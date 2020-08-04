de tai nghien cuu san xuat muc tu vo buoi, hay

Successfully reported this slideshow.
LỜI MỞ ĐẦU Bưởi có tên khoa học là Citrus grandis Osbek hay Citrus decumana Mur, là một loại cây ăn trái quen thuộc vớ...
Chương 1: TỔNG QUAN 1.1. Giới thiệu về cây bưởi 1.1.1. Giới thiệu về cây bưởi [19] Bưởi là loại cây ăn quả thuộc họ qu...
-3- Bưởi Đoan Hùng: được trồng nhiều ở huỵện Đoan Hùng, tỉnh Vĩnh Phúc. Quả tròn hơi dẹp hai đầu, trọng lượng trung bình k...
-4- hiệu mà nhiều người biết đến như là “ Bưởi da xanh Hai Hoa, bưởi da xanh HTX Mỹ Thạnh An, bưởi da xanh Ba Rô…” Hình 1....
-5- 1.1.6. Đất đai [20] Cây bưởi nên chọn trồng trên đất có tầng đất canh tác dày ít nhất là 0.6m và thành phần cơ giới nh...
-6- Trong bưởi có hợp chất có thể làm hạ đường huyết, rất tốt cho những người mắc bệnh tim mạch hay béo phì. Bưởi cũng là ...
-7- oxy hoá). Không chỉ như thế, người ta còn tìm thấy trong bưởi có chứa axit phenolic, chất này có thể ngăn chặn một số ...
-8- 1.1.10.2. Thị trường ngoài nước: Ngoài nước người ta có tạo ra các sản phẩm từ bưởi như là tinh dầu bưởi, mứt bưởi dạn...
-9- Hình 1.7: Công thức cấu tạo cellulose
-10- 1.2.1.2. Tính chất và vai trò[ 1] Cellulose là chất rắn, màu trắng, không mùi vị, có tỉ khối 1.51÷1.52, không nóng ch...
  1. 1. -1- LỜI MỞ ĐẦU Bưởi có tên khoa học là Citrus grandis Osbek hay Citrus decumana Mur, là một loại cây ăn trái quen thuộc với người Việt Nam. Mỗi bộ phận của quả bưởi đều có tác dụng riêng. Thịt quả là phần được dùng chủ yếu nhưng vỏ quả lại chiếm một tỷ lệ lớn và mang nhiều thành phần có giá trị như pectin, tinh dầu thơm,…. Vỏ bưởi chứa nhiều flavonoid như naringin, hesperidin, diosmin,…đặc biệt chứa lượng lớn cellulose. Hiện nay trên thị trường đã có một số sản phẩm làm từ bưởi như: nước ép bưởi, rượu bưởi, nem chay bưởi, tinh dầu bưởi…Tuy nhiên, một lượng lớn vỏ bưởi chưa được tận dụng, điều này làm giảm tính kinh tế của quả bưởi và còn gây ra ô nhiễm môi trường nếu nguồn vỏ bưởi không được xử lý tốt. Chính vì thế việc nghiên cứu sản xuất các sản phẩm từ vỏ bưởi nhằm đa dạng hoá sản phẩm công nghiệp, tạo ra sản phẩm mới thơm ngon, nâng cao giá trị sử dụng của bưởi, đồng thời giải quyết vấn đề môi trường là việc làm rất cần thiết. Hơn nữa hiện nay con người đang có xu hướng mắc phải những căn bệnh nguy hiểm do thiếu chất xơ, chính vì thế chúng tôi tiến hành “Nghiên cứu sản xuất mứt từ vỏ bưởi” nhằm tạo ra một loại sản phẩm mới có công dụng tốt giúp phòng ngừa một số căn bệnh do thiếu chất xơ gây ra như: tiểu đường, tim mạch, ung thư ruột kết, chứng cholestero, cao huyết áp, táo bón và trĩ,… Mục tiêu của đề tài này là: - Tạo ra sản phẩm mới “Mứt vỏ bưởi” có mùi vị thơm ngon, có tác dụng tốt trong việc phòng ngừa một số bệnh do thiếu chất xơ gây ra, đồng thời đa dạng hóa sản phẩm công nghiệp. - Tận dụng nguồn vỏ bưởi phế phẩm từ các công ty sản xuất nước ép bưởi, rượu bưởi… nhằm nâng cao giá trị kinh tế của cây bưởi. - Góp phần giải quyết vấn đề ô nhiễm môi trường do rác thải từ vỏ bưởi gây ra.
