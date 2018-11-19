Kertas kerja hari kanak2

Successfully reported this slideshow.
KERTAS KERJA SAMBUTAN HARI KANAK-KANAK SEDUNIA PERINGKAT SEKOLAH SK PENDIDIKAN KHAS SEREMBAN TAHUN 2015 1.0 PENDAHULUAN Sa...
3.0 OBJEKTIF 3.1. Meraikan kanak-kanak dengan aktiviti yang dibantu oleh pihak A&W sempena sambutan Hari Kanak-kanak Sedun...
Disediakan oleh, ……………………….. (CIK ROHASLINDA BINTI AB HAMID) Penyelaras, Program Sambutan Hari Kanak-Kanak Sedunia, Pering...
LAMPIRAN 1 JAWATANKUASA KERJA HARI KANAK-KANAK SEDUNIA PERINGKAT SK PEND. KHAS SEREMBAN PENGERUSI PN. SITI ZAHRAH BT HJ IS...
En. Rahamudi B. Ismail (K) Tn. Hj Zullfahami B. Hussain PERSIAPAN PENTAS Pn. Oi Saw lee (K) Cik Nurul Addina Bt Rashid Pn....
LAMPIRAN 2 TENTATIF PROGRAM SAMBUTAN HARI HARI KANAK-KANAK PERINGKAT SEKOLAH TAHUN 2015 TENTATIF PROGRAM 1.45 Petang : Ket...
LAMPIRAN 3 ANGGARAN PERBELANJAAN PROGRAM SAMBUTAN HARI KANAK-KANAK PERINGKAT SEKOLAH TAHUN 2015 BIL PERKARA RM/BIL JUMLAH ...
CHILDREN DAY

  1. 1. KERTAS KERJA SAMBUTAN HARI KANAK-KANAK SEDUNIA PERINGKAT SEKOLAH SK PENDIDIKAN KHAS SEREMBAN TAHUN 2015 1.0 PENDAHULUAN Sambutan Hari Kanak-kanak Sedunia telah disambut di Malaysia sejak tahun 1959, setelah Pertubuhan Bangsa-bangsa Bersatu (PBB) mengistiharkan Hari Kanak Sedunia dan meminta semua negara meraikannya setiap tahun sebagai satu hari bagi persaudaraan dunia dan persefahaman di kalangan kanak-kanak. Malaysia adalah diantara 150 buah negara yang menyambutnya pada bulan Oktober setiap tahun.Sebagai membuktikan keperihatinan masyarakat terhadap kebajikan dan kesejahteraan kanak-kanak, Pihak sekolah turut serta meraikan Hari Kanak-kanak Sedunia setiap tahun. Sambutan hari kanak-kanak Sedunia merupakan satu program yang telah disusun khas untuk semua murid di sekolah. Program ini bertujuan untuk mengeratkan lagi hubungan silaturahim antara murid-murid dengan guru-guru agar suatu hubungan yang lebih mesra dapat dipupuk di kalangan warga sekolah. Selain itu, program ini juga dapat dijadikan landasan untuk memberi peluang kepada murid-murid untuk menonjolkan bakat masing- masing, yang berkemungkinan besar belum disedari sepenuhnya oleh guru-guru. 2.0 MATLAMAT Matlamat utama program ini diadakan adalah bertujuan untuk mengeratkan silaturahim antara guru dan murid kerana pada masa inilah murid-murid dan guru dapat meluangkan masa bersama-sama dan berkenalan dengan lebih rapat antara satu sama lain. Selain daripada itu, program ini juga adalah untuk memberi penghormatan dan pengiktirafan kepada kanak-kanak dan mencetuskan kesedaran kepada kita semua bahawa masyarakat mempunyai tanggungjawab untuk menentukan perlindungan, kebajikan, kesejahteraan serta hak-hak mereka supaya sentiasa dipelihara.
