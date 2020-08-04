luan van nang cao chat luong tham dinh khach hang ca nhan

Successfully reported this slideshow.
ĐẠI HỌC QUỐC GIA HÀ NỘI TRƢỜNG ĐẠI HỌC KINH TẾ --------------------- NGUYỄN THỊ NGỌC KHÁNH NÂNG CAO CHẤT LƢỢNG THẨM ĐỊNH KHÁCH HÀNG CÁ NHÂN TẠI NGÂN HÀNG TMCP QUÂN ĐỘI
LỜI CAM ĐOAN Tôi xin cam đoan bản luận văn là công trình nghiên cứu khoa học, độc lập của tôi, chưa được công bố trong bất...
LỜI CẢM ƠN “Nâng cao chất lượng thẩm định tín dụng Khách hàng cá nhân” là một vấn đề rất quan trọng tại hầu hết các tổ chứ...
MỤC LỤC Danh mục các ký hiệu viết tắt ……………………………………...……… Danh mục các bảng………………………………………………………… Danh mục sơ đồ ……………………...
3.1. Khái quát về Ngân hàng TMCP Quân Đội …………..………..……. 3.1.1. Quá trình hình thành và phát triển ngân hàng TMCP Quân Đội...
4.2.5. Cải tiến sản phẩm tín dụng Khách hàng cá nhân ………….... 4.2.6. Tăng cường cải tiến công nghệ Ngân hàng ………..………... 4...
i DANH MỤC CÁC TỪ VIẾT TẮT STT Ký hiệu Nguyên nghĩa 1 BCTĐ Báo cáo thẩm định 2 CBNV Cán bộ nhân viên 3 CVQHKH Chuyên viên ...
ii DANH MỤC BẢNG STT Bảng Nội dung Trang 1 Bảng 3.1 Các chỉ tiêu kinh doanh chủ yếu của MB 40 2 Bảng 3.2 Tỷ lệ hoàn thành ...
iii DANH MỤC SƠ ĐỒ STT Sơ đồ Tên sơ đồ Trang 1 Sơ đồ 3.1 Cơ cấu tổ chức Ngân hàng TMCP Quân Đội 39
1 LỜI MỞ ĐẦU 1. Tính cấp thiết của đề tài Thành lập từ tháng 11/1994, hoạt động ban đầu của Ngân hàng TMCP Quân Đội là tín...
2 ngân hàng TMCP Quân Đội trở thành một trong những Ngân hàng hàng đầu cung cấp dịch vụ bán lẻ trên thị trường. Là một học...
3 - Phạm vi nghiên cứu:  Về nội dung: Luận văn tập trung nghiên cứu, khảo sát, phân tích chất lượng thẩm định cho vay khá...
4 CHƢƠNG 1 TỔNG QUAN TÌNH HÌNH NGHIÊN CỨU VÀ CƠ SỞ LÝ LUẬN VỀ CHẤT LƢỢNG THẨM ĐỊNH TÍN DỤNG KHÁCH HÀNG CÁ NHÂN TẠI NGÂN HÀ...
5 + Chú trọng phát triển thương hiệu gắn với nâng cao chất lượng dịch vụ. + Tăng cường ứng dụng công nghệ thông tin và đảm...
