de tai cap giay chung nhan quyen su dung dat theo phap luat

ĐẠI HỌC MỞ THÀNH PHỐ HỒ CHÍ MINH KHOA LUẬT ---------- ĐỀ CƯƠNG SƠ BỘ BÁO CÁO THỰC TẬP CẤP GIẤY CHỨNG NHẬN QUYỀN SỬ DỤ...
2 LỜI MỞ ĐẦU.................................................................................................................
3 2.1.1.Tổng quan về tình hình cấp giấy chứng nhận quyền sử dụng đất tại thành phố Rạch Giá. ................................
1 LỜI MỞ ĐẦU 1. Lý do chọn đề tài nghiên cứu. Đất đai là nguồn tài nguyên thiên nhiên vô cùng quý giá, trong bối cảnh kinh...
2 quan quản lý nhà nước về cấp giấy phải nắm bắt kịp thời tình trạng pháp lý của từng thửa đất, và tính hợp pháp của việc ...
3 pháp luận, duy vật lịch sử. Ngoài ra còn sử dụng phương pháp đánh giá, phương pháp so sánh, phương pháp thống kê, phương...
4 CHƯƠNG 1. QUY ĐỊNH PHÁP LUẬT VỀ VIỆC CẤP GIẤY CHỨNG NHẬN QUYỀN SỬ DỤNG ĐẤT Ở VIỆT NAM. 1.1. Khái niệm, đặc điểm, và ý ng...
5 trình khai thác và sử dụng đất. QSDĐ của người sử dụng đất được bảo đảm thực hiện bằng quyền lực của Nhà nước 1.1.2. Đặc...
6 GCNQSD đất ở của cá nhân, hộ gia đình cùng các hồ sơ đất đai liên quan sẽ tạo sự ràng buộc về mặt pháp lý giữa cá nhân, ...
7 GCNQSDĐ là điều kiện đảm bảo để Nhà nước quản lý chặt chẽ toàn bộ quỹ đất trong phạm vi lãnh thổ; đảm bảo cho đất đai đư...
8 - Đối với các tổ chức, doanh nghiệp Từ trước đến nay, ở Việt nam thị trường bất động sản vẫn chỉ phát triển một cách tự ...
9 giải thích rõ cho dân hiểu lý do tại sao không cấp giấy. Quá trình giải quyết hồ sơ diễn ra chậm, gây phiền hà, sách nhi...
10 Cụ thể Điều 12 Thông tư 23/2014/TT-BTNMT quy định về Sơ đồ thửa đất, nhà ở và tài sản khác gắn liền với đất trên Giấy c...
  1. 1. ĐẠI HỌC MỞ THÀNH PHỐ HỒ CHÍ MINH KHOA LUẬT ---------- ĐỀ CƯƠNG SƠ BỘ BÁO CÁO THỰC TẬP CẤP GIẤY CHỨNG NHẬN QUYỀN SỬ DỤNG ĐẤT THEO PHÁP LUẬT VIỆT NAM QUA THỰC TIỄN TẠI THÀNH PHỐ RẠCH GIÁ, TỈNH KIÊN GIANG MỤC LỤC
  2. 2. 2 LỜI MỞ ĐẦU........................................................................................................................ 1 CHƯƠNG 1. QUY ĐỊNH PHÁP LUẬT VỀ VIỆC CẤP GIẤY CHỨNG NHẬN QUYỀN SỬ DỤNG ĐẤT Ở VIỆT NAM. ........................................................................ 4 1.1. Khái niệm, đặc điểm, và ý nghĩa của giấy chứng nhận quyền sử dụng đất theo pháp luật Việt Nam. .......................................................................................................... 4 1.1.1. Khái niệm về giấy chứng nhận quyền sử dụng đất......................................... 4 1.1.2. Đặc điểm của giấy chứng nhận quyền sử dụng đất..................................... 5 1.1.3. Ý nghĩa của giấy chứng nhận quyền sử dụng đất. ...................................... 5 1.2. Sự cần thiết của việc giấy chứng nhận quyền sử dụng đất................................ 6 1.3. Quy định pháp luật về cấp giấy chứng nhận quyền sử dụng đất. ..................... 9 1.3.1. Nội dung cơ bản của giấy chứng nhận quyền sử dụng đất. ........................... 9 1.3.2. Về nguyên tắc cấp giấy chứng nhận quyền sử dụng đất. ................. Error! Bookmark not defined. 