Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
BỘ KHOA HỌC VÀ CÔNG NGHỆ VIỆN KHOA HỌC VÀ CÔNG NGHỆ VIỆT NAM CHƯƠNG TRÌNH KHCN CẤP NHÀ NƯỚC KC.06/06-10 BÁO CÁO TỔNG HỢP K...
BỘ KHOA HỌC VÀ CÔNG NGHỆ VIỆN KHOA HỌC VÀ CÔNG NGHỆ VIỆT NAM CHƯƠNG TRÌNH KHCN CẤP NHÀ NƯỚC KC.06/06-10 BÁO CÁO TỔNG HỢP K...
LỜI CAM ĐOAN Chủ nhiệm đề tài, đại diện cho các thành viên tham gia đề tài cam đoan tất cả các số liệu khoa học trình bày ...
LỜI CÁM ƠN Đề tài “ Nghiên cứu công nghệ sản xuất giống và nuôi thương phẩm một số loài cá cảnh có giá trị xuất khẩu” Mã s...
VIỆN HẢI DƯƠNG HỌC _______ CỘNG HOÀ XÃ HỘI CHỦ NGHĨA VIỆT NAM Độc lập - Tự do - Hạnh phúc Nha Trang, ngày 20 tháng 11 năm ...
Địa chỉ: 01, Cầu Đá, Vĩnh Nguyên, Nha Trang, Khánh Hòa Họ và tên thủ trưởng tổ chức: Bùi Hồng Long Số tài khoản: 931. 01. ...
Theo kế hoạch Thực tế đạt đượcSố T T Nội dung các khoản chi Tổng SNKH Nguồn khác Tổng SNKH khác 1 Trả công lao động (khoa ...
Số TT Tên tổ chức đăng ký theo Thuyết minh Tên tổ chức đã tham gia thực hiện Nội dung tham gia chủ yếu Sản phẩm chủ yếu đạ...
- Lý do thay đổi: theo Công văn số 139/ VPCT-HCTH ngày 25/6/2008 của Văn phòng các chương trình trọng điểm cấp nhà nước đồ...
6 ThS. Lương Trọng Bích ThS. Lương Trọng Bích Bố trí các thí nghiệm kỹ thuật sản xuất giống và nuôi thương phẩm loài cá th...
DOWNLOAD ĐỂ XEM ĐẦY ĐỦ NỘI DUNG MÃ TÀI LIỆU: 50011 DOWNLOAD: + Link tải: Xem bình luận Hoặc : + ZALO: 0932091562
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

de tai nghien cuu cong nghẹ san xuat giong va nuoi thuong pham

35 views

Published on

Download báo cáo tổng hợp khoa học công nghệ với đề tài: Nghiên cứu công nghệ sản xuất giống và nuôi thương phẩm một số loài cá cảnh có giá trị xuất khẩu

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

de tai nghien cuu cong nghẹ san xuat giong va nuoi thuong pham

  1. 1. BỘ KHOA HỌC VÀ CÔNG NGHỆ VIỆN KHOA HỌC VÀ CÔNG NGHỆ VIỆT NAM CHƯƠNG TRÌNH KHCN CẤP NHÀ NƯỚC KC.06/06-10 BÁO CÁO TỔNG HỢP KẾT QUẢ KHOA HỌC CÔNG NGHỆ ĐỀ TÀI “ NGHIÊN CỨU CÔNG NGHỆ SẢN XUẤT GIỐNG VÀ NUÔI THƯƠNG PHẨM MỘT SỐ LOÀI CÁ CẢNH CÓ GIÁ TRỊ XUẤT KHẨU” MÃ SỐ KC. 06.05/06-10 Cơ quan chủ trì đề tài: Viện Hải Dương Học Chủ nhiệm đề tài: TS. Hà Lê Thị Lộc 8633 Nha Trang – 4/2011
  2. 2. BỘ KHOA HỌC VÀ CÔNG NGHỆ VIỆN KHOA HỌC VÀ CÔNG NGHỆ VIỆT NAM CHƯƠNG TRÌNH KHCN CẤP NHÀ NƯỚC KC.06/06-10 BÁO CÁO TỔNG HỢP KẾT QUẢ KHOA HỌC CÔNG NGHỆ ĐỀ TÀI “ NGHIÊN CỨU CÔNG NGHỆ SẢN XUẤT GIỐNG VÀ NUÔI THƯƠNG PHẨM MỘT SỐ LOÀI CÁ CẢNH CÓ GIÁ TRỊ XUẤT KHẨU” MÃ SỐ KC. 06.05/06-10 Chủ nhiệm đề tài Cơ quan chủ trì đề tài TS. Hà Lê Thị Lộc Ban Chủ nhiệm chương trình Bộ Khoa học và Công nghệ KT. Chủ nhiệm. Phó Chủ nhiệm Văn phòng các chương trình trọng điểm cấp Nhà nước KT.Giám đốc. Phó Giám đốc TS. Phạm Hữu Giục TS. Nguyễn Thiện Thành Nha Trang – 4/ 2011
