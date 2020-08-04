luan van quan li chi ngan sach nha nuoc o huyen thanh thuy

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Download luận văn thạc sĩ ngành quản lí kinh tế với đề tài: Quản lý chi ngân sách nhà nước ở huyện Thanh Thủy, tỉnh Phú Thọ

  1. 1. Số hóa bởi Trung tâm Học liệu - ĐHTN http://www. lrc.tnu.edu.vn/ ĐẠI HỌC THÁI NGUYÊN TRƯỜNG ĐẠI HỌC KINH TẾ VÀ QUẢN TRỊ KINH DOANH NGUYỄN THANH LIÊM QUẢN LÝ CHI NGÂN SÁCH NHÀ NƯỚC Ở HUYỆN THANH THỦY, TỈNH PHÚ THỌ LUẬN VĂN THẠC SĨ THEO ĐỊNH HƯỚNG ỨNG DỤNG Chuyên ngành: QUẢN LÝ KINH TẾ THÁI NGUYÊN - 2017
  2. 2. Số hóa bởi Trung tâm Học liệu - ĐHTN http://www. lrc.tnu.edu.vn/ ĐẠI HỌC THÁI NGUYÊN TRƯỜNG ĐẠI HỌC KINH TẾ VÀ QUẢN TRỊ KINH DOANH NGUYỄN THANH LIÊM QUẢN LÝ CHI NGÂN SÁCH NHÀ NƯỚC Ở HUYỆN THANH THỦY, TỈNH PHÚ THỌ Chuyên ngành: Quản lý kinh tế Mã số: 60.34.04.10 LUẬN VĂN THẠC SĨ THEO ĐỊNH HƯỚNG ỨNG DỤNG Người hướng dẫn khoa học: PGS.TS. PHẠM THÁI QUỐC THÁI NGUYÊN - 2017
  3. 3. Số hóa bởi Trung tâm Học liệu - ĐHTN http://www. lrc.tnu.edu.vn/ i LỜI CAM ĐOAN Tôi xin cam đoan rằng, công trình nghiên cứu này là của riêng tôi. Những số liệu, thông tin và kết quả nghiên cứu trong luận văn này là trung thực và chưa được sử dụng để bảo vệ bất cứ một luận văn nào. Mọi sự giúp đỡ cho việc thực hiện luận văn này đã được cảm ơn và các thông tin trích dẫn trong luận văn đều đã được chỉ rõ nguồn gốc. Thanh Thủy, ngày…… tháng…..năm 2017 Tác giả Luận văn Nguyễn Thanh Liêm
  4. 4. Số hóa bởi Trung tâm Học liệu - ĐHTN http://www. lrc.tnu.edu.vn/ ii LỜI CẢM ƠN Trong quá trình thực hiện đề tài: “Quản lý chi ngân sách nhà nước ở huyện Thanh Thủy, tỉnh Phú Thọ”, tôi đã nhận được sự hướng dẫn, giúp đỡ, động viên của nhiều cá nhân và tập thể. Tôi xin được bày tỏ sự cảm ơn sâu sắc nhất tới tất cả các cá nhân và tập thể đã tạo điều kiện giúp đỡ tôi trong học tập và nghiên cứu. Tôi xin trân trọng cảm ơn Ban Giám hiệu Nhà trường, Phòng Quản lý Đào tạo Sau Đại học, các khoa, phòng của Trường Đại học Kinh tế và Quản trị Kinh doanh - Đại học Thái Nguyên đã tạo điều kiện giúp đỡ tôi về mọi mặt trong quá trình học tập và hoàn thành luận văn này. Tôi xin trân trọng cảm ơn sự giúp đỡ tận tình của giáo viên hướng dẫn PGS.TS. Phạm Thái Quốc. Tôi xin cảm ơn sự giúp đỡ, đóng góp nhiều ý kiến quý báu của các nhà khoa học, các thầy, cô giáo trong Trường Đa ̣i học Kinh tế và Quản trị Kinh doanh - Đại học Thái Nguyên. Trong quá trình thực hiện đề tài, tôi còn được sự giúp đỡ và cộng tác của các đồng chí tại địa điểm nghiên cứu, tôi xin chân thành cảm ơn Lãnh đạo UBND huyện Thanh Thủy; phòng Tài chính - kế hoạch huyện Thanh Thủy; Kho bạc nhà nước huyện Thanh Thủy … Tôi xin cảm ơn sự động viên, giúp đỡ của bạn bè và gia đình đã giúp tôi thực hiện luận văn này. Tôi xin bày tỏ sự cảm ơn sâu sắc đối với mọi sự giúp đỡ quý báu đó. Thanh Thủy, ngày…… tháng…..năm 2017 Tác giả Luận văn Nguyễn Thanh Liêm
  5. 5. Số hóa bởi Trung tâm Học liệu - ĐHTN http://www. lrc.tnu.edu.vn/ iii MỤC LỤC LỜI CAM ĐOAN ..............................................................................................i LỜI CẢM ƠN ...................................................................................................ii MỤC LỤC........................................................................................................iii DANH MỤC CÁC KÍ HIỆU, CÁC CHỮ VIẾT TẮT....................................vi DANH MỤC CÁC BẢNG..............................................................................vii DANH MỤC CÁC BIỂU ĐỒ, HÌNH VẼ, SƠ ĐỒ .......................................viii MỞ ĐẦU .......................................................................................................... 1 1. Tính cấp thiết của đề tài ................................................................................ 