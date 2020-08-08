Successfully reported this slideshow.
ĐẠI HỌC QUỐC GIA HÀ NỘI KHOA KINH TẾ DOÃN THỊ THANH PHƯƠNG Chất lượng nguồn nhân lực ở Việt Nam : thực trạng và giải pháp ...
1 MỞ ĐẦU 1. Sự cần thiết của đề tài Nguồn lực con người nói chung và nguồn nhân lực, xét trên khía cạnh độ tuổi lao động l...
2 đào tạo lại đội ngũ nhân lực trong điều kiện mới” _ Nguyễn Minh Đường ( chủ biên ); “Các giá trị truyền thống và con ngư...
3 Nghiên cứu vấn đề chất lượng nguồn nhân lực ở Việt Nam hiện nay. Về mặt lý luận, chất lượng nguồn nhân lực là tổng hòa c...
4 Chương 2: Thực trạng về chất lượng nguồn nhân lực ở Việt Nam. Chương 3 : Quan điểm và một số giải pháp cơ bản để nâng ca...
5 Chương 1: NGUỒN NHÂN LỰC VÀ SỰ CẦN THIẾT PHẢI NÂNG CAO CHẤT LƯỢNG NGUỒN NHÂN LỰC 1.1. KHÁI NIỆM, CHỈ TIÊU ĐÁNH GIÁ VÀ NH...
6 - Nguồn nhân lực tham gia làm việc trong thị trường lao động có giao kết hợp đồng lao động. Bộ phận này của nguồn lao độ...
7 - Di dân và nhập cư. Trong bối cảnh toàn cầu hóa hiện nay, sự di dân và nhập cư cũng là nhân tố ảnh hưởng đến nguồn lao ...
8 - Mâu thuẫn giữa tích lũy và tiêu dùng. Khái niệm tổng quát nhất phản ánh mối quan hệ giữa dân số và kinh tế là “ đầu tư...
9 Nguồn nhân lực không chỉ được xem xét dưới góc độ số lượng mà còn ở khía cạnh chất lượng. Chất lượng nguồn nhân lực là m...
10 Các yếu tố này có quan hệ chặt chẽ, tác động qua lại, là tiền đề phát triển của nhau. Muốn nâng cao chất lượng nguồn nh...
11 Trong đó: IA là chỉ số tuổi thọ Với Amax là tuổi thọ trung bình cao nhất Thế giói; Amin là tuổi thọ trung bình thấp nhấ...
12 Tỷ lệ huy động đi học : 0% và 100% GDP/ người thực (PPP$) : 100 và 40.000 Ví dụ: Với cách tính trên, theo Báo cáo về ph...
13 - Chiều cao trung bình của thanh niên ( m ) - Cân nặng ( kg ) Các chỉ tiêu này đo lường thể lực chung và được xem như l...
14 Thứ nhất, tỷ lệ dân số biết chữ là số % những người 10 tuổi trở lên có thể dọc viết và hiểu được những câu đơn giản của...