1.3.3. Về đối tượng được cấp giấy chứng nhận quyền sử dụng đất........... Error! Bookmark not defined. 1.3.4. Trình tự, thủ tục cấp giấy chứng nhận quyền sử dụng đất theo pháp luật Việt Nam. ...................................................................Error! Bookmark not defined. 1.3.5. Thẩm quyền cấp giấy chứng nhận quyền sử dụng đất..Error! Bookmark not defined. 1.3.6. Thẩm quyền cấp giấy theo chủ thể...........Error! Bookmark not defined. 1.3.7. Thu hồi giấy chứng nhận quyền sử dụng đất......... Error! Bookmark not defined. Về thủ tục thu hồi Giấy chứng nhận: .........................Error! Bookmark not defined. 1.3.8. Thời hạn cấp giấy chứng nhận quyền sử dụng đất........Error! Bookmark not defined. CHƯƠNG 2. THỰC TIỄN HOẠT ĐỘNG CẤP GIẤY CHỨNG NHẬN QUYỀN SỬ DỤNG ĐẤT TẠI THÀNH PHỐ RẠCH GIÁ VÀ MỘT SỐ KIẾN NGHỊ. ....... Error! Bookmark not defined. 2.1. Thực tiễn công tác cấp giấy chứng nhận quyền sử dụng đất tại thành phố Rạch Giá, tỉnh Kiên Giang. ...................................................Error! Bookmark not defined.
  3. 3. 3 2.1.1.Tổng quan về tình hình cấp giấy chứng nhận quyền sử dụng đất tại thành phố Rạch Giá. ............................................................Error! Bookmark not defined. 2.1.2.Thuận lợi và khó khăn trong công tác về cấp giấy chứng nhận quyền sử dụng đất tại thành phố Rạch Giá.............................Error! Bookmark not defined. 2.2. Hoàn thiện pháp luật về cấp giấy chứng nhận quyền sử dụng đất............. Error! Bookmark not defined. 2.2.1. Sự cần thiết phải hoàn thiện chính sách, pháp luật về cấp Giấy chứng nhận quyền sử dụng đất ở cho cá nhân, hộ gia đình ......Error! Bookmark not defined. 2.2.2. Phương hướng hoàn thiện hoạt động cấp Giấy chứng nhận quyền sử dụng đất ở cho cá nhân, hộ gia đình.................................Error! Bookmark not defined. 2.2.3. Giải pháp khắc phục bất cập trong một số quy định của pháp luật hiện hành về cấp Giấy chứng nhận quyền sử dụng đất ở cho cá nhân, hộ gia đình .....................................................................................Error! Bookmark not defined. 2.3.Nâng cao hiệu quả quản lý và thực thi pháp luật về cấp giấy chứng nhận quyền sử dụng đất tại địa phương. .........................................Error! Bookmark not defined. 2.3.1. Tăng cường sự lãnh đạo, chỉ đạo của các cấp có thẩm quyền............. Error! Bookmark not defined. 2.4.2. Đẩy mạnh cải cách thủ tục hành chính........Error! Bookmark not defined. 2.4.3. Nâng cao năng lực, trình độ chuyên môn và đạo đức của đội ngũ cán bộ, công chức ...................................................................Error! Bookmark not defined. 2.4.4. Nâng cao ý thức pháp luật của người dân ...Error! Bookmark not defined. 2.4.5. Đẩy mạnh công tác thanh tra, kiểm tra và xử lý vi phạm Error! Bookmark not defined. KẾT LUẬN.......................................................................Error! Bookmark not defined. TÀI LIỆU THAM KHẢO...............................................Error! Bookmark not defined.