1 2. Mục tiêu nghiên cứu của đề tài ..................................................................... 2 3. Đối tượng và phạm vi nghiên cứu của luận văn ........................................... 2 4. Ý nghĩa khoa học và thực tiễn của luâ ̣n văn ................................................. 3 5. Kết cấu của luận văn ..................................................................................... 3 Chương 1. CƠ SỞ LÝ LUẬN VÀ CƠ SỞ THỰC TIỄN VỀ CHI NGÂN SÁCH NHÀ NƯỚC CẤP HUYỆN................................................... 4 1.1. Cơ sở lý luận về ngân sách nhà nước và quản lý chi ngân sách ở huyện........ 4 1.1.1. Ngân sách nhà nước ................................................................................ 4 1.1.2. Chi ngân sách nhà nước .......................................................................... 6 1.1.3. Quản lý chi ngân sách nhà nước ............................................................. 9 1.1.4. Đặc điểm và nguyên tắc của quản lý chi ngân sách nhà nước cấp huyện...... 14 1.1.5. Nội dung quản lý chi ngân sách nhà nước cấp huyện........................... 21 1.1.6. Các nhân tố ảnh hưởng tới quản lý chi ngân sách nhà nước cấp huyện....... 28 1.2. Cơ sở thực tiễn về quản lý chi ngân sách ở huyện................................... 30 1.2.1. Kinh nghiệm quản lý chi ngân sách nhà nước ở một số địa phương ......... 30 1.2.2. Bài học rút ra cho huyện Thanh Thủy trong quản lý chi ngân sách nhà nước.......................................................................................................... 33
  6. 6. Số hóa bởi Trung tâm Học liệu - ĐHTN http://www. lrc.tnu.edu.vn/ iv Chương 2. PHƯƠNG PHÁP NGHIÊN CỨU............................................. 36 2.1. Các câu hỏi nghiên cứu............................................................................ 36 2.2. Phương pháp nghiên cứu.......................................................................... 36 2.2.1. Phương pháp thu thập tài liệu ............................................................... 36 2.2.2. Phương pháp tổng hợp số liệu............................................................... 37 2.2.3. Phương pháp phân tích thông tin .......................................................... 37 2.3. Hệ thống chỉ tiêu nghiên cứu ................................................................... 39 Chương 3. THỰC TRẠNG QUẢN LÝ CHI NGÂN SÁCH NHÀ NƯỚC Ở HUYỆN THANH THỦY, TỈNH PHÚ THỌ ................................. 41 3.1. Khái quát điều kiện tự nhiên, kinh tế - xã hội ở huyện Thanh Thủy và tình hình chi ngân sách nhà nước trên địa bàn huyện ................................ 41 3.1.1. Khái quát điều kiện tự nhiên, kinh tế - xã hội ở huyện Thanh Thủy.......... 41 3.1.1.1. Điều kiện tự nhiên.............................................................................. 41 3.1.1.2. Điều kiện về kinh tế - xã hội.............................................................. 44 3.1.2. Tình hình chi ngân sách nhà nước ở huyện Thanh Thủy, tỉnh Phú Thọ........ 49 3.2. Thực trạng quản lý chi ngân sách nhà nước ở huyện Thanh Thủy, tỉnh Phú Thọ.................................................................................................... 55 3.2.1. Quản lý chi đầu tư xây dựng cơ bản ..................................................... 55 3.2.2. Thực trạng quản lý chi thường xuyên ................................................... 60 3.3. Đánh giá công tác quản lý chi ngân sách nhà nước ở huyện Thanh Thủy, tỉnh Phú Thọ ......................................................................................... 65 3.3.1. Kết quả đạt được trong công tác quản lý chi ngân sách nhà nước ở huyện Thanh Thủy, tỉnh Phú Thọ ................................................................ 65 3.3.2. Những hạn chế, yếu kém trong công tác quản lý chi ngân sách nhà nước ở huyện Thanh Thủy, tỉnh Phú Thọ ................................................ 69 3.3.3. Nguyên nhân của những hạn chế, yếu kém trong công tác quản lý chi ngân sách nhà nước ở huyện Thanh Thủy, tỉnh Phú Thọ ......................... 72