Download luận văn thạc sĩ tài chính ngân hàng với đề tài: Nâng cao chất lượng thẩm định Khách hàng cá nhân tại Ngân hàng TMCP Quân Đội

  1. 1. ĐẠI HỌC QUỐC GIA HÀ NỘI TRƢỜNG ĐẠI HỌC KINH TẾ --------------------- NGUYỄN THỊ NGỌC KHÁNH NÂNG CAO CHẤT LƢỢNG THẨM ĐỊNH KHÁCH HÀNG CÁ NHÂN TẠI NGÂN HÀNG TMCP QUÂN ĐỘI LUẬN VĂN THẠC SĨ TÀI CHÍNH NGÂN HÀNG CHƢƠNG TRÌNH ĐỊNH HƢỚNG NGHIÊN CỨU Hà Nội - 2017
  3. 3. LỜI CAM ĐOAN Tôi xin cam đoan bản luận văn là công trình nghiên cứu khoa học, độc lập của tôi, chưa được công bố trong bất cứ một công trình nghiên cứu nào của người khác. Các số liệu, kết quả, nội dung trích dẫn nêu trong luận văn là trung thực và có nguồn gốc rõ ràng. TÁC GIẢ LUẬN VĂN Nguyễn Thị Ngọc Khánh
  4. 4. LỜI CẢM ƠN “Nâng cao chất lượng thẩm định tín dụng Khách hàng cá nhân” là một vấn đề rất quan trọng tại hầu hết các tổ chức tín dụng đang theo đuổi mục tiêu trở thành những tổ chức hàng đầu trong lĩnh vực bán lẻ. Những yêu cầu đặt ra để làm rõ được các vấn đề nâng cao chất lượng thẩm định là khá phức tạp, đòi hỏi phải phân tích nhiều dữ liệu để từ đó tìm ra nguyên nhân và đề xuất các biện pháp nhằm nâng cao chất lượng thẩm định. Để có thể hoàn thành đề tài luận văn thạc sĩ một cách hoàn chỉnh, bên cạnh sự cố gắng của bản thân, còn có sự giúp đỡ nhiệt tình của Quý thầy cô tại Trường Đại học Kinh tế - Đại học Quốc Gia Hà Nội và Ban lãnh đạo, đồng nghiệp công tác tại Ngân hàng TMCP Quân Đội. Qua đây, tôi xin gửi lời cảm ơn sâu sắc tới TS. Trần Thị Vân Anh, người đã tận tình giúp đỡ và tạo điều kiện thuận lợi để tôi có thể hoàn thành luận văn này. Xin cảm ơn Ban lãnh đạo Khoa Tài chính – Ngân hàng – Trường Đại học Kinh tế - Đại học quốc gia Hà Nội đã nhận xét, góp ý để tôi hoàn thiện luận văn của mình. Đồng thời, tôi xin gửi lời cảm ơn tới Ban lãnh đạo và đồng nghiệp đang công tác tại Khối Thẩm định và phê duyệt tín dụng – Ngân hàng TMCP Quân Đội đã hỗ trợ những điều kiện tốt nhất cho tôi trong suốt thời gian nghiên cứu và thực hiện luận văn. Hà Nội, tháng 11 năm 2017 Học viên Nguyễn Thị Ngọc Khánh
  5. 5. MỤC LỤC Danh mục các ký hiệu viết tắt ……………………………………...……… Danh mục các bảng………………………………………………………… Danh mục sơ đồ …………………………………………………………… LỜI MỞ ĐẦU ………………………………………………………….….. Chương 1: Tổng quan tình hình nghiên cứu và cơ sở lý luận về chất lượng thẩm định tín dụng Khách hàng cá nhân tại ngân hàng thương mại ………. 1.1. Tổng quan tình hình nghiên cứu ………………………………….… 1.2. Thẩm định tín dụng Khách hàng cá nhân ………………………...… 1.2.1. Khái niệm, mục đích và ý nghĩa của thẩm định tín dụng Khách hàng cá nhân …………………..……………………. 1.2.2. Quy trình thẩm định tín dụng Khách hàng cá nhân………… 1.2.3. Phương pháp thẩm định tín dụng Khách hàng cá nhân…..… 1.3. Chất lượng thẩm định tín dụng Khách hàng cá nhân …………..….. 1.3.1. Khái niệm Chất lượng thẩm định tín dụng ………..…...