  2. 2. -2- Chương 1: TỔNG QUAN 1.1. Giới thiệu về cây bưởi 1.1.1. Giới thiệu về cây bưởi [19] Bưởi là loại cây ăn quả thuộc họ quýt cam, có tên khoa học là Citrus maxima thuộc nhóm Citrus trong họ rutaceace. Trên thế giới có các nhiều giống bưởi, ở Việt Nam có một số giống bưởi như bưởi da xanh (Bến Tre), bưởi lông cổ cò (Vĩnh Long, Bến Tre), bưởi đường (Hương Sơn, Hà Tỉnh), bưởi đường lá cam , bưởi Quế Đương … Hình 1.1: quả bưởi 1.1.2. Nguồn gốc xuất xứ [19] Bưởi được trồng nhiều trên thế giới như : Trung Quốc, Ấn Độ, Tây Ban Nha, Việt Nam… Thu hoạch chủ yếu vào mùa thu, có nhiều ở những nơi có khí hậu ấm áp. Ở Việt Nam bưởi được trồng trên cả nước nhưng có một số vùng chuyên canh bưởi như khu vực ĐBS Cửu Long, Đồng Nai… 1.1.3. Đặc điểm thực vật của cây bưởi [19] Bưởi là loại cây gỗ cao khoảng 5÷6 m, có thể trồng từ hạt hay là chiết nhánh trồng. Cành có gai dài, nhọn. Lá hình trứng, dài 11÷12 cm, rộng 4.5÷5.5 cm, hai đầu tù, nguyên, dai, cuống có dìa cánh to. Hoa đều, mọc thành chùm 6÷10 bông. Quả hình cầu to, vỏ dày, màu sắc tùy theo giống. 1.1.4. Các giống bưởi [ 19] Bưởi Phúc Trạch: huyện Hương Khê, tỉnh Hà Tĩnh, quả hình cầu, tròn, trọng lượng trung bình khoảng 1kg, tép mọng nước, ăn có vị ngọt đậm, thanh chua, chín vào khoảng tháng chín. Hiện nay được xem là một trong những loại bưởi ngon.
  3. 3. -3- Bưởi Đoan Hùng: được trồng nhiều ở huỵện Đoan Hùng, tỉnh Vĩnh Phúc. Quả tròn hơi dẹp hai đầu, trọng lượng trung bình khoảng 1 kg, chín rộ vào tháng chín, tháng mười. Quả có nhiều nước, ngọt dịu và thơm. Bưởi Pumêlô (bưởi nông nghiệp I): là giống bưởi nhập nội, được thuần hoá. Cây có tán dẹp, quả to trung bình từ 2÷5 kg, tép màu hồng, mọng nước, ăn ngon thơm dịu. Quả quá to nên người ta chỉ sử dụng loại này trong việc chưng mâm ngũ quả. Bưởi đỏ Mê Linh: được trồng nhiều ở xã Văn Quán, huyện Mê Linh, ngoại thành Hà Nội. Quả thon dài, có khối lượng khoảng 1kg, khi chín thì vỏ, cùi quả tất cả đều đỏ, ăn ngọt, ngon, màu sắc đỏ rất đẹp. Bưởi Biên Hoà: vùng bưởi nổi tiếng ở Cù Lao Phố và cù lao Tân Triều bên sông Đồng Nai. Có nhiều giống bưởi: bưởi Thanh Trà, bưởi da láng, bưởi ổi. Trong tất cả các giống kể trên thì bưởi ổi được xem là ngon nhất. Quả không to nhưng khi chín có vị rất ngọt, có thể để dành được, để càng lâu quả càng ngọt. Bưởi năm roi: là một trong những giống bưởi được xem là ngon nhất hiện nay. Được trồng nhiều ở vùng đồng bằng Nam Bộ, tuy nhiên hiện nay được xem là ngon nhất là bưởi được trồng ở vùng đất Bình