  7. 7. Số hóa bởi Trung tâm Học liệu - ĐHTN http://www. lrc.tnu.edu.vn/ v Chương 4. PHƯƠNG HƯỚNG VÀ GIẢI PHÁP HOÀN THIỆN QUẢN LÝ CHI NGÂN SÁCH NHÀ NƯỚC Ở HUYỆN THANH THỦY, TỈNH PHÚ THỌ.............................................................................. 79 4.1. Phương hướng hoàn thiện quản lý chi ngân sách nhà nước huyện Thanh Thủy, tỉnh Phú Thọ .............................................................................. 79 4.1.1. Dự báo nhu cầu chi ngân sách nhà nước của huyện Thanh Thủy ........ 79 4.1.2. Định hướng ưu tiên chi ngân sách nhà nước của huyện Thanh Thủy........ 80 4.1.3. Phương hướng hoàn thiện quản lý chi ngân sách nhà nước ở huyện Thanh Thủy .......................................................................................... 81 4.2. Giải pháp hoàn thiện quản lý chi ngân sách nhà nước ở huyện Thanh Thủy, tỉnh Phú Thọ .............................................................................. 83 4.2.1. Hoàn thiện về các cơ chế, chính sách về quản lý chi ngân sách nhà nước cấp huyện......................................................................................... 83 4.2.2. Giải pháp về bộ máy quản lý và nâng cao năng lực, trình độ của cán bộ quản lý chi ngân sách nhà nước ở huyện............................................. 84 4.2.3. Nâng cao ý thức, trình độ của đối tượng sử dụng ngân sách nhà nước...... 87 4.2.4. Các giải pháp khác ................................................................................ 91 4.3. Một số kiến nghị....................................................................................... 92 4.3.1. Đối với Chính phủ, Bộ Tài chính.......................................................... 92 4.3.2. Đối với Tỉnh ủy, HĐND, UBND tỉnh Phú Thọ.................................... 93 KẾT LUẬN.................................................................................................... 95 DANH MỤC TÀI LIỆU THAM KHẢO..................................................... 96 PHỤ LỤC..................................................................................................... 100
  8. 8. Số hóa bởi Trung tâm Học liệu - ĐHTN http://www. lrc.tnu.edu.vn/ vi DANH MỤC CÁC KÍ HIỆU, CÁC CHỮ VIẾT TẮT DT : Dự toán HĐND : Hội đồng nhân dân KBNN : Kho bạc nhà nước KTXH : Kinh tế xã hội NS : Ngân sách NSNN : Ngân sách nhà nước NSX : Ngân sách xã QLHC : Quản lý hành chính QT : Quyết toán TH : Thực hiện UBND : Uỷ ban nhân dân VNĐ : Việt Nam đồng
  9. 9. Số hóa bởi Trung tâm Học liệu - ĐHTN http://www. lrc.tnu.edu.vn/ vii DANH MỤC CÁC BẢNG Bảng 3.1: Tổng hợp chi ngân sách huyện Thanh Thủy giai đoạn 2012-2016..... 49 Bảng 3.2: Tổng hợp chi đầu tư XDCB của huyện Thanh Thủy giai đoạn 2012 - 2016 ................................................................................... 50 Bảng 3.3: Tổng hợp chi thường xuyên của huyện Thanh Thủy giai đoạn 2012-2016 ..................................................................................... 53 Bảng 3.4: Dự toán chi đầu tư XDCB của huyện Thanh Thủy giai đoạn 2012 - 2016 ................................................................................... 56 Bảng 3.5: Thực hiện chi đầu tư XDCB của huyện Thanh Thủy giai đoạn 2012 - 2016 ................................................................................... 58
