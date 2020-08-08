luan van nghien cuu su lam viec cua coc chiu tai trong ngang

Successfully reported this slideshow.
BỘ GIÁO DỤC VÀ ĐÀO TẠO BỘ XÂY DỰNG TRƯỜNG ĐẠI HỌC KIẾN TRÚC HÀ NỘI Ngô Quốc Trinh NGHIÊN CỨU SỰ LÀM VIỆC CỦA CỌC CHỊU TẢI ...
BỘ GIÁO DỤC VÀ ĐÀO TẠO BỘ XÂY DỰNG TRƯỜNG ĐẠI HỌC KIẾN TRÚC HÀ NỘI Ngô Quốc Trinh NGHIÊN CỨU SỰ LÀM VIỆC CỦA CỌC CHỊU TẢI ...
LỜI CAM ĐOAN Tôi xin cam đoan đây là công trình nghiên cứu của riêng tôi. Các số liệu, và kết quả trong luận án là trung t...
LỜI CÁM ƠN Tác giả luận án xin bày tỏ lòng biết ơn chân thành đối với PGS.TS Vương Văn Thành và TS Trần Hữu Hà đã tận tình...
MỤC LỤC LỜI CAM ĐOAN LỜI CẢM ƠN MỤC LỤC DANH MỤC CÁC KÝ HIỆU CƠ BẢN SỬ DỤNG TRONG LUẬN ÁN DANH MỤC CÁC HÌNH, ĐỒ THỊ TRONG ...
1.3 Tóm tắt và nhận xét chương 1.................................................................... 34 Chương 2: NGHIÊN C...
Phương pháp nguyên lý cực trị Gauss............................................................... 73 3.2.1 Phương pháp th...
Chương 4: NGHIÊN CỨU BÀI TOÁN TƯƠNG TÁC GIỮA CỌC VỚI NỀN ĐẤT CHỊU TẢI TRỌNG ĐỘNG NẰM NGANG VÀ TẢI TRỌNG ĐỘNG ĐẤT 4.1 Lời g...
trường hợp giữ nguyên E1 như trường hợp 1, thay đổi E0 của hệ so sánh Phụ lục 3: Giá trị chuyển vị ngang của điểm nằm gần ...
CÁC KÝ HIỆU CƠ BẢN SỬ DỤNG TRONG LUẬN ÁN A Hằng số phụ thuộc vào tải trọng tĩnh hoặc chu kỳ chậm b Chiều rộng tiết diện cọ...
M Mô men uốn cọc N1 , N2, N3, N4, N5, N6, N7 Các hàm nội suy p Phản lực của đất trên một đơn vị dài của cọc pu Sức kháng n...
θ Biến dạng thể tích ν Hệ số Poisson của đất τ Thời điểm đặt xung α Hệ số xét đến sự phân bố không đều của ứng suất cắt th...
DANH MỤC CÁC HÌNH, ĐỒ THỊ TRONG LUẬN ÁN Chương 1: Hình 1.1 Mô phỏng tương tác động học ( kinematic interaction) Hình 1.2 M...
Hình 1.20 Tương tác động lực học giữa đất- cọc- bệ - công trình: phân tích phản ứng động học Hình 1.21 Tương tác động lực ...
Hình 2.10 Phần tử khối chữ nhật 20 nút Hình 2.11 Sơ đồ chương trình tính khối đất Hình 2.12 Mô hình bài toán tính khối đất...