Luận văn: Chất lượng nguồn nhân lực ở Việt Nam thực trạng và giải pháp

Download luận văn thạc sĩ ngành kinh tế chính trị với đề tài: Chất lượng nguồn nhân lực ở Việt Nam thực trạng và giải pháp

Luận văn: Chất lượng nguồn nhân lực ở Việt Nam thực trạng và giải pháp

  1. 1. ĐẠI HỌC QUỐC GIA HÀ NỘI KHOA KINH TẾ DOÃN THỊ THANH PHƯƠNG Chất lượng nguồn nhân lực ở Việt Nam : thực trạng và giải pháp LUẬN VĂN THẠC SĨ KINH TẾ CHÍNH TRỊ HÀ NỘI, 2002
  2. 2. 1 MỞ ĐẦU 1. Sự cần thiết của đề tài Nguồn lực con người nói chung và nguồn nhân lực, xét trên khía cạnh độ tuổi lao động là nguồn lực cơ bản của sự phát triển kinh tế xã hội. Trên phạm vi rộng hơn thì “ Con người đứng ở trung tâm của sự phát triển, là tác nhân và là mục đích của sự phát triển” [48]. Nhận thức được vai trò của nguồn nhân lực, Đại hội Đảng VIII đã khẳng định: “ Lấy việc phát huy nguồn lực con người làm yếu tố cơ bản cho sự phát triển nhanh và bền vững”, “ nâng cao dân trí, bồi dưỡng và phát huy nguồn lực to lớn của con người Việt Nam là nhân tố quyết định sự thắng lợi của công cuộc công nghiệp hóa, hiện đại hóa”. Mỗi một giai đoạn lịch sử, một trình độ phát triển đòi hỏi một nguồn nhân lực phù hợp. Trong xu thế kinh tế tri thức và toàn cầu hoá, nguồn nhân lực có sức khoẻ, học vấn, trình độ chuyên môn kỹ thuật cao được coi là một điều kiện để tăng trưởng nhanh, rút ngắn khoảng cách tụt hậu. Việt Nam hiện nay vẫn là một nước nông nghiệp lạc hậu với nguồn nhân lực có qui mô lớn, cơ cấu trẻ nhưng chưa thực sự là động lực để phát triển kinh tế. Do vậy việc nghiên cứu nâng cao chất lượng nguồn nhân lực thực sự là một đòi hỏi vừa cấp bách, vừa cơ bản, có ý nghĩa cả về lý luận và thực tiễn. 2. Tình hình nghiên cứu Cho đến nay cũng đã có nhiều nghiên cứu về con người, nguồn lực con người như:“ Vấn đề con người trong sự nghiệp công nghiệp hóa, hiện đại hóa” _ Phạm Minh Hạc ( chủ biên ), Nxb CTQG, HN, 1996; “ Bồi dưỡng và
  3. 3. 2 đào tạo lại đội ngũ nhân lực trong điều kiện mới” _ Nguyễn Minh Đường ( chủ biên ); “Các giá trị truyền thống và con người Việt Nam hiện nay” của Phan Huy Lê... Nói chung đây là những nghiên cứu xã hội học thuộc Chương trình khoa học – công nghệ cấp Nhà nước KX-07: “ Con người Việt Nam – mục tiêu và động lực của sự phát triển kinh tế xã hội” do GS.VS Phạm Minh Hạc làm chủ nhiệm với sự tham gia của gần 300 nhà khoa học thuộc nhiều chuyên ngành khác nhau. Ngoài ra còn có những ấn phẩm đề cập đến kinh nghiệm về quản lý và phát triển nguồn nhân lực của một số nước có ý nghĩa tham khảo đối với Việt Nam như “ Phát triển nguồn nhân lực – kinh nghiệm thế giới và thực tiễn nước ta”, Nxb CTQG, HN, 1996 của Trần Văn Tùng – Lê ái Lâm; “ Chiến lược con người trong thần kỳ kinh tế Nhật Bản”, Nxb CTQG, HN, 1996 của Lưu Ngọc Trịnh...Mặc dù vậy, như lời mở đầu của nhiều cuốn sách, các nhà khoa học đều cho rằng đây là vấn đề lớn, cần được nghiên cứu lâu dài trên nhiều phương diện nhằm phát huy cao nhất vai trò của yếu tố con người trong sự phát triển kinh tế xã hội. 3. Mục đích nghiên cứu Mục đích nghiên cứu là đề xuất giải pháp định hướng nâng cao chất lượng nguồn nhân lực cho phát triển kinh tế – xã hội trong giai đoạn hiện nay ở Việt Nam. Để đạt mục đích trên, nhiệm vụ của luận văn là: - Nghiên cứu làm rõ nội dung chất lượng nguồn nhân lực, hệ thống chỉ tiêu đánh giá và những yếu tố ảnh hưởng; - Phân tích thực trạng thể lực, trí lực so với nhu cầu thực tế hiện nay và nguyên nhân tác động đến thực trạng đó. - Xây dựng các giải pháp định hướng 4. Đối tượng và phạm vi nghiên cứu
  4. 4. 3 Nghiên cứu vấn đề chất lượng nguồn nhân lực ở Việt Nam hiện nay. Về mặt lý luận, chất lượng nguồn nhân lực là tổng hòa của ba yếu tố: thể lực, trí lực và phẩm chất của người lao động. Tuy nhiên để có thể nghiên cứu sâu, luận văn chỉ tập trung phân tích thực trạng và giải pháp nâng cao chất lượng về mặt thể lực và trí lực. 5. Phương pháp nghiên cứu Sử dụng các phương pháp: phân tích và tổng hợp, đối chiếu và so sánh, trên cơ sở phương pháp luận biện chứng duy vật. Luận văn sử dụng số liệu của Tổng cục Thống kê, số liệu của các công trình, dự án, bài viết trên các sách, báo, tạp chí. 6. Dự kiến những đóng góp mới của luận văn - Góp phần làm rõ khái niệm , vai trò và sự cần thiết phải nâng cao chất lượng nguồn nhân lực để phát triển kinh tế – xã hội . - Phân tích thực trạng chất lượng nguồn nhân lực hiện nay. - Góp phần làm rõ những nhân tố quan trọng ảnh hưởng đến chất lượng nguồn nhân lực và đề xuất giải pháp cơ bản có tính định hướng nâng cao chất lượng về mặt thể lực, trí lực nguồn nhân lực ở Việt Nam hiện nay. 7. Bố cục của luận văn Ngoài phần mở đầu và kết luận, luận văn được trình bày trong ba chương: Chương 1: Nguồn nhân lực và sự cần thiết phải nâng cao chất lượng nguồn nhân lực.
