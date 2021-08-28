Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1.  joyo momos  August 28, 2021 Home  remix  BASANTI HINDI LYRICS IN HINDI – (SURAJ PE MANGAL BHARI) LYRICS IN HINDI Basanti Song Details Song Title Basanti Singer Payal Dev, Javed Mohsin, Danish Sabri Lyrics Danish Sabri Music Javed Mohsin Label Zee Music Company BASANTI HINDI LYRICS IN HINDI – (SURAJ PE MANGAL BHARI) LYRICS IN HINDI  
  2. 2. LYRICS IN HINDI ओ मे रे वी몭 की जान फसी ही ग몭र की भयानक हसी है ओ मे रे वी몭 की जान फसी ही ग몭र  की भयानक हसी है   म몭 तो तोड़ दू ं गी पायल हो जाऊ ँ गी घायल चाहे पै रों म몭 चु भ जाये काँ च बसं ती आज बसं ती आज  बसं ती आज क ु 몭ों क े   सामने न नाच बसं ती आज बसं ती आज बसं ती आज क ु 몭ों क े सामने न नाच तू दे खे मे री ओर  तु झको कोई और जु 몭ी  नजर से दे खता है हाँ तू दे खे मे री ओर तु झको कोई और जु 몭ी नजर से दे खता है बनक े िडअर मे रा  दे खे िफगर मे रा  अं 몭खयों को तू से कता है डां स ऐसा क몭 ँ गी रोक े से ना 몭क ु ं गी चाहे सु बह क े बज जाये 5 बसं ती  आज बसं ती आज बसं ती  आज क ु 몭ों क े सामने न नाच बसं ती आज बसं ती आज बसं ती आज क ु 몭ों क े सामने न नाच ओ मे रे   वी몭 की जान फसी  ही ग몭र की भयानक हसी है म몭 तो तोड़ दू ं गी पायल हो जाऊ ँ गी घायल चाहे पै रों म몭 चु भ जाये   काँ च बसं ती आज बसं ती 
  3. 3. आज बसं ती आज क ु 몭ों क े सामने न नाच बसं ती आज बसं ती आज बसं ती आज  क ु 몭ों क े सामने न नाच LYRICS IN ENGLISH Oh Mere Veeru Ki Jaan Fasi Hai Gabbar Ki Bhayanak Hassi Hai Oh Mere  Veeru Ki Jaan Fasi Hai  Gabbar Ki Bhayanak Hassi Hai Main To Tod Dungi Paayal, Ho Jaaungi Ghayal  Chahe Pairon Mein  Chubh Jaaye Kaanch Basanti Aaj, Basanti Aaj, Basanti Aaj Kutto Ke Saamne Naa  Naach Basanti Aaj Basanti Aaj, Basanti Aaj Kutto Ke Saamne Naa Naach Hmm.. Tu Dekhe Meri  Aur Tujhko Koyi Aur  Zulmi Nazar Se Dekhta Hai Haan Tu Dekhe Meri Aur Tujhko Koyi Aur Zulmi  Nazar Se Dekhta Hai  Banke Dear Mera Dekhe Jigar Mera Ankhiyon Ko Tu Sekta Hai Dance Aisa  Karungi Roke Se Naa  Rukungi Chahe Subah Ke Baj Jaaye 5 Paanch Basanti Aaj Basanti Aaj Basanti  Aaj Kutto Ke Saamne  Naa Naach Basanti Aaj, Basanti Aaj, Basanti Aaj Kutto Ke Saamne Naa
  4. 4.  Naach Naachungi Aaj  Naachungi Chahe Pairon Mein Chubh Jaaye Kaanch LYRICS IN MUSIC VIDEO Basanti - Full Video | Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari | Diljit | Man… Watch later Share