…… 1.3.2. Chỉ tiêu đánh giá Chất lượng thẩm định tín dụng Khách hàng cá nhân ………….……….……………...………………….. 1.3.3. Các nhân tố ảnh hưởng đến chất lượng thẩm định tín dụng Khách hàng cá nhân ………………………..………………. 1.3.4. Kinh nghiệm nâng cao chất lượng thẩm định tín dụng Khách hàng cá nhân của một số ngân hàng thương mại …………... Chương 2: Phương pháp nghiên cứu …………….…….………..…………. 2.1. Thiết kế nghiên cứu ………………..……………………………….. 2.2. Phương pháp luận ………………..…………………………………. 2.3. Phương pháp nghiên cứu cụ thể …………………..………………... 2.3.1. Phương pháp thu thập dữ liệu ……..……………………….. 2.3.2. Phương pháp xử lý và phân tích dữ liệu …..……………….. Chương 3: Thực trạng chất lượng thẩm định tín dụng khách hàng cá nhân tại Ngân hàng TMCP Quân Đội ………………………..………………….. Trang i ii iii 1 4 4 9 9 10 13 18 18 19 22 24 30 30 31 32 32 33 38
  6. 6. 3.1. Khái quát về Ngân hàng TMCP Quân Đội …………..………..……. 3.1.1. Quá trình hình thành và phát triển ngân hàng TMCP Quân Đội ………………..……………………………………….... 3.1.2. Tình hình hoạt động kinh doanh của Ngân hàng TMCP Quân Đội giai đoạn 2014 – 2016 ………………..….....………….. 3.2. Tình hình chất lượng thẩm định tín dụng Khách hàng cá nhân tại Ngân hàng TMCP Quân Đội …………………………..…………… 3.2.1. Đánh giá chất lượng thẩm định tín dụng Khách hàng cá nhân…...……………………..........………………………… 3.2.2. Kết quả đạt được …………….…………......………………. 3.2.3. Những tồn tại và nguyên nhân……………………..………... Chương 4: Giải pháp và kiến nghị nâng cao chất lượng thẩm định tín dụng Khách hàng cá nhân tại Ngân hàng TMCP Quân Đội ….………..…….….. 4.1. Định hướng hoạt động thẩm định tín dụng Khách hàng cá nhân tại Ngân hàng TMCP Quân Đội …………..………………..………….. 4.1.1. Định hướng phát triển hoạt động kinh doanh của Ngân hàng TMCP Quân Đội đến năm 2020 ……..……................……... 4.1.2. Định hướng nâng cao chất lượng thẩm định tín dụng Khách hàng cá nhân tại Ngân hàng TMCP Quân Đội…………….. 4.2. Giải pháp nâng cao chất lượng thẩm định tín dụng Khách hàng cá nhân tại Ngân hàng TMCP Quân Đội ………………….…………... 4.2.1. Cải tiến quy trình thẩm định tín dụng, hoàn thiện cẩm nang thẩm định tín dụng Khách hàng cá nhân …..……………….. 4.2.2. Nâng cao chất lượng nguồn nhân lực phục vụ công tác thẩm định Khách hàng cá nhân …..………..………..……………. 4.2.3. Xây dựng và cải tiến hệ thống thông tin tra cứu phục vụ cho công tác thẩm định tín dụng Khách hàng cá nhân .……..….. 4.2.4. Nâng cao khả năng thu thập hồ sơ và sàng lọc thông tin ban đầu ……………..………………...…………………………. 38 38 40 47 47 64 67 73 73 73 76 76 76 77 80 81
  7. 7. 4.2.5. Cải tiến sản phẩm tín dụng Khách hàng cá nhân ………….... 4.2.6. Tăng cường cải tiến công nghệ Ngân hàng ………..………... 4.3. Một số khuyến nghị …………..…………………………………….. 4.3.1. Khuyến nghị đối với các cơ quan ban ngành …..……...…… 4.3.2. Khuyến nghị đối với Ngân hàng Nhà nước……...…….……. KẾT LUẬN ………………………..………………………………………. TÀI LIỆU THAM KHẢO …………………...……..….…………………... PHỤ LỤC: CÂU HỎI PHỎNG VẤN CHUYÊN GIA 82 83 83 83 84 86 88