  3. 3. LỜI CAM ĐOAN Chủ nhiệm đề tài, đại diện cho các thành viên tham gia đề tài cam đoan tất cả các số liệu khoa học trình bày trong báo cáo là hoàn toàn trung thực và công trình nghiên cứu khoa học này do các thành viên trong đề tài triển khai thực hiện từ năm 2007 đến 2010, chưa từng được công bố trước đây. Chủ nhiệm đề tài Hà Lê Thị Lộc
  4. 4. LỜI CÁM ƠN Đề tài “ Nghiên cứu công nghệ sản xuất giống và nuôi thương phẩm một số loài cá cảnh có giá trị xuất khẩu” Mã số: KC. 06.05/06-10 thuộc chương trình khoa học công nghệ trọng điểm cấp nhà nước KC. 06/06-10 “Nghiên cứu phát triển và ứng dụng công nghệ tiên tiến trong sản xuất các sản phẩm xuất khẩu chủ lực” do Bộ Khoa học và Công nghệ làm chủ quản và Viện Hải dương học chủ trì đã được triển khai trong 3 năm (2007-2010) tại Nha Trang, thành phố Hồ Chí Minh và Cần thơ. Trong thời gian thực hiện đề tài đã nhận được sự quan tâm, giúp đỡ nhiệt tình của Ban Chủ nhiệm Chương trình KC. 06/06-10, Văn phòng các chương trình KH & CN trọng điểm cấp nhà nước. Ban Lãnh đạo Viện Hải dương học, Bộ phận tài vụ Viện, Ban Lãnh đạo Viện nghiên cứu thủy sản 2 thành phố Hồ Chí Minh, Viện nghiên cứu thủy sản 3 Nha Trang, trường đại học Cần Thơ, Hội cá cảnh thành phố Hồ Chí Minh, nơi triển khai các đề tài nhánh. Thành công của đề tài còn có sư đóng góp tinh thần say mê và trách nhiệm của tập thể cộng tác viên và 6 sinh viên tốt nghiệp cao học, hơn 10 sinh viên tốt nghiệp đại học của trường đại học Nha Trang, đại học Cần Thơ, đại học Nông nghiệp thành phố Hồ Chí Minh. Xin được bày tỏ những lời cảm ơn chân thành và sâu sắc nhất. Chủ nhiệm đề tài
  5. 5. VIỆN HẢI DƯƠNG HỌC _______ CỘNG HOÀ XÃ HỘI CHỦ NGHĨA VIỆT NAM Độc lập - Tự do - Hạnh phúc Nha Trang, ngày 20 tháng 11 năm 2010 BÁO CÁO THỐNG KÊ KẾT QUẢ THỰC HIỆN ĐỀ TÀI I. THÔNG TIN CHUNG 1. Tên đề tài: “Nghiên cứu công nghệ sản xuất giống và nuôi thương phẩm một số loài cá cảnh có giá trị xuất khẩu” Mã số đề tài: KC. 06.05/06-10 Thuộc: Chương trình khoa học công nghệ trọng điểm cấp nhà nước giai đoạn 2006-2010 Tên chương trình: “Nghiên cứu phát triển và ứng dụng công nghệ tiên tiến trong sản xuất các sản phẩm xuất khẩu chủ lực” Mã số: KC. 06/06-10 2. Chủ nhiệm đề tài: Họ và tên: Hà Lê Thị Lộc Ngày tháng năm sinh: 29/10/1959 Nam/nữ: Nữ Chức danh khoa học: Nghiên cứu viên chính Điện thoại tổ chức: 058 3590319 Mobile: 0983205589 Email: haleloc@yahoo.com Tên tổ chức đang công tác: Viện Hải dương học Địa chỉ cơ quan: 01, Cầu đá, Vĩnh Nguyên, Nha Trang, Khánh Hòa Địa chỉ nhà riêng: 89 Trần Phú, Vĩnh Nguyên, Nha Trang 3. Tổ chức chủ trì đề tài: Tên tổ chức chủ trì đề tài: Viện hải dương học Điện thoại: 058 3590036 Fax: 058 3 590034 Email: haiduong@dng.vnn.vn
  6. 6. Địa chỉ: 01, Cầu Đá, Vĩnh Nguyên, Nha Trang, Khánh Hòa Họ và tên thủ trưởng tổ chức: Bùi Hồng Long Số tài khoản: 931. 01. 00. 00079 Tại: kho bạc nhà nước tỉnh Khánh Hòa Tên cơ quan chủ quản đề tài: Viện Khoa học và Công nghệ Việt Nam II. TÌNH HÌNH THỰC HIỆN 1. Thời gian thực hiện đề tài: - Theo hợp đồng đã ký kết: từ ngày 1/12/2007 - Thực tế thực hiện: từ tháng 2/2008 đến tháng 11/2010 - Được gia hạn: không 2. Kinh phí và sử dụng kinh phí: - Tổng số kinh phí thực hiện: 3.837 triệu đồng, trong đó: - Kinh phí hỗ trợ từ SNKH: 3.600 triệu đồng - Kinh phí từ các nguồn khác: 237 triệu đồng (nguồn từ sản phẩm trung gian của đề tài) 3. Tỷ lệ và kinh phí thu hồi: không 4. Tình hình cấp và sử dụng kinh phí từ nguồn SNKH: Theo kế hoạch Thực tế đạt được Số TT Thời gian (Tháng, năm) Kinh phí (Tr.đ) Thời gian (Tháng, năm) Kinh phí (Tr.đ) Ghi chú (Số đề nghị quyết toán) 1 01/02/2008 700.000 01/02/2008 700.000 2 27/05/2008 630.000 27/05/2008 630.000 3 15/06/2009 335.000 15/06/2009 335.000 4 15/06/2009 656.000 15/06/2009 656.000 5 30/12/2009 426.000 30/12/2009 426.000 6 12/03/2010 174.000 12/03/2010 174.000 7 12/03/2010 422.000 12/03/2010 422.000 8 20/10/2010 75.000 20/10/2010 75.000 9 20/10/2010 182.000 20/10/2010 182.000 5. Kết quả sử dụng kinh phí theo các khoản chi (tính đến 31/10/2010): Đơn vị tính: Triệu đồng
  7. 7. Theo kế hoạch Thực tế đạt đượcSố T T Nội dung các khoản chi Tổng SNKH Nguồn khác Tổng SNKH khác 1 Trả công lao động (khoa học, phổ thông) 1.268.000 1.268.000 1.210.466 1.210.466 2 Nguyên, vật liệu, năng lượng 1.536.000 1.299.000 237.000 1.133.934, 985 1.133.934, 985 3 Thiết bị, máy móc 450.000 450.000 432.281 432.281 4 Xây dựng, sửa chữa nhỏ 143.000 143.000 124.257 124.257 5 Chi khác 440.000 440.000 435.822,3 58 435.822,35 8 Tổng cộng 3.873.000 3.600.000 237.000 3.336.761, 343 3.336.761, 343 6. Các văn bản hành chính trong quá trình thực hiện đề tài: Số TT Số, thời gian ban hành văn bản Tên văn bản Ghi chú 1 Công văn số 139/ VPCT-HCTH ngày 25/6/2008 của Văn phòng các chương trình trọng điểm cấp nhà nước V/v về việc bổ sung đơn vị tham gia đề tài là