  5. 5. 4 Chương 2: Thực trạng về chất lượng nguồn nhân lực ở Việt Nam. Chương 3 : Quan điểm và một số giải pháp cơ bản để nâng cao chất lượng nguồn nhân lực ở Việt Nam trong thời gian tới.
  6. 6. 5 Chương 1: NGUỒN NHÂN LỰC VÀ SỰ CẦN THIẾT PHẢI NÂNG CAO CHẤT LƯỢNG NGUỒN NHÂN LỰC 1.1. KHÁI NIỆM, CHỈ TIÊU ĐÁNH GIÁ VÀ NHÂN TỐ ẢNH HƯỞNG ĐẾN CHẤT LƯỢNG NGUỒN NHÂN LỰC. 1.1.1. Khái niệm nguồn nhân lực Theo nghĩa rộng, nguồn nhân lực được hiểu là nguồn lực con người của một quốc gia, vùng lãnh thổ có khả năng huy động, quản lý để tham gia vào quá trình phát triển kinh tế xã hội. Theo nghĩa hẹp có thể lượng hóa được là một bộ phận của dân số bao gồm những người trong độ tuổi qui định, có khả năng lao động, không kể đến trạng thái có hay không làm việc. Độ tuổi người lao động là giới hạn về những điều kiện cơ thể, tâm sinh lý xã hội mà con người tham gia vào quá trình lao động. Giới hạn độ tuổi lao động được qui định tùy thuộc vào điều kiện kinh tế – xã hội của từng nước và trong từng thời kỳ. Tại Điều 6 và Điều 145 của Bộ Luật lao động nước Cộng hòa xã hội chủ nghĩa Việt Nam qui định độ tuổi lao động của nam từ 15 – 60 và nữ là 15 –55 tuổi. Theo từng giác độ, nguồn nhân lực có thể phân thành các loại sau: - Nguồn nhân lực có sẵn trong dân cư bao gồm toàn bộ những người nằm trong độ tuổi lao động, có khả năng và nhu cầu lao động không kể đến trạng thái có làm việc hay không làm việc. Bộ phận nguồn nhân lực này được gọi là nguồn lao động hay dân số hoạt động. Như vậy có một số người được tính vào nguồn nhân lực nhưng lại không phải là nguồn lao động. Đó là những người trong độ tuổi lao động không có việc làm nhưng không có nhu cầu làm việc.