  8. 8. i DANH MỤC CÁC TỪ VIẾT TẮT STT Ký hiệu Nguyên nghĩa 1 BCTĐ Báo cáo thẩm định 2 CBNV Cán bộ nhân viên 3 CVQHKH Chuyên viên quan hệ Khách hàng 4 CVTĐ Chuyên viên thẩm định 5 ĐVKD Đơn vị kinh doanh 6 KHCN Khách hàng cá nhân 7 KHDN Khách hàng doanh nghiệp 8 MB Ngân hàng Thương mại cổ phần Quân Đội 9 NHTM Ngân hàng thương mại 10 QHKH Quan hệ Khách hàng 11 Sacombank Ngân hàng Thương mại cổ phần Sài Gòn Thương Tín 12 SLA Cam kết chất lượng dịch vụ 13 SXKD Sản xuất kinh doanh 14 TCTD Tổ chức tín dụng 15 Techcombank Ngân hàng Thương mại cổ phần Kỹ thương Việt Nam 16 TMCP Thương mại cổ phần 17 TSBĐ Tài sản bảo đảm 18 VPBank Ngân hàng Thương mại cổ phần Việt Nam Thịnh Vượng
  9. 9. ii DANH MỤC BẢNG STT Bảng Nội dung Trang 1 Bảng 3.1 Các chỉ tiêu kinh doanh chủ yếu của MB 40 2 Bảng 3.2 Tỷ lệ hoàn thành kế hoạch năm 2016 41 3 Bảng 3.3 Chất lượng tín dụng của MB 42 4 Bảng 3.4 Tình hình dư nợ KHCN MB 2014-2016 43 5 Bảng 3.5 So sánh dư nợ KHCN 2016 của MB với TCTD khác 44 6 Bảng 3.6 Cơ cấu dư nợ KHCN MB theo các kỳ hạn năm 2014 – 2016 44 7 Bảng 3.7 So sánh cơ cấu dư nợ KHCN của MB với các TCTD khác 45 8 Bảng 3.8 Cơ cấu dư nợ KHCN MB theo sản phẩm/mục đích vay 2014 – 2016 46 9 Bảng 3.9 Quy trình thẩm định tín dụng KHCN tại MB 49 10 Bảng 3.10 Chỉ tiêu năng lực, kinh nghiệm của CVTĐ MB 2015 – 2016 54 11 Bảng 3.11 Thống kê lỗi phát sinh hồ sơ thẩm định KHCN 55 12 Bảng 3.12 Chất lượng tín dụng KHCN tại MB 56 13 Bảng 3.13 So sánh chất lượng dư nợ tại MB với các TCTD khác 57 14 Bảng 3.14 Số lượng hồ sơ khác biệt giữa Thẩm định và cấp phê duyệt 58 15 Bảng 3.15 Cam kết chất lượng dịch vụ: Thẩm định tín dụng KHCN MB 59 16 Bảng 3.16 Kết quả thực hiện cam kết chất lượng SLA thẩm định tín dụng KHCN MB năm 2016 61 17 Bảng 3.17 So sánh SLA của MB với các TCTD khác 62 18 Bảng 3.18 Năng suất thẩm định toàn hệ thống MB năm 2014 – 2016 63
  10. 10. iii DANH MỤC SƠ ĐỒ STT Sơ đồ Tên sơ đồ Trang 1 Sơ đồ 3.1 Cơ cấu tổ chức Ngân hàng TMCP Quân Đội 39
  11. 11. 1 LỜI MỞ ĐẦU 1. Tính cấp thiết của đề tài Thành lập từ tháng 11/1994, hoạt động ban đầu của Ngân hàng TMCP Quân Đội là tín dụng và tập trung cho vay đối với các Khách hàng thuộc Bộ Quốc phòng và Khách hàng doanh nghiệp. Tỷ trọng dư nợ tín dụng và bảo lãnh của đối tượng khách hàng doanh nghiệp luôn chiếm tỷ trọng lớn trong tổng dư nợ cho vay của ngân hàng. Tuy nhiên, trong những năm gần đây, cùng với sự phát triển của nền kinh tế thị trường và sự cạnh tranh mạnh mẽ của các Ngân hàng trong cùng hệ thống, nhận thấy lợi ích tiềm năng trong việc phát triển đối tượng Khách hàng bán lẻ, Ngân hàng Quân Đội đã dần mở rộng đối tượng Khách hàng, nâng cao tỷ trọng dư nợ đối với tín dụng Khách hàng cá nhân. Ngân hàng Quân Đội đã thực hiện cải tổ bán hàng, tập trung nhân sự đầu tư phát triển dịch vụ tín dụng khách hàng cá