アップ・経験が積める  1対1で影響を及ぼす世界から、 より広く処方・患者さんに影 響を及ぼし、社会貢献度の高 いインパクトを出す  ものづくりの企画～アウト プットまでの一連の経験  「興味を持たれるコンテン ツ」作りの知見  感覚的でなく戦略的なマーケ ティングスキル  “医療”という専門性の習得と 希少性のある市場価値の向上  医療系バックグラウンドが 活かせる ‐業界知識 ‐用語等の基本知識 ‐論文読解の経験や統計知識  ビジネスにおいては医療未経験 者でも受け入れ、活躍できる フィールドがある  マーケティングやプロモーショ ンといった人を動かすという観 点での思考・実行力  様々なバックグラウンドを持つ優秀なビジネスパーソンとのチームプレーから得られる多角的な成⾧  M3のプラットフォームを活用し、社会貢献度の高い情報提供・処方変化を自分自身でリードする手ごたえ  製薬企業、医師など多くのステイクホルダーを巻き込んだプロジェクトマネジメントスキル  プロジェクトオーナーとして売上・コスト・リソースなどのマネジメントを通じたビジネス感覚の醸成
  33. 33. 33Copyright©2019 M3, Inc. All rights reserved. 求める人物像（MR出身者） 求める人物像 Skill Mind Spec 20代～30代前半がメインターゲット これまでの従事してきた業務において 自身の創意工夫によって、高い成果を出した実績、経験がある ・高い成⾧意欲 ・医療の変革に取り組む意欲がある、課題解決への意欲や志向性がある ・能動的に動き、成果にコミットする姿勢 代表的なペルソナ ①MR出身 社会人3-4年目 “製薬ビジネス変革期のなか、このままで本当に良いのか?もっと成⾧できる環境で自分を鍛えたい!” インサイト:プロモーションコードに伴うMRの業務変化（創意工夫がしにくい）、社会貢献への物足り なさ、このまま同じ仕事が続くことへの不安、安定性はあるが将来のイメージとGAPがある 転職ニーズ:自分自身がより成⾧できる環境で働きたい（特に20代後半～30代でしっかり成⾧したい） これまでの医薬に関する知識や知見を活かしたい。 MRとして対人コミュニケーションスキルの高さは活かせるとさらに良い。 転職選びの軸:・医療領域での知識・経験を活かせる仕事 ・医療・ヘルスケア業界への貢献によりインパクトを出していきたい ・マーケティングの知識や経験などこれまでの経験を活かしつつも市場価値をあげたい
  34. 34. 34Copyright©2019 M3, Inc. All rights reserved. 求める人物像（出版出身・医療系資格保有者） 代表的なペルソナ ②出版 “成⾧業界に身を置きながら、市場価値の高いスキルや経験を身につけたい!” インサイト:出版業界は紙が中心で業界の先行きも厳しい。 これまでの経験だけでは今後、つぶしが効きにくいという漠然とした不安がある。 Webマーケティングの知識やスキルを身に着けることに興味があり市場価値を高めたい 転職ニーズ:コンテンツつくりの基本、ノウハウ等編集での経験も活かしつつ、 BtoBの経験、Webマーケティングなどに新しくチャレンジして幅を広げたい。 今後伸びていく環境に身を置いて、好きなコンテンツ作りにも関わり続けたい。 転職選びの軸:・成⾧業界 ・Webマーケの知識やスキル等新しいものが身につく ・コンテンツに関わる 代表的なペルソナ ③獣医師 “医療系の資格はあるが、ビジネスの世界でより社会にインパクトを出して貢献したい” インサイト:獣医師としての働く中で、病院など仕事をする世界の狭さに息苦しさを感じる 世の中の進化や変化に取り残されている不安を漠然と感じ、 ビジネスの世界に身をおいてみたいが、これまでの知識や経験を活かせる環境が良い 転職ニーズ:1対1ではなく、1対マスで影響を広く与えることにも興味がある 資格やこれまでの知識や経験を活かしつつ新しいことにチャレンジしたい。 転職選びの軸:・医療の領域 ・より広く影響を及ぼせる仕事に関わりたい ・様々な人と接点を持ち、医薬に関する知識を深めることも出来れば尚良し。 ・職種に強いこだわりはないが、広告やコンテンツなどには漠然と興味あり
  35. 35. 35Copyright©2019 M3, Inc. All rights reserved. コンテンツプロデューサーの出身 出版 その他 医 療 薬剤師・獣医師 ノバルティスファーマ株式会社 ファイザー株式会社 グラクソ・スミスクライン株式会社 日本イーライリリー株式会社 ヤンセンファーマ株式会社 本ベーリンガーインゲルハイム株式会社 武田薬品工業株式会社 大塚製薬株式会社 興和株式会社 株式会社メディカルトリビューン 株式会社NHK出版 東京書籍株式会社 株式会社学研教育出版 株式会社 博報堂 株式会社マッキャンエリクソン
  36. 36. 36Copyright©2019 M3, Inc. All rights reserved. 我々が提供できるチャレンジの場 Webを使った 戦略的なマーケティングを実践できる Webを使った 戦略的なマーケティングを実践できる 自分のアイデア次第で 新しいビジネスを 生みだすことができる 自分のアイデア次第で 新しいビジネスを 生みだすことができる 自分の考えたマーケティングストーリーで 世の中を動かせる 自分の考えたマーケティングストーリーで 世の中を動かせる 社内外の様々なバックグラウンドを持つ プロフェッショナルと接することで 自身の成⾧を促せる 社内外の様々なバックグラウンドを持つ プロフェッショナルと接することで 自身の成⾧を促せる M3Gのアセットを最大限に活用した 医療・ヘルスケアの変革に携われる M3Gのアセットを最大限に活用した 医療・ヘルスケアの変革に携われる

×