  4. 4. 1 LỜI MỞ ĐẦU 1. Lý do chọn đề tài nghiên cứu. Đất đai là nguồn tài nguyên thiên nhiên vô cùng quý giá, trong bối cảnh kinh tế thị trường phát triển mạnh mẽ như hiện nay, đất đai ngày càng trở nên cực kỳ quan trọng trong quá trình công nghiệp hóa hiện đại hóa của đất nước nói chung, và phát triển kinh tế nói riêng. Đã có rất nhiều nhà máy, xí nghiệp, khu kinh tế mới, khu chế xuất… được thành lập để hòa vào làn sóng phát triển kinh tế mà Việt Nam đang đón đầu. Chính vì tầm quan trọng đặc biệt như vậy, mà các quốc gia đều tuyên bố đất đai, hoặc một phần đất đai thuộc sở hữu chung của xã hội (sở hữu nhà nước về đất đai). Pháp luật Việt Nam khẳng định đất đai thuộc tổ quốc Việt Nam là sở hữu toàn dân do Nhà nước đại diện chủ sở hữu và thống nhất quản lý. Công tác quản lý nhà nước về đất đai đang được nhà nước quan tâm sâu sắc thông qua các bộ luật đất đai 1993, luật đất đai 2003, và gần đây nhất là luật đất đai 2013, kèm theo đó là nhiều nghị định, thông tư, văn bản pháp luật có liên quan để củng cố, điều chỉnh, góp phần hoàn thiện hệ thống quản lý đất đai, đáp ứng nhu cầu cho thời đại mới. Cấp giấy đất đai là một trong 15 nội dung quản lý nhà nước về đất đai được quy định rõ theo khoảng 2 điều 26 – chương II luật đất đai 2013. Điều này là một bảo đảm pháp lý của Nhà nước đối với cá nhân, tổ chức sử dụng đất để họ yên tâm đầu tư sản xuất và nâng cao ý thức về bảo vệ và cải tạo đất, và cũng là cơ sở để thực hiện các quyền và nghĩa vụ sử dụng đất theo quy định của Nhà nước. Kiên Giang là một tỉnh lớn ở đồng bằng sông Cửu Long, Theo kết quả tổng điều tra dân số và nhà ở vào ngày 1/4/2019 cho thấy Kiên Giang là tỉnh có dân số đứng thứ 16 trong cả nước và đứng thứ 3 trong khu vực đồng bằng sông Cửu Long với 1,723 triệu người, dân số khu vực thành thị chiếm 28,32%, dân số khu vực nông thôn chiếm 71,68%. Với diện tích tự nhiên lớn, địa hình phức tạp với nhiều sông ngòi, địa hình đồi núi và đồng bằng xen kẽ, vừa giáp biên giới, vừa có hải đảo, điều đó làm cho đất tự nhiên ở tỉnh Kiên Giang có giá trị cao, phù hợp với thu hút đầu tư trong và ngoài nước và phát triển kinh tế. Vì vậy, để có thể quản lý tốt công tác cấp giấy chứng nhận quyền sử đụng đất và đảm bảo quyền lợi cho người dân, đòi hỏi cơ
  5. 5. 2 quan quản lý nhà nước về cấp giấy phải nắm bắt kịp thời tình trạng pháp lý của từng thửa đất, và tính hợp pháp của việc sử dụng đất. Tuy nhiên, với tình trạng buông lỏng quản lý đất đai trong thời gian dài đã gây ra tình trạng lấn chiếm đất công, đất rừng phòng hộ do người sử dụng đất. Mặt khác, công tác nghiệp vụ như đo đạc, xác định ranh giới, mốc giới sử dụng đất còn chậm, tình trạng quan liêu gây nhiều phiền hà cho người xin cấp giấy chứng nhận quyền sử dụng đất. Trong thời gian thực tập, sinh viên nhận thấy việc đánh giá thực trạng thi hành các quy định về giấy chứng nhận quyền sử dụng đất tại tỉnh Kiên Giang tham chiếu với Luật đất đai năm 2013 là cần thiết. Với những lý do cơ bản trên, sinh viên lựa chọn đề tài “Cấp giấy chứng nhận quyền sử dụng đất theo pháp luật việt nam qua thực tiễn tại thành phố Rạch Giá, Tỉnh Kiên Giang.” làm báo cáo thực tập tốt nghiệp. 