Minh, Vĩnh Long. Bưởi được trồng ở vùng này khi chín có màu vàng xanh rất đẹp, quả có hình dạng quả lê, vỏ tróc, múi trong vị ngọt nhiều, chua ít. Bưởi da xanh : là loại bưởi rất được nhiều người ưa chuộng, được trồng nhiều ở vùng đồng bằng sông Cửu Long, nhất là ở Bến Tre. Bưởi có hình dạng quả cầu, vỏ màu xanh đậm, ruột hồng đỏ. Hình 1.2: Bưởi Da Xanh Khi chín các múi bưởi có màu hồng đậm, lượng nước trong múi bưởi vừa đủ, nên khi ta đã lột hết tất cả vỏ lụa thì cầm lên ăn vẫn không ướt tay, mùi thơm nhẹ, không có vị chua và the, vị ngọt thanh Giống bưởi này cho trái quanh năm, nhưng rộ nhất vào khoảng tháng bảy đến tháng mười âm lịch. Hiện nay giống bưởi này được xây đựng lên rất nhiều thương
  4. 4. -4- hiệu mà nhiều người biết đến như là “ Bưởi da xanh Hai Hoa, bưởi da xanh HTX Mỹ Thạnh An, bưởi da xanh Ba Rô…” Hình 1.3: Bưởi Phúc Trạch Hình 1.4: Bưởi Biên Hòa Hình 1.5: Bưởi Đoan Hùng Hình 1.6: Bưởi Năm Roi 1.1.5. Khí hậu [ 20] Cây bưởi thuộc nhóm cây có múi, có nguồn gốc nhiệt đới và á nhiệt đới, có thể sinh trưởng được từ 400 vĩ Bắc và 400 vĩ Nam, nhiệt độ thích hợp nhất từ 23÷290 C, ngừng sinh trưởng dưới 130 C. Cường độ ánh sáng thích hợp là 10.000÷15.000 lux (tương đương ánh sáng lúc 8 giờ hoặc nắng chiều lúc 14 giờ). Cây bưởi cần nhiều nước, nhất là trong thời kỳ ra hoa và kết trái nhưng cũng rất sợ ngập úng. Ẩm độ thích hợp nhất là 70÷80%. Lượng mưa cần khoảng 1000÷2000 mm/ năm. Trong mùa nắng cần phải tưới nước và lượng muối NaCl trong nước tưới không quá 3g/ lít nước.
  5. 5. -5- 1.1.6. Đất đai [20] Cây bưởi nên chọn trồng trên đất có tầng đất canh tác dày ít nhất là 0.6m và thành phần cơ giới nhẹ hoặc trung bình (thành phần cơ giới cát pha, thịt nhẹ, đất phù sa cổ, đất bồi tụ lâu năm). Đất tơi xốp, giàu mùn, đất thoát nước tốt, pH nước từ 5,5÷7, có hàm lượng hữu cơ cao hơn 3%, không bị nhiễm mặn, mực nước ngầm thấp dưới 0.8m. 1.1.7. Thu hoạch và năng suất [20] Cây bưởi từ khi ra hoa đến khi thu hoạch khoảng 6÷7 tháng, tùy theo giống, tuổi cây, tình trạng sinh trưởng,… Nên thu hoạch vào lúc trời mát và nhẹ tay (tránh lúc nắng gắt làm tế bào tinh dầu căng dễ vỡ), không nên thu trái sau cơn mưa hoặc có sương mù nhiều vì trái dễ ẩm thối khi tồn trữ. Cách thu hoạch: dùng dao cắt cả cuống trái, lau sạch cho vào giỏ hoặc sọt tre để nơi thoáng mát để phân loại, lau sạch vỏ trái chờ vận chuyển đến nơi bảo quản và tiêu thụ. Năng suất bưởi khoảng 200 quả/ cây/ năm. Mỗi quả nặng từ 1kg÷2.5kg. Hiện nay ở khu vực Đông