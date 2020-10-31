de tai mo ta cach tinh lai cho vay doanh nghiep tai phong giao dich

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
TRƯỜNG ĐẠI HỌC TÀI CHÍNH - MARKETING KHOA TÀI CHÍNH - NGÂN HÀNG NGUYỄN THỊ THU GIANG MSSV: 1721002750 THỰC HÀNH NGHỀ NGHIỆ...
TRƯỜNG ĐẠI HỌC TÀI CHÍNH - MARKETING KHOA TÀI CHÍNH - NGÂN HÀNG NGUYỄN THỊ THU GIANG MSSV: 1721002750 THỰC HÀNH NGHỀ NGHIỆ...
LỜI CẢM ƠN Trong suốt quá trình học tập và rèn luyện tại trường, em đã được trang bị cho mình một hành trang kiến thức để ...
LỜI CAM ĐOAN Tôi xin cam đoan đây là công trình nghiên cứu của riêng tôi. Các kết quả trong luận văn là trung thực xuất ph...
NHẬN XÉT CỦA ĐƠN VỊ THỰC TẬP ................................................................................................
NHẬN XÉT CỦA GIẢNG VIÊN HƯỚNG DẪN ...........................................................................................
NHẬN XÉT CỦA GIẢNG VIÊN PHẢN BIỆN ...........................................................................................
MỤC LỤC MỜ ĐẦU...............................................................................................................
2.3. Công thức xác định lãi suất cho vay.........................Error! Bookmark not defined. 2.4. Xác định lãi suất cho v...
DANH MỤC HÌNH, BẢNG Hình 1.1. Sơ đồ cơ cấu tổ chức của Phòng Giao Dịch Quận 1.....Error! Bookmark not defined. Bảng 1.1. T...
DANH MỤC SƠ ĐỒ, BIỂU ĐỒ Sơ đồ 1.1: Cơ cấu tổ chức chi nhánh Ngân hàng Sài Gòn Công Thương Bình Chánh
DANH MỤC TỪ VIẾT TẮT PGD Phòng giao dịch TMCP Thương mại cổ phần NVTT Nhân viên tiếp thị NVTD Nhân viên tín dụng HĐTD Hợp ...
MỜ ĐẦU 1. Tính cấp thiết của đề tài: Trong nền kinh tế kế hoạch hóa trước đây vai trò của lãi suất ngân hàng rất mờ nhạt,...
thiểu rủi ro lãi suất và phục vụ một cách linh hoạt, đáp ứng tốt nhất nhu cầu khách hàng. 3. Phạm vi nghiên cứu: Lãi suất ...
CHƯƠNG 1. GIỚI THIỆU KHÁI QUÁT VỀ PHÒNG GIAO DỊCH QUẬN 1 – CHI NHÁNH BÌNH CHÁNH NGÂN HÀNG TMCP SÀI GÒN CÔNG THƯƠNG 1.1. Gi...
Ngoài việc đưa các sản phẩm dịch vụ ngân hàng có chất lượng, phù hợp với nhu cầu khách hàng, mở rộng mạng lưới hoạt động… ...