2. Mục tiêunghiên cứu. Tìm hiểu các quy định liên quan đến việc cấp giấy chứng nhận quyền sử dụng đất và đánh giá kết quả cấp giấy chứng nhận quyền sử dụng đất tại Thành phố Rạch Giá, tỉnh Kiên Giang. Xác định những mặt thuận lợi và khó khăn trong công tác cấp giấy chứng nhận quyền sử dụng đất. Qua đó đề xuất những giải pháp thích hợp góp phần đẩy mạnh tiến độ của công tác cấp giấy chứng nhận quyền sử dụng đất đai trên địa bàn. 3. Phạm vi nghiên cứu. Về mặt lý luận: Đề tài này nghiên cứu các quy định pháp lý về thủ tục cấp giấy chứng nhận quyền sử dụng đất được quy định tại luật đất đai 1993, luật đất đai 2003, và gần đây nhất là luật đất đai 2013. Về mặt thực tiễn: Nghiên cứu, các quy định của Ủy ban nhân dân thành phố Rạch Giá về tổ chức thực hiện cấp giấy chứng nhận quyền sử dụng đất và thực tiễn thực hiện pháp luật tại địa bàn. 4. Phương pháp nghiên cứu. Trong quá trình nghiên cứu, trên cơ sở tìm hiểu hệ thống các văn bản pháp luật về thủ tục cấp giấy chứng nhận quyền sử dụng đất, tác giả có sử dụng các phương
  6. 6. 3 pháp luận, duy vật lịch sử. Ngoài ra còn sử dụng phương pháp đánh giá, phương pháp so sánh, phương pháp thống kê, phương pháp tổng hợp…., khi nghiên cứu.
  7. 7. 4 CHƯƠNG 1. QUY ĐỊNH PHÁP LUẬT VỀ VIỆC CẤP GIẤY CHỨNG NHẬN QUYỀN SỬ DỤNG ĐẤT Ở VIỆT NAM. 1.1. Khái niệm, đặc điểm, và ý nghĩa của giấy chứng nhận quyền sử dụng đất theo pháp luật Việt Nam. 1.1.1. Khái niệm về giấy chứng nhận quyền sử dụng đất. Cách tiếp cận về quyền tài sản theo pháp luật dân sự “là quyền trị giá được bằng tiền và có thể chuyển giao trong giao dịch dân sự kể cả quyền sở hữu trí tuệ”1 một quyền dân sự được coi là quyền tài sản khi hội đủ hai yếu tố: (1) quyền đó phải trị giá được bằng tiền và quyền đó phải chuyển giao được trong giao dịch dân sự . Theo nghĩa đó, QSDĐ có thể được coi như một tài sản trên cơ sở thị trường và bằng các quy định của pháp luật, của ý chí chủ sở hữu là Nhà nước cho phép trong những trường hợp cụ thể, QSDĐ chuyển giao được trong các giao dịch dân sự. Mặt khác, QSDĐ bị chi phối bởi QSHN nước đối với đất đai trong quá trình xác lập và khai thác sử dụng đất, cụ thể: QSDĐ của mỗi tổ chức, cá nhân được xác lập tuân theo quy định của Nhà nước về trình tự, thủ tục, thời gian, không gian, nghĩa vụ tài chính …; chủ thể QSDĐ được thực hiện nhiều quyền năng khác nhau để đảm bảo quyền và lợi ích của mình trong