trường Đại học Cần Thơ 2 Công văn số 251/ VPCTTĐ- TCKT ngày 17/5/2010 của Văn phòng các chương trình trọng điểm cấp nhà nước V/v đồng ý cho thanh toán kinh phí mua tài sản thiết bị máy móc cho đề tài 3 Công văn số 326/VPCT-HCTH ngày 10 tháng 8 năm 2009 của Văn phòng các chương trình trọng điểm cấp nhà nước V/v đồng ý thay đổi đối tượng nghiên cứu là loài cá khoang cổ đen đuôi vàng thành cá khoang cổ nemo 4 Công văn số 558/VPCTTĐ- THKH ngày 18 tháng 11 năm 2010 của Văn phòng các chương trình trọng điểm cấp nhà nước V/v giải ngân nguồn kinh phí bán sản phẩm trung gian của đề tài 7. Tổ chức phối hợp thực hiện đề tài:
  8. 8. Số TT Tên tổ chức đăng ký theo Thuyết minh Tên tổ chức đã tham gia thực hiện Nội dung tham gia chủ yếu Sản phẩm chủ yếu đạt được Ghi chú* 1 Viện Nghiên cứu nuôi trồng thủy sản III Viện Nghiên cứu nuôi trồng thủy sản III Nghiên cứu qui trình công nghệ sản xuất giống và nuôi thương phẩm cá thia đồng tiền (Dascyllus trimaculatus) Báo cáo tổng kết qui trình công nghệ sản xuất giống và nuôi thương phẩm cá thia đồng tiền (Dascyllus trimaculatus) 2 Viện Nghiên cứu nuôi trồng thủy sản II Viện Nghiên cứu nuôi trồng thủy sản II Nghiên cứu ứng dụng công nghệ di truyền trong sản xuất giống và nuôi thương phẩm cá chép koi (Cyprinus carpio) Báo cáo tổng kết ứng dụng công nghệ di truyền trong sản xuất giống và nuôi thương phẩm cá chép koi (Cyprinus carpio) 3 Hội cá cảnh thành phố Hồ Chí Minh Hội cá cảnh thành phố Hồ Chí Minh Ứng dụng sản xuất giống và nuôi thương phẩm cá dĩa (Symphysodon aequifasciata) và cá neon (Paracheirodon innesi) Sản xuất ra số lượng sản phẩm như đăng ký 4 Trường Đại học Cần thơ Trường Đại học Cần thơ Nghiên cứu xây dựng qui trình công nghệ sản xuất giống và nuôi thương phẩm cá dĩa (Symphysodon aequifasciata) và cá neon (Paracheirodon innesi) Báo cáo tổng kết qui trình công nghệ sản xuất giống và nuôi thương phẩm cá dĩa (Symphysodon aequifasciata) và cá neon (Paracheirodon innesi) Bổ sung thêm đơn vị phối hợp
  9. 9. - Lý do thay đổi: theo Công văn số 139/ VPCT-HCTH ngày 25/6/2008 của Văn phòng các chương trình trọng điểm cấp nhà nước đồng ý bổ sung đơn vị tham gia phối hợp thực hiện đề tài là trường Đại học Cần Thơ để đảm bảo tính khả thi của 2 đối tượng nghiên cứu. 8. Các cá nhân tham gia thực hiện đề tài: Số tt Tên cá nhân đăng ký theo thuyết minh Tên cá nhân đã tham gia thực hiện Nội dung tham gia chính Sản phẩm chủ yếu đạt được Ghi chú 1 TS. Hà Lê Thị Lộc TS. Hà Lê Thị Lộc Chủ nhiệm đề tài Nghiên cứu qui trình sản xuất giống và nuôi thương phẩm cá khoang