Nam Bộ: sản lượng 12932 tấn , diện tích khoảng 1422 ha. Khu vực đồng bằng song Cửu Long có diện tích khoảng 8298 ha, sản lượng chiếm 108.906 tấn. Cả nước có diện tích 24.721 ha (trong đó có 15319 ha cho trái), sản lượng khoảng 128.126 tấn/ năm. 1.1.8. Giá trị dinh dưỡng [8] Ngày nay bưởi được xem như là một trong các loại thuốc rất tốt cho sức khoẻ, sau đây là một số công dụng của bưởi trong việc chữa bệnh và phòng bệnh: - Thịt bưởi có chứa các thành phần glucoxit, bưởi cũng như cam, quất (quả tắc), chứa nhiều carotin, nhiều loại vitamin, canxi phốtpho. Dịch quả chín có chứa nhiều chất bổ dưỡng; trong 100g phần ăn được của bưởi có: nước 80g, glucid 9g, protid 0.6g, lipid 0.1g; các chất khoáng: Ca 23mg, P 19mg, Fe 0.5mg, chất xơ 0.7g (ngoài ra còn các chất như: K, Mg, Na, Mn, Cu…), các vitamin B1 0.04mg, B2 0.02mg, PP 0.3mg, C 95mg. Cung cấp 30÷43 calo .
  6. 6. -6- Trong bưởi có hợp chất có thể làm hạ đường huyết, rất tốt cho những người mắc bệnh tim mạch hay béo phì. Bưởi cũng là thứ quả cung cấp nhiều can-xi, hơn cả lê, táo, hồng... Những người bị bệnh ung thư thường có trạng thái máu đặc quánh lại do các tế bào ung thư hình thành chuỗi, một số thành phần có trong bưởi có tác dụng làm giảm sự đông máu, tăng cường tuần hoàn máu, giảm sự tích tụ các tế bào ung thư, đề phòng tắc mạch máu. Bưởi ruột hồng có chứa một lượng lớn vitamin A và beta carotene (một chất chống oxy hoá) giúp sáng và khoẻ mắt. ► Công dụng của bưởi trong y học và sức khoẻ con người [8] Các công trình nghiên cứu đã chỉ ra rằng, ăn bưởi giúp tiết nước bọt và dịch vị, vì thế có khả năng hỗ trợ hệ tiêu hoá. Ăn bưởi hay uống nước ép từ bưởi đều đem lại hiệu quả cao trong việc ngăn chặn hay chống lại nhiều căn bệnh khác có liên quan do việc dư thừa axit gây nên. Bưởi cung cấp một lượng lớn chất xơ, có tác dụng chống lại bệnh táo bón, và được xem như một loại “thực phẩm chức năng”. Bởi nó có thể ngăn ngừa bệnh lỵ , bệnh tiêu chảy, bệnh viêm ruột non. Bưởi được coi như một loại “thần dược”, nhất là đối với bệnh nhân mắc tiểu đường. Các chuyên gia khuyên bạn nên thường xuyên ăn bưởi để hạn chế tối đa nguy cơ mắc bệnh tiểu đường. Thêm vào đó, các bệnh nhân tiểu đường cũng được khuyến khích nên ăn 3 phần bưởi mỗi ngày để cải thiện tình hình. Và người có nguy cơ cao mắc bệnh tiểu đường cũng nên áp dụng lời khuyên trên. Bưởi có thể điều trị bệnh cúm. Ngoài ra bưởi còn dùng giải khát và có tác dụng hạ sốt. Trong bưởi có chứa “quinine”, rất hữu ích trong việc điều trị