quá trình sử dụng đất dưới sự cho phép và tuân theo các quy định của pháp luật. Theo điều 166, Luật Đất đai 2013 quy định các quyền chung của NSDĐ thì NSDĐ có các quyền sau: Được cấp GCNQSD đất; Hưởng thành quả lao động, kết quả đầu tư trên đất;...; Được Nhà nước bảo hộ khi người khác xâm phạm quyền, lợi ích hợp pháp về đất đai của mình; Được bồi thường khi Nhà nước thu hồi đất; Khiếu nại, tố cáo, khởi kiện về những hành vi vi phạm QSDĐ hợp pháp của mình và những hành vi khác vi phạm pháp luật về đất đai. Như vậy chúng ta có thể hiểu: QSDĐ là tổng hợp các quy phạm pháp luật do Nhà nước ban hành quy định cho NSDĐ được hưởng các quyền cụ thể trong quá 1 Điều 115 BLDS 2015
  8. 8. 5 trình khai thác và sử dụng đất. QSDĐ của người sử dụng đất được bảo đảm thực hiện bằng quyền lực của Nhà nước 1.1.2. Đặc điểm của giấy chứng nhận quyền sử dụng đất. Theo quy định của pháp luật đất đai, cấp GCNQSD đất là một trong những nội dung của hoạt động quản lý nhà nước về đất đai, đồng thời cũng là một quyền đầu tiên mà bất kỳ NSDĐ hợp pháp nào cũng được hưởng. Luật đất đai 2013 quy định tại khoản 9 Điều 3: “Nhà nước công nhận quyền sử dụng đất cho người đang sử dụng đất ổn định mà không có nguồn gốc được Nhà nước giao đất, cho thuê đất thông qua việc cấp Giấy chứng nhận quyền sử dụng đất, quyền sở hữu Nhà ở và tài sản khác gắn liền với đất lần đầu với thửa đất xác định”. Như vậy, việc cấp GCNQSD đất chính là hoạt động của Nhà nước thông qua hệ thống pháp luật và các thủ tục hành chính để xác lập và công nhận quyền cho tổ chức, hộ gia đình, cá nhân trong nước, cơ sở tôn giáo, cộng đồng dân cư, tổ chức, cá nhân nước ngoài, người Việt Nam định cư ở nước ngoài và bảo vệ quyền lợi cho các chủ thể đó 1.1.3. Ý nghĩa của giấy chứng nhận quyền sử dụng đất. Đối với nhà nước Đối với nhà nước, GCNQSD đất ở của cá nhân, hộ gia đình cùng các hồ sơ đất đai liên quan sẽ cung cấp thông tin một cách đầy đủ và là cơ sở pháp lý để xác định các quyền của NSDĐ, sở hữu tài sản gắn liền với đất nhằm bảo vệ họ khi có tranh chấp xảy ra; là điều kiện đảm bảo để Nhà nước quản lý quỹ đất có hiệu quả. Thông qua hoạt động cấp GCNQSD đất ở cho cá nhân, hộ gia đình, Nhà nước từng bước cải cách theo hướng ngày càng hiện đại, hợp lí trong công tác quản lý Nhà nước về đất đai, nâng cao chất lượng và đẩy nhanh công tác quy hoạch và kế hoạch sử dụng đất; xác lập địa giới hành chính, lập và quản lý hồ sơ hành chính, bản đồ địa chính trong từng đơn vị xã, phường, thị trấn; việc thống kê, kiểm kê đất đai đạt độ chính xác, hiệu quả cao;Trong quá trình thực hiện công tác cấp GCNQSD đất ở cho cá nhân, hộ gia đình từ những vướng mắc, khó khăn, phát sinh trên thực tế, sẽ được sửađổi, bổ sung chính sách và pháp luật đất đai theo hướng ngày càng hoàn thiện.