cổ nemo Báo cáo tổng kết đề tài Đề xuất qui trình sản xuất giống và nuôi thương phẩm cá khoang cổ nemo 2 TS. Nguyễn Thị Thanh Thủy TS. Nguyễn Thị Thanh Thủy Thư ký đề tài Các báo cáo chuyên đề của cá khoang cổ nemo 3 TS. Trương Sĩ Kỳ TS. Trương Sĩ Kỳ Nghiên cứu qui trình sản xuất giống và nuôi thương phẩm cá ngựa vằn Đề xuất qui trình sản xuất giống và nuôi thương phẩm cá ngựa vằn 4 CN. Hồ Thị Hoa CN. Hồ THị Hoa Bố trí các thí nghiệm về kỹ thuật sản xuất giống và nuôi thương phẩm cá ngựa vằn Góp phần hoàn thiện các chuyên đề nghiên cứu 4 CN. Hoàng Đức Lư CN. Hoàng Đức Lư Nghiên cứu ứng dụng qui trình sản xuất giống và nuôi thương phẩm loài cá ngựa vằn Sản xuất cá ngựa vằn thương phẩm, đảm bảo số lượng giao nộp sản phẩm 10.000 con 5 ThS. Nguyễn Văn Hùng ThS. Nguyễn Văn Hùng Chủ trì nội dung nghiên cứu công nghệ sản xuất giống và nuôi thương phẩm loài cá thia đồng tiền Đề xuất qui trình nghiên cứu công nghệ sản xuất giống và nuôi thương phẩm loài cá thia đồng tiền
  10. 10. 6 ThS. Lương Trọng Bích ThS. Lương Trọng Bích Bố trí các thí nghiệm kỹ thuật sản xuất giống và nuôi thương phẩm loài cá thia đồng tiền Hoàn thiện các chuyên đề nghiên cứu về công nghệ sản xuất giống và nuôi thương phẩm loài cá thia đồng tiền 7 ThS. Nguyễn Văn Sáng ThS. Nguyễn Văn Sáng Chủ trì nội dung ứng dụng công nghệ di truyền trong sản xuất giống cá chép koi Đề xuất qui trình công nghệ di truyền trong sản xuất giống cá chép koi 8 TS. Bùi Minh Tâm TS. Bùi Minh Tâm Chủ trì nội dung nghiên cứu công nghệ sản xuất giống và nuôi thương phẩm cá neon, cá dĩa. Đề xuất qui trình công nghệ sản xuất giống và nuôi thương phẩm cá neon, cá dĩa. 9 BS. Nguyễn Văn Lãng BS. Nguyễn Văn Lãng Ứng dụng các kết quả nghiên cứu để tạo sản phẩm cho đề tài Sản phẩm giao nộp cho đề tài là 10.000 con cá dĩa thương phẩm và 10.000 con cá neon thương phẩm 9. Tình hình hợp tác quốc tế: 10. Tóm tắc các nội dung, công việc chủ yếu: Thời gianSố tt Các nội dung công việc chủ yếu Theo kế hoạch Thực tế đạt được Người, cơ quan thực hiện 1 Sửa chữa, lắp đặt hệ thống thiết bị cho khu thí nghiệm phù hợp cho từng đối tượng nuôi Mốc đánh giá : hiệu quả của đề tài 1/2008- 2/2008 1/2008- 2/2008 Các chủ nhiệm đề tài nhánh 2 Nhập đàn cá bố mẹ từ nước ngoài: cá dĩa, cá neon, cá chép koi Mốc đánh giá: đàn cá bố mẹ đưa về sinh sản tốt trong hệ thống nuôi của đề tài 1 – 2/2008 1 – 2/2008 Nguyễn Văn Sáng Nguyễn Văn Hùng Nguyễn Văn Lãng
  11. 11. DOWNLOAD ĐỂ XEM ĐẦY ĐỦ NỘI DUNG MÃ TÀI LIỆU: 50011 DOWNLOAD: + Link tải: Xem bình luận Hoặc : + ZALO: 0932091562

×