nhân và định hướng phát triển ngân hàng Quân đội trở thành một trong ba ngân hàng bán lẻ hàng đầu tại Việt Nam. Để đạt được mục tiêu tăng trưởng tín dụng Khách hàng cá nhân, đồng thời có thể kiểm soát được rủi ro tín dụng một cách chặt chẽ thì chất lượng của công tác thẩm định tín dụng khách hàng cá nhân đóng một vai trò hết sức quan trọng trong quy trình tín dụng khách hàng cá nhân của ngân hàng. Tại Ngân hàng TMCP Quân Đội, công tác thẩm định tín dụng Khách hàng cá nhân đã được chuyển đổi từ mô hình thẩm định tín dụngphân tán sang mô hình thẩm định tín dụngtập trung theo chiến lược giai đoạn 2010 – 2015 của Ngân hàng và sẽ tiếp tục duy trì, cải tiến trong giai đoạn 2016 – 2020. Toàn bộ công tác thẩm định tín dụng Khách hàng cá nhân được tập trung tại Khối Thẩm định và phê duyệt tín dụng Hội sở. Song song với việc chuyển đổi mô hình như trên, chất lượng thẩm định tín dụng Khách hàng cá nhân được đặt lên hàng đầu, đòi hỏi Ban lãnh đạo Ngân hàng, cán bộ nhân viên Khối Thẩm định và phê duyệt tín dụng cần nghiên cứu, đưa ra các giải pháp ứng dụng trong công tác thẩm định nhằm nâng cao chất lượng thẩm định, vừa hạn chế được rủi ro, vừa hỗ trợ phát triển kinh doanh, đưa
  12. 12. 2 ngân hàng TMCP Quân Đội trở thành một trong những Ngân hàng hàng đầu cung cấp dịch vụ bán lẻ trên thị trường. Là một học viên đang theo học ngành tài chính Ngân hàng và đã công tác nhiều năm tại Ngân hàng, để góp phần nâng cao chất lượng thẩm định tín dụng Khách hàng cá nhân tại Ngân hàng TMCP Quân Đội, tôi đã chọn lựa đề tài: “Nâng cao chất lượng thẩm định Khách hàng cá nhân tại Ngân hàng TMCP Quân Đội” làm đề tài luận văn thạc sỹ của mình. 2. Câu hỏi nghiên cứu: - Tại Ngân hàng TMCP Quân Đội, thực trạng chất lượng thẩm định tín dụng Khách hàng cá nhân như thế nào? - Giải pháp nào cần thiết để nâng cao chất lượng thẩm định tín dụngKhách hàng cá nhân tại Ngân hàng TMCP Quân Đội? 3. Mục đích và nhiệm vụ nghiên cứu nghiên cứu: 3.1. Mục đích nghiên cứu: Luận văn tập trung vào phân tích thực trạng, tìm ra những hạn chế và nguyên nhân, từ đó kiến nghị những giải pháp nhằm nâng cao chất lượng thẩm định tín dụng Khách hàng cá nhân tại Ngân hàng TMCP Quân Đội. 3.2. Nhiệm vụ nghiên cứu - Hệ thống hóa cơ sở lý luận về chất lượng thẩm định tín dụng Khách hàng cá nhân tại Ngân hàng TMCP Quân Đội; - Phân tích và đánh giá thực trạng chất lượng thẩm định tín dụng Khách hàng cá nhân nhân tại Ngân hàng TMCP Quân Đội; - Đề xuất các giải pháp nâng cao chất lượng thẩm định tín dụng Khách hàng cá nhân tại Ngân hàng TMCP Quân Đội. 4. Đối tƣợng và phạm vi nghiên cứu của luận văn - Đối tượng nghiên cứu: Nghiên cứu về thực trạng chất lượng thẩm định tín dụng (chủ yếu là thẩm định cho vay)khách hàng cá nhân tại Ngân hàng TMCP Quân Đội trong thời gian qua, từ đó đưa ra các giải pháp nâng cao chất lượng thẩm định cho vay Khách hàng cá nhân.