  10. 10. Số hóa bởi Trung tâm Học liệu - ĐHTN http://www. lrc.tnu.edu.vn/ viii DANH MỤC CÁC BIỂU ĐỒ, HÌNH VẼ, SƠ ĐỒ Sơ đồ 1.1: Tổ chức bộ máy quản lý chi NSNN cấp huyện...................... 27 Hình 3.1. Bản đồ hành chính huyện Thanh Thủy, tỉnh Phú Thọ ........... 43 Biểu đồ 3.1: Tỷ trọng chi đầu tư XDCB trong chi cân đối NSĐP giai đoạn 2012-2016...................................................................... 51 Biểu đồ 3.2: Tỷ trọng chi sự nghiệp giáo dục, đào tạo trong chi thường xuyên giai đoạn 2012-2016.................................................... 54
  11. 11. Số hóa bởi Trung tâm Học liệu - ĐHTN http://www. lrc.tnu.edu.vn/ 1 MỞ ĐẦU 1. Tính cấp thiết của đề tài Ngân sách nhà nước là khâu tài chính tập trung giữ vị trí chủ đạo trong hệ thống tài chính, là nguồn lực vật chất để Nhà nước duy trì hoạt động của bộ máy quản lý và thực thi các nhiệm vụ phát triển Kinh tế- xã hội của đất nước. Với bất cứ một quốc gia nào, Ngân sách Nhà nước cũng luôn giữ vị trí đặc biệt quan trọng. Vì vậy, Chính phủ các nước luôn tạo lập cơ chế và có biện pháp để không ngừng tăng cường tiềm lực của NSNN và sử dụng nó một cách tiết kiệm có hiệu quả. Tăng cường quản lý NSNN nhằm làm cho NSNN thực sự là công cụ của Nhà nước, sử dụng nó để thực hiện tốt hơn, hiệu quả cao hơn trong huy động và phân bổ các nguồn lực của xã hội thuộc phạm vi NSNN. Yêu cầu trên đối với huyện Thanh Thủy, tỉnh Phú Thọ là hết sức cần thiết, bởi vì là một huyện nông nghiệp, quy mô kinh tế nhỏ tăng trưởng kinh tế chưa cao, khả năng tích luỹ thấp, điều kiện tự nhiên còn khó khăn. Chính vì vậy nguồn thu NSNN hàng năm không cao nhưng vẫn phải đáp ứng yêu cầu chi rất lớn mới có thể phấn đấu bằng với bình quân chung của cả nước, chính vì vậy tăng cường công tác quản lý NSNN nói chung và chi NSNN nói riêng là hết sức cần thiết trong giai đoạn hiện nay và sắp tới, nhằm sử dụng có hiệu quả NSNN, đảm bảo cân đối thu chi ngân sách, cải thiện tình hình tài chính địa phương, đảm bảo cho yêu cầu, mục tiêu phát triển kinh tế - xã hội và quốc phòng, an ninh. Thực tế tại huyện Thanh Thủy, tỉnh Phú Thọ, công tác quản lý chi ngân sách tuy đã được đi vào nề nếp, cơ bản đúng Luật Ngân sách tuy nhiên vẫn còn tồn tại những vấn đề bất cập: Chi ngân sách mặc dù đã đáp ứng cơ bản các yêu cầu của mục tiêu, nhiệm vụ phát triển kinh tế - xã hội (KT-XH) trên địa bàn song hiệu quả ở một số lĩnh vực cụ thể chưa cao, vẫn còn tình trạng chi vượt dự toán, thực hiện chi khi chưa có đầy đủ căn cứ…. Để góp phần thực hiện thắng lợi mục tiêu, nhiệm vụ KT-XH trong tương lai, một trong những yếu tố quan trọng là tăng cường quản lý chi
  12. 12. Số hóa bởi Trung tâm Học liệu - ĐHTN http://www. lrc.tnu.edu.vn/ 2 NSNN; góp phần tạo ra nguồn lực tài chính mạnh mẽ cho huyện Thanh Thủy. Xuất phát từ những thực tiễn trên, việc nghiên cứu về quản lý chi NSNN trên địa bàn huyện Thanh Thủy là rất cấp bách, đó là lý do tác giả lựa chọn đề tài: "Quản lý chi ngân sách nhà nước ở huyện Thanh Thủy, tỉnh Phú Thọ" làm đề tài luận văn thạc sĩ. 2. Mục tiêu nghiên cứu của đề tài 2.1. Mục tiêu chung Trên cơ sở đánh giá thực trạng công tác quản lý chi NSNN huyện Thanh Thủy, tỉnh Phú Thọ, luận văn đề xuất những giải pháp chủ yếu để góp phần hoàn thiện công tác quản lý chi NSNN huyện Thanh Thủy. 2.2. Mục tiêu cụ thể - Góp phần hệ thống hóa cơ sở lý luận và thực tiễn về quản lý chi NSNN cấp huyện. - Đánh giá thực trạng quản lý chi NSNN huyện Thanh Thủy về những kết quả đạt được, rút ra những hạn chế và nguyên nhân. - Phân tích các yếu tố ảnh hưởng đến quản lý chi NSNN tại huyện Thanh Thủy, tỉnh Phú Thọ - Đề xuất một số giải pháp nhằm hoàn thiện quản lý chi NSNN huyện Thanh Thủy trong thời gian tiếp theo. 3. Đối tượng và phạm vi nghiên cứu của luận văn 3.1. Đối tượng nghiên cứu: Quản lý chi ngân sách nhà nước ở huyện Thanh Thủy, tỉnh Phú Thọ. 3.2. Phạm vi nghiên cứu - Phạm vi về không gian: Nghiên cứu quản lý chi ngân sách ở huyện Thanh Thủy, tỉnh Phú Thọ. - Phạm vi về thời gian: Luận văn giới hạn phạm vi về thời gian để thu thập tư liệu và nghiên cứu quản lý chi NSNN ở huyện Thanh Thủy giai đoa ̣n 2012 - 2016.