Download luận văn thạc sĩ ngành kĩ thuật xây dựng với đề tài: Nghiên cứu sự làm việc của cọc chịu tải trong ngang và tải trọng động đất

  1. 1. BỘ GIÁO DỤC VÀ ĐÀO TẠO BỘ XÂY DỰNG TRƯỜNG ĐẠI HỌC KIẾN TRÚC HÀ NỘI Ngô Quốc Trinh NGHIÊN CỨU SỰ LÀM VIỆC CỦA CỌC CHỊU TẢI TRỌNG NGANG VÀ TẢI TRỌNG ĐỘNG ĐẤT LUẬN ÁN TIẾN SỸ KỸ THUẬT HÀ NỘI – 2014
  3. 3. LỜI CAM ĐOAN Tôi xin cam đoan đây là công trình nghiên cứu của riêng tôi. Các số liệu, và kết quả trong luận án là trung thực và chưa từng được ai công bố trong bất kỳ công trình nào khác. Tác giả Ngô Quốc Trinh
  4. 4. LỜI CÁM ƠN Tác giả luận án xin bày tỏ lòng biết ơn chân thành đối với PGS.TS Vương Văn Thành và TS Trần Hữu Hà đã tận tình hướng dẫn, cho nhiều chỉ dẫn khoa học có giá trị và thường xuyên động viên, tạo điều kiện thuận lợi, giúp đỡ tác giả trong suốt quá trình học tập, nghiên cứu hoàn thành luận án và nâng cao năng lực khoa học của tác giả. Tác giả xin chân thành cám ơn các Giáo sư, Phó giáo sư, Tiến sỹ, các chuyên gia, các nhà khoa học trong và ngoài Trường Đại học Kiến trúc Hà Nội, đặc biệt GS.TSKH Hà Huy Cương đã tận tình giúp đỡ, chỉ dẫn và đóng góp ý kiến để luận án được hoàn thiện. Tác giả xin trân trọng cám ơn các cán bộ, giảng viên Bộ môn Công trình ngầm- Địa kỹ thuật, Khoa Xây dựng, Khoa sau đại học Trường Đại học Kiến trúc Hà Nội; các phòng, ban, khoa, các bạn đồng nghiệp và lãnh đạo Trường Đại học Công nghệ GTVT đã tạo điều kiện thuận lợi, động viên, giúp đỡ và hợp tác trong quá trình nghiên cứu và hoàn thành luận án. Cuối cùng tác giả bày tỏ lòng biết ơn đối với người thân trong gia đình đã động viên khích lệ và chia sẻ những khó khăn với tác giả trong suốt thời gian thực hiện luận án. Tác giả Ngô Quốc Trinh
  5. 5. MỤC LỤC LỜI CAM ĐOAN LỜI CẢM ƠN MỤC LỤC DANH MỤC CÁC KÝ HIỆU CƠ BẢN SỬ DỤNG TRONG LUẬN ÁN DANH MỤC CÁC HÌNH, ĐỒ THỊ TRONG LUẬN ÁN DANH MỤC CÁC BẢNG BIỂU TRONG LUẬN ÁN MỞ ĐẦU 1 Lý do lựa chọn đề tài ......................................................................... 1 2 Mục tiêu nghiên cứu .......................................................................... 3 3 Đối tượng và phạm vi nghiên cứu ...................................................... 4 4. Nội dung nghiên cứu.......................................................................... 4 5 Phương pháp nghiên cứu.................................................................... 4 6 Bố cục của luận án............................................................................. 4 7 Những đóng góp mới của luận án....................................................... 6 Chương 1: TỔNG QUAN CÁC PHƯƠNG PHÁP NGHIÊN CỨU TƯƠNG TÁC GIỮA CỌC VỚI NỀN ĐẤT CHỊU TẢI TRỌNG NGANG 1.1 Tổng quan về động đất................................................................................ 9 1.1.1 Động đất ..................................................................................... 9 1.1.2 Nguồn gốc động đất ..................................................................... 10 1.1.3 Sóng động đất ............................................................................. 