  7. 7. 6 - Nguồn nhân lực tham gia làm việc trong thị trường lao động có giao kết hợp đồng lao động. Bộ phận này của nguồn lao động được gọi là lực lượng lao động, hay còn gọi là dân số hoạt động kinh tế. - Nguồn nhân lực dự trữ bao gồm những người trong độ tuổi lao động có nhu cầu nhưng chưa tham gia làm việc, không có giao kết hợp đồng lao động. Đó là những người làm nội trợ, thất nghiệp... Các cách định nghĩa trên khác nhau về việc xác định qui mô nguồn nhân lực, nhưng đều có chung một ý nghĩa nói lên khả năng lao động của xã hội. Theo khái niệm trên, số lượng nguồn nhân lực được xác định dựa trên qui mô dân số, cơ cấu tuổi, giới tính và sự phân bố theo khu vực và vùng lãnh thổ của dân số. Riêng đối với nguồn lao động thì số lượng còn phụ thuộc nhiều yếu tố có tính chất xã hội khác như : - Trình độ phát triển của giáo dục - đào tạo. Nếu các cá nhân có nhiều điều kiện để học tập họ sẽ ở lại học tập lâu hơn và trì hoãn thời gian tham gia vào thị trường lao động. Đây là sự đánh đổi giữa số lượng và chất lượng của nguồn lao động. - Mức sinh đẻ quyết định số người tham gia vào nguồn lao động của phụ nữ. Khi mức sinh đẻ thấp thì tỷ lệ phụ nữ tham gia vào nguồn lao động cao hơn. - Trình độ xã hội hóa các hoạt động dịch vụ phục vụ đời sống và sự phát triển kinh tế – xã hội. Dịch vụ nuôi dạy trẻ, nội trợ gia đình được xã hội hóa cao và cơ hội việc làm dễ dàng hơn thì phụ nữ sẽ tham gia vào thị trường lao động và làm các hoạt động xã hội nhiều hơn. - Mức và nguồn thu nhập. Khi có nguồn thu nhập khác bảo đảm thỏa mãn mọi nhu cầu, các cá nhân này sẽ không có nhu cầu làm việc và do đó không tham gia vào nguồn lao động.
  8. 8. 7 - Di dân và nhập cư. Trong bối cảnh toàn cầu hóa hiện nay, sự di dân và nhập cư cũng là nhân tố ảnh hưởng đến nguồn lao động. Tuy chiếm tỷ trọng không lớn nhưng đây là một nguồn lao động đặc biệt trên thị trường, có ảnh hưởng không nhỏ đến kinh tế – xã hội. Sự gia tăng dân số là cơ sở để hình thành và gia tăng số lượng nguồn nhân lực cũng như nguồn lao động. Nhưng nhịp độ tăng dân số chậm lại cũng không làm giảm ngay lập tức nhịp độ tăng nguồn nhân lực. Quan điểm dân số tối ưu cho rằng: “ Một quốc gia muốn nền kinh tế phát triển cân đối và tốc độ cao phải có qui mô, cơ cấu dân số thích hợp, phân bố hợp lý giữa các vùng”. Điều đó có nghĩa là: - Số lượng dân phù hợp với điều kiện thiên nhiên và trình độ phát triển kinh tế – xã hội của đất nước. - Đảm bảo một tỷ lệ cân đối giữa số người trong độ tuổi với số người quá tuổi và chưa đến tuổi lao động. Theo các nhà dân số học thế giới, một cơ cấu thích hợp đảm bảo cho dân số ổn định tương ứng là 60-64%, 10-12% và 26-28%. - Phân bố dân cư trên các vùng đảm bảo đủ nhân lực khai thác tài nguyên và phát triển kinh tế – xã hội có hiệu quả. Có thể điều tiết phân bố dân cư thông qua chính sách dân số và các chính sách kinh tế – xã hội. Trong điều kiện các nước chậm phát triển, nhìn chung số lượng nguồn nhân lực lớn không phải là một động lực cho sự phát triển vì rất hiếm những người lao động và quản lý lành nghề. Hơn thế nữa, tốc độ tăng dân số cao trong các nền kinh tế chậm phát triển thường làm nảy sinh nhiều mâu thuẫn kinh tế xã hội sâu sắc, đó là:
  9. 9. 8 - Mâu thuẫn giữa tích lũy và tiêu dùng. Khái niệm tổng quát nhất phản ánh mối quan hệ giữa dân số và kinh tế là “ đầu tư theo dân số”: Phần thu nhập quốc dân cần thiết theo qui ước dùng đảm bảo cho số người mới sinh ra có được mức sống trung bình của toàn xã hội ở thời điểm tính toán và để tạo ra các điều kiện cho thế hệ trẻ – những người bước vào tuổi lao động tham gia các hoạt động sản xuất xã hội. Mức đầu tư theo dân số mới chỉ là lượng tối thiểu cần thiết để duy trì các hoạt động của xã hội loài người trong một quốc gia ở mức bình thường vì nó chưa bao gồm phần thu nhập quốc dân dành để cải thiện đời sống và nâng cao trang bị cơ sở vật chất cho toàn xã hội. - Hạn chế khả năng nâng cao chất lượng dân số và nguồn nhân lực phù hợp với yêu cầu tiến bộ kỹ thuật - công nghệ và nhu cầu phát triển kinh tế – xã hội nhằm phát triển toàn diện con người. Tỷ lệ sinh cao làm cho số trẻ em trong độ tuổi đến trường tăng nhanh trong khi chi phí cho giáo dục đào tạo không tăng tương xứng. Tính cơ động xã hội và lãnh thổ của dân số cũng thấp do trình độ học vấn hạn chế, tập quán, lối sống lạc hậu... - Vấn đề tạo việc làm, giải quyết tình trạng thất nghiệp nhất là cho thanh niên gặp nhiều khó khăn. - Mạng lưới an sinh xã hội không đảm bảo. Những năm gần đây, quốc tế đưa ra khái niệm lưới an sinh xã hội ( Social Safety Net ) là hệ thống chính sách liên quan đến bảo đảm xã hội cho mọi người được hiểu rộng ra bao gồm cả chính sách việc làm và xóa đói giảm nghèo. Xuất phát từ điều kiện đặc thù, ở Việt Nam các chính sách an sinh xã hội bao gồm: việc làm, bảo hiểm xã hội, xóa đói giảm nghèo, người có công, trợ giúp xã hội, phòng chống tệ nạn xã hội. Với mức tăng dân số và nguồn nhân lực cao, ngân sách dành cho các chính sách xã hội và tạo việc làm trong các nước đang phát triển đã thấp về giá trị tuyệt đối lại càng trở nên thấp hơn không đáp ứng được yêu cầu.
  10. 10. 9 Nguồn nhân lực không chỉ được xem xét dưới góc độ số lượng mà còn ở khía cạnh chất lượng. Chất lượng nguồn nhân lực là một khái niệm tổng hợp, bao gồm những nét đặc trưng về trạng thái thể lực, trí lực, đạo đức và phẩm chất. Nó thể hiện trạng thái nhất định của nguồn nhân lực với tư cách vừa là một khách thể vật chất đặc biệt, vừa là chủ thể của mọi hoạt động kinh tế và các quan hệ xã hội. Trong đó: - Thể lực của con người chịu ảnh hưởng của mức sống vật chất, sự chăm sóc sức khỏe và rèn luyện của từng cá nhân cụ thể. Một cơ thể khỏe mạnh, thích nghi với môi trường sống thì năng lượng do nó sinh ra sẽ đáp ứng yêu cầu của một hoạt động cụ thể nào đó. Thể lực có ý nghĩa quan trọng quyết định năng lực hoạt động của con người. Phải có thể lực con người mới có thể phát triển trí tuệ và quan hệ của mình trong xã hội. - Trí lực được xác định bởi tri thức chung về khoa học, trình độ kiến thức chuyên môn, kỹ năng kinh nghiệm làm việc và khả năng tư duy xét đoán của mỗi con người. Trí lực thực tế là một hệ thống thông tin đã được xử lý và lưu giữ lại trong bộ nhớ của mỗi cá nhân con người, được thực hiện qua nhiều kênh khác nhau. Nó được hình thành và phát triển thông qua giáo dục đào tạo cũng như quá trình lao động sản xuất. - Đạo đức, phẩm chất là những đặc điểm quan trọng trong yếu tố xã hội của nguồn nhân lực bao gồm toàn bộ những tình cảm, tập quán phong cách, thói quen, quan niệm, truyền thống, các hình thái tư tưởng, đạo đức và nghệ thuật..., gắn liền với truyền thống văn hóa. Một nền văn hóa với bản sắc riêng luôn là sức mạnh nội tại của một dân tộc. Kinh nghiệm thành công trong phát triển kinh tế của Nhật Bản và các nước NICs châu Á là tiếp thu kỹ thuật phương Tây trên cơ sở khai thác và phát huy giá trị tốt đẹp của nền văn hóa dân tộc để đổi mới và phát triển.
