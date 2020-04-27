Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
187 Bil Simpulan Bahasa Makna 1 Alim-alim kucing Pura-pura baik. 2 Angkat muka Tidak malu, tidak takut. 3 Atas pagar Tidak...
188 Bil Simpulan Bahasa Makna 18 Hentam keromo Melakukan sesuatu tanpa pertimbangan. 19 Hilang akal Gila. 20 Jauh hati Mer...
189 Bil Simpulan Bahasa Makna 35 Sampah masyarakat Orang yang tidak berguna. 36 Senyum kambing Senyum mengejek. 37 Sepak k...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

10peribahasa

35 views

Published on

sesuai untuk upsr

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

10peribahasa

  1. 1. 187 Bil Simpulan Bahasa Makna 1 Alim-alim kucing Pura-pura baik. 2 Angkat muka Tidak malu, tidak takut. 3 Atas pagar Tidak menyebelahi mana-mana pihak. 4 Bau-bau bacang Hubungan kekeluargaan yang jauh. 5 Berpaling tadah Belot. 6 Berpeluk tubuh Malas bekerja atau berusaha. 7 Bertikam lidah Bertengkar, berdebat. 8 Bunga dedap Orang yang cantik tetapi tidak berbudi bahasa. 9 Buruk makan Gelojoh. 10 Buruk siku Meminta kembali barang yang telah diberikan. 11 Duit kopi Bayaran tidak rasmi kepada seseorang/rasuah. 12 Duit pecah Duit syiling. 13 Gila-gila bahasa Kurang sihat atau tidak panjang fikiran. 14 Gulung tikar Menutup perniagaan kerana mengalami kerugian (muflis). 15 Halwa telinga Sesuatu yang baik didengar. 16 Harga pokok Harga jualan mengikut modal yang dikeluarkan 17 Hangat –hangat tahi ayam Membuat sesuatu separuh jalan.
  2. 2. 188 Bil Simpulan Bahasa Makna 18 Hentam keromo Melakukan sesuatu tanpa pertimbangan. 19 Hilang akal Gila. 20 Jauh hati Merajuk. 21 Kacang hantu Orang yang jahat dan suka mengganggu kawan. 22 Kata putus Ketentuan yang terakhir. 23 Kepala angin Perangai yang tidak stabil. 24 Kerang busuk Tersengih-sengih tanpa sebab. 25 Kutu embun Orang yang suka merayau-rayau pada malam hari. 26 Lidah bercabang / lidah biawak Percakapan yang tidak boleh dipercayai kerana selalu berubah-berubah. 27 Lintah darat Peniaga yang mengambil keuntungan yang terlalu tinggi. 28 Makan angkat Orang yang suka dipuji. 29 Makan diri Berkeadaan sedih yang teramat sangat sehingga merosakkan diri sendiri. 30 Makan suap Menerima sogokan / rasuah. 31 Penyapu baharu Pekerja baharu yang rajin. 32 Perang mulut Bertengkar dengan suara yang kuat. 33 Pisau cukur Perempuan yang suka mengikis kekayaan lelaki. 34 Rambang mata Tidak tahu hendak membuat pilihan.
  3. 3. 189 Bil Simpulan Bahasa Makna 35 Sampah masyarakat Orang yang tidak berguna. 36 Senyum kambing Senyum mengejek. 37 Sepak kertas Tidak mempunyai pekerjaan, penganggur. 38 Tahi minyak Cerewet. 39 Tanda harga Label harga barangan. Rujukan: 1. Peribahasa Sekolah Menengah – Asiah Abdul Rahman (DBP) 2. Siri Kamus 1088 Simpulan Bahasa – Mazlam Ismail (Eastview) 3. Kamus Peribahasa Bergambar – Asraf, Rosnita Abdullah, Surinah Adam (Sasbadi)

×