  13. 13. Số hóa bởi Trung tâm Học liệu - ĐHTN http://www. lrc.tnu.edu.vn/ 3 - Phạm vi về nội dung: Luận văn tập trung nghiên cứu đề tài quản lý chi ngân sách nhà nước cấp huyện. 4. Ý nghĩa khoa ho ̣c và thực tiễn của luâ ̣n văn Với sự nỗ lực của bản thân, kết hợp những kinh nghiệm, những kiến thức đã được học tập, nghiên cứu từ các tài liệu của các tác giả khác nhau, nhờ sự hướng dẫn của quý Thầy, Cô và đặc biệt là nhờ sự giúp đỡ của Người hướng dẫn khoa học, đề tài có những đóng góp như sau: - Đề tài đã hệ thống hóa những vấn đề lý luận cơ bản về NSNN huyện và công tác quản lý chi ngân sách huyện. Phân tích thực trạng công tác quản lý chi thường xuyên ngân sách huyện Thanh Thủy để đánh giá kết quả đạt được, hạn chế và tìm ra nguyên nhân. Từ đó đề xuất phương hướng và giải pháp nhằm hoàn thiện công tác quản lý chi thường xuyên ngân sách cho huyện Thanh Thủy. - Đề tài cũng đã chỉ ra được những ưu - khuyết điểm trong nghiên cứu công tác quản lý chi ngân sách huyện và cụ thể hóa vấn đề quản lý chi ngân sách huyện nhằm hạn chế những biểu hiện tham ô, lãng phí gây thất thoát ngân sách nhà nước. - Đề tài này được dùng làm tài liệu nghiên cứu định hướng phát triển kinh tế - xã hội cho địa phương; dùng làm tài liệu nghiên cứu cho các ngành, các cấp và các đơn vị trong và ngoài huyện Thanh Thủy. 5. Kết cấu của luận văn Ngoài phần mở đầu, kết luận và danh mục tài liệu tham khảo, nội dung luận văn được kết cấu 4 chương. Chương 1: Cơ sở lý luận và cơ sở thực tiễn về quản lý chi ngân sách nhà nước ở cấp huyện. Chương 2: Phương pháp nghiên cứu. Chương 3: Thực trạng chi ngân sách nhà nước và quản lý chi ngân sách nhà nước ở huyện Thanh Thủy, tỉnh Phú Thọ. Chương 4: Phương hướng và giải pháp hoàn thiện quản lý chi ngân sách nhà nước ở huyện Thanh Thủy, tỉnh Phú Thọ.
  14. 14. Số hóa bởi Trung tâm Học liệu - ĐHTN http://www. lrc.tnu.edu.vn/ 4 Chương 1 CƠ SỞ LÝ LUẬN VÀ CƠ SỞ THỰC TIỄN VỀ CHI NGÂN SÁCH NHÀ NƯỚC CẤP HUYỆN 1.1. Cơ sở lý luận về ngân sách nhà nước và quản lý chi ngân sách ở huyện 1.1.1. Ngân sách nhà nước Trong lịch sử, thuật ngữ NSNN xuất hiện khi phương thức sản xuất tư bản chủ nghĩa ra đời, nghĩa là khi nền sản xuất xã hội đã phát triển đến một giai đoạn nhất định. Sự xuất hiện của phạm trù NSNN gắn liền với sự xuất hiện của nền kinh tế hàng hóa và nhà nước. Chính vì vậy, NSNN vừa là một phạm trù kinh tế, vừa mang bản chất chính trị. Từ khi xuất hiện đến nay, xoay quanh khái niệm về NSNN vẫn còn tồn tại nhiều quan điểm khác nhau. Theo Philip.E.Taylor: “Ngân sách nhà nước là chương trình tài chính chủ yếu của Chính phủ, tập trung các dữ liệu thu và chi trong khoảng thời gian tài khóa bao hàm các chương trình hoạt động phải thực hiện và các phương tiện tài trợ cho các hoạt động ấy” [12,tr.8]. Các nhà xã hội học quan niệm, NSNN thể hiện các mối quan hệ kinh tế phát sinh trong quá trình nhà nước thực hiện huy động và chi tiêu các khoản bằng tiền. Theo Điều 1, Luật NSNN được Quốc hội khóa XI nước Cộng hòa xã hội chủ nghĩa Việt Nam thông qua tại kỳ họp thứ 2, năm 2002: “Ngân sách nhà nước là toàn bộ các khoản thu, chi của Nhà nước đã được cơ quan nhà nước có thẩm quyền quyết định và được thực hiện trong một năm để bảo đảm thực hiện các chức năng, nhiệm vụ của Nhà nước” [15, tr.5]. Xét về biểu hiện bên ngoài, NSNN là một bản dự toán thu, chi bằng tiền của Nhà nước trong một khoảng thời gian nhất định, thường là một năm. Xét về bản chất kinh tế: Bản chất kinh tế của NSNN là mối quan hệ về