DOWNLOAD ĐỂ XEM ĐẦY ĐỦ NỘI DUNG MÃ TÀI LIỆU: 54199 DOWNLOAD: + Link tải: tailieumau.vn Hoặc : + ZALO: 0932091562
de tai mo ta cach tinh lai cho vay doanh nghiep tai phong giao dich
de tai mo ta cach tinh lai cho vay doanh nghiep tai phong giao dich
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

de tai mo ta cach tinh lai cho vay doanh nghiep tai phong giao dich

20 views

Published on

Download luận văn đồ án tốt nghiệp với đề tài: Mô tả cách tính lãi cho vay doanh nghiệp tại Phòng giao dịch Quận 1 – Chi nhánh Bình Chánh Ngân hàng TMCP Sài Gòn Công Thương

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

de tai mo ta cach tinh lai cho vay doanh nghiep tai phong giao dich

  1. 1. TRƯỜNG ĐẠI HỌC TÀI CHÍNH - MARKETING KHOA TÀI CHÍNH - NGÂN HÀNG NGUYỄN THỊ THU GIANG MSSV: 1721002750 THỰC HÀNH NGHỀ NGHIỆP MÔ TẢ CÁCH TÍNH LÃI CHO VAY DOANH NGHIỆP TẠI PHÒNG GIAO DỊCH QUẬN 1 – CHI NHÁNH BÌNH CHÁNH NGÂN HÀNG TMCP SÀI GÒN CÔNG THƯƠNG CHUYÊN NGÀNH: TÀI CHÍNH DOANH NGHIỆP Giảng viên hướng dẫn: Ths. Nguyễn Thị Ngọc Loan TP.HCM, tháng 08 năm 2020
  2. 2. TRƯỜNG ĐẠI HỌC TÀI CHÍNH - MARKETING KHOA TÀI CHÍNH - NGÂN HÀNG NGUYỄN THỊ THU GIANG MSSV: 1721002750 THỰC HÀNH NGHỀ NGHIỆP MÔ TẢ CÁCH TÍNH LÃI CHO VAY DOANH NGHIỆP TẠI PHÒNG GIAO DỊCH QUẬN 1 – CHI NHÁNH BÌNH CHÁNH NGÂN HÀNG TMCP SÀI GÒN CÔNG THƯƠNG CHUYÊN NGÀNH: TÀI CHÍNH DOANH NGHIỆP Giảng viên hướng dẫn: Ths. Nguyễn Thị Ngọc Loan TP.HCM, tháng 08 năm 2020
  3. 3. LỜI CẢM ƠN Trong suốt quá trình học tập và rèn luyện tại trường, em đã được trang bị cho mình một hành trang kiến thức để có thể tự tin bước vào đời, bước vào những khó khăn, thách thức mà có thể em không lường trước được.Nhưng hoàn thành được chuyên đề tốt nghiệp này được xem như là thành công bước đầu của cuộc đời em. Với em, mỗi một trải nghiệm cũng chính là lúc chiêm nghiệm lại bản thân mình.Và trong quá trình học tập nghiên cứu, viết khóa luận em đã nhận được sự quan tâm, giúp đỡ tận tình của nhiều tập thể, cá nhân, các thầy cô giáo trường ________. Trước hết, em xin chân thành cảm ơn các thầy cô giáo đã giảng dạy em trong suốt ba năm học vừa qua. Đặc biệt, em xin gửi lời cảm ơn sâu sắc đến cô giáo ________, người đã hướng dẫn em rất tận tình trong suốt thời gian nghiên cứu và hoàn thành khóa luận này. Em cũng xin gửi lời cảm ơn đến các cô chú lãnh đạo và các anh chị trong ….……, đã tạo mọi điều kiện thuận lợi cho em trong thời gian thực tập vừa qua, cung cấp những kinh nghiệm kiến thức thực tế quý báu cũng như những tư liệu cần thiết cho em trong việc nghiên cứu hoàn thành chuyên đề này.Và cuối cùng em xin gửi lời cảm ơn đến gia đình, bạn bè trong và ngoài lớp đã đóng góp ý kiến giúp đỡ em trong quá trình hoàn thiện khóa luận này. Vì điều kiện thời gian còn hạn chế, cùng với kinh nghiệm thực tiễn chưa nhiều nên khóa luận của em không tránh khỏi những thiếu xót, rất mong nhận được sự đóng góp của quý thầy cô và bạn bè.
  4. 4. LỜI CAM ĐOAN Tôi xin cam đoan đây là công trình nghiên cứu của riêng tôi. Các kết quả trong luận văn là trung thực xuất phát từ tình hình thực tế của đơn vị thực tập.