13 1.1.4 Các thang đánh giá cường độ động đất......................................... 15 1.1.5 Nhiệm vụ thiết kế kháng chấn cho công trình và các thông số chuyển động nền đất ............................................................................. 16 1.2 Tổng quan các phương pháp nghiên cứu tương tác giữa cọc với nền đất chịu tải trọng ngang.................................................................................................. 18 1.2.1 Nhóm các phương pháp dựa trên mô hình nền Winkler................ 18 1.2.2 Nhóm các phương pháp dựa trên mô hình đàn hồi liên tục........... 28
  6. 6. 1.3 Tóm tắt và nhận xét chương 1.................................................................... 34 Chương 2: NGHIÊN CỨU TRẠNG THÁI ỨNG SUẤT BIẾN DẠNG CỦA NỀN ĐẤT CHỊU TẢI TRỌNG TĨNH NẰM NGANG 2.1 Các phương trình cơ bản và phương trình truyền sóng của môi trường đàn hồi ............................................................................................................. 36 2.1.1 Các liên hệ cơ bản của môi trường đàn hồi.................................... 36 2.1.2 Xây dựng các phương trình vi phân cân bằng và phương trình truyền sóng theo PPNLCT Gauss.......................................................... 38 2.1.2.1 Phương pháp Nguyên lý cực trị Gauss............................. 38 2.1.2.2 Xây dựng phương trình vi phân cân bằng ........................ 41 2.1.2.3 Xây dựng phương trình truyền sóng ................................ 44 2.2 Các lời giải đối với không gian vô hạn đàn hồi và nửa không gian vô hạn đàn hồi ............................................................................................................. 47 2.2.1 Lời giải không gian vô hạn đàn hồi .............................................. 48 2.2.2 Lời giải nửa không gian vô hạn đàn hồi ....................................... 49 2.3 Xây dựng bài toán tương tác giữa khối đất với nửa không gian vô hạn đàn hồi.............................................................................................................. 50 2.3.1 Hệ so sánh là nửa không gian vô hạn đàn hồi .............................. 51 2.3.2 Hệ so sánh là không gian vô hạn đàn hồi ..................................... 54 2.4 Giải bài toán bằng phương pháp phần tử hữu hạn ...................................... 57 2.5 Kiểm tra kết quả và các nhận xét ............................................................... 61 2.5.1 Bài toán hệ so sánh là nửa không gian vô hạn đàn hồi.................. 61 2.5.2 Bài toán hệ so sánh là không gian vô hạn đàn hồi......................... 66 2.5.3 Bài toán tính khối đất có xét đến trọng lượng bản thân................. 68 2.6 Kết luận chương 2 ..................................................................................... 70 Chương 3 NGHIÊN CỨU BÀI TOÁN TƯƠNG TÁC GIỮA CỌC VỚI NỀN ĐẤT CHỊU TẢI TRỌNG TĨNH NẰM NGANG 3.1 Lý thuyết dầm Timoshenko ....................................................................... 71 3.2 Xây dựng bài toán dầm chịu uốn có xét biến dạng trượt ngang theo