  13. 13. 3 - Phạm vi nghiên cứu:  Về nội dung: Luận văn tập trung nghiên cứu, khảo sát, phân tích chất lượng thẩm định cho vay khách hàng cá nhân, xác định những hạn chế và nguyên nhân gây ra hạn chế đó, từ đó đề xuất các biện pháp nâng cao chất lượng thẩm định cho vay Khách hàng cá nhân tại ngân hàng.  Về không gian: Nghiên cứu tại Khối Thẩm định và phê duyệt tín dụng - Ngân hàng TMCP Quân đội. + Về thời gian: Dẫn chứng số liệu cùng các thông tin khác từ nội bộ Ngân hàng TMCP Quân Đội từ năm 2014 đến năm 2016. 5. Kết cấu luận văn Ngoài phần mở đầu, kết luận, danh mục tài liệu tham khảo, luận văn gồm 04 chương, cụ thể như sau: Chƣơng 1: Tổng quan tình hình nghiên cứu và cơ sở lý luận về chất lượng thẩm định tín dụng Khách hàng cá nhân tại ngân hàng thương mại Chƣơng 2: Phương pháp nghiên cứu Chƣơng 3: Thực trạng chất lượng thẩm định tín dụngKhách hàng cá nhân tại Ngân hàng TMCP Quân Đội Chƣơng 4: Giải pháp và kiến nghị nâng cao chất lượng thẩm định tín dụng Khách hàng cá nhân tại Ngân hàng TMCP Quân Đội
  14. 14. 4 CHƢƠNG 1 TỔNG QUAN TÌNH HÌNH NGHIÊN CỨU VÀ CƠ SỞ LÝ LUẬN VỀ CHẤT LƢỢNG THẨM ĐỊNH TÍN DỤNG KHÁCH HÀNG CÁ NHÂN TẠI NGÂN HÀNG THƢƠNG MẠI 1.1. TỔNG QUAN TÌNH HÌNH NGHIÊN CỨU Thực tế đã có một số công trình nghiên cứu liên quan tới dịch vụ bán lẻ nói chung và công tác thẩm định, cho vay KHCN tại các Ngân hàng thương mại nói riêng. Tuy nhiên, mỗi công trình có những đánh giá và nhận định riêng, tập trung đi sâu vào các vấn đề tín dụng KHCN tại nơi tác giả đang công tác. Một số công trình nghiên cứu tiêu biểu được đăng tải trên các tạp chí chuyên ngành, bao gồm: Bài báo “Nâng cao năng lực cạnh tranh của dịch vụ ngân hàng bán lẻ tại các ngân hàng thương mại Việt Nam trong bối cảnh hội nhập quốc tế” của nhóm tác giả Trần Hoàng Ngân và Nguyễn Thị Hồng Nhung đăng trênTạp chí Ngân hàng, 2017, số 6, trang 9-14 đã nêu rõ xu hướng dịch chuyển cơ cấu tín dụng từ bán buôn sang bán lẻ của các Ngân hàng thương mại trước bối cảnh hội nhập kinh tế và khả năng cạnh tranh ngày càng gay gắt; đồng thời so sánh khả năng sinh lời của các Ngân hàng thương mại tại Việt Nam so với Ngân hàng thương mại của các nước trên thế giới, theo đó khả năng sinh lời của các Ngân hàng thương mại tại Việt Nam thấp hơn nhiều so với các nước trong khu vực. Nhóm tác giả cũng nhận định về tiềm năng và khả năng tăng trưởng dịch vụ bán lẻ của các Ngân hàng thương mại tại Việt Nam trong thời gian qua là khá ấn tượng. Tuy nhiên, nhóm tác giả cũng nêu ra những khó khăn, thách thức các Ngân hàng thương mại tại Việt Nam sẽ phải đối mặt khi muốn tiếp tục tập trung phát triển dịch vụ tín dụng bán lẻ. Nhóm tác giả đã đưa ra một số khuyến nghị cho các ngân hàng thương mại tại Việt Nam về việc: + Cần thiết phải tăng trưởng về quy mô vốn bằng cách sáp nhập, hợp nhất hoặc có sự đầu tư của các tổ chức tín dụng nước ngoài.