  11. 11. 10 Các yếu tố này có quan hệ chặt chẽ, tác động qua lại, là tiền đề phát triển của nhau. Muốn nâng cao chất lượng nguồn nhân lực phải nâng cao cả ba mặt: thể lực, trí lực và đạo đức, phẩm chất. Tuy nhiên mỗi yếu tố trên lại liên quan đến một lĩnh vực rất rộng lớn. Thể lực và tình trạng sức khỏe gắn với dinh dưỡng, y tế và chăm sóc sức khỏe. Trí lực gắn với lĩnh vực giáo dục đào tạo, còn đạo đức phẩm chất chịu ảnh hưởng của truyền thống văn hóa dân tộc, nền tảng văn hóa và thể chế chính trị... Do vậy, để đánh giá chất lượng nguồn nhân lực thường xem xét trên ba mặt: sức khỏe, trình độ văn hóa và chuyên môn kỹ thuật, năng lực phẩm chất của người lao động. 1.1.2. Chỉ tiêu đánh giá chất lượng nguồn nhân lực Hiện nay Thế giới dùng chỉ tiêu HDI ( Human Development Index) để đánh giá trình độ phát triển nguồn nhân lực của mỗi quốc gia trên ba phương diện là mức độ phát triển kinh tế, giáo dục và y tế. Các mặt này tương ứng được xác định bởi các chỉ tiêu: - GDP thực bình quân đầu người hàng năm tính theo sức mua ngang giá ( PPP ); - Kiến thức ( tỷ lệ người lớn biết chữ và tỷ lệ nhập học của các cấp giáo dục ); - Tuổi thọ bình quân. Phương pháp tính chỉ tiêu HDI cụ thể như sau: HDI = IA + IE + IW ( 0 < HDI < 1 ) 3 IA = Ai – Amin
  12. 12. 11 Trong đó: IA là chỉ số tuổi thọ Với Amax là tuổi thọ trung bình cao nhất Thế giói; Amin là tuổi thọ trung bình thấp nhất Thế giới; Ai là tuổi thọ trung bình của nước i. IE là chỉ số kiến thức Với a1 = Tỷ lệ biết chữ của dân cư nước i – Tỷ lệ biết chữ thấp nhất của TG Tỷ lệ biết chữ cao nhất của TG – Tỷ lệ biết chữ thấp nhất của TG Với a2 = Tỷ lệ huy động đi học của nước i – Tỷ lệ huy động đi học thấp nhất TG Tỷ lệ huy động đi học cao nhất TG- Tỷ lệ huy động đi học thấp nhất TG IW là chỉ số thu nhập Với Wmax là mức thu nhập theo đầu người cao nhất Thế giới, Wmin là mức thu nhập theo đầu người thấp nhất Thế giới. Wi là mức thu nhập theo đầu người của nước i. Trong báo cáo phát triển con người (Hunman Development Report) 2001 quy định các chỉ số thấp nhất và cao nhất Thế giới như sau: Tuổi thọ : 25 năm và 85 năm. Tỷ lệ biết chữ của người lớn : 0% và 100%. Amax – Amin IE = 2a1 + a2 3 IW = log(Wi) – log(Wmin) log(Wmax) – log(Wmin)
  13. 13. 12 Tỷ lệ huy động đi học : 0% và 100% GDP/ người thực (PPP$) : 100 và 40.000 Ví dụ: Với cách tính trên, theo Báo cáo về phát triển con người năm 2001 chỉ số HDI của Việt Nam là 0,682 với các số liệu tuổi thọ là 67,8 năm, tỷ lệ biết chữ của người lớn là 93,1 và nhập học của các cấp giáo dục là 67%, GDP bình quân đầu người theo PPP $ là 1860. [9, 171-302] Ngoài chỉ số tổng hợp HDI, người ta còn dùng các hệ thống chỉ tiêu dưới đây để đánh giá trực tiếp các khía cạnh khác nhau sức khỏe, trình độ học vấn và chuyên môn kỹ thuật của nguồn nhân lực cũng như để thấy rõ nhân tố ảnh hưởng đến nó ở hiện tại và trong tương lai. Chỉ tiêu đánh giá sức khoẻ Sức khỏe là sự phát triển hài hòa của con người cả về thể chất và tinh thần. Sức khỏe cơ thể là sự cường tráng, năng lực lao động chân tay. Sức khỏe tinh thần là sự dẻo dai của hoạt động thần kinh, khả năng vận động của trí tuệ, biến tư duy thành hoạt động thực tiễn. Hiến chương của Tổ chức y tế thế giới đã nêu: “ Sức khỏe là một trạng thái hoàn toàn thoải mái về thể chất, tâm thần và xã hội, chứ không chỉ là không có bệnh tật hay thương tật”. Sức khỏe vừa là mục đích, đồng thời nó cũng là điều kiện của sự phát triển nên yêu cầu bảo vệ và nâng cao sức khỏe con người là một đòi hỏi hết sức chính đáng mà xã hội phải đảm bảo. Tình trạng sức khỏe được phản ánh bằng một hệ thống chỉ tiêu sau: Thứ nhất, các chỉ tiêu tổng hợp: - Tuổi thọ bình quân ( tuổi ).