  7. 7. Phương pháp nguyên lý cực trị Gauss............................................................... 73 3.2.1 Phương pháp thứ nhất...................................................................... 73 3.2.2 Phương pháp thứ hai........................................................................ 75 3.3 Phương pháp phần tử hữu hạn đối với dầm có xét đến biến dạng trượt ngang...................................................................................................... 78 3.4 Xây dựng bài toán tương tác giữa cọc đơn với nền đất chịu tải trọng tĩnh nằm ngang .................................................................. 82 3.4.1 Trường hợp dùng hệ so sánh là nửa không gian vô hạn đàn hồi. ...... 82 3.4.2 Trường hợp dùng hệ so sánh là không gian vô hạn đàn hồi ............. 85 3.5 Khảo sát một số trường hợp kiểm tra độ tin cậy của chương trình tính........ 88 3.5.1 So sánh kết quả theo lời giải của chương trình MstaticP1 khi cho mô đun đàn hồi của hệ so sánh khác nhau .................................... 88 3.5.2 So sánh kết quả của hai lời giải theo hai chương trình tính MstaticP1 và KstaticP1 khi lực ngang đặt tại chân cọc.............................................. 89 3.5.3 Khảo sát bài toán so sánh với phương pháp của Zavriev(1962) dựa trên mô hình nền biến dạng cục bộ..................................................... 90 3.5.4 Khảo sát bài toán so sánh với phương pháp của Poulos (1971) dựa trên mô hình nền đàn hồi liên tục....................................................... 92 3.5.5 Khảo sát bài toán so sánh với kết quả nghiên cứu của Kim, O’Neill, Matlock dựa trên phương pháp dùng đường cong p-y................. 93 3.6 Khảo sát các thông số ảnh hưởng đến sự làm việc của cọc đơn chịu tải trọng tĩnh nằm ngang ........................................................................... 96 3.6.1 Khảo sát cọc ngắn và cọc dài trong nền đàn hồi đồng nhất............... 96 3.6.2 Khảo sát cọc đơn tựa trên lớp đá cứng ............................................. 98 3.6.3 Khảo sát ảnh hưởng của độ cứng đất đối với sự làm việc của cọc .... 100 3.7 Khảo sát sự ảnh hưởng của cọc tới chuyển vị nền đất ................................. 101 3.8 Kết luận chương 3 ...................................................................................... 102
  8. 8. Chương 4: NGHIÊN CỨU BÀI TOÁN TƯƠNG TÁC GIỮA CỌC VỚI NỀN ĐẤT CHỊU TẢI TRỌNG ĐỘNG NẰM NGANG VÀ TẢI TRỌNG ĐỘNG ĐẤT 4.1 Lời giải xung đơn vị của không gian vô hạn đàn hồi................................... 104 4.1.1 Lời giải xung đơn vị trong miền thời gian ....................................... 105 4.1.2 Lời giải theo biến đổi tích phân Laplace ......................................... 106 4.1.3 Lời giải theo biến đổi tích phân Fourier ........................................... 106 4.2 Hệ số giảm chấn vật liệu của đất ................................................................ 107 4.3 Lời giải số của bài toán động lực học.......................................................... 109 4.3.1 Số liệu trận động đất El Centro, 1940 và biến đổi Fourier rời rạc DFT(Discrete Fourier Transform). ................................................ 109 4.3.2 Tích phân Duhamel trong miền thời gian và miền tần số.................. 111 4.4 Xây dựng bài toán tương tác động lực học của cọc khi chịu tải trọng động nằm ngang........................................................................................................ 