bệnh sốt rét và chứng cảm lạnh. Đặc biệt, có khả năng giảm căng thẳng và mệt mỏi. Chỉ bằng cách đơn giản sau, bạn hãy uống một cốc nước ép bưởi lẫn với nước chanh vắt, sẽ thấy ngay hiệu quả. Ngoài ra, người áp dụng chế độ ăn kiêng cũng nên ăn bưởi thường xuyên, bởi lẽ bưởi có khả năng “đốt cháy” các chất béo và calo dư thừa. Điều đặc biệt hơn là các nhà khoa học đã minh chứng rằng bưởi có khả năng làm giảm nguy cơ ung thư tuyến tiền liệt, do có chứa một lượng lớn lycopene (chất chống
  7. 7. -7- oxy hoá). Không chỉ như thế, người ta còn tìm thấy trong bưởi có chứa axit phenolic, chất này có thể ngăn chặn một số bệnh ung thư chết người, và các bệnh mãn tính khác như bệnh viêm khớp, bệnh luput. 1.1.9. Tính cấp thiết của việc nghiên cứu chế biến các sản phẩm từ vỏ bưởi [15] Hiện huyện Vĩnh Cửu ( Đồng Nai) có khoảng 700 ha bưởi, tập trung chủ yếu ở xã Tân Bình, còn lại được trồng ở các xã ven sông Đồng Nai. Theo quy hoạch phát triển vùng bưởi Vĩnh Cửu đến năm 2010 là 1.000 ha tập trung tại 6 xã: Tân Bình 450 ha, Bình Lợi 200 ha, Bình Hòa 150 ha, Thiện Tân 100 ha, Tân An 70 ha và Trị An 30 ha. Theo kết quả điều tra, khảo sát tập đoàn giống bưởi tại Biên Hòa do Trung tâm nghiên cứu cây ăn quả miền Đông Nam Bộ thực hiên năm 2003 thì đã ghi nhận được 25 giống bưởi, trong đó có 14 giống trồng phổ biến, nhiều nhất là bưởi Đường lá cam, bưởi Thanh trà, bưởi Đường da láng. Như số liệu thống kê ở trên ta thấy rằng sản lượng bưởi rất lớn và chúng ta chỉ sử dụng chủ yếu là phần thịt của quả bưởi còn thải ra một lượng lớn vỏ. Trong vỏ bưởi có rất nhiều chất như pectin, cellulose rất tốt cho sức khỏe. Người ta cũng tận dụng vỏ bưởi làm một số sản phẩm như: vỏ trắng bưởi dùng làm chè bưởi và nem bưởi, vỏ xanh dùng để chiết tinh dầu. Các sản phẩm tạo ra từ vỏ bưởi hiện nay có nem bưởi được làm ở quy mô lớn và còn dư lại một lượng vỏ xanh tương đối nhiều mà không sử dụng. Chính vì thế, chúng tôi nghiên cứu sản phẩm mứt vỏ bưởi làm từ vỏ xanh nhằm tạo ra một sản phẩm mới và làm giảm đi lượng rác thải ra môi trường, tăng tính kinh tế cho cây bưởi và tạo ra các sản phẩm mới từ cây bưởi không chỉ bán trên thị trường tạo được sự đa dạng về sản phẩm và còn phục vụ cho du lịch sinh thái của tỉnh Đồng Nai như mục tiêu đề ra của tỉnh . 1.1.10. Thị trường sản phẩm từ bưởi 1.1.10.1. Thị trường trong nước: Trong nước ta có các sản phẩm chế biến từ bưởi như: tinh dầu bưởi, chè bưởi, mứt bưởi dẻo, trà vỏ bưởi, nem bưởi, rượu bưởi, nước ép bưởi đóng chai.
