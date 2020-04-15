Successfully reported this slideshow.
In 1883, M�ximo D�az de Quijano (whose sister was the sister-in-law of Antonio L�pez y L�pez, first Marquis of Comillas, a...
The importance of the Capricho (and of the Casa Vicens) is that they are the first buildings of Gaud� and, consequently, v...
  1. 1. In 1883, M�ximo D�az de Quijano (whose sister was the sister-in-law of Antonio L�pez y L�pez, first Marquis of Comillas, and, like him, a wealthy Indian in America) commissioned Gaud� to execute a summer chalet next to the Marquis's Sobrellano palace. , in the Cantabrian town of Comillas: El Capricho. This building (1883-1885) is a contemporary of the Casa Vicens (1883-1888), which Gaud� built in Barcelona. For this reason, the construction of the Capricho was directed on site by Crist�bal Cascante, Gaud�'s friend and classmate. And although Cascante had a very detailed model and plans of Gaud�, to whom he consulted all his doubts, seeing the minute detail of the Capricho and the perfection of the finishes, it is difficult to believe that he was never in Comillas, in fact, the sculptor Joan Matamala writes in his memoirs that Gaud� told him that he had made an incognito trip to Santiago de Compostela between 1883 and 1885, passing through Burgos and Comillas
  2. 2. The importance of the Capricho (and of the Casa Vicens) is that they are the first buildings of Gaud� and, consequently, very important works for the evolution of the architect's career and essential for the study of the trajectory of the whole of his work and defining the style from his first period, which is distinguished, as LE Cirlot points out, by the Mudejar influence, by the alternation between this orientalist suggestion and medievalism, and by the progressive and increasing appearance of the elements that correspond to Gaud�'s period of maturity . The exterior of the building is characterized by the use of stone in the lower part, the exposed brick adorned with glazed ceramic stripes that represent sunflowers and leaves in the rest, and the superposition of the curved surface in front of the straight line.