113 4.5 Khảo sát dao động của khối đất và của cọc chịu tải trọng động nằm ngang. 115 4.5.1 Khảo sát dao động khối đất.............................................................. 115 4.5.2 Khảo sát truyền sóng cắt (sóng Love) trong nền đất ....................... 119 4.5.3 Khảo sát dao động của cọc đơn........................................................ 123 4.6 Khảo sát dao động của cọc chịu tải trọng động đất ..................................... 125 4.7 Kết luận chương 4 ...................................................................................... 131 KẾT LUẬN- KIẾN NGHỊ ............................................................................. 132 DANH MỤC CÁC CÔNG TRÌNH ĐÃ CÔNG BỐ CỦA TÁC GIẢ................ CT1 TÀI LIỆU THAM KHẢO ............................................................................... TK1 PHỤ LỤC (Quyển 2) Phụ lục 1: Giá trị chuyển vị ngang của điểm nằm gần tâm khối đất khi lực nằm ngang P tác dụng ở bề mặt và tại chân khối đất trong trường hợp mô đun đàn hồi, hệ số Poisson của hệ so sánh bằng mô đun đàn hồi, hệ số Poisson của hệ cần tính Phụ lục 2: Giá trị chuyển vị ngang của điểm nằm gần tâm khối đất khi lực nằm ngang P tác dụng ở bề mặt và tại chân khối đất trong
  9. 9. trường hợp giữ nguyên E1 như trường hợp 1, thay đổi E0 của hệ so sánh Phụ lục 3: Giá trị chuyển vị ngang của điểm nằm gần tâm khối đất khi lực nằm ngang P tác dụng ở bề mặt và tại chân khối đất trong trường hợp giữ nguyên E0 của hệ so sánh như trường hợp 1, tăng E1 của hệ cần tính lên gấp hai lần so với trường hợp 1 Phụ lục 4: Giá trị chuyển vị ngang của điểm nằm gần tâm khối đất khi lực nằm ngang P tác dụng ở bề mặt, giữa và tại chân khối đất trong trường hợp tính theo 2 chương trình Mstatic1 và Kstatic1. Phụ lục 5: Giá trị chuyển vị ngang, chuyển vị đứng của điểm nằm gần tâm khối đất khi lực nằm ngang P tác dụng ở bề mặt khi xét và không xét trọng lượng bản thân Phụ lục 6: Chương trình tính khối đất chịu tải trọng tĩnh nằm ngang Mstatic1 Phụ lục 7: Chương trình tính khối đất chịu tải trọng tĩnh nằm ngang Kstatic1 Phụ lục 8: Chương trình tính cọc chịu tải trọng tĩnh nằm ngang MstaticP1 Phụ lục 9: Chương trình tính cọc chịu tải trọng tĩnh nằm ngang KstaticP1 Phụ lục 10: Chương trình tính cọc nằm trong nền đàn hồi nhiều lớp chịu tải trọng tĩnh nằm ngang KstaticPLs Phụ lục 11: Chương trình tính khối đất chịu tải trọng động nằm ngang KdynaS Phụ lục 12: Chương trình khảo sát truyền sóng Love trong nền đất KdynaL Phụ lục 13: Chương trình tính cọc chịu tải trọng động nằm ngang KdynaP Phụ lục 14: Chương trình tính cọc chịu tải trọng động đất KdynaPE.
  10. 10. CÁC KÝ HIỆU CƠ BẢN SỬ DỤNG TRONG LUẬN ÁN A Hằng số phụ thuộc vào tải trọng tĩnh hoặc chu kỳ chậm b Chiều rộng tiết diện cọc c Hệ số cản nhớt Cy(f), Cx(f),Ch(f) Biến đổi Fourier của hàm y(t); x(t) và h(t) DFT Biến đổi Fourier rời rạc E Mô đun đàn hồi của đất Ec Mô đun đàn hồi của cọc F Diện tích tiết diện cọc FFT Biến đổi Fourier nhanh f Tần số fN Tần số Nyquist fD(t) Lực cản nhớt fI (t) Lực quán tính fS (t) Lực đàn hồi G Mô đun trượt của đất Gc Mô đun trượt của cọc g Gia tốc trọng trường h Chiều cao tiết diện cọc IFFT Biến đổi Fourier nhanh, ngược J Mô men quán tính của cọc k Độ cứng lò xo kh Hệ số nền Winkler (mô đun phản lực nền theo phương ngang) Kx, Ky Độ cứng phức đối với chuyển vị ngang Kry , Krx Độ cứng phức đối với góc xoay Kx-ry hoặc Ky-rx Độ cứng phức hỗn hợp chuyển vị ngang- góc xoay l Chiều dài cọc m Khối lượng
