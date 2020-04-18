Successfully reported this slideshow.
help too has play look where good who come does for have of they said want here me this what you do my are he with is little she was I can the we see a like to and go
Templates for to teach kindergarten sight words
  1. 1. S i g h t w o r d 1 Bingo Card � 2020 reading2success.com B I N G O
  2. 2. S i g h t w o r d 1 Bingo Card � 2020 reading2success.com B I N G O
  3. 3. S i g h t w o r d 2 B I N G O � 2020 reading2success.com
  4. 4. S i g h t w o r d 2 B I N G O � 2020 reading2success.com
  5. 5. a A A S i g h t w o r d 3 B I N G O � 2020 reading2success.com
  6. 6. a a A a A S i g h t w o r d 3 B I N G O � 2020 reading2success.com
  7. 7. a a A a A S i g h t w o r d 3 B I N G O � 2020 reading2success.com
  8. 8. a a A a A S i g h t w o r d 3 B I N G O � 2020 reading2success.com
  9. 9. S i g h t w o r d 2 � 2020 reading2success.com
  10. 10. S i g h t w o r d 3 � 2020 reading2success.com
  11. 11. S i g h t w o r d 4 � 2020 reading2success.com
  12. 12. � 2020 reading2success.com S i g h t w o r d 3
  help too has play look where good who come does for have of they said want here me this what you do my are he with is little she was I can the we see a like to and go

×