  5. 5. NHẬN XÉT CỦA ĐƠN VỊ THỰC TẬP ................................................................................................................................................. ................................................................................................................................................. ................................................................................................................................................. ................................................................................................................................................. ................................................................................................................................................. ................................................................................................................................................. ................................................................................................................................................. ................................................................................................................................................. ................................................................................................................................................. ................................................................................................................................................. TP. Hồ Chí Minh, ngày tháng 08 năm 2020 Xác nhận của đơn vị thực tập
  6. 6. NHẬN XÉT CỦA GIẢNG VIÊN HƯỚNG DẪN ................................................................................................................................................. ................................................................................................................................................. ................................................................................................................................................. ................................................................................................................................................. ................................................................................................................................................. ................................................................................................................................................. ................................................................................................................................................. ................................................................................................................................................. ................................................................................................................................................. ................................................................................................................................................. TP. Hồ Chí Minh, ngày tháng 08 năm 2020 Xác nhận của giảng viên hướng dẫn
  7. 7. NHẬN XÉT CỦA GIẢNG VIÊN PHẢN BIỆN ................................................................................................................................................. ................................................................................................................................................. ................................................................................................................................................. ................................................................................................................................................. ................................................................................................................................................. ................................................................................................................................................. ................................................................................................................................................. ................................................................................................................................................. ................................................................................................................................................. ................................................................................................................................................. TP. Hồ Chí Minh, ngày tháng 08 năm 2020 Xác nhận của giảng viên phản biện
  8. 8. MỤC LỤC MỜ ĐẦU...................................................................................................................................1 1. Tính cấp thiết của đề tài: .................................................................................................1 2. Mục đích của việc nghiên cứu:.......................................................................................1 3. Phạm vi nghiên cứu: ........................................................................................................2 4. Phương pháp luận nghiên cứu: .......................................................................................2 5. Kết cấu của luận văn:.......................................................................................................2 CHƯƠNG 1. GIỚI THIỆU KHÁI QUÁT VỀ PHÒNG GIAO DỊCH QUẬN 1 – CHI NHÁNH BÌNH CHÁNH NGÂN HÀNG TMCP SÀI GÒN CÔNG THƯƠNG .............3 1.1. Giới thiệu về Chi nhánh Bình Chánh Ngân hàng TMCP Sài Gòn Công Thương 3 1.1.1. Lịch sử hình thành và phát triển...........................................................................3 1.1.2.Logo, sứ mạng, tầm nhìn, mục tiêu.......................................................................3 1.1.3. Cơ cấu bộ máy tổ chức ..........................................................................................4 1.1.3.1. Tổ chức bộ máy ...............................................................................................4 1.1.3.2. Chức năng nhiệm vụ của từng phòng ban..............Error! Bookmark not defined. 1.1.4. Lĩnh vực hoạt động.........................................Error! Bookmark not defined. 1.2. Sơ lược Phòng giao dịch Quận 1 ..........................Error! Bookmark not defined. 1.2.1. Lịch sử hình thành và phát triển.....................Error! Bookmark not defined. 1.2.2. Những sản phẩm, dịch vụ chủ yếu.................Error! Bookmark not defined. 1.2.3.Tình hình hoạt động của Phòng giao dịch Quận 1 – Chi nhánh Bình Chánh Ngân hàng TMCP Sài Gòn Công Thương...............Error! Bookmark not defined. 1.2.3.1 Tình hình huy động vốn ............................Error! Bookmark not defined. 1.2.3.2 Tình hình sử dụng vốn...............................Error! Bookmark not defined. 1.2.3.3 Kết quả hoạt động kinh doanh..................Error! Bookmark not defined. 1.2.3.4 Đánh giá chung về hoạt động của Phòng Giao Dịch Quận 1 ...........Error! Bookmark not defined. CHƯƠNG 2. MÔ TẢ CÁCH TÍNH LÃI CHO VAY DOANH NGHIỆP TẠI PHÒNG GIAO DỊCH QUẬN 1 – CHI NHÁNH BÌNH CHÁNH NGÂN HÀNG TMCP SÀI GÒN CÔNG THƯƠNG....................................................Error! Bookmark not defined. 2.1. Xếp hạng DN theo chỉ tiêu đánh giá DN.................Error! Bookmark not defined. 2.2. Xếp loại khoản vay theo chỉ tiêu đánh giá rủi ro khoản vay.Error! Bookmark not defined.