  8. 8. -8- 1.1.10.2. Thị trường ngoài nước: Ngoài nước người ta có tạo ra các sản phẩm từ bưởi như là tinh dầu bưởi, mứt bưởi dạng pas. 1.2. Thành phần hoá học của vỏ bưởi 1.2.1. Cellulose [1] Cellulose thuộc loại polysaccharide cao phân tử không có tính chất đường, là thành phần chính của tế bào thực vật, nó tham gia chủ yếu trong cấu tạo màng, thành tế bào thực vật làm cho các mô thực vật có tính bền cơ học, tính đàn hồi và tạo thành bộ xương cho tất cả các loại cây. Cellulose được hình thành trong cây nhờ quá trình quang hợp. 1.2.1.1. Cấu tạo hoá học[9] Cellulose có công thức chung giống tinh bột (C6H10O5)n. Trong phân tử cellulose, D - glucose là đơn vị cơ bản cấu thành và chúng liên kết với nhau bằng liên kết 1,4 - glucoside. Mỗi phân tử cellulose chứa 1.400÷15.000 gốc D - glucose (M = 5.104 ÷2,5.104 ). Trong phân tử cellulose có nhiều gốc –OH ở dạng tự do, nhưng cũng có vài nhóm –OH mà hydro của nó dễ được thay thế bằng một số gốc hóa học như gốc methyl (-CH3 ), acethyl (CH3CO-) hình thành nên dẫn xuất ete hay ester của cellulose hay gốc có nitơ tạo dẫn xuất nitơ. Cellulose trong tự nhiên tồn tại dưới dạng sợi và không hoàn toàn nguyên chất. Nó thường liên kết chặt chẽ với các thành phần khác như chất béo, hemicellulose, pentozan, các chất nhựa, các muối vô cơ…
  9. 9. -9- Hình 1.7: Công thức cấu tạo cellulose
  10. 10. -10- 1.2.1.2. Tính chất và vai trò[ 1] Cellulose là chất rắn, màu trắng, không mùi vị, có tỉ khối 1.51÷1.52, không nóng chảy, ở nhiệt độ cao và không có không khí nó hóa than, khi đun nóng trong chân không trong những điều kiện xác định nó bị trùng hợp thành glucozan. Cellulose không tan trong nước. Nước làm phồng lên từng phần cellulose. Nó hấp thu nước với lượng 7÷8% khối lượng. Lượng nước hấp thu tăng lên 22÷24% trong trường hợp không khí bão hòa hơi nước. Sự phồng lên làm tăng đường kính sợi cellulose nhưng chiều dài không đổi. Tính bền cơ học là đặc tính chủ yếu của các sợi cellulose. Tính bền cơ học của cellulose là do độ dài lớn của đại phân tử và hướng song song của chúng. Các đại phân tử liên kết với nhau bằng liên kết hydro giữa các nhóm –OH. Cellulose không tan trong các dung môi hữu cơ như ete, rượu. Trong điều kiện thường nó cũng khá bền đối với các dung dịch kiềm loãng, acid loãng, và các chất oxi hóa yếu. 1.2.1.3. Cellulose trong dinh dưỡng [ 15] Trong dinh dưỡng, cellulose có ý nghĩa quan trọng thể hiện qua các chức năng sau: - Phòng ngừa ung thư ruột kết: Cellulose giữ vai trò nhất định trong điều hòa hệ vi khuẩn có ích ở ruột và tạo điều kiện tốt nhất cho chức phận tổng hợp của chúng. Các thức ăn có chứa hàm lượng lipid cao sẽ làm cho vi khuẩn kỵ khí trong ruột sinh sôi nảy nở nhiều khiến cho các steroic trung tính hoặc có tính acid, đặc biệt là acid choleic (các chất chuyển hóa acid choleic trong phân tăng lên là chất gây ung thư), cholesterol cùng các chất chuyển hóa khác của chúng cũng bị thối biến,… Chất xơ trong thức ăn sẽ ức chế hoạt động của các vi khuẩn kỵ khí, thúc đẩy vi khuẩn hiếu khí sinh trưởng, làm cho lượng hình thành acid choleic trong đại tràng giảm xuống. Cellulose có tác dụng kích thích nhu động ruột, vì thế dùng để điều hòa bài tiết. - Phòng ngừa xơ vữa động mạch: gần đây nhiều nghiên cứu cho thấy cellulose tạo điều kiện bài tiết cholesterol ra khỏi cơ thể và như vậy có vai trò nhất định trong phòng ngừa xơ vữa động mạch.