  11. 11. M Mô men uốn cọc N1 , N2, N3, N4, N5, N6, N7 Các hàm nội suy p Phản lực của đất trên một đơn vị dài của cọc pu Sức kháng ngang tới hạn của đất P Tải trọng tác dụng PPNLCT Gauss Phương pháp nguyên lý cực trị Gauss peff(t) Lực kích thích có hiệu q Lực phân bố đều Q Lực cắt cọc t Thời gian T Chu kỳ u Chuyển vị ngang nền đất uc Chuyển vị ngang cọc theo chiều x V Thể tích khối đất V* Thể tích khối đất mở rộng để xét điều kiện biên vp Vận tốc sóng dọc vs Vận tốc sóng cắt y Chuyển vị ngang của cọc z Độ sâu dọc theo cọc Z Phiếm hàm lượng cưỡng bức ZAB Thành phần lượng cưỡng bức xét tới điều kiện bề mặt AB của khối đất nửa dưới Zc Thành phân lượng cưỡng bức của cọc chịu uốn Zd Thành phần lượng cưỡng bức của khối đất ϕ Góc nội ma sát γ Trọng lượng thể tích γc Góc trượt ngang do lực cắt Q gây ra ε Biến dạng tương đối
  12. 12. θ Biến dạng thể tích ν Hệ số Poisson của đất τ Thời điểm đặt xung α Hệ số xét đến sự phân bố không đều của ứng suất cắt theo chiều cao tiết diện cọc ω Tần số góc, tần số vòng, tần số dao động ω0 Tần số dao động riêng khi không xét nhớt ωD Tần số dao động khi có giảm chấn ζ Tỷ số giảm chấn tương đối ζh Hệ số giảm chấn vật liệu σx, σy, σz Các ứng suất pháp σx, σy, σz, τxy, τxz, τyz ; εx, εy, εz, γxy, γxz , γyz Ứng suất, biến dạng của hệ cần tính σx 0 , σy 0 , σz 0 , τxy 0 , τxz 0 , τyz 0 Ứng suất pháp, ứng suất tiếp đã biết của hệ so sánh δ Dấu lấy biến phân λ(z) Thừa số Lagrange λ, µ Hằng số Lame φc Góc dốc của đường độ võng do mô men M gây ra χc Biến dạng uốn của cọc ΩAB Diện tích bề mặt AB ∆ Hàm delta Dirac δij Hệ số Kronecker ρ Khối lượng đơn vị của vật liệu
  13. 13. DANH MỤC CÁC HÌNH, ĐỒ THỊ TRONG LUẬN ÁN Chương 1: Hình 1.1 Mô phỏng tương tác động học ( kinematic interaction) Hình 1.2 Mô tả một trận động đất Hình 1.3 Các loại đứt gãy và chuyển động tại đứt gãy Hình 1.4 Mô phỏng thuyết bật đàn hồi của đứt gãy gây ra động đất Hình 1.5 Quan hệ giữa gờ mở rộng, vùng hút chìm và chuyển động trượt ngang tại các bờ mảng Hình 1.6 Biến dạng nền đất do sóng vật thể gây ra Hình 1.7 Sơ đồ mô tả chuyển động chất điểm khi truyền sóng Reyleigh Hình 1.8 Sơ đồ mô tả chuyển động chất điểm khi truyền sóng Love Hình 1.9 Gia tốc, vận tốc và chuyển vị theo thời gian tồn tại theo hướng Đông Tây tại GilroyCalifornia (1989) của chuyển động nền đá(a) và nền đất (b) Hình 1.10 Sơ đồ kết cấu hệ một bậc tự do Hình 1.11 Chu kỳ tự nhiên không giảm chấn T Hình 1.12 Lý tưởng hóa phổ thiết kế đàn hồi của Newmark và Hall (1982) Hình 1.13 Lớp đất trầm tích nằm trên nền đá cứng Hình 1.14 Phổ phản ứng trung bình (với 5% giảm chấn ) đối những điều kiện nền khác nhau Hình 1.15 ACT3 đề nghị sử dụng phổ phản ứng đã được chuẩn hoá trong tiêu chuẩn xây dựng Hình 1.16 Ứng xử của cọc chịu tải trọng ngang Hình 1.17 Mô đun phản lực của nền đất đối với đường cong p-y Hình 1.18 Mô hình Winkler của phản ứng cọc- đất Hình 1.19 Tương tác động lực học giữa đất- cọc- bệ móng- công trình: hệ đầy đủ