  9. 9. 2.3. Công thức xác định lãi suất cho vay.........................Error! Bookmark not defined. 2.4. Xác định lãi suất cho vay đối với DN theo mô hình phân tích rủi ro tín dụng ...........................................................................................Error! Bookmark not defined. 2.5.Các chính sách lãi suất cho vay doanh nghiệp tại Phòng giao dịch Quận 1 – Chi nhánh Bình Chánh Ngân hàng TMCP Sài Gòn Công Thương.Error! Bookmark not defined. 2.5.1. CSLS thông thường: ........................................Error! Bookmark not defined. 2.5.2. CSLS thâm nhập thị trường: ...........................Error! Bookmark not defined. 2.5.3. CSLS cạnh tranh:..............................................Error! Bookmark not defined. 2.5.4. CSLS theo mối quan hệ:..................................Error! Bookmark not defined. 2.5.5. CSLS thắt chặt tín dụng:..................................Error! Bookmark not defined. CHƯƠNG 3. SO SÁNH THỰC TẾ VÀ LÝ THUYẾT ĐÃ HỌC Ở TRƯỜNG VÀ RÚT RA BÀI HỌC KINH NGHIỆM .............................Error! Bookmark not defined. 3.1. Kết luận....................................................................Error! Bookmark not defined. 3.1.1. Tóm tắt những nội dung đã thực hiện được trong quá trình thực tập....Error! Bookmark not defined. 3.1.2. Nêu tóm tắt điểm mạnh và hạn chế của vấn đề thực tập....Error! Bookmark not defined. 3.2. Kiến nghị:.................................................................Error! Bookmark not defined. 3.2.1.Cơ quan thực tập: ..............................................Error! Bookmark not defined. 3.2.3. Thực hiện tốt các biện pháp phòng ngừa và hạn chế rủi ro ....................Error! Bookmark not defined. 3.2.2. Bộ môn: .............................................................Error! Bookmark not defined. 3.3.Ý kiến bản thân sau khi hoàn thành báo cáo thực tập tốt nghiệp...................Error! Bookmark not defined. TÀI LIỆU THAM KHẢO.................................................Error! Bookmark not defined.
  10. 10. DANH MỤC HÌNH, BẢNG Hình 1.1. Sơ đồ cơ cấu tổ chức của Phòng Giao Dịch Quận 1.....Error! Bookmark not defined. Bảng 1.1. Tình hình huy động vốn...................................Error! Bookmark not defined. Bảng 1.2. Tình hình sử dụng vốn.....................................Error! Bookmark not defined. Bảng 1.3 Kết quả hoạt động kinh doanh .........................Error! Bookmark not defined. Bảng 2.1: Thang điểm xếp hạng DN ...............................Error! Bookmark not defined. Bảng 2.2: Thang điểm xếp loại khoản vay......................Error! Bookmark not defined. Bảng 2.3: Lãi suất cho vay theo mô hình phân tích rủi ro tín dụng....Error! Bookmark not defined.
  11. 11. DANH MỤC SƠ ĐỒ, BIỂU ĐỒ Sơ đồ 1.1: Cơ cấu tổ chức chi nhánh Ngân hàng Sài Gòn Công Thương Bình Chánh
  12. 12. DANH MỤC TỪ VIẾT TẮT PGD Phòng giao dịch TMCP Thương mại cổ phần NVTT Nhân viên tiếp thị NVTD Nhân viên tín dụng HĐTD Hợp đồng tín dụng GDV Giao dịch viên KHCN Khách hàng cá nhân NN Nhà nước KH Khách hàng CIC Trung tâm thông tin tín dụng CBTD Cán bộ tín dụng