  14. 14. 13 - Chiều cao trung bình của thanh niên ( m ) - Cân nặng ( kg ) Các chỉ tiêu này đo lường thể lực chung và được xem như là một chỉ số của tình trạng kinh tế xã hội, vệ sinh xã hội và tình trạng sức khỏe của nhân dân. Thứ hai, các chỉ tiêu y tế cơ bản - Tỷ suất chết trẻ em dưới 1 tuổi - Tỷ suất chết trẻ em dưới 5 tuổi - Tỷ lệ trẻ em đẻ dưới 2500g - Tỷ lệ trẻ em dưới 5 tuổi suy dinh dưỡng - Tỷ suất chết mẹ Thứ ba, các chỉ tiêu về tình hình bệnh tật - Tỷ lệ mắc bệnh truyền nhiễm - Tỷ lệ mắc các bệnh có tiêm chủng, - Tỷ lệ chết so với người mắc các bệnh. Chỉ tiêu đánh giá trình độ văn hoá Trình độ văn hoá là khả năng về tri thức và kỹ năng để có thể tiếp thu những kiến thức cơ bản, thực hiện những việc đơn giản để duy trì cuộc sống. Trình độ văn hoá được cung cấp qua hệ thống giáo dục chính quy, không chính quy, qua quá trình học tậo suốt đời của mỗi cá nhân và được đánh giá qua hệ thống chỉ tiêu:
  15. 15. 14 Thứ nhất, tỷ lệ dân số biết chữ là số % những người 10 tuổi trở lên có thể dọc viết và hiểu được những câu đơn giản của tiếng Việt, tiếng dân tộc hoặc tiếng nước ngoài so với tổng dân số 10 tuổi trở lên. Phương pháp tính: Tỷ lệ biết chữ của dân số từ 10 tuổi trở lên = Số người 10 tuổi trở lên biết chữ trong năm xác định x 100 Tổng dân số 10 tuổi trở lên trong cùng năm Chỉ tiêu này được sử dụng để đánh giá trình độ văn hoá ở mức tối thiểu của một quốc gia. Các thống kê giáo dục trong nước và Thế giới hiện nay đều sử dụng chỉ tiêu này. Thứ hai, số năm đi học trung bình của dân số từ 15 tuổi trở lên đo lường số năm trung bình một người dành cho học tập. Đây là một trong những chỉ tiêu được Liên hợp quốc sử dụng để đánh giá chất lượng nguồn nhân lực của các quốc gia: Phương pháp tính: A = i ii xa Trong đó: A số năm đi học trung bình ai các hệ số được chọn theo hệ thống giáo dục của mỗi vùng hoặc mỗi nước. xi % trình độ văn hoá theo hệ thống giáo dục tương đương. Thứ ba, tỷ lệ đi học chung các cấp tiểu học, trung học cơ sở (THCS), trung học phổ thông (THPT) được dùng để đánh giá trình độ phát triển giáo dục của các quốc gia. Tỷ lệ đi học chung cấp tiểu học biểu thị số % trẻ em học cấp tiểu học (cấp I), dù tuổi của em này có thuộc độ tuổi cấp tiểu học hay không, trong