  15. 15. 5 + Chú trọng phát triển thương hiệu gắn với nâng cao chất lượng dịch vụ. + Tăng cường ứng dụng công nghệ thông tin và đảm bảo an ninh hệ thống. + Mở rộng mạng lưới Khách hàng, tăng cường bán chéo sản phẩm. + Phát triển nguồn nhân lực có trình độ, kiến thức. + Phát triển sản phẩm dịch vụ theo hướng đa dạng, đáp ứng được các nhu cầu .tài chính riêng biệt của từng đối tượng Khách hàng. Bài báo “Chỉ tiêu đánh giá chất lượng tín dụng bán lẻ của Ngân hàng thương mại” của tác giảHà Minh Sơn và các cộng sự đăng trên Tạp chí nghiên cứu tài chính kế toán, 2017, số 4 (165), trang 65-68 đã đi sâu đánh giá, phân tích chất lượng tín dụng bán lẻ của ngân hàng thương mại đối với 02 đối tượng: - Với Khách hàng: chất lượng tín dụng thể hiện ở chỗ các dịch vụ ngân hàng thỏa mãn được nhu cầu của Khách hàng. - Với Ngân hàng thương mại: chất lượng tín dụng thể hiện ở mức độ an toàn về vốn và mức độ sinh lời. Đồng thời, nhóm tác giả cũng đưa ra một số các tiêu chí để đánh giá được chất lượng tín dụng bán lẻ, cụ thể: + Chỉ tiêu định lượng, bao gồm các nhóm chỉ tiêu: . Nhóm chỉ tiêu phản ánh quy mô tín dụng bán lẻ: Dư nợ tín dụng bán lẻ, tốc độ tăng dư nợ tín dụng bán lẻ; tỷ trọng dư nợ bán lẻ so với tổng dư nợ tín dụng. . Nhóm chỉ tiêu phản ánh khả năng sinh lời từ hoạt động tín dụng bán lẻ: lợi nhuận từ hoạt động tín dụng bán lẻ; tỷ trọng lợi nhuận từ hoạt động tín dụng bán lẻ so với tổng lợi nhuận của ngân hàng. . Nhóm chỉ tiêu phản ánh mức độ rủi ro: Tỷ lệ nợ quá hạn tín dụng bán lẻ; Tỷ lệ nợ xấu trong hoạt động tín dụng bán lẻ. + Chỉ tiêu định tính, bao gồm các chỉ tiêu sau: . Sự hợp lý của quy trình tín dụng . Thái độ phục vụ và trình độ chuyên môn của nhân viên ngân hàng . Thủ tục cho vay Bài báo “Vai trò của việc phát triển dịch vụ bán lẻ đối với các ngân hàng
  16. 16. DOWNLOAD ĐỂ XEM ĐẦY ĐỦ NỘI DUNG MÃ TÀI LIỆU: 50104 DOWNLOAD: + Link tải: Xem bình luận Hoặc : + ZALO: 0932091562

×