  15. 15. Số hóa bởi Trung tâm Học liệu - ĐHTN http://www. lrc.tnu.edu.vn/ 5 lợi ích kinh tế giữa Nhà nước và các chủ thể khác trong nền kinh tế. Mối quan hệ này được thể hiện thông qua quá trình tạo lập, phân phối và sử dụng các quỹ NSNN. Để tạo lập được một NSNN bền vững, các chủ thể quản lý tài chính công phải giải quyết hài hòa mối quan hệ về lợi ích giữa Nhà nước và các chủ thể trong nền kinh tế. Tóm lại, có thể hiểu một cách khái quát: Xét về hình thức, biểu hiện bên ngoài của NSNN là một bản dự toán thu, chi bằng tiền của Nhà nước trong một khoảng thời gian nhất định. Xét về mặt bản chất, NSNN phản ánh mối quan hệ về lợi ích kinh tế giữa Nhà nước và các chủ thể khác trong nền kinh tế. NSNN là công cụ chủ đạo được Nhà nước sử dụng để động viên, phân phối nguồn lực tài chính quốc gia, nhằm duy trì sự hoạt động của bộ máy nhà nước và đảm bảo cho Nhà nước thực hiện các chức năng, nhiệm vụ về KT-XH. * Những đặc điểm cơ bản của ngân sách nhà nước: Thứ nhất, các hoạt động thu, chi của NSNN luôn gắn chặt với quyền lực kinh tế - chính trị của Nhà nước và việc thực hiện các chức năng, nhiệm vụ của Nhà nước. Thứ hai, các hoạt động thu, chi NSNN đều được tiến hành dựa trên cơ sở những văn bản pháp luật nhất định. Các luật lệ này bao gồm: luật thuế; các tiêu chuẩn, định mức thu, chi; các chế độ thu, chế độ chi…. Đây là một đặc điểm mang tính khách quan vì NSNN có sự tác động tới mọi chủ thể trong nền kinh tế và có phạm vi hoạt động trên mọi lĩnh vực. Thứ ba, NSNN được hình thành từ nguồn tài chính chủ yếu là giá trị thặng dư của sản phẩm xã hội, thông qua quá trình phân phối lại. Thứ tư, các hoạt động thu, chi NSNN chứa đựng trong nó các mối quan hệ về lợi ích kinh tế giữa Nhà nước và các chủ thể khác trong nền kinh tế, gắn liền với quá trình tạo tập, phân phối và sử dụng quỹ NS. Thứ năm, hoạt động thu, chi của NSNN được thực hiện chủ yếu theo nguyên tắc hoàn trả không trực tiếp. Nhà nước không mắc nợ khi thu và
  16. 16. Số hóa bởi Trung tâm Học liệu - ĐHTN http://www. lrc.tnu.edu.vn/ 6 không được hoàn trả khi chi (trừ các khoản ngân sách cho vay). Thứ sáu, NSNN cũng có những đặc điểm như các quỹ tiền tệ khác nhưng có nét khác biệt: được chia thành nhiều quỹ nhỏ có tác dụng riêng, sau đó mới được chi dùng cho các mục đích đã định. 1.1.2. Chi ngân sách nhà nước Chi NSNN là quá trình Nhà nước phân phối và sử dụng quỹ NSNN để thực hiện các nhiệm vụ KT-XH của mình trong từng thời kỳ nhất định. Phạm vi chi NSNN rất rộng, rất đa dạng, bao trùm mọi lĩnh vực của đời sống xã hội, liên quan trực tiếp hoặc gián tiếp đến mọi đối tượng. Điều này xuất phát từ vai trò quản lý vĩ mô của Nhà nước trong việc phát triển KT-XH. Luật NSNN năm 2002, tại Điều 2 có ghi rõ: “Chi ngân sách nhà nước bao gồm các khoản chi phát triển kinh tế - xã hội, bảo đảm quốc phòng, an ninh, bảo đảm hoạt động của bộ máy nhà nước; chi trả nợ của Nhà nước; chi viện trợ và các khoản chi khác theo quy định của pháp luật” [15, tr.6] Chi NSNN bao gồm hai quá trình: quá trình phân phối và quá trình sử dụng quỹ NSNN. Quá trình phân phối là quá trình cấp phát kinh phí từ NSNN để hình thành các loại quỹ trước khi đưa vào sử dụng. Quá trình sử dụng là quá trình trực tiếp chi dùng khoản tiền cấp phát từ NSNN mà không phải trải qua việc hình thành các loại quỹ trước khi đưa vào sử dụng. Theo quy định tại khoản 2, Điều 5 của Luật Ngân sách nhà nước năm 2002, chi NSNN chỉ được thực hiện khi có đủ các điều kiện sau: - Đã có trong dự toán ngân sách được giao, trừ trường hợp quy định của luật; - Đúng chế độ, tiêu chuẩn, định mức do cơ quan nhà nước có thẩm quyền quy định. - Đã được thủ trưởng đơn vị sử dụng ngân sách hoặc người được ủy quyền quyết định chi. Chi NSNN gắn liền với vai trò và chức năng của Nhà nước nên có