  2. 2. 3.0 OBJEKTIF 3.1. Meraikan kanak-kanak dengan aktiviti yang dibantu oleh pihak A&W sempena sambutan Hari Kanak-kanak Sedunia. 3.2. Murid dapat mengeratkan silaturahim antara murid-murid dan guru-guru. 3.3. Menghargai sumbangan dan peranan kanak-kanak di sekolah 3.4. Mewujudkan kesedaran di kalangan masyarakat untuk memelihara hak dan masa depan kanak-kanak. 4.0 TARIKH PELAKSANAAN Tarikh : 4 November 2015 (Rabu) Masa : 2.00 petang – 4.00 petang Tempat : Asrama Sekolah Kebangsaan Pendidikan Khas Seremban 5.0 SASARAN Penyertaan adalah di kalangan murid Tahap 1 dan 2 SK Pendidikan Khas Seremban. Jumlah peserta adalah seramai 70 orang . 6.0 PENGELOLAAN Majlis Sambutan Hari Kanak-kanak ini dikelolakan sepenuhnya oleh semua warga Sekolah Kebangsan Pendidikan Khas Seremban dan dibantu oleh pihak A&W. 7.0 SENARAI JAWATANKUASA KERJA Rujuk Lampiran 1 8.0 ATUR CARA PROGRAM Rujuk Lampiran 2 9.0 PERBELANJAAN Rujuk Lampiran 3 10.0 PENUTUP Semoga program yang bakal dilaksanakan ini dapat memberi manfaat sepenuhnya kepada murid-murid di samping dapat memberi sedikit rasa terhibur dalam diri murid-murid. Justeru itu, diharapkan program ini dapat dijalankan mengikut perancangan yang telah dibuat. Segala kerjasama dan perhatian yang diberikan untuk menjayakan program ini didahului dengan ucapan jutaan terima kasih.
  3. 3. Disediakan oleh, ……………………….. (CIK ROHASLINDA BINTI AB HAMID) Penyelaras, Program Sambutan Hari Kanak-Kanak Sedunia, Peringkat Sekolah, Tahun 2015 Disemak oleh, ……………………….. (EN MANSOR BIN MOHD NOOR) GPK Hal Ehwal Murid, SKPK Seremban Disahkan oleh, ……………………….. (PN SITI ZAHRAH BINTI ISHAK) Guru Besar, SKPK Seremban
  4. 4. LAMPIRAN 1 JAWATANKUASA KERJA HARI KANAK-KANAK SEDUNIA PERINGKAT SK PEND. KHAS SEREMBAN PENGERUSI PN. SITI ZAHRAH BT HJ ISHAK NAIB PENGERUSI EN. ROSDI BIN AHMAD EN MANSOR BIN MOHD NOR PN. SURAYA BT ABDUL RAHMAN PENYELARAS CIK ROHASLINDA BINTI AB HAMID PEN. PENYELARAS EN ABDUL HADI BIN MUHAMMAD AZMI SETIAUSAHA EN NOR MAHADI BIN CHE ABDULLAH BENDAHARI CIK MASSAHARINI BINTI RAZIMIL JAWATANKUASA KERJA PROTOKOL & SAMBUTAN Pn. Siti Zahrah Bt Hj Ishak En. Rosdi B. Ahmad En. Mansor B. Mohd Noor Pn. Suraya Bt Abd Rahman PERHUBUNGAN LUAR Cik Rohaslinda Bt Ab. Hamid (K) En Abdul Hadi b Muhammad Azmi BUKU PROGRAM Pn Lim Chin Ying (K) Pn. Siti Fatimah Bt Mohamed PA SISTEM & SIARAYA PERSIAPAN TEMPAT En. Abdul Hadi B. Muhamad Azmi(K) En. Mohd Fathi B. Mahmood En. Mohamad Hariz B. Kodri En. Muhammad Firdaus B. Zahari En. Romeizan B Mohammad Rozi En Zainuddin B. Jured En Muhammad Erwan B Maning En. Abdul Alim B. Ujang En. Abd Razak B. Sabtu En. Rosli B. Jain GIMIK PELANCARAN En. Mohamad Ikhram B Ishak (K) En. Abdul Hadi B Muhamad Azmi En Nor Mahadi B Che Abdullah Pn. Wan Mahani Bt Othman Pn. Intan Wahyuni Bt Dasril