  9. 9. 6 GCNQSD đất ở của cá nhân, hộ gia đình cùng các hồ sơ đất đai liên quan sẽ tạo sự ràng buộc về mặt pháp lý giữa cá nhân, hộ gia đình sử dụng đấtvới Nhà nước. Khi các cá nhân, hộ gia đình đã được Nhà nước cấp GCNQSD đất ở, cũng có nghĩa là các chủ thể này có quyền yêu cầu Nhà nước bảo vệ quyền và lợi ích hợp pháp của mình khi người khác xâm hại. Nhà nước có trách nhiệm phải đảm bảo quyền này được thực thi trong thực tế cuộc sống. Ngược lại, Nhà nước có quyền yêu cầu các cá nhân, hộ gia đình được cấp giấy phải thực hiện các nghĩa vụ đối với Nhà nước trong quá trình khai thác và sử dụng đất và các tài sản gắn liền với đất theo quy định của pháp luật Đối với người sử dụng đất GCNQSD đất ở của cá nhân, hộ gia đình là một chứng thư pháp lý ghi nhận các quyền của các cá nhân, hộ gia đình được Nhà nước công nhận và bảo đảm cho các cá nhân, hộ gia đình sử dụng đất ở, xác định rõ địa vị pháp lý, tư cách chủ thể trong quá trình sử dụng đất và các tài sản khác gắn liền với đất; xác định rõ người chủ đích thực đối với QSDĐ, quyền sở hữu nhà ở và tài sản khác gắn liền với đất; quyền hạn của người đại diện đứng tên trên GCNQSD đất, quyền sở hữu nhà ở và tài sản khác gắn liền với đất, đặc biệt là các quyền chuyển QSDĐ như: chuyển đổi, chuyển nhượng, cho thuê, thừa kế, thế chấp, góp vốn, tặng cho… và được Nhà nước bảo vệ khi có tranh chấp đất đai và tài sản trên đất xảy ra hoặc khi người khác xâm phạm đến quyền và lợi ích hợp pháp của mình; là cơ sở để Nhà nước bồi thường thiệt hại và hỗ trợ, tái định cư khi Nhà nước thu hồi đất. Mặt khác, cấp GCNQSD đất ở cho cá nhân, hộ gia đình là cơ sở để bảovệ quyền và lợi ích của NSDĐ, lợi ích của toàn xã hội. Cấp GCNQSD đất ở cho cá nhân, hộ gia đình là cơ sở đảm bảo thị truờng bất động sản phát triển bền vững; tạo điều kiện thuận lợi trong giao dịch bất động sản, thúc đẩy sự phát trển của thị trường bất động sản, tạo điều kiện huy động nguồn vốn đầu tư cho phát triển bền vững kinh tế, xã hội 1.2. Sự cần thiết của việc giấy chứng nhận quyền sử dụng đất. - Đối với nhà nước
  10. 10. 7 GCNQSDĐ là điều kiện đảm bảo để Nhà nước quản lý chặt chẽ toàn bộ quỹ đất trong phạm vi lãnh thổ; đảm bảo cho đất đai được sử dụng đầy đủ, hợp lý, tiết kiệm và hiệu quả nhất, thông qua việc cấp giấy chứng nhận quyền sử dụng đất, nhà nước một mặt có thể kiểm soát được việc mua bán giao dịch trên thị trường, mặt khác sẽ thu được nguồn tài chính lớn vào ngân sách. Hơn nữa, việc cấp GCNQSDĐ cũng là căn cứ để nhà nước lập quy hoạch, kế hoạch sử dụng đất đai hiệu quả phục vụ sự phát triển KT - XH.2 - Đối với người sử dụng đất GCNQSDĐ giúp cho các cá nhân hộ gia đình, tổ chức sử dụng đất yên tâm đầu tư trên mảnh đất của mình. Vì trước đây, đất đai không có giá, chỉ sau khi có Luật Đất đai năm 2003 và Luật Đất đai 2013 đất đai mới có giá. Do đó nhiều thửa đất trước đây còn ở dạng“ xin - cho”, không có giấy tờ chứng thực hoặc mua bán trao tay (chỉ có giấy tờ viết