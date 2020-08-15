Successfully reported this slideshow.
� 2020 reading2success.com
Children must understand the sound-letter association to read Pp Say the Chant (1) letter (2) sound (3) word Letter Name p...
penguin pony pig panda � 2020 reading2success.com
� 2020 reading2success.com � 2020 reading2success.com
Children must understand the sound-letter association to read Say the Chant (1) letter (2) sound (3) word Letter Name quai...
queen bee quail quokka � 2020 reading2success.com quoll
q � 2020 reading2success.com
� 2020 reading2success.com
r r r r p q
Children must understand the sound-letter association to read Say the Chant (1) letter (2) sound (3) word Letter Name rabb...
� 2020 reading2success.com rhino
� 2020 reading2success.com
Children must understand the sound-letter association to read Say the Chant (1) letter (2) sound (3) word Letter Name seal...
� 2020 reading2success.com
� 2020 reading2success.com snail skunk seal squirrel
� 2020 reading2success.com s s s s r p
Circle the picture that does not belong 1. 2. 3. 4. � 2020 reading2success.com
Circle the picture that does not belong 1. 2. 3. 4. � 2020 reading2success.com
Children must understand the sound-letter association to read Say the Chant (1) letter (2) sound (3) word Letter Name touc...
� 2020 reading2success.com tiger toucan turkey turtle
Circle all the pictures that begin with the same sound as toucan � 2020 reading2success.com
Circle all the pictures that begin with the same sound as toucan � 2020 reading2success.com
t t t t r p � 2020 reading2success.com
q r t sp� 2020 reading2success.com
q r tsp � 2020 reading2success.com
Teaching Kids at Home During Covid-19 the sounds and letters:p, q, r, s and t

Teaching kids at home during Covid-19 - these teaching templates are demonstrated on youtube @
https://youtu.be/eNyfYhnSDbM

Published in: Education
×