  14. 14. Hình 1.20 Tương tác động lực học giữa đất- cọc- bệ - công trình: phân tích phản ứng động học Hình 1.21 Tương tác động lực học giữa đất- cọc- bệ móng- công trình: phân tích phản ứng quán tính Hình 1.22 Các phần tử của mô hình đề nghị đối với phân tích động lực học phi tuyến của cọc đơn phản ứng ngang Hình 1.23 Sự thay đổi các thông số hệ số nhớt, độ cứng ngang; Su1, Su2 với tần số không thứ nguyên a0 và hệ số Poisson của đất ( Novak và các cộng sự) Hình 1.24 Ứng suất tác dụng lên cọc (a), đất (b) gần cọc Hình 1.25 Mô hình cọc chịu tải trọng nằm ngang trong nền đất đàn hồi Hình 1.26 Mô hình tựa 3 chiều (Quasi- 3D)của phản ứng cọc- đất. Chương 2: Hình 2.1 Các ứng suất tác dụng lên phân tố đất Hình 2.2 Lực và ứng suất tác dụng lên phân tố có liên kết (a), phân tố hoàn toàn tự do (b) Hình 2.3 Sơ đồ bài toán bán không gian chịu tác dụng lực đơn vị đặt tại điểm ξ nằm trong nền đất Hình 2.4 Mô hình bài toán tính khối đất đàn hồi nằm trong nửa không gian vô hạn đàn hồi Hình 2.5 Hệ so sánh là khối đất nằm trong nửa không gian vô hạn đàn hồi Hình 2.6 Sơ đồ tính khối đất thường dùng Hình 2.7 Mô hình bài toán tính khối đất chịu tác dụng lực thẳng đứng khi dùng hệ so sánh là không gian vô hạn đàn hồi Hình 2.8 Mô hình bài toán tính khối đất chịu tác dụng lực nằm ngang khi dùng hệ so sánh là không gian vô hạn đàn hồi Hình 2.9 Chia khối đất hệ cần tính thành các phần tử khối
  15. 15. Hình 2.10 Phần tử khối chữ nhật 20 nút Hình 2.11 Sơ đồ chương trình tính khối đất Hình 2.12 Mô hình bài toán tính khối đất Hình 2.13 Biểu đồ chuyển vị ngang khối đất khi lực ngang P tác dụng tại bề mặt (a) và chân (b) khối đất, trường hợp E1 = E0, ν1 = ν0 Hình 2.14 Biểu đồ chuyển vị ngang khối đất khi lực ngang P tác dụng tại bề mặt (a) và chân (b) khối đất, trường hợp ν1 = ν0; E1 ≠ E0 Hình 2.15 Biểu đồ chuyển vị ngang khối đất khi lực ngang P tác dụng tại bề mặt (a) và chân (b) khối đất, trường hợp ν1 = ν0; E1 ≠ E0 Hình 2.16 Tương tác giữa khối bê tông và nền đất Hình 2.17 Biểu đồ chuyển vị ngang khối bê tông. Hình 2.18 Biểu đồ chuyển vị ngang khối đất tính theo 2 chương trình Mstatic1 và Kstatic1 khi tải trọng ngang P tác dụng tại vị trí c=0 (a); c=3m (b); c=5.4m (c) Hình 2.19 Biểu đồ chuyển vị ngang (a) và chuyển vị đứng (b), lực đặt tại mặt thoáng khối đất khi xét và không xét trọng lượng bản thân. Chương 3: Hình 3.1 Cọc chịu lực phân bố đều q Hình 3.2 Phân tố dầm (a) và phân tố dầm tự do (b) Hình 3.3 Minh họa đường độ võng của dầm không xét biến dạng trượt ngang (a), xét biến dạng trượt ngang (b) Hình 3.4 Phần tử chuyển vị của dầm Hình 3.5 Phần tử lực cắt của dầm Hình 3.6 Sơ đồ bài toán tính cọc nằm trong nửa không gian vô hạn đàn hồi: (a)Hệ cần tính; (b) Hệ so sánh Hình 3.7 Sơ đồ chương trình tính cọc Hình 3.8 Sơ đồ tính cọc chịu tác dụng của tải trọng ngang tĩnh Hình 3.9 Biểu đồ chuyển vị ngang (a), mô men uốn (b) của cọc tính theo hai trường hợp hệ so sánh có E0 = 10MPa; E0 = 20MPa
  16. 16. DOWNLOAD ĐỂ XEM ĐẦY ĐỦ NỘI DUNG MÃ TÀI LIỆU: 50153 DOWNLOAD: + Link tải: Xem bình luận Hoặc : + ZALO: 0932091562