tay), hoặc đất đai lấn chiếm. Nên theo luật đất đai năm 1993 và luật sửa đổi bổ sung năm 2003, rất nhiều thửa đất không đủ điều kiện để cấp giấy chứng nhận quyền sử dụng đất nên người sử dụng đất rất mong muốn mảnh đất của mình được cấp giấy chứng nhận quyền sử dụng đất. Luật Đất đai 2013 ra đời và giải quyết những vướng mắc đó, đã khắc phục những khó khăn trong công tác cấp giấy chứng nhận quyền sử dụng đất. Bằng việc cấp GCNQSDĐ thì người sử dụng đất hợp pháp có quyền lớn hơn đối với mảnh đất mình đang sử dụng. Điều mà trước đây còn hạn chế. Khi có Giấy chứng nhận quyền sử dụng đất, người sử dụng đất có các quyền sau: chuyển đổi, chuyển nhượng, cho thuê, thế chấp, thừa kế, và góp vốn liên doanh bằng đất đai, trong khuôn khổ mà pháp luật cho phép và làm cơ sở pháp lý để xác định các quyền của người sử dụng đất được bảo vệ khi xảy ra tranh chấp, bị xâm phạm; cũng như xác định nghĩa vụ mà người sử dụng đất phải tuân thủ theo pháp luật như nghĩa vụ tài chính, sử dụng đất có hiệu quả... Điều này có tác dụng tích cực trong quản lý đất đai cũng như đảm bảo quyền lợi cho người sử dụng đất. 3 2 Nguyễn Minh Tuấn (2011), “Đăng ký bất động sản – Những vấn đề lý luận và thực tiễn
  11. 11. 8 - Đối với các tổ chức, doanh nghiệp Từ trước đến nay, ở Việt nam thị trường bất động sản vẫn chỉ phát triển một cách tự phát. Sự quản lý của Nhà nước đối với thị trường này hầu như chưa có hiệu quả. Việc quản lý thị trường này còn gặp nhiều khó khăn do thiếu thông tin. Hệ thống thông tin được xây dựng kết quả cấp GCNQSDĐ, cung cấp thông tin một cách nhanh chóng, thuận tiện cho cá nhân, tổ chức, các doanh nghiệp...nâng cao hiệu quả hoạt động xã hội giúp thị trường bất động sản phát triển lành mạnh. Việc có được GCNQSDĐ, doanh nghiệp cũng sẽ có tài sản thế chấp vay vốn tại các ngân hàng, tổ chức tín dụng. Đây là điều kiện quan trọng để doanh nghiệp vay được vốn, mở rộng sản xuất kinh doanh. Hơn thế, GCNQSDĐ cũng là căn cứ để xác nhận góp vốn bằng QSD đất đối với các doanh nghiệp, công ty cổ phần... - Kiểm tra hỗ trợ người sử dụng đất. Để thực hiện chính sách phát triển kinh tế, xã hội đất nước, Nhà nước đã tiến hành thu hồi đất, giải phóng mặt bằng phục vụ cho các dự án phát triển. Tuy nhiên vấn đề bồi thường và hỗ trợ và tiến hành tái định cư cho những diện bị thu hồi đất ở gặp không ít khó khăn, vướng mắc. Một số dự án chưa có khu tái định cư hoặc chưa giải quyết tái định cư đã quyết định thu hồi đất ở. Những trường hợp bị thu hồi đất ở thì tiền bồi thường không đủ để mua nhà ở mới tại khu tái định cư. Giá đất bồi thường thấp hơn giá đất cùng loại trên thị trường, đặc biệt là đối với đất nông nghiệp trong khu vực đô thị, khu dân cư nông thôn. Tiền bồi thường đất nông nghiệp thường không đủ để nhận chuyển nhượng diện tích đất nông nghiệp tương tự hoặc không đủ để nhận chuyển nhượng đất sản xuất kinh doanh phi nông nghiệp để chuyển sang làm ngành nghề khác. Các quy định của pháp luật về đất đai để giải