  13. 13. MỜ ĐẦU 1. Tính cấp thiết của đề tài: Trong nền kinh tế kế hoạch hóa trước đây vai trò của lãi suất ngân hàng rất mờ nhạt, lãi suất thường được đưa ra bởi các quyết định mang tính chất chủ quan. Sau khi chuyển từ cơ chế kinh tế kế hoạch hóa sang nền kinh tế thị trường, NHNN đã từng bước sử dụng và điều hành công cụ lãi suất ngày một phù hợp, chuyển từ kiểm soát lãi suất trực tiếp sang cơ chế lãi suất thỏa thuận. Cơ chế tự do hóa lãi suất làm cho lãi suất thực sự là giá cả tiền tệ hình thành chủ yếu thông qua quan hệ cung cầu vốn trên thị trường. Lãi suất là yếu tố quan trọng, tác động từ yếu tố "đầu vào" đến yếu tố "đầu ra" trong hoạt động của NHTM, là công cụ quan trọng để nâng cao tính cạnh tranh theo đặc điểm riêng có của từng NHTM. Việc tự do hóa lãi suất giúp NHTM nâng cao tính chủ động trong việc định giá sản phẩm của mình, qua đó nâng cao hiệu quả hoạt động cũng đồng thời đòi hỏi NHTM phải nâng cao trình độ quản lý vì tính phức tạp và biến động thường xuyên của lãi suất. Thực tế hiện nay, việc quản lý lãi suất tại NHTM còn bất cập do nhiều NHTM còn thiếu quan tâm đến việc xây dựng một quy trình quản trị lãi suất thích hợp, trong đó đặc biệt là việc xác định lãi suất cho vay phù hợp với từng nhóm khách hàng thông qua đánh giá tín dụng. Nguyên nhân là do môi trường pháp lý về lĩnh vực tín dụng ngân hàng đang trong quá trình hoàn thiện cộng với tính chất phức tạp và nhạy cảm của lãi suất. Với những lý do và thực tế như trên, tác giả chọn đề tài “Mô tả cách tính lãi cho vay doanh nghiệp tại Phòng giao dịch Quận 1 – Chi nhánh Bình Chánh Ngân hàng TMCP Sài Gòn Công Thương” làm đề tài nghiên cứu cho luận văn tốt nghiệp của mình. 2. Mục đích của việc nghiên cứu: Trên cơ sở mô tả cách lãi suất cho vay và thực tiễn hoạt động tại Phòng giao dịch Quận 1 – Chi nhánh Bình Chánh Ngân hàng TMCP Sài Gòn Công Thương để đưa ra mô hình xác định lãi suất cho vay phù hợp đối với từng nhóm khách hàng tương ứng với từng khoản vay cụ thể. Qua đó, Phòng giao dịch Quận 1 – Chi nhánh Bình Chánh Ngân hàng TMCP Sài Gòn Công Thương có thể tối đa hóa thu nhập, giảm
  14. 14. thiểu rủi ro lãi suất và phục vụ một cách linh hoạt, đáp ứng tốt nhất nhu cầu khách hàng. 3. Phạm vi nghiên cứu: Lãi suất cho vay và thực tiễn hoạt động tại Phòng giao dịch Quận 1 – Chi nhánh Bình Chánh Ngân hàng TMCP Sài Gòn Công Thương. 4. Phương pháp luận nghiên cứu: Sử dụng phương pháp duy vật biện chứng, phương pháp duy vật lịch sử kết hợp với phương pháp thống kê, so sánh, phân tích, tổng hợp…nhằm làm rõ các vấn đề nghiên cứu. Phương pháp thu thập số liệu: Trong nghiên cứu này sử dụng phương pháp nghiên cứu thư viện, sử dụng số liệu thứ cấp như báo cáo thường niên, bản công bố thông tin từ cơ quan thống kê, tạp chí, báo cáo của Ngân hàng nhà nước…. 5. Kết cấu của luận văn: Chương 1. Giới thiệu khái quát về Phòng giao dịch Quận 1 – Chi nhánh Bình Chánh Ngân hàng TMCP Sài Gòn Công Thương . Chương 2. Mô tả cách tính lãi cho vay doanh nghiệp tại Phòng giao dịch Quận 1 – Chi nhánh Bình Chánh Ngân hàng TMCP Sài Gòn Công Thương Chương 3. So sánh thực tế và lý thuyết đã học ở trường và rút ra bài học kinh nghiệm