  17. 17. Số hóa bởi Trung tâm Học liệu - ĐHTN http://www. lrc.tnu.edu.vn/ 7 những đặc trưng cơ bản sau: Thứ nhất, chi NSNN đảm bảo hoạt động của bộ máy nhà nước, gắn liền với những nhiệm vụ kinh tế, chính trị, xã hội mà Nhà nước đảm nhiệm trong từng thời kỳ. Nguồn NSNN là có hạn, do đó nó hạn chế phạm vi hoạt động của Nhà nước, buộc Nhà nước phải lựa chọn phạm vi hoạt động của mình. Nhà nước phải xác định rõ những nhiệm vụ trọng tâm, khoanh rõ phạm vi hoạt động để xác định phạm vi chi NSNN, không được chi một cách tràn lan, phải tập trung giải quyết những vấn đề lớn của đất nước. Thứ hai, chi NSNN gắn liền với quyền lực nhà nước và mang tính pháp lý cao. Cơ quan quyền lực nhà nước các cấp (Quốc hội, Chính phủ, HĐND các cấp) là chủ thể quyết định cơ cấu, nội dung, mức độ của các khoản chi NSNN. Thứ ba, hiệu quả của các khoản chi NSNN được xem xét trên tầm vĩ mô. Hiệu quả chi NSNN khác với hiệu quả sử dụng vốn của các doanh nghiệp, nó phải được xem xét một cách toàn diện, là hiệu quả KT-XH, an ninh quốc phòng. Thứ tư, các khoản chi của NSNN chủ yếu mang tính chất không hoàn trả trực tiếp. Các khoản chi của NSNN cho các cấp, các ngành, các hoạt động văn hóa - xã hội, xóa đói giảm nghèo, cung cấp các dịch vụ công cộng… không đòi hỏi phải hoàn trả lại cho Nhà nước. Đặc điểm này xuất phát từ chức năng của Nhà nước đối với sự đảm bảo phát triển KT-XH đất nước. Thứ năm, chi NSNN là một bộ phận cấu thành và gắn chặt với sự vận động của các luồng tiền tệ. Những sự điều chỉnh trong chi NSNN sẽ có sự tác động mạnh mẽ đến tổng cung và tổng cầu về vốn tiền tệ và do đó sẽ tác động đến tổng cung, tổng cầu của nền kinh tế. Đặc điểm này dẫn đến chi NSNN sẽ có tác động đến sự vận động của các phạm trù giá trị khác như: giá cả, tiền lương, lãi suất, tỷ giá hối đoái…. Muốn thực hiện tốt công tác quản lý chi NSNN đòi hỏi phải phân loại
  18. 18. Số hóa bởi Trung tâm Học liệu - ĐHTN http://www. lrc.tnu.edu.vn/ 8 các khoản chi, hay nói cách khác là làm rõ nội dung chi NSNN. Có nhiều cách để phân loại các khoản chi NSNN, ví dụ như phân loại theo tính chất phát sinh, theo nội dung kinh tế, theo mục đích sử dụng cuối cùng, theo phương thức quản lý chi…. Trong phạm vi của luận văn, tác giả tiếp cận cách phân loại theo nội dung kinh tế. Theo cách phân loại này, các khoản chi NSNN được chia thành: chi thường xuyên, chi đầu tư phát triển, chi trả nợ gốc và lãi các khoản tiền do Chính phủ vay, chi viện trợ của ngân sách trung ương cho các chính phủ và tổ chức ngoài nước, chi cho vay của ngân sách trung ương, chi trả gốc và lãi các khoản huy động đầu tư xây dựng kết cấu hạ tầng, chi bổ sung quỹ dự trữ tài chính, chi bổ sung ngân sách cấp trên cho ngân sách cấp dưới, chi chuyển nguồn ngân sách từ ngân sách năm trước sang ngân sách năm sau. Trong các khoản chi của NSNN, hai khoản chi chủ yếu, chiếm tỷ trọng lớn là chi đầu tư phát triển, trong đó nghiên cứu cụ thể chi đầu tư xây dựng cơ bản (XDCB) và chi thường xuyên. Trong phạm vi của luận văn, tác giả tập trung vào nghiên cứu hoạt động quản lý hai khoản chi lớn này của NSNN. Chi đầu tư phát triển của NSNN: là quá trình phân phối và sử dụng một phần vốn tiền tệ từ quỹ NSNN để đầu tư xây dựng cơ sở hạ tầng KT-XH, phát triển sản xuất và dự trữ vật tư hàng hóa của Nhà nước, nhằm thực hiện mục tiêu ổn định kinh tế vĩ mô, thúc đẩy tăng trưởng kinh tế và phát triển xã hội. Nội dung các khoản chi đầu tư phát triển của NSNN bao gồm: chi đầu tư xây dựng các công trình kết cấu hạ tầng KT-XH không có khả năng thu hồi vốn; chi mua hàng hóa, vật tư dự trữ của Nhà nước; đầu tư hỗ trợ vốn cho các doanh nghiệp nhà nước; góp vốn cổ phần liên doanh vào các doanh nghiệp cần thiết phải có sự tham gia của Nhà nước; chi cho các chương trình, mục tiêu quốc gia, dự án của Nhà nước. Chi thường xuyên của NSNN: là quá trình phân phối, sử dụng vốn NSNN để đáp ứng cho các nhu cầu chi gắn liền với việc thực hiện các nhiệm vụ của Nhà nước về lập pháp, hành pháp, tư pháp và một số dịch vụ công