quyết vấn đề tái định cư đã khá đầy đủ nhưng thực hiện chưa tốt, thậm chí một số địa phương chưa quan tâm giải quyết nhiệm vụ này dẫn đến tình trạng đã thu hồi đất của dân nhưng chưa cấp GCNQSDĐ cho người dân tại nơi ở mới.Bên cạnh đó có những trường hợp, không cấp giấy chứng nhận quyền sử dụng đất mà không có lý do chính đáng hoặc lý do không rõ ràng. Các cơ quan có thẩm quyền trong quá trình giải quyết lại không 3 Nguyễn Minh Tuấn (2011), “Đăng ký bất động sản – Những vấn đề lý luận và thực tiễn
  12. 12. 9 giải thích rõ cho dân hiểu lý do tại sao không cấp giấy. Quá trình giải quyết hồ sơ diễn ra chậm, gây phiền hà, sách nhiễu... gây khó khăn cho người sử dụng đất. Một nguyên nhân khác là do quy hoạch treo hoặc do người dân không chấp nhận dù lý do không cấp giấy chứng nhận quyền sử dụng đất là chính đáng.. Vì vậy để đảm bảo quyền lợi cho người sử dụng đất nhà quản lý cần kiểm tra, hướng dẫn cụ thể trình tụ thủ tục cho người dân hiểu về quy định của Luật Đất đai cũng như trình tự thủ tục cấp GCNQSDĐ. 1.3. Quy định pháp luật về cấp giấy chứng nhận quyền sử dụng đất. 1.3.1. Nội dung cơ bản của giấy chứng nhận quyền sử dụng đất. Giấy chứng nhận quyền sử dụng đất, quyền sở hữu nhà ở và tài sản khác gắn liền với đất là chứng thư pháp lý để Nhà nước xác nhận quyền sử dụng đất, quyền sở hữu nhà ở, tài sản khác gắn liền với đất hợp pháp của người có quyền sử dụng đất, quyền sở hữu nhà ở và quyền sở hữu tài sản khác gắn liền với đất Thông tư 23/2014/TT-BTNMT quy định về Giấy chứng nhận quyền sử dụng đất, quyền sở hữu nhà ở và tài sản khác gắn liền với đất xác định nội dung gồm: Trang 1 thể hiện Quốc hiệu, Quốc huy và dòng chữ “Giấy chứng nhận quyền sử dụng đất, quyền sở hữu nhà ở và tài sản khác gắn liền với đất” in màu đỏ; mục “I. Tên người sử dụng đất, chủ sở hữu nhà ở và tài sản khác gắn liền với đất” và số phát hành Giấy chứng nhận (số seri) gồm 02 chữ cái tiếng Việt và 06 chữ số, được in màu đen; dấu nổi của Bộ Tài nguyên và Môi trường; Trang 2 thể hiện mục “II. Thửa đất, nhà ở và tài sản khác gắn liền với đất”, gồm các thông tin về thửa đất, nhà ở, công trình xây dựng khác, rừng sản xuất là rừng trồng, cây lâu năm và ghi chú; ngày tháng năm ký Giấy chứng nhận và cơ quan ký cấp Giấy chứng nhận; số vào sổ cấp Giấy chứng nhận; Trang 3 thể hiện mục “III. Sơ đồ thửa đất, nhà ở và tài sản khác gắn liền với đất” và mục “IV. Những thay đổi sau khi cấp Giấy chứng nhận”; Trang 4 thể hiện tiếp nội dung tiếp theo của mục “IV. Những thay đổi sau khi cấp Giấy chứng nhận”; nội dung lưu ý đối với người được cấp Giấy chứng nhận; mã vạch;
  13. 13. 10 Cụ thể Điều 12 Thông tư 23/2014/TT-BTNMT quy định về Sơ đồ thửa đất, nhà ở và tài sản khác gắn liền với đất trên Giấy chứng nhận như sau: – Sơ đồ thửa đất thể hiện các thông tin gồm: + Hình thể thửa đất, chiều dài các cạnh thửa; DOWNLOAD ĐỂ XEM ĐẦY ĐỦ NỘI DUNG MÃ TÀI LIỆU: 53957 DOWNLOAD: + Link tải: tailieumau.vn Hoặc : + ZALO: 0932091562