  15. 15. CHƯƠNG 1. GIỚI THIỆU KHÁI QUÁT VỀ PHÒNG GIAO DỊCH QUẬN 1 – CHI NHÁNH BÌNH CHÁNH NGÂN HÀNG TMCP SÀI GÒN CÔNG THƯƠNG 1.1. Giới thiệu về Chi nhánh Bình Chánh Ngân hàng TMCP Sài Gòn Công Thương 1.1.1. Lịch sử hình thành và phát triển Ngân hàng TMCP Sài Gòn Công thương có: Tên tiếng việt: NGÂN HÀNG THƯƠNG MẠI CỔ PHẦN SÀI GÒN CÔNG THƯƠNG Tên tiếng anh: SAIGON BANK FOR INDUSTRY AND TRADE Tên viết tắt: SAIGONBANK Là Ngân hàng cổ phần Việt Nam đầu tiên được thành lập trong hệ thống Ngân hàng cổ phần tại Việt Nam hiện nay, ra đời ngày 16 tháng 10 năm 1987, trước khi có Luật Công ty và Pháp lệnh Ngân hàng với vốn điều lệ ban đầu là 650 triệu đồng. Sau hơn 30 năm thành lập, SAIGONBANK đã tăng vốn điều lệ từ 650 triệu đồng lên 3.080 tỷ đồng Nhờ vốn điều lệ tăng trưởng qua từng năm SAIGONBANK đã thúc đẩy tăng trưởng nghiệp vụ, phát triển mạng lưới hoạt động, kết quả kinh doanh liên tục có lời, cổ đông nhận cổ tức khá cao từ đồng vốn đầu tư ban đầu. Tính đến năm 2017, SAIGONBANK có quan hệ đại lý với 562 ngân hàng và chi nhánh tại 70 quốc gia và vùng lãnh thổ trên khắp thế giới. Hiện nay SAIGONBANK là đại lý thanh toán thẻ Visa, Master Card, JCB, CUP… và là đại lý chuyển tiền kiều hối Moneygram. 1.1.2.Logo, sứ mạng, tầm nhìn, mục tiêu Màu sắc: Xanh dương (mã hệ màu #1567ac)
  16. 16. Ngoài việc đưa các sản phẩm dịch vụ ngân hàng có chất lượng, phù hợp với nhu cầu khách hàng, mở rộng mạng lưới hoạt động… với đối tượng khách hàng là các doanh nghiệp vừa và nhỏ, SAIGONBANK còn quan tâm và mở rộng các hoạt động đến các đối tượng khách hàng là các cá nhân, công ty liên doanh, doanh nghiệp nước ngoài… hoạt động trong các khu chế xuất, khu công nghiệp, hỗ trợ sự phát triển các ngành nghề nông, lâm, ngư nghiệp, tiểu thủ công nghiệp và các ngành nghề truyền thống tại các địa phương trong cả nước. Trong thời gian tới, theo xu thế phát triển - hội nhập của hệ thống Ngân hàng thương mại Việt Nam vào nền kinh tế khu vực và thế giới, SAIGONBANK sẽ liên tục đổi mới hoạt động: cung ứng thêm nhiều sản phẩm dịch vụ, thay đổi phong cách phục vụ, ưu đãi các khách hàng giao dịch thường xuyên, mở rộng mạng lưới hoạt động, hướng tới phục vụ khách hàng bằng những sản phẩm dịch vụ ngân hàng hiện đại với chất lượng tốt nhất dựa trên nền tảng công nghệ ngân hàng tiên tiến… nhằm thực hiện thành công mục tiêu là một trong những Ngân hàng TMCP lớn mạnh hàng đầu trong hệ thống Ngân hàng TMCP. 1.1.3. Cơ cấu bộ máy tổ chức 1.1.3.1. Tổ chức bộ máy Sơ đồ 1.1: Cơ cấu tổ chức chi nhánh Ngân hàng Sài Gòn Công Thương Bình Chánh Phòng Kinh Doanh Phòng Ngân Quỹ Phó Giám Đốc Phòng Kế Toán Giám Đốc
  17. 17. DOWNLOAD ĐỂ XEM ĐẦY ĐỦ NỘI DUNG MÃ TÀI LIỆU: 54199 DOWNLOAD: + Link tải: tailieumau.vn Hoặc : + ZALO: 0932091562

×