  19. 19. Số hóa bởi Trung tâm Học liệu - ĐHTN http://www. lrc.tnu.edu.vn/ 9 cộng khác mà nhà nước vẫn phải cung ứng. Các khoản chi thường xuyên bao gồm: chi thanh toán cho các cá nhân; chi về hàng hóa, dịch vụ; chi trả lãi tiền vay và các lệ phí liên quan đến các khoản vay; các khoản chi khác. 1.1.3. Quản lý chi ngân sách nhà nước 1.1.3.1. Mục tiêu quản lý chi ngân sách nhà nước Quản lý nói chung là sự tác động của chủ thể quản lý tới đối tượng quản lý nhằm đạt được các mục tiêu đã đề ra. Quản lý chi NSNN là một bộ phận trong quản lý NSNN và cũng là một bộ phận trong công tác quản lý nói chung. Quản lý chi NSNN là sự tác động của Nhà nước vào quá trình chi NSNN để đạt được những mục tiêu đề ra. Quản lý chi NSNN phải đảm bảo các yêu cầu cơ bản sau đây: - Đảm bảo nguồn tài chính cần thiết để các cơ quan công quyền thực hiện các nhiệm vụ được giao theo đúng đường lối, chính sách, chế độ của Nhà nước. - Đảm bảo yêu cầu tiết kiệm và hiệu quả. - Gắn nội dung quản lý các khoản chi NSNN với nội dung quản lý các mục tiêu của kinh tế vĩ mô. Mục tiêu của quản lý chi NSNN là quản lý chặt chẽ các khoản chi, đảm bảo mọi khoản chi NSNN đều đúng pháp luật, được kiểm soát trước, trong và sau khi xuất quỹ. Các khoản chi phải đúng mục đích, đúng định mức chi tiêu và được thủ trưởng đơn vị chuẩn chi. Để thực hiện mục tiêu này, quản lý chi NSNN phải thỏa mãn các yêu cầu sau: Một là, quản lý chi NSNN được quản lý bằng pháp luật và theo dự toán chi tiết từng hạng mục chi. Hai là, quản lý chi ngân sách sử dụng tổng hợp các biên pháp, nhưng biện pháp quan trọng nhất là biện pháp tổ chức hành chính. Biện pháp tổ chức hành chính tác động vào đối tượng quản lý theo hai hướng: - Chủ thể quản lý ban hành các văn bản pháp quy, quy định tính chất,
  20. 20. Số hóa bởi Trung tâm Học liệu - ĐHTN http://www. lrc.tnu.edu.vn/ 10 mục tiêu, quy mô, cơ cấu tổ chức, điều kiện thành lập điều lệ hoạt động, mối quan hệ trong và ngoài tổ chức…. - Chủ thể quản lý đưa ra các quyết định quản lý buộc cấp dưới hoặc cơ quan thuộc phạm vi điều chỉnh thực hiện những nhiệm vụ nhất định. Đặc trưng cơ bản của phương pháp quản lý hành chính là cưỡng chế đơn phương của chủ thể quản lý. Cùng với sự phát triển của xã hội, quá trình cải cách quản lý chi NSNN đã làm thay đổi cơ bản mục tiêu, phương thức quản lý. Hiện nay, theo ngân hàng thế giới và quỹ tiền tệ quốc tế, mục tiêu của quản lý chi tiêu công là tạo ra tạo ra các động cơ cho việc phân bổ, sử dụng và quản lý tài chính tốt hơn, bao gồm: kỷ luật tài khóa; phân bổ nguồn lực theo các ưu tiên chiến lược cả nền kinh tế; sử dụng hiệu quả, hiệu lực các nguồn lực trong việc thực hiện các ưu tiên chiến lược với chi phí thấp nhất. Trong đó kỷ luật tài khóa đòi hỏi quản lý chi NSNN phải kiểm soát được nhu cầu chi trong phạm vi nguồn lực có thể dành cho khu vực công. Do nguồn lực luôn có hạn, trong khi nhu cầu thường cao hơn, nên vấn để tiếp theo của quản lý chi NSNN là phải thực hiện phân bổ nguồn lực cho khu vực công theo các ưu tiên chiến lược của nền kinh tế. Nếu không phân bổ nguồn lực có hạn dành cho khu vực công dành cho các ưu tiên chiến lược của nên kinh tế thì ngay cả khi quá trình kiểm soát trước, trong và sau khi sử dụng ngân sách được thực hiện nghiêm ngặt, Chính phủ cũng khó có thể đạt được các mục tiêu đặt ra, hay nói cách khác công cụ NSNN đã không đảm nhiệm được vai trò là công cụ đắc lực của Nhà nước trong thực hiện nhiệm vụ, sứ mệnh của mình. Tuy nhiên, việc phân bổ nguồn lực theo các ưu tiên chiến lược của nền kinh tế mới là điều kiện cần. Vấn đề còn lại là khi được phân bổ thì phải quản lý nguồn lực thế nào để đạt được các mục tiêu đặt ra ở mức hiệu quả nhất. 1.1.3.2. Vai trò của quản lý chi ngân sách nhà nước
  21. 21. DOWNLOAD ĐỂ XEM ĐẦY ĐỦ NỘI DUNG MÃ TÀI LIỆU: 50124 DOWNLOAD: + Link tải: Xem bình luận Hoặc : + ZALO: 0932091562