  5. 5. En. Rahamudi B. Ismail (K) Tn. Hj Zullfahami B. Hussain PERSIAPAN PENTAS Pn. Oi Saw lee (K) Cik Nurul Addina Bt Rashid Pn. Manimala A/P Muthusamy Pn Wong Chui Ping Pn. Hasniza Bt Hamid Pn. Haszurah Bt Zulkifli Pn. Norainun Zaida Bt Md Zain Pn. Nor Azlina Bt Mohamad En. Awaludin B. Taibon En Mashariffin B Maani AKTIVITI MURID En. Muhammad Firdaus B. Zahari (K) En Nor Mahadi B Che Abdullah Pn. Nur Syahadah Bt Mohammad Mohaidin Pn Nooramin Munirah Bt Agsnari Pn. Saidatulakhmar Bt Yahya Pn. Daratun Zuraini Bt Arifin HADIAH DAN CENDERAHATI Pn Ong Bee Leng (K) Pn. Noor Azura Bt Zainal Abidin Pn. Syahidah Hanizah Bt Adni Pn. Haszurah Bt Zulkifli Pn. Marlina Bt Anuar JAMUAN MURID Cik Karamjit Kaur A/P Saudagar Singh (K) Cik Rohaslinda Bt Ab. Hamid Pn. Siti Fatimah Bt Mohamed Pn. Marlina Bt Anuar Pn. Maimunah Bt Mat Top Pn. Fazlina Bt Jaafar JAMUAN IBU BAPA Pn. Nor Aziah Bt Mohd Sani (K) Pn. Kamaleeswari A/P Gopal Pn. Syahidah Hanizah Bt Adni Pn. Hanita Bt Harun KEBERSIHAN & KESELAMATAN MURID En. Anthony a/l Savariyaru (K) En Zainuddin B Jured En. Mathialagan A/L Tanjung Tuan Semua guru dan staf JURUACARA MAJLIS En. Mohd Fauzi B. Md Yunus (K) Pn. Nur Syahadah Bt Mohammad Mohaidin JURUBAHASA KOD TANGAN Pn. Nor Hasanah Bt Basri (K) Cik Nurul Addina Bt Rashid BACAAN DOA En. Mohd Fathi B. Mahmood PENGURUSAN MURID Pn Noor Azura Bt Zainal Abidin (PRA) (K) Pn Ong Bee Leng (UPSR) Pn Wong Chui Ping En. Mohd Fauzi B. Md Yunus (Notebook) Pn. Daratun Zuraini Bt Arifin Pn. Maimunah Bt Mat Top JAMUAN VIP Cik Massaharini Bt Razimil (K) Pn. Nor Hashimah Bt Baharudin Pn. Lim Chin Ying Pn. Intan Wahyuni Bt Dasril Pn. Jurina Bt Jamali Pn. Melah Bt Dolah JAMUAN GURU DAN STAFF Pn. Elmi Bt Mellie (K) Pn Wan Mahani Bt Othman Pn Nooramin Munirah Bt Agsnari Pn. Zalita Bt Zainal Abidin Pn. Hasniza Bt Hamid Pn. Fazilah Bt Hanafi PERAKAM PERISTIWA En Mohamad Hariz B Mohd Kodri (K) En. Muhammad Erwan B. Maning DOKUMENTASI Pn. Saidatulakhmar Bt Yahya (K) Cik Massaharini Bt Razimil
  6. 6. LAMPIRAN 2 TENTATIF PROGRAM SAMBUTAN HARI HARI KANAK-KANAK PERINGKAT SEKOLAH TAHUN 2015 TENTATIF PROGRAM 1.45 Petang : Ketibaan Guru, Staf Dan Murid 1.50 Petang : Ketibaan Ibu Bapa 2.00 Petang : Ketibaan En Ahmad bin Ismail , YDP PIBG SK Pendidikan Khas Seremban 2.05 Petang : Ucapan Aluan Pengerusi Majlis 2.10 Petang : Nyanyian Lagu ‘Negaraku’ 2.15 Petang : Bacaan Doa 2.20 Petang : Ucapan Guru Besar SKPK Seremban 2.25 Petang : Ucapan En Ahmad bin Ismail , YDP PIBG SK Pendidikan Khas Seremban 2.30 Petang : Penyampaian Graduasi Murid Pra Sekolah 2.40 Petang : Penyampaian Netbook 1 Malaysia Murid Tahun 6 3.00 Petang : Penyampaian Cenderahati Murid Tahun 6 ( UPSR) 3.10 Petang : Gimik Perasmian Sempena Hari Kanak-Kanak Peringkat Sekolah 3.15 Petang : Jamuan Makan 3.30Petang : Aktiviti Bersama A&W 5.00 Petang : Bersurai
  7. 7. LAMPIRAN 3 ANGGARAN PERBELANJAAN PROGRAM SAMBUTAN HARI KANAK-KANAK PERINGKAT SEKOLAH TAHUN 2015 BIL PERKARA RM/BIL JUMLAH 1. 2. Aktiviti dan Jamuan 1.1 Pakej 2 A&W 70 Ketul ‘Golden Aroma Fried Chicken’ 120 Ketul ‘Sesame Chicken Bites, 35 Biji ‘Grilled Chicken Burger’ 70 Cawan A&W @Rb (12oz ) 1.2 Makanan dan Minuman a) ‘Root Beer’ dan Burger b) ‘Root Beer’ dan ‘Sesame Chicken Bites Pengangkutan RM 5.00 x 35 RM 5.00 X 6 RM 75.00 RM 880.00 RM 175.00 RM 30.00 RM 75.00 JUMLAH RM1,160 3. 4. Persiapan pentas Cenderahati RM40 RM30 RM40 RM30 JUMLAH RM70 JUMLAH KESELURUHAN RM1,230

